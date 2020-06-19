Apple Crisp - Perfect and Easy

This apple dessert recipe is adapted from a 50-year-old peach crisp recipe. Although it works well with peaches, it works even better with fresh, crisp cooking apples. If you're short on time, you can skip sifting the dry ingredients; instead, stir them together until combined, then mix with butter.

By JoAnn Hague

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 8-inch square dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Arrange apple slices evenly in the prepared baking dish. Sift flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt into a bowl. Cut in butter using a pastry blender, or 2 knives, until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal; sprinkle over apples.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

Cook's Note:

Do not overmix the topping, and never cream it. The butter should be gently cut into the flour so it remains in small lumps. This will result in a light, crunchy topping for the apples.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 206.7mg. Full Nutrition
