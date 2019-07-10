Tofu 'Ricotta'

4.6
38 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A vegan alternative to ricotta for lasagna.

Recipe by Natasha_L

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend tofu, garlic powder, oregano, basil, and lemon juice in a blender until combined. Stream olive oil into the tofu mixture while blending until your obtain the desired consistency.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 9.7g; sodium 4.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022