Easy Cinnamon Rolls

The first time I made these easy cinnamon rolls, I made a mess and they STILL turned out! They are gone in 2 days at my house. Simple to make and super yummy.

By Chris Martin

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cinnamon rolls
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly grease 2 round cake pans with butter.

  • Roll bread dough out to an 6x18-inch rectangle. Brush with melted butter. Combine brown sugar, walnuts, and cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle over butter. Roll dough into a log, starting at the long edge. Moisten edge with water and seal. Cut log into 20 slices; arrange rolls, cut sides down, in prepared cake pans. Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 90 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pour heavy cream over dough.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

  • Mix confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a small bowl; drizzle over warm cinnamon rolls to serve.

Cook's Note:

I wanted the bread to hold onto the sugar and nuts and cinnamon, so I used the extra butter. Mine don't hold together very well, so I just make sure that the edges are all next to the pan or each other. I usually add extra nuts and cinnamon because my husband likes them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 6g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 143.7mg. Full Nutrition
