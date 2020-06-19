Apple Crisp - Perfect and Easy

This apple dessert recipe is adapted from a 50-year-old peach crisp recipe. Although it works well with peaches, it works even better with fresh, crisp cooking apples. If you're short on time, you can skip sifting the dry ingredients; instead, stir them together until combined, then mix with butter.
This is a remarkably quick, easy and satisfying dessert to make. If you have a couple of apples on hand you could have dessert on a whim! I loved that it didn't contain oatmeal or water and the topping was excellent - buttery with a nice crispy crunch as it should. But... there was too much of it for the amount of apples, which made it seem much too sweet. Unfortunately there was no way I could use it all and I discarded the excess. I think adding half again as many apples would be an improvement that would elevate this to 5-star status.
Finally, apple crisp like MY grandma made! No oatmeal, nuts, or fancy things...just simple pantry staples and fresh, homemade taste. :) This is wonderful, easy, and quickly made. You can pop this in the oven while you eat dinner, and by the time you finish dinner and clear the dishes, it's ready.
Loved it- reason giving it 4 stars vs. 5 is it is light on apples. I used 8 small/medium apples and that was a perfect ratio for the topping provided. I also added a little vanilla to the topping and extra cinnamon because we like it. This recipe is simple and delicious. I love apple crisp that doesn't contain oatmeal!
I have made this recipe many times now and love it. I think my record is 4 in one week (lot's of company and parties). Love using Jonagolds as they don't get too soggy, and I cut them into chunks. If you find the topping a bit sweet, 3/4 cup sugar works great. I use a whisk to 'sift' the dry ingredients - so much easier and gets the job done well. So glad to have this simple and amazing recipe!
This was just as described, perfect and easy. I did not measure out 2.5 cups of apples I used Cortland (medium sized) and used about 5 total. My apples were stacked pretty high so this is probably why I didn't feel there was too much topping for the apples. The topping came out crisp, light and delicious and I served it with lowfat vanilla frozen yogurt. This will be my go-to Apple Crisp Recipe.
I was really impressed! This recipe seemed so simple and required only a few ingredients, so I didn't expect it to turn out very well. It really WAS simple and easy...but it turned out delicious! This will be a last-minute dessert favorite in the future!!
I used 4 cups of apples and added a half cup of pecans to the topping. Since I had more apples than the recipe called for, I baked in a slightly larger oval casserole dish. It was just a light (in density/texture not in calories... haha!) and tasty apple crisp... exactly what I wanted. I'll make it again.
Read reviews before making this for the first time. Used 3 very large apples (Fuji and Koru) sliced thinly. Cut sugar to 2/3 cup but used brown sugar. This was a smash hit for our hosts at a dinner party. Will definitely make this again. I may even double the recipe because people want seconds. Thanks for the recipe.
My granddaughter and I made this after a day of picking apples and it was absolutely delicious. As suggested I doubled the apples and it was perfect! My daughters wedding is in a couple of weeks and was wondering if I could freeze it?
This recipe is absolutely the most delicious one I have yet to try. It was enjoyed by all family members and will be one that I make for Christmas. Absolutely loved it and will take it to my next pot luck. Thank you.
Great staple recipe with no hassle ingredients that most people have on hand. I always read the reviews before making a recipe to see if there is a standing theme that works for most people. Here's what I found. I used an 8 X 8 glass pan, lightly greased, 6 medium apples, peeled, sliced and layered (I found this amount to be perfect and mine came almost 1/2 way in the pan). I made the topping with all the measurements EXACT with ONE change - I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar and tossed in a cap full of vanilla extract. It makes the topping look so pretty when cooked, a nice golden color. The baking time is exact, along with the temp for my stove. This is a sweet dish, it's a dessert. Make it once as is, if it's too sweet for you, lower the sugar amount. We found it perfect and every one I've made a dish and sent one too has raved it's perfect as is.
It was delicious, and easy to make. Not time consuming. It took me longer to peel and cut the apples than it took me to prepare the whole recipe. I will make this one in place of Apple pies, when I don't have time for pies. Thank you, for recipe. I am making another one today, it will be my third time making it in less than a month.
This is my grandmother's recipe, at least 75 yr old. We add sliced apples to fill a larger flat baking dish (better than a smaller deep one) and then sprinkle to topping on top. Always add cinnamon and some nutmeg on the top. Family favorite!
This was very easy and very tasty but the first time I made it, being the rookie that I am, I left the peel on the apples. Not a good idea. The second time I peeled them apples and it was so so much better. I think it would be great with a scoop of ice cream which I will try next time.
I made this using 3 red apples and 1 green apple. And it turned out amazing!! My dad can't stand cinnamon, but he loved it anyway. Wanted me to make 2 more. Very simple and very tasty!! Some people in other review said it was really sweet. But I think its spot on.
First time making apple crisp and I burnt it a bit on top because I used a 9×9 pan and tried to guess the time to 30 minutes because it wasnt 8x8 like in the recipe, but added the extra 10 minutes because it didnt seem golden enough. Will time it to 35 minutes next time (just added that if anyone else uses a 9x9). Also, I used 7 Ambrosia apples as 2 1/2 cups only covered the bottom of my pan so I wanted another layer. Smells amazing and will be my dessert tonight. I've been waiting to put my apples to good use! I love classic recipes too so I'm glad I tried this one first! :)
I made it the first time by the recipe. The second is in the oven now. The only change I made this time was to double the amount of apples just because we prefer more fruit. The topping is just what we like and super easy to make by pulsing in the food processor. Leaving little pieces is the key to a crispy topping.
Simple & delicious! I like to make plenty of topping to keep for future batches. I also only use half a batch of topping with the full amount of apples - which came out plenty sweet with plenty of topping. For future batches, I doubled the amount of cinnamon and swapped out half the white sugar with brown sugar which improved the color and flavor a bit.
I use a mix of apples, 3/4 cup of sugar, and add 1/4 tsp of water to the apples before adding the crumble on top. I like the fact that this recipe requires basic ingredients. It's our go-to recipe for apple crumble...it's absolutely delicious!
Our new home has a apple tree and we could not let them rot. Found this recipe and decided to try it with our apples. Wasn't sure which apples we had but took a gamble. Neendless to say it was delicious! I did add more apples than what the recipe called for as mentioned in other reviews. Will make again!
I like to follow the recipe exactly before rating it. It’s not fair to make adjustments (based on other reviews or own discretion) and have the original recipe suffer in ratings for it. I agree with other reviewers. The topping is too sweet! While I will definitely make this recipe again (for to the ease and simple ingredients that are almost always on-hand) I will reduce the sugar next time to 1/2-3/4 cup and increase cinnamon to 1 tsp.
I peeled and cut up eight green Granny Smith apples and put them in a huge greased casserole dish. Sprinkled a few tablespoons of lemon juice and a tsp of sugar on them since everyone was complaining this was too sweet! Made the topping from the recipe with no changes. Baked it for 50 minutes in the oven since there were so many apples. It came out perfect! The crunchiness of the topping was so good! My husband has been devouring this dish-- he eats it for breakfast, lunch and dessert. Maybe I will cut the sugar a little next time-- I don't think he would notice, but this is the only way I can get him to eat apples. Thanks! :-)
I made this recipe at least 5 times when I was given a bucket of apples. It is easy, simple, quick, and always gets positive feedback! I don't peel the apples because it's a lot of work when I don't even notice the skins much at all once they're all cooked. It always seems to turn out a little different each time I make it, but it's always delicious, and made with ingredients most people already have in their homes. I highly recommend trying this recipe out.
I used brown sugar instead and a pinch of baking powder. Than i put aside 3/4 of the mixture.>sprinkled mixture in bottom of glass baking dish>arranged apples evenly>alternated layers> crumbled the reserved mixture on top.
I love that this recipe was simple and straight-forward! My husband absolutely loves apple crisp, and this is similar to a recipe I used to use when I first started making it--but this recipe has more "crisp" to it. It looked beautiful coming out of the oven, and we are all looking forward to dessert tonight!
I really enjoyed this recipe! It's easy and delicious but I did make a few changes based of the reviews, mainly that I made it gluten free by using of gluten free flour. IT TURNED OUT BEAUTIFULLY. Apple crisp is my all time favorite dessert and I prefer it with a classic streussel topping without oats which is why this recipe appealed to me. I did use more apples than was listed (10 small granny smith apples which I had. The final product was a little tart but still yummy, when I make it again I'll likely use a different apple). And as a personal preference instead of 1 cup of sugar, used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. I also dusted the apple pieces before topping them with a little sugar and lots of extra cinnamon. In the topping, I substituted Bob's Red Mill brand Gluten Free 1-1 Baking Flour. And then I followed the rest of the recipe exactly as it was written. The topping was perfect - dry, sweet, and crumbly with just a suggestion of saltiness paired really nicely with warm soft apples.
Yes i have made some changes since I am Paleo. I used fine almond flour and ghee butter , also I grease my single serving casserole with coconut oil. It turned out amazingly delicious. my hubby added a scoop of ice cream to his, and I was happy with just plain. Definitely i will be making it again and again. Elaine Alswanger.
Just made it tonight. Wow! What a nice easy recipe. I used a few more apples since I used a 9" pan, I also added about half a cup of brown sugar for a bit more sweet. I am amazed how yummy it tastes. I will absolutely make this whenever I have extra apples. I may even try it with fresh peaches come summer. Thanks, I'm enjoying your recipe app very much!
So easy and GREAT. I am known for my apple pies! Wasn’t sure of this recipe b/c of flour on top, but thought I would try it. Had twice the apples, so doubled the topping. Only I used 1 cup of flour and 1 cup Oatmeal. Also didn’t want to double the sugar….glad I didn’t …used 1 1/4 cup in mixture Then didn’t really want 2 sticks of butter, so used the one (cut up cold in tiny squares and worked quickly through the dough) and about (didn’t measure) 1/2 cups of sliced almonds cut up more with my pastry blender and sprinkled on top. Then topped the mixture with extra cinnamon and sugar (like I do my pie crusts). EXCELLENT. My husband who prefers my pie to ANY crisp….almost won him over. This was so crunchy….even next day. I did bake it about an hour! THANK YOU for sharing. LOVE Love this recipe!
I loved this! It was so easy to bake and it tastes great. Instead of using one cup of white sugar, I used half a cup of brown sugar and half a cup of white sugar. After baking it covered with aluminum for 40 minutes, I then broiled it for about 5 minutes for a crisp top.
Made this with crisp southern pears, thinly sliced. Very good recipe. After reading other reviews I elected to double the amount of fruit and used a slightly larger pan. The fruit to topping ratio was perfect. The next time I might try adding a smidgen of grated fresh ginger and a dash of nutmeg tossed with the fruit. To me nutmeg has a more fruit happy flavor compared to cinnamon in cooked recipes. Hubby loved this just the way it is.
I made it with 1 cup Pamela's gluten free baking mix instead of flour. I did not sift my dry ingredients, and I cubed my cold butter. I also used a blender on low (stopping and punching in several times) to incorporate until crumbly. My oven cooks hot so 350 for 40 mins was perfect. I loved the simple number of ingredients. I used pink lady organic apples.
This is one of my favorite Apple Crisp recipes. That being said, I wanted to play around with the ingredients to see if I could create a healthier alternative (Vegan friendly) to this well loved dish. I added a 1/2 cup of extra organic apples. I substituted 3/4 cup of Maple syrup for the sugar and 8 tablespoons of Coconut Oil for the butter. I baked the dish at 350 degrees (because of the maple syrup). The only issue I ran into was I decided to warm the coconut oil prior to adding to the other ingredients. The mixture became very soupy and I had to add additional flour until it reached the crumbly consistency. The dish came out tasting less sweet and more like flour. Next time, I will add the Coconut oil in its solid form. Either way, a great dish to drizzle a topping over and eat with a side of banana ice cream! :)
