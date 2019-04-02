Baked Orange-Glazed Chicken

I should've read the reviews before I made this recipe. I was the only one who really liked it. The reviews by my family were "fine" and one person refused to have the sauce. I think the main problem is that there seems to be WAY too much oil in the sauce. It seemed to dilute the flavor. It also definitely isn't a glaze. It was just liquid. I thickened it after baking which helped a little, and TRIED to skim off the oil...but that didn't seem to do much. I'd like to try it again with less oil – but I don't think anyone would eat it after tonight's dinner unfortunately. On the plus side the chicken came out moist. So maybe the juicy sauce helped with that?