Best Baked French Fries

The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!

By Life Tastes Good

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; spray with cooking spray.

  • Place sliced potatoes in a colander; sprinkle sugar over potatoes. Set aside until liquid is released from potatoes, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain liquid and dry potatoes well.

  • Mix potato slices, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper in a resealable bag until evenly coated. Spread coated potato slices in a single layer, leaving space around each potato, on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes; flip fries and continue baking until crisp and browned, about 20 more minutes.

Cook's Note:

When I cut the potatoes I make 3 cuts lengthwise, so I'm left with 4 ovals. Then each oval is sliced into 3 strips. The sugar releases the juices in the potatoes and allows them to crisp more, so don't leave out the sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 59.8g; fat 14.4g; sodium 601mg.
