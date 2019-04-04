Maria's Mexican Rice

Look no further for an authentic Mexican rice recipe, this is it. My mother ran a very successful Mexican restaurant with my aunt in chihuahua Mexico for many years before marrying my dad and this is the recipe she uses to this day. I have never had a better tasting rice in any wannabe Mexican restaurant here in the states. She adjusted the recipe for my brothers who won't eat onions without loosing flavor. Instead of sautéing the onions, she blends it with a clove of garlic and a quarter cup of water and adds it along with the water. This eliminates the use of garlic powder and uses the healthier option of real garlic. If you are out of tomato sauce, you can also blend a fresh tomato to the onion and garlic mixture. We never add pepper and cumin though, the chicken bullion and salt should be plenty of flavor. Taste the broth once all the liquid an spice has been added to the fried rice before it is absorbed, this will be a great time to taste test for flavor, if any is needed add more, if it has too much, add more water. A can of mixed veggies can also be added at this point, we always use peas and carrots.