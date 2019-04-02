Baked Orange-Glazed Chicken

One of my favorite recipes! The combination of paprika and mustard powder really offsets the sweetness of the orange juice. I tend to eyeball when cooking, so if you cook more breasts or use a large pan, make extra sauce to baste with. I'll frequently use extra glaze when baking just so there's plenty to pour over rice once it's done!

By tigerpaws

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk orange juice, vegetable oil, orange zest, paprika, mustard, and salt in a bowl. Arrange chicken breast halves in a baking dish; pour orange juice mixture over chicken.

  • Bake chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 30 to 45 minutes, basting with orange glaze every 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 640.4mg. Full Nutrition
