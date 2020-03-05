Teriyaki Beef Kabobs

1 of 25

Rating: 4 stars Just tried this using beef and chicken. It was good better on the beef than the chicken. Maybe marinate the chicken a little longer? I will make again and I think I will make a little extra marinade to baste the meat with while cooking. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars We dug these a lot! I cut the sirloin steak into chunks and tossed them in the marinade in the morning before work and we (read: Mr. LTH) grilled them in the evening for dinner. They were delicious! They weren't over powering anything just tasty. I did not have any ginger but other than that followed the recipe to the "T" (using reduced sodium soy). These probably will grace our plates again at the LTH house. THANKS for the recipe karebare! (Photo will be added once I'm able to upload to AR...) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding flavor. I was worried that my kids may not like the pineapple with the beef - I was wrong! I doubled the recipe and I am glad I did. I used the leftover marinade for basting the kabobs while I grilled them. Basting them had the added benefit of covering the peppers and pineapple with caramelized teriyaki! Yum! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I have to ecko the other reviewers: Made extra marinade for basting 24 hours marinade and it was better than the marinade you buy in the store. I added a little orange juice to the extra marinade for basting. Very tasty and oh so tender. Made my wife's favorites list. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great teriyaki marinade! My husband really loved it! I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and simple marinade. Much better than the teriyaki marinade you buy at the store. I did reserve some of the fresh marinade to baste with while grilling. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars These were great. I marinated for 24 hrs. Cut the beef in thin strips added pineapple and grilled. Great contribution to bring to any bbq. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I doubled the recipe and made skewers of beef and skewers of chicken. The beef worked best with this marinade but the chicken was certainly edible as well. Easy to make quick and simple. I'll try this one again most likely!