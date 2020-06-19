Best Baked French Fries

First, let me state that I hate oven fries. Most are a pale imitation of french fries and just not worth the effort. These are not like the others. They're super easy and quite tasty. I'm a french fry purist so only used salt to season, along with the oil and sugar. The flavor is spot-on french fry, no sugar flavor at all. I cut mine into batons and some came out tough on the outside. All of them were creamy on the inside, like a good fry should be. I'll keep playing with the cooking time to get the outside perfect. If I can do that consistently, I'll rate this 5 stars. I served them alongside Crispy Fish Filets (AR recipe). The fish cook so fast that there isn't time to mind another dish at the same time. I really appreciated being able to stick these fries in the oven and set the time. Fish, fries and no stress, it doesn't get much better!