Homemade Baking Powder Recipe

Rating: 4.87 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My mom came to visit one summer, and we decided to bake cookies. Since I had just moved into my new home, I could not find any baking powder. My mom saved the day when she said 'We just have to make our own!'

By Cindy L Warriner

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 teaspoons
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream of tartar with baking soda in a small bowl. To store, whisk cornstarch into mixture and keep in an air-tight container.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sodium 210.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

What's for dinner, mom?
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2015
This is a good solution if you happen to run out of baking powder but there is a difference between double action and this single action recipe. The absence of calcium acid phosphate and sodium aluminum sulfate make this recipe "single action". When these ingredients are heated you have a higher rise in your baked goods. This recipe is successful but you must get your baked goods into the preheated oven immediately to get the most rise possible. The corn starch is present only to help with incorporation and if you make a large quantity it keeps it from clumping together. It will loose its effectiveness so large quantity storage is not recommended. I have used this recipe with good success (but, it was a fail when making light and fluffy biscuits. They require double action powder) and it is easy enough to put together I see no need to make larger amounts. This is also a good recipe if you wish to avoid aluminum in your diet as commercial double action baking powder is made with it. Read More
Helpful
(51)
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
What's for dinner, mom?
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2015
This is a good solution if you happen to run out of baking powder but there is a difference between double action and this single action recipe. The absence of calcium acid phosphate and sodium aluminum sulfate make this recipe "single action". When these ingredients are heated you have a higher rise in your baked goods. This recipe is successful but you must get your baked goods into the preheated oven immediately to get the most rise possible. The corn starch is present only to help with incorporation and if you make a large quantity it keeps it from clumping together. It will loose its effectiveness so large quantity storage is not recommended. I have used this recipe with good success (but, it was a fail when making light and fluffy biscuits. They require double action powder) and it is easy enough to put together I see no need to make larger amounts. This is also a good recipe if you wish to avoid aluminum in your diet as commercial double action baking powder is made with it. Read More
Helpful
(51)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2013
I did add the optional cornstarch and used this for making muffins...it worked. Cream of tartar is expensive so at least for me this won t be a substitute for buying a can of baking powder but if you ve run out and don t want to make a trip to the store just mix up a small batch of this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
LaDora
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2013
I use this recipe a lot. Maybe it is just me but I do not like the flavor that baking powder adds in any recipe. I don't mind the extra expense it's not that much more since where we are located has a co-op that sells herbs spices and other organic cooking supplies in bulk at a much lower cost than most of the big box stores. (And in the quantity that you really need) Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
ladybuggs5224
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2014
Worked like a charm when I realized I was out! Thanks for saving the day. Read More
Helpful
(2)
SHORECOOK
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2016
5 Stars! This recipe saved the day! While making cornbread I realized I didn't have baking powder. As soon as I said "OMG I'm out of baking powder" I remembered my folder. There it was a recipe for baking powder! Not only did the cornbread turn out terrific Hubby kept saying "You need to make it this way all the time"! Thank you so much Cindy for sharing your recipe and saving my day! Read More
Helpful
(2)
ImJustARagDoll
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2018
Thank you for this. This saved my butt when I told my toddler we were gonna make a cake and then realized we were out of baking powder. Thank you thank you thank you Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Jennifer Wohl
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2017
So I did a substitute for baking powder before using baking soda and cream of tartar. Was not this recipe. Reason I do it was because I did not have baking powder. I went and bought some. Happen to read the ingredients and saw there was cornstarch in it and it was not organic thereby being GMO cornstarch. So I see cornstarch being listed here as optional. I get it this is for when you're home and want to bake and do not have baking powder powder on hand. I would not recommend cornstarch as optional unless you state organic cornstarch. Read More
Helpful
(1)
icelady1392us1392
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2016
Thank you for this recipe!! Works great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
SouthCountryMom
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2019
Did not use the cornstarch. Used it make pancake batter and it worked like a charm! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022