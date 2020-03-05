Applesauce Pork Chops

Rating: 4.38 stars
228 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 136
  • 4 star values: 63
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 5

Pork chops with applesauce glaze.

By Shelli

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and apple slices in the melted butter until tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer onion and apple to a bowl.

  • Place pork chops in the same skillet; cook over medium heat until pork chops are browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.

  • Mix applesauce, brown sugar, mustard, and cinnamon into onion and apple mixture.

  • Place pork chops in a 9x9-inch baking dish; season with salt and black pepper. Spoon applesauce mixture over pork chops; cover dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork chops are no longer pink in the center, about 30 to 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 78.4mg; sodium 674.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (222)

Most helpful positive review

JennieLynn
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2012
This is my second time commenting on this in a week! I made these again in my crock pot, and they came out even better! I definitely recommend doing it that way! Read More
Helpful
(89)

Most helpful critical review

Lorac8780
Rating: 1 stars
03/04/2014
I'm tired of making pork chops the same old way with breadcrumbs and either fired or baked. I just tried this recipe and I'm VERY disappointed! Read More
Helpful
(12)
ELlen3920
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2012
This is a great one. It is simple, but adds a lot of flavor to the pork. I did omit the ground mustard, and used cinnamon applesauce instead of cinnamon and applesauce. Worked well! Great with some garlic-onion mashed potatoes and green beans! Read More
Helpful
(34)
Kayla Tuff
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2012
so easy and sooooo yummy!! i'm not big on onions but it's just the right amount. i love the taste of the glaze and the meat is very tender. definatly making this again and feeding it to my boyfriend Read More
Helpful
(19)
Sara E. Brenton
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2014
Just made these and they are soooo good! Instead of cooking in the oven I added a cup of apple juice and simmered covered on the stove and they came out so juicy flavorful and tasty!!! I would recommend this to anyone who is tired of the same old same old pork chops!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Char
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2012
This dish was very good. I made it exactly as called for,but I used an oven proof skillet instead of transferring to a 9x9 pan. Saved washing an extra pan. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jamie Mallery
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2012
I really loved this recipe. I hardly ever cook pork, so I was afraid I'd overcook it, but it turned out great. Firstly, I doubled the recipe so my fiance and I would have leftovers for the next day. Instead of using canned applesauce, I just bought a few extra apples, diced them, heated on a skillet until tender, and then added about 2 tbsp (i may have gone overboard ;) of brown sugar to make the applesauce (i'm not a huge fan of cinnamon, so I didn't add any to that). Then, instead of using butter to cook the apple/onion mixture, I used vegetable oil. I followed the rest of the recipe as-is, and man did they turn out awesome. The cook time was about 35 minutes in the oven on 375. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Lorac8780
Rating: 1 stars
03/04/2014
I'm tired of making pork chops the same old way with breadcrumbs and either fired or baked. I just tried this recipe and I'm VERY disappointed! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Nicolas Galler
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2012
Those were awesome, and so easy! I added a little bit of apple cider vinegar (maybe about 2 tbs) to offset the sweetness in the sauce, and seasoned the chops with thyme before browning them. I did not have an apple on hand so I left that out and it was still delicious. Read More
Helpful
(11)
kjehrbj92
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2012
This recipe is fantastic! The pork chops were so tender and flavorful. The onions and spices mixed with the apples and applesauce were a delicious combination that were the perfect compliment to the pork. The recipe was easy to follow and quick to put together. This will definitely become a family favorite. Read More
Helpful
(10)
