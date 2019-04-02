Ali's Stuffed Green Peppers

87 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 26
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

The best stuffed green peppers ever.

By Ali Milligan

Gallery
45 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 stuffed peppers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook green bell peppers in the boiling water until soft, 5 to 8 minutes; drain.

  • Cook ground beef in large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking into small pieces with a spatula as it cooks, until completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard excess grease. Transfer beef to a large bowl.

  • Stir rice, celery, onion, and about half the tomato sauce with the ground beef; season with salt and pepper. Stuff cooked green peppers with the ground beef mixture.

  • Arrange stuffed peppers in a baking dish. Pour enough water into the baking dish to about 1-inch deep. Pour remainder of tomato sauce over the peppers.

  • Bake in preheated oven until heated through, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 809.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022