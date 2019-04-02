Baked Orange-Glazed Chicken

One of my favorite recipes! The combination of paprika and mustard powder really offsets the sweetness of the orange juice. I tend to eyeball when cooking, so if you cook more breasts or use a large pan, make extra sauce to baste with. I'll frequently use extra glaze when baking just so there's plenty to pour over rice once it's done!
Really good and fresh tasting. I was glad to see a citrus recipe that didn't automatically turn to an Asian flavor. This didn't really make a glaze. It was mostly liquid, but really good flavor. I will definitely make this again!
My report is just a little different from the others because somehow the flavors just seemed like they were swimming in oil and couldn't be savored. I wondered if there was an error in the amount of oil. I tried to cook down the sauce after removing the chicken, but that didn't really work. The chicken itself turned out moist and tasty, but I had to dunk the leftovers in Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Sauce (a nice complement). I think I will try this again using only a tablespoon or so of oil and orange juice concentrate----or maybe the orange juice, a little oil, and Dijon mustard. I'll give it another try! Sorry about my review!
This so good! I put everything together (half the salt because I'm on a sodium restricted diet)in a large plastic zip-lock bag breaking up the orange zest in the bag and marinated it for an hour. I took the chicken out onto the baking sheet and poured 1/2 the liquid over all of it and baked it for 1/2 hour. It wasn't as brown as the photo but it was definitely orangy and very moist. I highly recommend!
This wasn't terrible, however, it was very bland. I also added cumin along with the paprika as someone mentioned cumin in a review. The "sauce" never really turned into a sauce. It was more of a juice. The chicken was juicy, but not very appealing. Everyone ate it, but I wouldn't make it again.
I added all the ingredients except for the mustard and substituted that with cummin. I also added 3 tsp of brown sugar hoping it gave me the syrup consistency in the sauce but it didn't. It did add a nice flavor to it but it was still kind of bland. My husband wasn't impressed but my kids LOVED it. My 2 and 1 yr old both had seconds.
I just made this and it's good but I would use lemons instead of orange next time. I did cut the oil in half and used corn starch to thicken sauce after removing cooked chicken. Will do again. Thanks for a simple recipe.
I made a few changes, 1/4 cup of oil ,added 1/4 cup more juice. I also added onion powder and basil one ts each, as for the sauce I only used half on meat in slow cooker saved the rest to make a gravy using powder gravy mix to thicken the sauce. on the stove . to make a cup for gravy I mixed the rest of liquid with orange juice. the chicken came out moist and with the gravy was very good.
I loved this. The chicken comes out moist and perfect. I have made it twice. I did make some changes after reading the reviews. I use half the oil. I made it in a glass baking dish and the sauce was MUCH better. The sauce reduced pefectly. I made it in different metal baking pan and the sauce did not cook down. The meat was perfect and the flavor was great but I did not keep the sauce.
Only one teaspoon of oil. Based on other comments I tried a little corn starch to thicken the sauce and would use more next time. Also soaked chicken in sauce first and then dipped in plain bread crumbs before pouring over the chicken in the baking dish. Seemed to work.
I probably won't make this again, but if I did, I would brown the chicken and use WAY less oil. What's the point of using skinless chicken breasts if you use half a cup of oil? The flavors are good but the sauce doesn't cook down, so they are not concentrated. Ultimately, this is a bland, high-fat meal.
I can’t believe my family not just liked it....they loved it! (My kids are such p.i.t.a.’s when it come to trying new things. Eye roll, here....) u wasn’t expecting much because the reviews were 50/50. But, turned out amazing. I added prunes and dried bing cherries which was awesome. I meant to add some peeled fresh mandarin oranges, but forgot. I’m making again tonight and will try it out this time. Excellent over jasmine rice. (Ps. That’s what a hit this was...I’ve never once left a review for a recipe! So nice job!). Oh yeah- forgot to mention, I also used fresh squeezed orange juice. Not sure if it made a difference or not, but it was awesome!
I'll make this again as it was super moist and had a nice appearance even though the chicken wasn't browned before baking. But I'll cut way back on the oil, as it was much much more than needed. Didn't think the flavor was outstanding, but the orange and spices made for a very pleasant combination.
First it's not a glaze it's a bathtub full of orange juice. Second the oil is ridiculous. 1/4c would be plenty. After cooking, the leftover juice I made an chinese sauce to cover as gravy for rice. Not a bad recipe but didn't understand why it was posted with so much oil
I didnt like it at all. I used smoked paprika instead of regular but dont think that should have given it such a bad taste. I've been looking at various recipes now to try and save the sauce to something a bit sweeter.
Followed the recipe exactly but the end result was too bland and too liquid-y. The 4 stars are because it had a lot of promise - the meat was very juicy - I used breast meat as well as thighs. The next time I added 1/4 c. Thai Chili Sauce, 1/4 c. brown sugar, a little vinegar and more orange juice mixed with cornstarch to thicken it up. The thickened sauce stuck to the chicken really well - the meat acquired a beautiful color from baking. Served with steamed rice and cut up sauteed fresh asparagus.
I should've read the reviews before I made this recipe. I was the only one who really liked it. The reviews by my family were "fine" and one person refused to have the sauce. I think the main problem is that there seems to be WAY too much oil in the sauce. It seemed to dilute the flavor. It also definitely isn't a glaze. It was just liquid. I thickened it after baking which helped a little, and TRIED to skim off the oil...but that didn't seem to do much. I'd like to try it again with less oil – but I don't think anyone would eat it after tonight's dinner unfortunately. On the plus side the chicken came out moist. So maybe the juicy sauce helped with that?
Not really impressed with this recipe. Though the chicken was nice and moist it lacked flavor to the point that the inside tasted like plain boiled chicken. Followed the recipe exactly and it didn't even get your typical glaze. Very bland dish.
I agree with other reviewers' comments that this recipe was tasty enough; however, if I were to make it again I'd use only a fraction of the oil. I'd also likely add more cayenne and orange zest, maybe try the cumin for more zing. Tender, tasty but a bit mild.
I read a few reviews. I thickened the glaze a bit with cornstarch in advance after some said it was more like juice. It turned out great! But I love orange chicken with more of a sweet/sour clear sauce. Nothing spicy or special.
I used just 1 tbsp of olive oil, and the flavor was great-- really light and refreshing. A half cup of oil seemed excessive and would have weighed the chicken down. As others mentioned, a glaze never forms, just an orangey soup, but it's overall a yummy dinner.
I agree with all who have said that there is really no glaze. That was disappointing. One-half cup of oil is way too much, it cancels out the orange taste. But the chicken was moist and tasty, and leftovers were great.
