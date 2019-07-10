Tofu 'Ricotta'
A vegan alternative to ricotta for lasagna.
This was my first time making a vegan lasagna and I used this recipe for the 'ricotta' portion. The only change I did was add 1/2 cup of nutritional yeast into the mixture to punch up the 'cheese' taste. All in all, I liked the flavor and I will definitely make it again!Read More
This recipe will turn the consistency of tofu to something approximating ricotta, but in order to get the richness of a lasagna or ravioli ricotta filling, add eggs or egg subs, at least 1/2-2/3 cup parmesan cheese, two tablespoons dried or 3 fresh chopping parsley, a few shakes of nutmeg and Voila---you're there!! just sayin........................dianeRead More
Used this in my veggie lasagna recipe and it turned out great! Thanks so much for the recipe.
This was absolutely wonderful! I've tried it both ways - with a bit of nutritional yeast and without - and it was great both times. Perfect in a vegan lasagna!
This is fantastic! My husband and dairy-aficionado brother loved it. Both agreed that they wouldn't have noticed it wasn't real ricotta if I hadn't told them.
I made it and loved it! My husband didn't even know the difference. I used the Ricotta inside a vegan lasagna and was perfect. Thanks for the recipe.
This worked beautifully in a homemade lasagna. Works well with substitutions too! I also added about a tablespoon of whey powder for a more full/convincing dairy taste. My boyfriend thought it was cheese! win! :) UPDATE: I actually prefer this using vinegar instead of the lemon juice. Also, nutritional yeast pretty much makes everything better. ;)
***STUFFED SHELLS. SO GOOD! MADE IT TWICE NOW. THE GUESTS LIKED IT TOO! ONE REVIEW SAID YOU COULD DO VINEGAR INSTEAD OF LEMON, SO I DID. AND FORGOT THE NOOCH BOTH TIMES. ADDED 2C SAUTÉED SPINACH TO CHEESE MIXTURE BOTH TIMES. PERFECT!***
The photo shown for this vegan ricotta is unappealing and does not do justice to this recipe. This ricotta turned out so close to my original dairy recipe in both taste and texture, so i was very happy. It added a nice creaminess to my vegan lasagna, and my non-vegan guests loved it. I added an extra tsp of lemon, a 1/2 tsp of salt, 2 tsp of olive oil and 2 tsp of onion granules to my batch.
This was perfect! I added it in a vegan lasagna and I wouldn't have known it wasn't real cheese. I made sure to drain my tofu first, and I also added quite a bit of chopped parsley. I can't wait to try this stuff in other recipes. Stuffed shells, maybe?
I've tried a lot of vegan ricotta recipes and this is my all-time favorite!
Yes - nutritional Yeast makes a difference when you leave out cheese, including in this recipe. This recipe worked for me. I added nutritional yeast and I put a small zucchini, onion, cup of celery, 10 baby carrots, cup broccoli, and 2 roma tomatoes into my spaghetti sauce and simmered it while I boiled the noodles. I layered noodles, tofu mixture, spaghetti sauce. I would like this with meatless crumbles sprinkled under the spaghetti sauce too. This is a good recipe.
unfortunately this didn't hit the spot for me :( it made my lasagna pretty plain.. idk what nutritional yeast tastes like or if it would have saved this.. but it just didn't work for us
This was delicious! My husband and daughter had no idea that there wasn't any cheese in the lasagna. I will be making this again soon!
This was fantastic!! I did add salt and a touch more lemon but this (kind of) melted when I baked it and COMPLETELY hit the spot for a person trying to eat a more plant based diet! This one is a keeper for sure!
After tasting recipe as is, I found that it was a bit bland so I seasoned it liberally with salt and pepper. Delicious!
Loved it, pressed my tofu pretty dry so I added some almond milk to give it that traditional ricotta texture. My guests did not know it was tofu. This will be my go-to recipe. Thank you
A wonderful option for vegan/dairy free Italian lovers! I used the tofu ricotta to stuff eggplant rollatini and it was perfect! My husband had no idea it wasn't cheese and ended up cleaning the food processor with a spatula! Thank you for a great addition to our recipe collection!
I used this inside a vegan calzone, it was amazing!From no one this is going to be my go to "cheese"!
This was really good. I have step children who have severe food allergies, so I am always looking for dairy-free + egg-free recipes to try to make traditional foods for them. Using this recipe, I was able to make "safe" baked ziti for the first time. I was genuinely stunned at how tasty this "ricotta" turned out!! My only mistake was that I squeezed much of the water out of the tofu before blending it. Had I not done that, I think it would have yielded an even creamier final product. But either way, the taste was good enough to lick the spoon!
This stuff is so good. I used it in a pasta bake w/red sauce, but honestly this would be fine on pasta by itself. I will say, though, that i did have to add a little bit more lemon juice and spices than the recipe called for. I recommend that anyone making this gradually add more to taste.
This recipe is a good guide. 2 things essential that are missing is salt and nutritional yeast. I used 1tsp salt and 2tbs nutritional yeast. I also added some onion powder, not essential but I like the flavor it gives. I also omitted the olive oil as the texture was perfect without it.
I cut out the oil and added chopped baby spinach. I used it to stuff pasta shell and it was amazing.
Good recipe, just had a bit too much garlic powder. Going to try making again today using 1 tsp instead.
Perfect! I added a bit of salt and nutritional yeast. It was great on a vegan pizza
Worked well for lasagna and spaghetti pie. Creamy and tastes very close to dairy ricotta. Made recipe exactly as printed. Perfect.
Super yummy!!!!
Amazing. Season to taste as you blend it. I rolled up eggplants stuffed with this and it was amazing!
This tastes great! I made it because I was looking for an alternative for one of my favorite simple dishes, just penne pasta with marinara and lots of ricotta mixed in, and it was so amazing. My husband, who is not attempting to go vegan, likes it so much that he keeps dipping stuff in the leftover ricotta, like crackers and chips.
Easy, excellent, and a great way to use up the tofu! Will make again and try it with the yeast and in a calzone!
Tricked my Wisconsin hubby into thinking there was cheese in his meal!
The nutritional yeast is a must, it's too bland without it. We use this recipe to get around dairy allergies for lasagne and other Italian dishes.
I made this tonight for a crockpot lasagna. It was great!!! Honestly, if I didn't make it myself I would never have known it wasn't real ricotta. The only changes I made, for my own tastes, was adding an additional 1tsp of lemon juice, 1/2c nutritional yeast, and salt/pepper to taste. SO GOOD, you must try it!
This was great! Worked great in my vegan lasagna, I will use this recipe again. Might try stuffed shells next time :)
I did not read the review before making it. I used it as a dip and thinned it down with sour cream for a dressing with some lemon juice. I double the basil, oregano and lemon juice for more flavor. I could have eaten it plain it was so good.
I added extra garlic, lemon juice, and sea salt to taste. I needed some creaminess so I added earth balance butter. It turned out great!
