Best Baked French Fries

The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
Directions
Cook's Note:
When I cut the potatoes I make 3 cuts lengthwise, so I'm left with 4 ovals. Then each oval is sliced into 3 strips. The sugar releases the juices in the potatoes and allows them to crisp more, so don't leave out the sugar.
388 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 59.8g; fat 14.4g; sodium 601mg.
These are great! They're really easy, quick to make and are delicious. Mine didn't take the full 20 minutes on the second side. Be sure not to forget the non-stick spray - I used foil on my pan for easy cleanup and they stuck a bit because I didn't spray it. They were done in about 30 minutes of baking for me. I only had russets so I used them and they turned out great. Looking forward to making them with "teeny tiny potatoes" cut in half. And also looking forward to tinkering with seasonings - I can see these tasting really good with some parmesan thrown in, or a cheese garlic dry salad dressing seasoning packet. Definitely a keeper I'll make again and again.
Great French fry recipe. I made a half-batch for my DH and me and served them with 'Mom's Big Burgers', another AR recipe. The fries were the star of the meal. I liked the crispness of the fries, and I believe it comes from the sugar, so don't omit that ingredient. I never use the fryer in the house, so it will be nice to have homemade baked crispy fries during the cold Indiana winters. Thanks mmyers168 for sharing your "baked" version of French fries.
The sugar releases the starch (liquid) in the potatoes and then you drain it off and dry them well. When you place them on the baking sheet be sure you place them in a single layer with space around each fry to aid in getting them crispy. The liquid will cause the potatoes to steam which makes them soggy when baked, so if you remove it first then you get a crispier fry. Also, using a lower in starch potato such as red potatoes or Yukon Golds are a better choice than Idaho for crispier fries. Keep in mind the bake time will vary depending on how thick or thin you cut the potatoes.
These really are the best oven baked fries. I use this recipe all the time and everyone loves it. Recently I have started making a double batch. Halfway through baking, I remove half the fries from the pan, let them cool then freeze in a single layer on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. When frozen, I place them in a freezer bag and when ready to use, I remove as many as I want and bake them at 400F on a foil lined pan sprayed with cooking spray for 10 minutes on each side or until golden. Excellent!
First, let me state that I hate oven fries. Most are a pale imitation of french fries and just not worth the effort. These are not like the others. They're super easy and quite tasty. I'm a french fry purist so only used salt to season, along with the oil and sugar. The flavor is spot-on french fry, no sugar flavor at all. I cut mine into batons and some came out tough on the outside. All of them were creamy on the inside, like a good fry should be. I'll keep playing with the cooking time to get the outside perfect. If I can do that consistently, I'll rate this 5 stars. I served them alongside Crispy Fish Filets (AR recipe). The fish cook so fast that there isn't time to mind another dish at the same time. I really appreciated being able to stick these fries in the oven and set the time. Fish, fries and no stress, it doesn't get much better!
I used Russets and tossed them in the sugar in a mixing bowl, then into a colander for a rest as directed. Dried them with some paper towels then back into the bowl to toss with the salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I baked them on a wire rack over a cookie sheet so did not need to turn them. I make oven fries a lot and I think I prefer the simpler seasonings in this recipe. I also think the sugar definitely makes them more crispy.
I LOVE THESE! You must realize that no baked fry will ever be a fried fry, so don't expect that. These are exceptional compared to other baked fries I've tried from this site and this is now my go to recipe for fries. The little bit of sugar is a must so don't skip it! I follow this recipe exact every time, (and even skip the letting it marinade step when in a time crunch), and they are always all gone at dinner time. Start early though, because this is not FAST FOOD... Between seasoning, chopping, and baking, they do take quite awhile to make.
Another tip I can offer from years of commercial food preparation is a neat trick. If you guys want to make a lot of these you can soak the cut potatoes submerged in cold water overnight in the fridge. We use to make 5 gallon buckets full and the following day the starch would be in the water, then just drain well and cook. The technique would work for this recipe as well I'm sure, just use a salad bowl and the fries will be fine for a couple days even. The little extra work really pays off if you like 'real' fries. Getting the starch off allows the fries to be crisper whether they're baked or fried. One last bit I might also add is I know the type of potato you use can make a tremendous difference in how they turn out.
This is definitely a 5-star recipe! I made 1/3 a batch---two larger Yukon potatoes is all. I used about 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil, a teaspoon each of sugar and garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon each of kosher salt and pepper. These were really yummy and disappeared quickly between me and my hubs. We thought these were a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
These were excellent! Be careful not to leave them in too long - they get a little tough on the outside. They crisped up very well and the sugar was not noticeable at all. I added a few more spices in the bag and let them sit for about 1/2 hour before cooking. Great recipe!
Good recipe! I just want to note that it would be helpful if recipes that used potatoes (zuchinni, whole tomatoes, squash, etc.) would also give an approximate weight value to the vegetable(s). Potatoes come in a variety of sizes.
Just finished eating these yummy potatoes!!! I added one more ingredient, a teaspoon of Mrs. Dash onion seasoning. My son was waiting patiently for these to bake as the smell was incredible! Will definitely make again!!
Made these a steak cut fries. I used garlic flavored olive oil (I like the added garlic flavor). The fries turned out crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Delish. I also used red skinned potatoes, as that is what I had on hand.
So easy and so yummy! I just used Russets because that's what I had and the fries were still very tasty. This is a great way to make homemade fries. All the ingredients are staples that are always at hand which makes this recipe perfect for using up extra potatoes. Easy, fast, versatile, and I love that they're not deep-fried and greasy. Thank you so much! We'll be having this one again.
My first attempt was using sweet potatoes. Wow, wow, wow. Delicious. Dream come true. Can't get any better than this. No need to go on except for another WOW. Follow the recipe and you will not be disappointed.
Cripsy and delicious! I cut back some on the olive oil, and didn't notice any difference. Also added one teaspoon onion powder. You really can't taste the sugar. I've tried many other recipes that are baked instead of fried, and this one really delivers. I was very impressed with my oven fries! Definitely going in the permanent file.
Perfect! This is now our standard "fry" recipe. We often make these with salt as the only seasoning because our son prefers that. But these are very good when made following the recipe exactly. The fries are crunchy outside, soft inside, and delicious all through! I use a towel to dry the potatoes after draining. We also use whatever variety of potato we have on hand, including red and blue! Depending on the oven and age/variety of potatoes, cooking time can vary. We usually end up cooking longer to get the type of crunch we prefer.
I don't usually rate recipes, but. . . MY FAMILY LOVED THESE POTATOES!!! They ARE crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. I have now made them 4 times following the recipe except that I used russets instead of yukons. Perfect every time. Thank You!
The key here is the way you cut them. Cutting the potatoes in half and then cutting each half into 3 or 4 wedges makes them thin enough to become soft on the inside, while crisp on the outside. I left out the garlic powder and just used salt and pepper. Instead of a plastic bag, I mixed them in a large bowl.
Very good! I also make no fat fries by beating an egg white, add seasoning to the white and stir in the potatoes until covered well. The rest is the same as here (I usually have russets, and haven't tried sugar trick, yet). Just make sure fries are in a single layer in something larger than 9x13 (a 13x18 jellyroll pan works well) sprayed with non-stick spray. I turn about every 15 mins to keep them evenly browned, and they're as crisp as any fry that was every 'fried.' This was an idea from Oprah's personal chef's cookbook In the Kitchen with Rosie, many years ago.
Gotta say, these are amazing! I'm looking forward to trying this recipe with sweet potatoes to see how it works. My two year-old DD and my DH LOVE fries, so I wanted to be able to give them something that was healthier than fast food or frozen fries. I prefer to make as much of our food at home as I possibly can. No more frozen fries for us! With a french fry cutter, this recipe is super simple and relatively quick, too. I added onion powder this time and next time I might half the pepper for my DD. I also forgot to spray the aluminum foil on my pan...DON'T forget that step, lol. The oil helped the fries come off, but I had to peel them off individually. I might try these with ranch mix next time and will try both sweet and savory spice mixes for the sweet potato fries. Great, versatile recipe!
We liked these. I sprayed canola cooking oil on the potatoes then seasoned them. I did add chili pepper and onion powder to teh fries. The outsides crisped up nicely and the insides were soft and yummy. Will definitely make these again.
These French fries were absolutely awesome, easy to make and so worthy. My husband couldn't get enough and asked me to make them more often, usually he's not a guy that goes gaga for fries, so people give it a try and enjoy this healthier but tastier version. Thank you for sharing this recipe mmyers168.
Delicious! I really enjoyed the fries made using this recipe. They came out crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. I only had russet potatoes to use, yet they worked fine in this recipe. Also, I learned the purpose of using sugar! This was a great help.
I made these last night. My husband said these were best oven fries he had ever eaten. The sugar is a must to draw out the water and drying them off first helps make them crisp. And you can use any seasonings you prefer.Love them!
OMG!! These were undisputedly the best fries I have ever had! They were like fried without the guilt. They had the slightest hint of garlic and olive oil; enough flavoring that no other garnish was needed. I had them with a beautiful steak that I wanted to just push aside and eat only the fries but people were looking at me and expected me to share. I'm very happy,
These are the best baked fries I have ever had. I made them as per the recipe the first time and they were really good. The next time (and every time since) I switched out the salt and pepper for 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt and they went from really good to awesome!
My husband LOVED these! So did I. I cut my fries the size of fast food fries, but a bit thicker would have been better. Also, I only made 2 potatoes, so I used a heaping 1/4 tsp. ea ingredient & much less oil. What I used was still too much oil. Nonetheless, the BEST fries I've ever had :-) Also, 40 minutes was too much time...15 flip, 10 & done.
I tried this recipe this evening. Added minced garlic rather than garlic powder and dried rosemary to the marinade. They are really good- the perfect blend and flavour. I won't be using any other recipe again. The crispiness of these baked fries make it a winner. I don't miss the deep fried ones when I eat these.
Great oven fries! Kudos to the cook who tried the sugar.Never would have thought of that but it works wonderfully. Will be my go to oven fries from now on!
Just used regular baking potatoes, and have made this several times experimenting with different thicknesses. ALL turned out amazing! If you cut the fries thin, do cut back on the time, though or they will burn! The sugar must be the trick here, because I've never had oven fries turn out this good!
I used Russet Potatoes, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly, and it worked great. My family is addicted to french fries and these were (almost) better than the fried version. Totally making these again!
Made these last night for the first time - everyone in my family *loved* them. My 6 year old said "these are the best fries I've ever had in my whole life" :-) I left some as wedges and cut some thinner so they'd be a bit crispier for my husband and both cooked beautifully on the same pan. Well worth the prep time, nice to know there's an option for yummy fries that aren't actually fried! I will definitely be making these again!
I've made a similar recipe, but the potatoes always came out too soggy. This recipe produced crisp on the outside, soft on the inside baked fries that everyone loved! It has to be the sugar on the potatoes, so don't skip that step. My daughter says we should never do the frozen potatoes again. I used russet potatoes, you could probably use whatever you have on hand and it would turn out lovely. This is a definite keeper for me.
The sugar step makes an unbelievable difference to the texture of these fries! I've made baked fries for years, but they were always a bit disappointing. The only difference between my old method and this recipe is the sugar step. It is key and the reason why it's a 5-star recipe. Try seasoned salt, too.
Just made these tonight for myself and my husband and WOW were we impressed. I'd pretty much given up on oven fries but this recipe has changed my mind. I used russet potatoes but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and they were perfect. I'll make these again and again.
This is the very first review I have written for Allrecipes, that is how much we loved the french fries. I took time out of my busy day to say these are the perfect fries. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
I have made oven fries many times, but never used the sugar trick. I have to say, it makes a big difference in crispness! So, thanks so much for that little tip that makes a huge difference in the taste and texture of these awesome oven fries!!
These are so good. My husband actually said he preferred them to "real fries", which is pretty good praise coming from him. I will definitely be making these again. Bonus for how customizable they are as far as seasoning goes.
I tried this recipe tonight for our supper on the spur-of-the-moment. I had 2 giant russet potatoes and that was too many for the pan I used. So my fries weren't very crispy but they tasted good and are all gone. I will try this recipe again using a larger pan or smaller potatoes! I like the idea of baked fries and I'm not giving up yet.
Wow! Fabulous! I only had small red potatoes on hand, so I cut down on the time. Used half olive and half veg. oil. Seasonings the same as stated. We love chili cheese fries, so I dumped on the toppings. My Honey just loved them, as did I. Thanks so much for this great recipe.
Gotta be honest, I'm just not a big fan of baked fries but not having mastered the art of deep frying, this is my default home fry. These are pretty freakin good, I must say!! I do spice them up a bit but other than that, these are perfect!
Seriously this recipe lives up to it's name...Best EVER Baked French Fries. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I soaked my cut potatoes in warm water with the sugar, then drained them and patted them dry. They turned out so crispy and flavorful...better than fried in my opinion!
I have made these 3 times and love them.I have used different kinds of potatoes and they all work.i never thought of sugar but m.myers you are a genius.Tonight for company I am adding 1/2 cup of parmesan at the last 10 minutes.
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but I have made roasted potatoes in the same way, but without the sugar. I will try it with sugar but my potatoes always come out crispy without it. I also add thyme, oregano and any other yummy herb on hand... they are delicious. Always remember to use garlic powder with the herbs...So, with a salad, and crusty bread, they are a meal in themselves... thanks for sharing your recipe!
This was a very nice, simple french fry recipe! My potatoes hadn't been soaked for 20-30 minutes in the sugar, nor had they been dried at all, and they were still wonderful! I definitely had to play with the baking time, though, and make sure you spray the foil! I forgot and they stuck, but not horribly. I will probably make these again! Thanks!
These were wonderful! I followed the recipe precisely except that I rinsed the sugar off the potatoes after they released their liquids (then patted dry), and added some onion powder, cayenne, and paprika to the seasoning for a little extra kick. They came out so perfectly that I can't imagine ever frying "fries" again. Thank you for an excellent recipe!
Finally! A cooking method that makes perfect non- floppy fries!! Very important not to skip the sugar step; set your potatoes that are in the colander inside a large bowl; you will be amazed at the liquid that comes out of the potatoes! Also very important, is that each fry lays flat as recipe states. I have done it in a hurry before and just kinda piled them all on the sheet, (cause let's be honest, if you're feeding a big family, a pan of fries laid out flat will not feed many people) and they were still good, just not as crispy. But, when you take the time to lay each one out, and flip each one half way through, they are crispy and yummier. :) Also, feel free to play with the seasonings! Italian is yummy too, or Goya. :)
I make baked fries all the time minus the sugar. Sugar is not needed to crisp them, a rinse of cold water then blotting them dry before tossing them in the bag is all that is needed. A bit of parmesan & paprika, regular or hot, added to the granulated garlic, salt & pepper is a nice change from the norm as well.
My husband raved about these "Best Baked French Fries" (5 stars). They were crispy the way he likes, bordering on crunchy. I made two deviations from the recipe: (i) I skipped the foil and baking spray (oiled fries do not stick to my stainless steel pan); and (ii) I added the salt after baking since I had learned from westcoastmom that this was one of the secrets to crispy fries. This particular recipe is similar to the Weight Watcher's recipe for french fries which also makes use of sugar to make the fries crispy. The next time I make these for these for my husband I will play with the seasoning a bit. I prefer the Weight Watcher's recipe for myself, the major difference being that the fries are softer and evenly browned (flipped in the oven) because they are cut on the round (not in sticks). Thank you Life Tastes Good for sharing your recipe.
Needed a quick French Fry recipe. Found this one and didn't even have enough time to read the reviews, which I always do. The only change I made was I used Red Potatoes because that's what I had on hand. This was a winner with both the adults and the kids. There were none left and I made a double batch. Definitely a keeper as written. Now I'll take the time and read the reviews and see what others recommend.
Perfect fries. I didn't toss in a bag, just a bowl, but every fry got coated. They came out crispy and delicious. Dipped in a Sriracha garlic sauce found on this site. (Avocado Fries with Sriracha Garlic Dipping Sauce.)
Made these omitting the nasty chemicals in cooking spray and used parchment paper. The fries come out golden brown. We like our fries spicy so I used a pinch of cayenne pepper and paprika. Yummy! Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
These are amazing! I made them with BBQ sandwiches for dinner and my family loved them, even my super picky toddler lol I wanted to try a new recipe because my homemade fries never seem to turn out right, they were good but not great, i was doing everything except putting them in sugar, sugar made a 100% difference.
This recipe was fantastic! I cut the recipe in half since it was just my husband and I, but, prepared the rest of the recipe as is. Mine cooked perfectly browned and crisp in the full 40 minutes. I wanted to take a picture, but, they disappeared too quickly! I will definitely be making again. Thanks for the recipe!
The concept/goals of this recipe are good but I was not that impressed.. I will continue searching for the best baked fries. I accidently I left the potatoes in zip bag about 45 mins, (even more moisture was released) which was good I think.While the fries were yummy soft inside the outside was tough/chewy instead of crisp.!
These fries are the best! After trying them, I'll never buy frozen fries again. There is no comparison in quality. They're also very easy to make. I use a food processor with a french fry blade to cut the potatoes, which saves a lot of time. As others have stated, I also find that mine take closer to 10 minutes once they've already been flipped. These are definitely worth the extra couple of steps.
