Easy Cinnamon Rolls

It's really good, but I'd add a few suggestions. I went ahead and followed the original recipe to the best of my ability, making only one addition: I added fresh orange zest (from 2 navel oranges)to the cinnamon-nut mixture. Everybody loved that. My suggestions (and this is just according to my own personal preferences): for those of us who don't make a lot of recipes involving a dough, we'd probably have to be told. It works better if, before you roll out the dough into the dimensions suggested, flour your surface as well as the dough, to keep it from sticking. Also, and I think I read this comment from some other reviewers, the amount of ingredients used to make the cinnamon-nut mixture produces A LOT of the mixture. My husband thought it was great, but some friends and I agreed that we could probably get by with about half of it. One of the friends I presented it to also said that it lacked only one thing: raisins. I had thought really hard about buying some while at the store to add to it, but I decided against it (too expensive these days and so many people don't care for raisins, plus I wanted to stay as close to the original recipe as possible. I added orange zest because I saw a chef on the Food Network add it to something very similar that she made, and the thought of it simply compelled me to buy two oranges for just that purpose).