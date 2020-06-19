Easy Cinnamon Rolls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
I wanted the bread to hold onto the sugar and nuts and cinnamon, so I used the extra butter. Mine don't hold together very well, so I just make sure that the edges are all next to the pan or each other. I usually add extra nuts and cinnamon because my husband likes them.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 6g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 143.7mg. Full Nutrition
My family loves cinnamon rolls but I hate making the bread part. When I found this recipe I was super excited to be able to use already made dough. I showed this recipe to a pastry chef to get some extra tips. She said to make it the day before let the dough rise, or cinnamon rolls rise for as long as I wanted, longer then 90 min to get big. Then put in freezer to freeze overnight and then take out in the morning and put into the oven frozen to bake. She said baking frozen pastries makes all the difference. It sure did... so good even my picky mother-in-law who’s a professional baker loved them. There were no leftovers
It has become a tradition at our house for Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving breakfast. My Grandson Loves these. I use dental floss to cut the dough rolls and found that they are even better if they are not well done. Enjoy.
My first time making Cinnamon Rolls. I used a little more walnuts and made only half the icing; turned out perfect ! Will definitely be making these again. Thanks, Chris Martin, for sharing an easy, tasty treat for our Christmas morning.
This was my 1st time making cinnamon rolls. I Only did so because the bread recipe I was making from this site said it made 3 loafs (Grandma VanDoren's) and it is just DH & myself. WOW!!! In the beginning I THOUGHT I had everything but way too late realized I did not have cream...so...I mixed some liquid French Vanilla coffee creamer with some 1/2 & 1/2 (and still added the vanilla extract) up at the last minute. Hey, what can I say? They were freaking awesome! On a personal note just for myself, I won't worry about nuts next time... even though I loved this with them... it is still an extra expense that could be left out without compromising the flavor. AND even though I thought pouring the creamy mixture over them before baking sounded strange it was spot on!! I will try making another cinnamon roll recipe on this site but have a feeling nothing could be as good as this one. I feel as if I have to try baking another one just so I know for certain that this is THE ONE to use. I will of course post an update later. That being said, I won't use baking bread as an excuse to try my hand at cinnamon rolls ever again. SO 4.75 Big gold stars from me!
This the easiest and most delicious recipe for cinnamon rolls that I have ever found in my 50 years of baking and cooking. My only mistake was that one time I forgot to pour on the heavy cream before putting in the oven. I won't make that mistake again. The cream is the ticket to the caramel coating. I also do not drizzle the rolls with frosting. They are sweet and YUMMY just as they are out of the oven.
It's really good, but I'd add a few suggestions. I went ahead and followed the original recipe to the best of my ability, making only one addition: I added fresh orange zest (from 2 navel oranges)to the cinnamon-nut mixture. Everybody loved that. My suggestions (and this is just according to my own personal preferences): for those of us who don't make a lot of recipes involving a dough, we'd probably have to be told. It works better if, before you roll out the dough into the dimensions suggested, flour your surface as well as the dough, to keep it from sticking. Also, and I think I read this comment from some other reviewers, the amount of ingredients used to make the cinnamon-nut mixture produces A LOT of the mixture. My husband thought it was great, but some friends and I agreed that we could probably get by with about half of it. One of the friends I presented it to also said that it lacked only one thing: raisins. I had thought really hard about buying some while at the store to add to it, but I decided against it (too expensive these days and so many people don't care for raisins, plus I wanted to stay as close to the original recipe as possible. I added orange zest because I saw a chef on the Food Network add it to something very similar that she made, and the thought of it simply compelled me to buy two oranges for just that purpose).
Absolutely LOVE this recipe! I made it for family on New Year's Day, my immediate family, sister and her children and parents- we all agreed the cinnamon rolls were amazing- and some of us thought they were the best cinnamon rolls we'd ever had. Now we know the secret! Pouring milk over the rolls before baking. The only change I made was no nuts, and used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of heavy whipping cream. The rolls disappeared with family members negotiating for "extra" rolls!
I've made these now twice. I've used the frozen roll dough and just make individual rolls with the brown sugar and cinnamon. I've made them with pecans, with slivered almonds and with diced apples and they have always turned out to die for. I messed up and mixed the heavy cream and the powdered sugar together and pour that over the rolls before baking and it still turned out well (like I meant to do that!) . Another "you just can't mess up this goodness" type recipe.
I LOVED IT !! But I did the frosting different, (never made before) For one thing I don't measure. In a small bowl equal amounts added both sugars, a dash of vanilla, some cinnamon and added heavy whipping cream a little at a time till right consistency. It came out so good that I am making these things more than I need to.
YUM! Kids loved them and pretty easy. The only thing is the time to let the dough rise especially depending on the temperature in your home! A weekend recipe for sure! A friend had suggested using Rhodes whole wheat bread dough for a healthier twist. Great idea because they were delicious and you couldn't tell!
I made this last night and by this morning my husband, 3 sons and I had polished off the first pan!!!!! This is the first time I ever made this recipe and I will be making it frequently from now on!!! OMG This is SO good! I used pecans instead of walnuts, added a little extra brown sugar and butter, and made triple the amount of drizzle. My husband tasted it and just kept repeating, “Oh my!” This isn’t a diet food, for sure! Next time I might add some raisins. This is definitely a do over- and over, and over!
made this with and without raisins and it was a big hit . I live in a very rural area and can't hop in the car and run to the store. Didn't have heavy cream so I used evaporated milk. Wonderful . Has anyone made these in muffin tins ? for a "grab and go"?
Heaven in my mouth! Oh my gosh, I stumbled upon this recipe and hoped they would actually turn out and they did! I didn't know what I was doing at all. I took a bread loaf out of the freezer to defrost, then went to work. When I came back it was huge and a little crusty--maybe I should have covered it? I rolled it out on my flour-covered countertop, covered with melted butter and added a bunch of cinnamon and brown sugar. I took the 1/3 c. of heavy cream and poured it over all the cinnamon rolls and baked for closer to 20 minutes. The icing was simple. The result was H.E.A.V.E.N. They were **light** somehow and utterly delicious. I cannot wait to make them again and bring them somewhere. (They looked beautiful, too. I'm so mad I didn't take a picture, and now they're all gone.)
Thanks the best
Delicious! I followed recipe and no changes needed.Will definitely make again.
Made these today with my 5 year old granddaughter. Used the thawing directions from the bread bag. I used Kroger brand. I loosely followed the directions. I had 3 loves and put them onto a 13x17 sheetpan. They turned out yummy!!
Followed recipe completely. As noted by another reviewer, you can avoid individual rolls from unrolling by strategic positioning in the pan. This was my first attempt at cinnamon rolls and found the recipe to be just as simple as could be with a highly satisfactory result. BTW, I used Rhodes frozen bread.
