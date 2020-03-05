Teriyaki Beef Kabobs

Rating: 4.71 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a simple, delicious recipe!

By karebear

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, and ground ginger together in a bowl; pour into a gallon-sized sealable plastic bag. Add beef, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours, flipping the bag several times as the meat marinates.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove beef from the marinade. Discard the remaining marinade.

  • Thread beef, pineapple, green bell pepper, and red bell pepper onto skewers.

  • Cook the skewers on the preheated grill, turning frequently until nicely browned on all sides, and the meat is no longer pink in the center, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 60.3mg; sodium 725.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (25)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Snickers9584
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2013
Just tried this using beef and chicken. It was good better on the beef than the chicken. Maybe marinate the chicken a little longer? I will make again and I think I will make a little extra marinade to baste the meat with while cooking. Read More
Helpful
(9)
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Snickers9584
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2013
Just tried this using beef and chicken. It was good better on the beef than the chicken. Maybe marinate the chicken a little longer? I will make again and I think I will make a little extra marinade to baste the meat with while cooking. Read More
Helpful
(9)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2013
We dug these a lot! I cut the sirloin steak into chunks and tossed them in the marinade in the morning before work and we (read: Mr. LTH) grilled them in the evening for dinner. They were delicious! They weren't over powering anything just tasty. I did not have any ginger but other than that followed the recipe to the "T" (using reduced sodium soy). These probably will grace our plates again at the LTH house. THANKS for the recipe karebare! (Photo will be added once I'm able to upload to AR...) Read More
Helpful
(8)
dvancamp
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2013
Outstanding flavor. I was worried that my kids may not like the pineapple with the beef - I was wrong! I doubled the recipe and I am glad I did. I used the leftover marinade for basting the kabobs while I grilled them. Basting them had the added benefit of covering the peppers and pineapple with caramelized teriyaki! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Rumrunner
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2015
I have to ecko the other reviewers: Made extra marinade for basting 24 hours marinade and it was better than the marinade you buy in the store. I added a little orange juice to the extra marinade for basting. Very tasty and oh so tender. Made my wife's favorites list. Read More
Helpful
(3)
rhm118
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2014
This was a great teriyaki marinade! My husband really loved it! I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kraig
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2014
Very good and simple marinade. Much better than the teriyaki marinade you buy at the store. I did reserve some of the fresh marinade to baste with while grilling. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Dawn Adams Chodowiec
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2013
These were great. I marinated for 24 hrs. Cut the beef in thin strips added pineapple and grilled. Great contribution to bring to any bbq. Read More
Helpful
(1)
RandyO
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2016
I doubled the recipe and made skewers of beef and skewers of chicken. The beef worked best with this marinade but the chicken was certainly edible as well. Easy to make quick and simple. I'll try this one again most likely! Read More
Harry Martin
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2017
Great homemade teriyaki kabob recipe and also a great way in which to take a 1 pound Top Sirloin and make dinner for 4! Only change I made was to sub onion and cremini mushrooms for the pineapple. I also cooked mine in the broiler and 6 minutes on two sides and they were perfect. 5 star recipe! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022