Ali's Stuffed Green Peppers

This recipe was simple, so that was nice. However, it was quite bland. I used more onion and celery than it called for, as well as minced garlic, and I used Progresso Recipe Starters tomato sauce because I was out of plain tomato sauce, so this added flavor and it was still bland. I also topped the peppers with Parmesan cheese. I sauteed the celery and onion, as well as adding garlic, before browning the beef. I definitely recommend seasoning your beef with Italian seasoning or whatever else you are interested in. Mine had an Italian flavor due to the Progresso, but with this recipe being as simple as it is, you can easily make it taste more Mexican by using taco seasoning or go another route entirely. Also, this recipe did not make enough for 6 peppers. Fortunately, I only had 4 but I otherwise used what the recipe called for (plus some) and would have barely had enough for 5 peppers filled to the top. This recipe can and should be improved but it is a good base for stuffed peppers.