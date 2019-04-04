Maria's Mexican Rice

My mom is from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and this is how she has been making rice all her life. One day I finally stopped and measured the amounts she used while cooking. In my view this is the perfect Mexican rice. It's not too greasy or dry, nice color, and great flavor. The Serrano pepper will add flavor but no heat to this recipe since it is used whole and not chopped. If you would like spicy Mexican rice, de-seed and chop the Serrano before adding it to the mix.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2013
Whoa, did I ever eat this right up! This is not your everyday, ordinary, boring Mexican rice! For once I enjoyed something with real flavor rather than the nondescript stuff I’ve pretty much learned to expect. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I used a good squirt of concentrated tomato paste from the tube because I didn’t want to open up a can of tomato sauce for the couple of tablespoons I needed for the half recipe I made. I also used chicken stock instead of water and chicken bouillon but I don’t think that can account for how flavorful this was. I didn’t use the Serrano pepper in deference to Hubs’ sensitive innards but it truly wasn’t missed. Maybe it’s because the rice is browned before simmering. Whatever the case, viv85e has come up with a Mexican recipe that’s well worth repeating.
This is the best Mexican rice dish that I've ever made. I didn't have chicken bouillon so I used 1 cup chicken broth in place of 1 cup of the water. Using the serrano pepper whole really did make for nice flavor without being too hot.
This was really good -- as good or maybe even better than many of the authentic Mexican restaurants we have here in TX. As another reviewer mentioned, though, mine also turned out a bit more watery than I'm used to, and I also like my rice a bit on the dry side (just a personal preference). Letting the rice sit for 5 minutes after it's done helped, though. The best part is that it's easy to make this vegetarian-friendly by omitting the bouillon and substituting one cup of the water for a cup of veggie broth or one of the many varieties of vegetarian "chicken" broth.
I love Mexican food, and as a native Texan I can attest that this is the real deal. I used brown rice since that's all I had on hand, so I had to simmer it longer. I also added fresh jalapeno slices instead of the whole serrano which gave it great flavor AND the kick I wanted. In addition, I think I went a little heavy handed on the tomato sauce (not recommended for next time) and omitted the salt (highly recommended). Everyone knows you have to "fry" Mexican rice before boiling it, so I had high hopes for this dish and it delivered. It makes a LOT of rice, which is fine because although I originally served it with homemade pork tamales from a sweet neighborhood abuelita, I have used some of the leftovers to stuff bell peppers (mixed with leftover "Best Black Beans" by Cameron on this site) much to the delight of my fiance. And there is still some rice left! Follow the instructions, but don't be afraid to add peppers to the pot not just to discard but to mix into the rice depending on your personal taste. Thanks for sharing... this is going into my regular rotation!
Excellent rice. Just what I was looking for. None of the flavors were over powering. I hate when people change the recipe and rate it, but this time I did make one change. I wanted a little more rice so I added an additional 1/2 cup. Next time, I would do the same, and the only other tip would be to lessen the amount of salt. I would cut the salt in half. I don't think it needed that much, and I'd rather add more salt, if desired, at the end, because you certainly can't take it out then. Yummy, the whole family loved it.
Delicious! Perfect rice. There are many Mexican rice recipes out there. THIS is the one that's spot on to the best of the family-run restaurants I used to visit when I lived in San Diego. Really, if you want authentic Mexican rice, look no further, you've found it!
made this recipe last minute to go with chicken fajitas. this recipe was very easy to follow and love it. soooo good. i did decrease the amount of water because i like drier rice. so instead of 2 1/2 cups i used 2 cups. came out good. def gonna use this recipe again
Look no further for an authentic Mexican rice recipe, this is it. My mother ran a very successful Mexican restaurant with my aunt in chihuahua Mexico for many years before marrying my dad and this is the recipe she uses to this day. I have never had a better tasting rice in any wannabe Mexican restaurant here in the states. She adjusted the recipe for my brothers who won't eat onions without loosing flavor. Instead of sautéing the onions, she blends it with a clove of garlic and a quarter cup of water and adds it along with the water. This eliminates the use of garlic powder and uses the healthier option of real garlic. If you are out of tomato sauce, you can also blend a fresh tomato to the onion and garlic mixture. We never add pepper and cumin though, the chicken bullion and salt should be plenty of flavor. Taste the broth once all the liquid an spice has been added to the fried rice before it is absorbed, this will be a great time to taste test for flavor, if any is needed add more, if it has too much, add more water. A can of mixed veggies can also be added at this point, we always use peas and carrots.
07-07-15 I have been looking and making Mexican Rice recipes for some time now and my search has finally come to an end! This is by far the best recipe around. The flavors are perfect and the rice is nice and fluffy. Absolutely delicious! 03-30-19 Update: This is still by far the best Mexican rice I have ever made. I won't try any other recipes, this recipe is outstanding. Thank you for sharing!
I've been making this recipe for years now. It's the best Mexican rice I've ever had, I always double it. And I live in Arizona! The trick to this recipe is to carefully read the directions. The 10 min of boiling is key here, that's why so much water. If you do the full boil, your rice won't be soggy at all after the 20 min at low. Try it as is and you will think you've died and gone to Mexican heaven! :)
This was tasy and very easy. I am latina and like a lot of flavor and this dish was flavorful. I used brown rice instead of white since we are trying to eat healthier dishes. If I make it in the future with white rice, I would probably cut down on the water because otherwise 2-1/2 cups of water would make the rice soupy, which I do not like. I used a red hot chili pepper (whole) from our garden and it was not super spicy at all. Just mild amount of heat. I did not use salt since the chicken bouillon is salty enough (i used one cube). cooked it in a rice cooker and it turned out perfect!
This is wonderful rice. Added a can of diced tomatoes, just because I love it in Mexican rice, and a whole onion. I also used a second serrano, and I'm glad I did. You can definitely taste the pepper without getting much heat. Was a bit heavy handed with the cumin, but not too much. The key is toasting the rice before adding the liquid, adds a lot of flavor and coating each grain with the oil makes for a really great texture. Make sure to get the rice brown. I also "bloomed" the spices before adding the liquid. Used stock instead of water+bouillon, and only 2 cups. This really has a deep, well balanced flavor with a very nice texture. I'm keeping this one.
I scaled this recipe up for 16, and it was wonderful. Made it just as written, a d everyone loved it, even a couple that are very critical of food. Next time I will open the Serrano chilies for a little more spice as stated, but it was wonderful. I cannot wait to make it again. Thanks for the best rice ever!
This was delicious! Followed the recipe exactly. This rice had lots of flavor compared to even restaurant rice! For the tomato sauce I used some left over spag sauce I had but that was my only change. Look no further for a mexican rice recipe, This is a keeper!
I made this exactly as written. Very tasty, salt level was fine, and much milder than I expected; makes a nice compliment to a spicier main dish. Not sure the serrano pepper imparted a lot of flavor overall so I probably wouldn't go out of my way to add it next time unless I wanted to chop the pepper and kick up the heat a little bit. Thanks, nice recipe!
I doubled up on the ingredients and substituted the water for chicken broth and substituted one of those cups with a can of La Costeña homestyle Mexican Salsa and instead of the bullion added a packet of Sazón Goya con azafran and fresh garlic and it is to die for!
This is a fantastic rice! I went with my instincts and doubled the cumin and halved the salt. It would have been far too salty for us and our toddler especially. The bouillon provides plenty of salt. Skipped the serrano since I hadn't realized mine were no longer fresh enough. With these changes, I think this is the new go-to Mexi-rice recipe for our house! I'll have to try it with the chile next time.
The flavors here were good, but far too salty, and I felt like the bouillon came on a little strong. (I used reduced-sodium Better Than Bouillon; maybe I should have used a different kind, but that was what I had!) Next time I make it, I'll omit the extra tablespoon of salt, as well as one of the tablespoons of oil, since my final product was a bit oily. Also, I used brown rice, and as usual, this recipe took far longer to cook than plain brown rice would. I would allow at least an hour; I let ours cook for 55 minutes and it was still a bit crunchy. (This might also have made the oiliness worse, and if so, that's all my fault!) I also only used 2 cups of water, which is my usual rice-to-water ratio, but next time I'll try it as written. There will be a next time, though; I liked the flavors enough to try it again. Thanks!
This is a keeper. I replaced the tomato sauce with Picante sauce. That is what I had opened in the fridge. It is by far the best Mexican rice I have ever made or ever have eaten. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
O.K. so it usually annoys me when people review a recipe when they haven't followed it but... I had to. This rice is awesome! And thats without the onion & chili pepper. Didn't have it but really wanted mexican rice to go with my shredded chicken tacos. I have made dozens of recipes for this kind of rice and never liked any of them. This one is light & fluffy and flavored just right. Like my favorite mexican restaurant. I can't wait to try it with the onion & peppers! Just try it. Its sooooo easy!
This rice was good, probably the best Mexican rice I've made at home. I used a 4 oz. can of diced green chilies instead of the serrano pepper. I thought it was going to be too dry by the end of the 15 minutes, so I added a little chicken broth.
I used long grain brown rice (not instant) and it took forever to cook!!! As in, probably close to 90 minutes, maybe even longer. The rest of the meal was long gone and dishes cleared before this was ready to eat, and even then it was al-dente. I'm sure some of it was my fault because I kept removing the lid to check it every 5-10 minutes after the initial 35 minutes had passed and it was still super crunchy. I also had to add a lot more liquid (used some vegetable stock i had on hand) or it would have completely dried out since it cooked so long. Despite all of that, I liked the flavor a lot, and it was really easy so I will make it again. I'll just have to use a different type of rice or start dinner at the crack of dawn. :-). Thank you for sharing the recipe--it really was tasty, and not the recipe's fault I used a long cooking rice.
This rice is so yummy and my family loves it. I've made it in a rice cooker and I've also made it with precooked rice I had as leftovers. (I adjusted the water as a result) and it turned out great! Awesome and authentic recipe.
This was delicious. My boyfriend said its just like his mom used to make who is from Mexico. I did use brown rice so I cooked it a little longer. Also, I personally would use less salt but my boyfriend thought the salt was perfect. I guess it comes down to personal preference. This is going to be my go to recipe for Spanish rice.
since this was my first time making Mexican rice, I'd say it was a success. i only made a few minor changes including leaving out the water and adding more bouillon which was beef instead of chicken. can't wait for dinner tonight. we're having chicken and rice burritos with horchata!
I have made this recipe many times and it never disappoints! Do not skip any steps in the recipe and use the Serrano pepper, it adds great flavor without any heat. Also, instead of using the chicken bouillon, I substituted chicken stock in place of the water, simply because I don't use bouillon.
FINALLY!! I make it exactly as written minus the pepper and it is absolutely deeeeelish! THANK YOU for sharing this recipe. I make it every Tuesday for Turkey Tacos Tuesdays at home...my boyfriend and I LOVE it!!
This rice has exactly the flavor that I was looking for. It is very easy to make as well. I've made it twice now and I highly recommend using the serrano pepper. It really does add quite a bit of flavor. The only thing I would do differently is to omit the salt. The first time I made the recipe, I used a little bit but still thought it was too salty. Other than that, this recipe is perfect.
I'm on a quest to fund a recipe that is close to my bf's grandmas rice. I'll definitely make this again, but I think I'll cut back on the onion. I think it probably less a problem with the recipe and more a problem with the size onion I picked up. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe.
I tried so many recipes looking for the perfect Mexican Rice, and I ended my search here. This is, hands down, the BEST rice I've ever had. My picky husband can't even eat rice at Mexican food places anymore, because he says, "It doesn't even compare to your rice." Usually at restaurants, the rice is just bland and so-so...it's just kinda there on the plate. But this rice steals the show. I make it exactly as written, and it is PERFECT. Try this one, and you won't regret it!
OMG!!! The best ever. I did change it up just a tad. I doubled the recipe using 4 cups of chicken broth and 1 cup water. Also, I used some tomato paste from the tube rather than what the recipe originally called for. Once I added liquid I covered the pan, cooked on med - high for 10 mins and turned to me - low for 20...never touched the lid! It's important to leave the lid alone and trust that it's cooking properly.
The only rice recipe you'll EVER NEED! I've been making this once a week for the past couple years and it's the BOMB every time. My friends and family devour it. The pepper gives it a subtle flavor, and you can play around with the spices, etc. just as long as you utilize the correct amount of liquid. I've made a lemon version and an Indian-spiced version. Super versatile.
I've made this twice in less than a week. The first time I didn't have any serrano peppers, but the second time I made sure to and I definitely think it makes a difference. I have to say I've tried many Mexican rice recipes and have never been happy. This one is WONDERFUL!!!!! I always have cartons of chicken broth on hand, so the only change is that I use that instead of the water/bullion combination. Love it! Thanks so much for the delicious and easy recipe!
I added some corn I had, and having no tomato sauce on hand I subbed store-bought salsa. I used beef bouillon because it's all I had, and besides I was serving this with carne asada.... Perfect accompaniment.
Can you say delicious!! My husband and I tried this recipe with some homemade chicken enchiladas and it was the best Mexican Rice ever!! I didn't change the ingredients at all except for adding a little color to the rice with Goya Sazon. Just a pinch did it. Thank You for sharing I know we will enjoy this Mexican dish everytime!! :-)
I enjoyed this recipe. The only changes that I made were that I substituted the water and bullion with chicken stock and prepared it in the rice cooker. Next time I would add some extra cumin, beans and maybe a little corn to make it a bit more hearty because my daughter didn't like it (because of the tomato sauce) and then I can have the leftovers as a meal on its own.
Very good flavor!! Next time I make it I will cut back on the water, it came out very mushy. Next time I am going to add only 2 cups of water. Also instead of it simmering and trying to burn, I boil the mixture initially for about 3 minutes, Stir, cover and turn off the burner and let it steam to finish, about 20 minutes.(Do this for all of my rice). Great recipe, added it to my recipe box!
This is exactly how I like Mexican rice. It's simple and flavorful. I don't want peas and carrots in my Mexican rice! I'm not sure why people are having issues with too much water leftover, mine has come out perfectly every time. Maybe the type of rice? I use the Calrose. Anyway, thank you! I moved to California from South Texas and this rice tastes like home.
Very good recipe, probably fourth time making this. Last time was exactly as recipe stated. Perfect!! Great moisture, texture and color. I have used diced tomatoes before but just sauce is the way to go! This pic is what is left...forgot before we ate!
This rice was really good. I used chicken stock instead of water and had a jalapeño pepper on hand and used it instead of the one recommended. My mom who is the pickiest eater I know loved it. Will definitely be making this again.
Excellent recipe. I have tried many different Mexican rice recipes and this is the one I will make again. I did leave out the salt as I figured the Better than Bouillon tablespoon had enough sodium for me.
This turned out great! I used two small Serrano peppers and actually three cheese pasta sauce (no tomato sauce on hand). Also, I found the rice was done much sooner than the recipe said. Yummy addition to any Mexican or Spanish meal!
Who knew it was this easy to make authentic Spanish rice! This recipe was great! I made as is with the Knorr chicken bouillon cubes and the Serrano pepper. I chose to not de-seed and chop the Serrano, but next time I will for sure. This finally ended my search for a Spanish rice. Gracias Maria!
I tried this recipe for the first time last night. It was good although I added too much water and I like my rice on the dryer side. The flavor was good and almost what I'm used to. I added some seasoned ground turkey and made sort of a mexican dirty rice. Que rico!
This was good but WAAAYYYY too much salt for my tastes. A tablespoon of chicken billion seasons 3 cups of water and this recipe only has 2.5. Then another tablespoon and a half of salt was just overkill. Otherwise the flavor was great. I will make this again for sure and just do the tablespoon of billion and skip the additional salt.
I made this in bulk for a work potluck/ freezable leftovers. I read a few reviews and concluded with this: I minced a large yellow onion, Jalapeno (2), Serrano Pepper (3), 1 tbsp Black Pepper, 3 tbsp Cumin, 4 tbsp light olive oil, and fried with the rice before adding the stock and plain tomato sauce (2 Cups) and then followed the cooking instructions. I used 4 cups of white long grain rice, 6-7 cups of chicken stock instead of water. Yes it made a ton, but i have enough for the 14 people/meals, and it is a huge hit. Thanks everyone for putting a spin on this dish and making suggestions.
delicious!! I am always trying to find a mexican rice dish my husband likes-this is it!! He even ate the cooked pepper...I cooked it in 2 pieces but put it in a little late-next time I'll add it earlier bcuz I really think it adds to the flavor!!
Wow! This was a delicious recipe! I continued to add salt, pepper, and cumin to taste as it finished simmering and also added chipotle chili powder to give it some more spice. It seemed very watery at first but I let it sit for about 5-10 minutes before serving and the rice soaked it all up. I used brown rice as well so that is probably one of the reasons for the issue. Overall this was a huge hit and I will definitely make it again!
I made this for dinner and my husband said I should get this brand again at the store. He was surprised that I had made it from scratch. It isn't difficult to make and it's yummy. I really scored with this recipe.
I made as directed and it wasnt great. Next time I will definitely reduce the liquid to 1 cup of Chicken broth. Making as instructed leaves it way too mushy for my liking and that was even in a rice cooker.
This is a good recipe. Easy and fast. I did decide to make it last minute, so I didn't have everything. I threw in some ketchup in place of the tomato sauce and used 2 bouillon cubes instead of the T of bouillon. I also reduced the amount of salt to 1 t. (and will probably reduce it a touch more next go round). I didn't have peppers so I tossed in some frozen peas. Yum!
Made the rice exactly as in the recipe. The only thing that got changed is that I did not have tomato sauce. Instead I used 1/2 can of Campbell's tomato soup that was in the fridge dying to have a purpose. We all loved the rice. Went great with our chili con carne, tortillas and nachos.
This came out great!!! I'm always trying to find the perfect Mexican rice recipe to compare to what my Mexican mother and aunts made in the past and this comes very close. My husband enjoyed it so much that he didn't want to share. hahaha.... I did use a Jalapeno over Serrano because that's what I had on hand but it came out great!
This recipe is excellent--by far the best I've ever had. Make it exactly as described to get the right texture. (A lot of times Mexican rice -- even at restaurants -- is kind of wet and mushy. If made according to the directions, this rice turns out moist but firm.)
I have made this dozens of times at this point, and it never fails. It is always delicious and tastes so much better than those processed box mixes. I do add a couple of garlic cloves in with the serrano pepper. This is my go to for mexican rice.
The directions were very clear and it was easy to make, but it had zero flavor. We cooked it with the serrano chile and it was still very bland. We will have to do some adjustments next time we make it to give it some flavor.
