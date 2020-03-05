Applesauce Pork Chops

This is my second time commenting on this in a week! I made these again in my crock pot, and they came out even better! I definitely recommend doing it that way!
This is a great one. It is simple, but adds a lot of flavor to the pork. I did omit the ground mustard, and used cinnamon applesauce instead of cinnamon and applesauce. Worked well! Great with some garlic-onion mashed potatoes and green beans!
so easy and sooooo yummy!! i'm not big on onions but it's just the right amount. i love the taste of the glaze and the meat is very tender. definatly making this again and feeding it to my boyfriend
Just made these and they are soooo good! Instead of cooking in the oven I added a cup of apple juice and simmered covered on the stove and they came out so juicy flavorful and tasty!!! I would recommend this to anyone who is tired of the same old same old pork chops!!!
This dish was very good. I made it exactly as called for,but I used an oven proof skillet instead of transferring to a 9x9 pan. Saved washing an extra pan.
I really loved this recipe. I hardly ever cook pork, so I was afraid I'd overcook it, but it turned out great. Firstly, I doubled the recipe so my fiance and I would have leftovers for the next day. Instead of using canned applesauce, I just bought a few extra apples, diced them, heated on a skillet until tender, and then added about 2 tbsp (i may have gone overboard ;) of brown sugar to make the applesauce (i'm not a huge fan of cinnamon, so I didn't add any to that). Then, instead of using butter to cook the apple/onion mixture, I used vegetable oil. I followed the rest of the recipe as-is, and man did they turn out awesome. The cook time was about 35 minutes in the oven on 375.
I'm tired of making pork chops the same old way with breadcrumbs and either fired or baked. I just tried this recipe and I'm VERY disappointed!
Those were awesome, and so easy! I added a little bit of apple cider vinegar (maybe about 2 tbs) to offset the sweetness in the sauce, and seasoned the chops with thyme before browning them. I did not have an apple on hand so I left that out and it was still delicious.
This recipe is fantastic! The pork chops were so tender and flavorful. The onions and spices mixed with the apples and applesauce were a delicious combination that were the perfect compliment to the pork. The recipe was easy to follow and quick to put together. This will definitely become a family favorite.