Ali's Stuffed Green Peppers
The best stuffed green peppers ever.
I followed the recipe exactly and they were very good. I modified the procedure slightly, however, cooking the peppers in my microwave oven for 4 minutes instead of boiling.Read More
filling lacks flavorRead More
I followed the recipe exactly and they were very good. I modified the procedure slightly, however, cooking the peppers in my microwave oven for 4 minutes instead of boiling.
Loved this recipe!! My husband & I agree that this is the best!! Like my grandmother used to make. No razzle dazzle like adding cheese & other ingredients that throw the taste off. It's a good hometown recipe!! We wouldn't change a thing!!
I used a green and a red pepper, I steam mine, much quicker and easier and I prefer the pepper to be a little crisper! Very good!
Very good stuffed peppers. I had good luck skipping step 2 (boiling the peppers), and just added 10 extra minutes to the baking time.
Great recipe! I did modify it a bit by adding in diced peppers (from the tops once removed), fresh garlic, cumin and paprika with just a little cheese on top prior to baking. I also substituted ground turkey instead of the beef. I served with fresh pico on the plate. I'm going to season the next batch with garlic and Moroccan spices and top it with feta for a different twist. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
This is a good basic recipe and most everything is already cooked before stuffing....rather than bake the stuffed peppers I simply put them into the microwave [covered] with a bit of water in the bottom and nuke them for about 9-12 minutes...done...and just as delicious.
I boiled my green peppers too long, more than five minutes. They still turned out good! I halved the recipe made three stuffed peppers and I used a can of Rotel diced tomatoes and green chiles for an added kick!! I will make these again!!
Great recipe! Sautéed onion, celery, and garlic with the ground beef! Will cook it again, and again, and again...??
Very simple, yet very tasty! I used four peppers vs. six (all depends on the size). I also opted to sub Butterball ground turkey vs. beef with great results. I added a little garlic to the meat while cooking and didn't add the celery because I didn't have any on hand. Once they came out of the oven I sprinkled the tops with grated Parmesan cheese. Perfect with a side of mashed potatoes!
A great tasting basic recipe and so easy to make. I had fresh green peppers from my garden and the only changes I made were to use some canned Italian spiced stewed tomatoes, well chopped, since I didn't have tomato sauce on hand. I also did not cook my green peppers beforehand, but just baked them about 10 minutes longer, as another reviewer had suggested. They were perfect. I also topped them off with some shredded mozzarella at the end of baking. Delicious!
I'm not color blind. ;) I just prefer the colorful sweet peppers. Simplified the recipe. Used peppers, Johnsonville Italian Sausage, tomato sauce, rice and chopped onion. That's it. Didn't need much seasoning, because the sausage is so flavorful!
delicious! I added corn just because and it was very tasty!
Good basic comfort food. Easy to make and not expensive. Only change was I added 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce.
Turned out great. Loved it. I did add some garlic and mushrooms. Yum.
I made the recipe but also added one can of Rotel and some Victoria Spicy Arrabiatta sauce. I used one boiling bag of rice, wo that was 2 cups. I used the 1/2 can of tomato sauce for the top combined with a little of the Arrabiatta sauce.
Thanks for this recipe! We love stuffed peppers, but I'm a big believer that recipes do NOT have to contain 100 ingredients to be delicious. Most other stuffed pepper recipes have ingredients as numerous as the items on my weekly grocery list! These were wonderful and the kids loved them. Easy and simple weeknight dinner.
I've made this 2 times. My family loves it. Great way to get the family to eat vegetables.
Was Really Great But instead of just Tomato sauce large one and small one spicy they sugested I read another review that said they used Rotel diced tomatoes I got 2 cans. peppers are usually really bland . and I used some of the Hunts tomato sauce mixed in salt and peppered lightly garlic powder lightly on top along with Mccormick smoked Papika a excellent spice. use a lot gives everything u make a kick . and another spice that is good us Mcormick Southwest seasoning .Peppers had Great flavor. and I cooked onion till tender too .celery too..although if u didn't use celery or didnt have on hand I don't think would really matter . I Would only maybe next time put in a little Worcershire sauce . Has great taste to add too.. Really liked recipe Thanks so much!'Will be making again .Oh and you can freeze Leftover Pepper Mix in Freezer . I only made 4 Peppers . Only two of us. Then you can pull out of freezer another night to use .Only need more Peppers . Hope you enjoy if you try recipe . I put mozzarella cheese on top lightly covered with Reyonalds Wrap. Parmesan cheese is great as you serve it .
I used riced cauliflower instead of actual rice to make this lower in carbs. It was excellent!
Loved this! I’m a vegetarian but my husband is a carnivore so this was a great dish to easily separate and make two versions. Replaced celery with mushrooms and added green onions. Shredding the onion did not really work (but that might have been a user error). Would totally make again!!
Bland..where's the flavour?? Needs cheese and spice.
Only thing I chg is the onion. I add about 1/2 cup, I love these peppers! So easy & so good!
These were the best stuffed peppers I ever made or ATE! I doubled the recipe for two reasons. I wanted to use a pound of pork sausage and a pound of lean ground beef. Also, I wanted leftovers for lunch. And I put a healthy pinch of shredded mozzarella on the top of each pepper the last 10 minutes of baking. Blanching the peppers and also placing about an inch of water in the baking dish cooked the peppers just right. Even reheating them, the consistency was perfectly cooked.
Very good. I will make it again.
Great basic recipe....added a little Worcestershire to the beef and sauteed the onions and celery with it. Used brown rice (Cooked) And my homemade sauce and they taste great.
I pretty much keeping to recipe but did add mushrooms, sweet Vidalia onion omitted worcheshire sauce.
Few changes used some seasoning salt
I was searching for a recipe that had the ingredients my mother had used and this was the one. The stuffed peppers turned out great and the smell in the kitchen brought back many memories. The only thing better than the smell of the baking peppers was my first bite so delicious . The only thing I added was shredded cheese on top the last 5 minutes of baking. Will definitely make again the family loved it.
Just as recommended
Easy to make and a good base recipe. I did mix all tomato sauce in the meat/rice mixture instead of topping peppers and topped with Mozzerella out of family preference.
I steamed my peppers in the microwave for 5 minutes instead of in boiling water. I added a bit of water to bottom of dish put peppers in there and covered, cooking on high for 5 min. I replaced the rice with cauliflower pearls that I pre-cooked with the celery, onion, and some garlic. I used a jar of spaghetti sauce and grated a bit of mozzarella on top. They were very tasty. Will definitely make these again.
YES!!!!!...TURNED OUT WONDERFUL!!!....
I added additional sauce and cheese. The recipe made many more than suggested.
I used spaghetti sauce and they were delicious!!!
I made it but I made it in the microwave . Steamed the peppers in Microwave, and browned hamburgers, etc in microwave as well. Added tomatoes and rice and cooked until tender. Then added sauce and cheese, stuffed in pepper and cooked until cheese melted. Saves a lot of time !
Followed recipe using ground turkey. Turned out well. Will be making this again!
I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I omitted the celery as a personal preference. These were very good and will make again.
Made it for dinner tonight. My family loves it, and I have 3 picky eaters ages1-11. Will make again and again.
My family ate it up!! The poaching of the peppers really makes them just right! There were just enough peppers to fill our bellies!
I really loved this recipe. It's a complete meal in such a compact way! Since my husband and I started dieting it's been difficult to not eat the same thing over and over again. This was a perfect meal for us!
We used lighter cheese than the recipe called for but forgot to boil them first. They were still good just crunchy.
I love this recipe. It was a great starting point, especially since it was my first time making them. I love herbs and fresh veggies so I added a lot of other ingredients in addition to the recipe. It definitely added to the flavor. I made more rice and used that as a bed for my peppers. Definitely on my favorites to eat AND cook!!
Made this recipe to specs but cooked it in the microwave covered glass bowl in 16min. I was so craving these I couldn't wait turned out fabulous !!!!!
The recipe is very good. I did ad garlic chopped up. Just our preference. This recipe is nice because it doesn't overwhelm with too many flavors. Its easy to modify if you want. All inall a good solid stuffed pepper recipe
I will make it again. We loved them. No changes ... just cut the recipe in half.
This is a wonderful and simple recipe. The only addition I made was to add a small can of petite diced tomatoes to the stuffing mixture. And I only made the addition to use the can that was expiring soon. This recipe is a keeper!
Instead of using tomato sauce, I used diced tomatoes and then poured some tomato sauce on top. Instead of celery, I used the tops of the green peppers. I also added minced garlic and the onion when cooking the ground beef.
This recipe was simple, so that was nice. However, it was quite bland. I used more onion and celery than it called for, as well as minced garlic, and I used Progresso Recipe Starters tomato sauce because I was out of plain tomato sauce, so this added flavor and it was still bland. I also topped the peppers with Parmesan cheese. I sauteed the celery and onion, as well as adding garlic, before browning the beef. I definitely recommend seasoning your beef with Italian seasoning or whatever else you are interested in. Mine had an Italian flavor due to the Progresso, but with this recipe being as simple as it is, you can easily make it taste more Mexican by using taco seasoning or go another route entirely. Also, this recipe did not make enough for 6 peppers. Fortunately, I only had 4 but I otherwise used what the recipe called for (plus some) and would have barely had enough for 5 peppers filled to the top. This recipe can and should be improved but it is a good base for stuffed peppers.
This was DELISH! I sort of did my own thing... taking the basics and making it my own. I started by putting turkey, beef and HOT Italian sausage in a pan, browning the meat and adding 2 large jars of jarred spaghetti sauce with my own Italian seasoning blend. This simmered while I gutted the peppers. In a bowl, I added last nights leftover white rice, finely chopped green pepper tops,
Good idea, bad timing instructions. after boiling for 5 minutes the peppers are super tender. After baking for 20 minutes the stuffed peppers were more than done. I would bake for 10 minutes max.
I added mushrooms, celery and melted cheese. It was delicious. I had left over stuffing that I have saved for lettuce wraps. A win all around
Great easy recipe. Wife loved it
So this is the first time EVER making stuffed peppers. Can't stand peppers but my husband bought too many and I offered to make "stuffed peppers" for him and my mom. This recipe made some very tasty filling. I edited (or dockered) the recipe since I knew I was going to eat the filling only. I added some black beans, brats, along with a can of RoTel tomatoes. Needless to say, the filling came out delish! I did add cheese to the topping, which gave it an incredible charred look to it. Over all, I guess I will continue to experiment with stuffed peppers.
My husband and I on WW, so we cut somethings out/modified the receipts. Ground beef 93%-7% fat ratio. We used uncle bens garden mix rice and added spices.
I didn't use the celery but used diced red and yellow peppers instead. Very good. I will definitely make it again.
Loved this! Classic recipe. I made one change, not to improve taste, but because of my own personal diet choices. I substituted the rice for precooked quinoa. Same texture and flavor. Yummy!!
A good old fashioned recipe that is filling and tasty at the same time. I do not use an oven, I use the stove top which makes them tender, juicy and delicious. Cooked in tomato soup makes a wonderful gravy for the stuffed peppers. Don't forget the salt and pepper, you can really use a lot in the recipe because of the rice but you can always add more salt and pepper at the table before you eat them up....YUMMMMM I do not cook the burger meat first, mix all the ingredients together and then stuff the peppers with the raw mixture. Lay the peppers in a large stock pot, pour the tomato soup with a little water added, put the cover on the peppers and let them cook for at least one half hour. I do split my peppers in half to make the cooking time shorter.
Great Base Recipe for Stuffed Green Peppers - I had been looking for a base recipe that didn't involved canned soup, instant rice or lots of cheese. I loved this recipe because it turned out great! I did modify slightly as others had done adding some extra spices, garlic, onion, parsley, herbs - I also didn't cook the green peppers - I steamed them in basket for moments - I like the green peppers a bit more of a crunch - I liked using the steamer basket to get the amount of doneness I wanted. I think it is a great recipe with basic amount of seasonings but wonderful tasting - but allows me to add extra spices or herbs.
Delicious. I used Lowry's seasoned salt, garlic, red and black pepper and Minnesota wild rice. Slightly personalized
Takes a while to put together, but it's worth it! I used Italian sausage instead of beef.
