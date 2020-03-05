Bebop Baked Beans

I have no problem starting something from a can, particularly if it turns out to be as good as this did. Besides, I've made "from scratch" baked beans that were simply awful. I added chopped onion and green pepper and cut waaaaay back on the brown sugar to about one-third the amount called for (good call on that one, at least for Hubs and me). But having doctored up a can or two of pork 'n' beans in my lifetime I've got to say it has to be the barbecue sauce (and green pepper) that gives these beans their mark of distinction. Such great flavor! These are too good to be this easy.
Love these baked beans! I have made them many times now and won't look for another baked bean recipe again.
These turned out great! I doubled the recipe to take to a cookout. I also added a large chopped green pepper, a little onion and garlic that I sauteed beforehand. So easy and turn out even better then when I've made the recipes using dried beans, soaked and baked. A definite winner that I'll surely make again! Thanks Bus8Mom!
Very good recipe. I added a half pound of browned ground beef instead of the bacon. That saved a lot of cooking time.
The best baked beans. Not to sweet seasoned perfectly.
I made this as stated and served it to company for dinner tonight. There was not one bean left! It was quick to put together. I cooked the bacon in the microwave, broke it up and tossed it in. I see no reason to make any changes.
Easy to make, easy clean up, delicious.
Great recipe. This will be my go to recipe for beans in the future. I did add some green pepper and some liquid smoke because my bbq sauce had no hickory flavor. Served a a family dinner and everyone had to have seconds.
Found this recipe a few years ago. Everyone loved it. I always have requests to make it.