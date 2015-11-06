Homemade Baking Powder Recipe

1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars This is a good solution if you happen to run out of baking powder but there is a difference between double action and this single action recipe. The absence of calcium acid phosphate and sodium aluminum sulfate make this recipe "single action". When these ingredients are heated you have a higher rise in your baked goods. This recipe is successful but you must get your baked goods into the preheated oven immediately to get the most rise possible. The corn starch is present only to help with incorporation and if you make a large quantity it keeps it from clumping together. It will loose its effectiveness so large quantity storage is not recommended. I have used this recipe with good success (but, it was a fail when making light and fluffy biscuits. They require double action powder) and it is easy enough to put together I see no need to make larger amounts. This is also a good recipe if you wish to avoid aluminum in your diet as commercial double action baking powder is made with it. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars I did add the optional cornstarch and used this for making muffins...it worked. Cream of tartar is expensive so at least for me this won t be a substitute for buying a can of baking powder but if you ve run out and don t want to make a trip to the store just mix up a small batch of this recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I use this recipe a lot. Maybe it is just me but I do not like the flavor that baking powder adds in any recipe. I don't mind the extra expense it's not that much more since where we are located has a co-op that sells herbs spices and other organic cooking supplies in bulk at a much lower cost than most of the big box stores. (And in the quantity that you really need) Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Worked like a charm when I realized I was out! Thanks for saving the day. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars 5 Stars! This recipe saved the day! While making cornbread I realized I didn't have baking powder. As soon as I said "OMG I'm out of baking powder" I remembered my folder. There it was a recipe for baking powder! Not only did the cornbread turn out terrific Hubby kept saying "You need to make it this way all the time"! Thank you so much Cindy for sharing your recipe and saving my day! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for this. This saved my butt when I told my toddler we were gonna make a cake and then realized we were out of baking powder. Thank you thank you thank you Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars So I did a substitute for baking powder before using baking soda and cream of tartar. Was not this recipe. Reason I do it was because I did not have baking powder. I went and bought some. Happen to read the ingredients and saw there was cornstarch in it and it was not organic thereby being GMO cornstarch. So I see cornstarch being listed here as optional. I get it this is for when you're home and want to bake and do not have baking powder powder on hand. I would not recommend cornstarch as optional unless you state organic cornstarch. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you for this recipe!! Works great! Helpful (1)