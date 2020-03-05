Bebop Baked Beans

Rating: 4.44 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

El deliciouso!

By Bus8Mom

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir pork and beans, bacon, barbeque sauce, brown sugar, and mustard together in a casserole dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the edges begin to dry, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 760.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2013
I have no problem starting something from a can, particularly if it turns out to be as good as this did. Besides, I've made "from scratch" baked beans that were simply awful. I added chopped onion and green pepper and cut waaaaay back on the brown sugar to about one-third the amount called for (good call on that one, at least for Hubs and me). But having doctored up a can or two of pork 'n' beans in my lifetime I've got to say it has to be the barbecue sauce (and green pepper) that gives these beans their mark of distinction. Such great flavor! These are too good to be this easy. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2013
Love these baked beans! I have made them many times now and won't look for another baked bean recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2015
These turned out great! I doubled the recipe to take to a cookout. I also added a large chopped green pepper, a little onion and garlic that I sauteed beforehand. So easy and turn out even better then when I've made the recipes using dried beans, soaked and baked. A definite winner that I'll surely make again! Thanks Bus8Mom! Read More
Helpful
(9)
WWA
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2016
Very good recipe. I added a half pound of browned ground beef instead of the bacon. That saved a lot of cooking time. Read More
Helpful
(4)
MoMo
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2016
The best baked beans. Not to sweet seasoned perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(3)
cookin'gal
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2019
I made this as stated and served it to company for dinner tonight. There was not one bean left! It was quick to put together. I cooked the bacon in the microwave, broke it up and tossed it in. I see no reason to make any changes. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Connie Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2018
Easy to make, easy clean up, delicious. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Corn Chopper
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2018
Great recipe. This will be my go to recipe for beans in the future. I did add some green pepper and some liquid smoke because my bbq sauce had no hickory flavor. Served a a family dinner and everyone had to have seconds. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Britt
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2016
Found this recipe a few years ago. Everyone loved it. I always have requests to make it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
