Apple and Pear Crumble

Just made this and loved it! The only thing I did differently was omit the brown sugar in the apple pear mixture. I thought that the 3//4 of a up of brown sugar in the topping mixture was plenty. It was.
I made this for dinner tonight, but since I am trying to lose some weight, I cut down on the brown sugar. Having scaled the recipe to four servings, I used 1/4 c. in both the crumble and 1/4 c. in the fruit. It was perfect! My husband deemed it amazing, and I wish I could have had a full size portion! Thanks for a keeper, Mel.
Thanks for sharing a great recipe. Simple to make and my entire family loved it served with vanilla ice cream. I made exactly as written and would not change a single thing.
I made this as directed and has too much sugar. I think I would cut the sugar mixed with the apples down to less than half and add some lemon juice to balance the flavor (depending on the tartness of the apples) . I would also add some salt to the topping to balance out the sweet there.
Made this last night & my teenage son ate half the pan after his soccer game! We loved it with ALL the sugar plus chopped pecans on top for extra crunch. Served it hot with vanilla ice cream & it was AMAZING! Tasted like apple pie ala mode but better! Thank you for an awesome recipe!
I really liked this recipe and decided to change it up a bit just to see what I could do since the basic recipe was so good! Mostly like a couple of other posters mentioned I cut down on the sugar on the actual fruit some. But that would be to personal taste. But what I also did was try different fruit! I think this would work great for just about any seasonal fruit you could think of! My current fave is nectarines. I just cut them up like apples and then tossed them in a small amount of the brown sugar and put the cinnamon in the topping instead of on the actual fruit. Everyone that has tried it has said it was wonderful!:D
Just made this. It was very good but very sweet! Next time I will definatly cut down the sugar.
I will definitely make it again. I used quick oats instead only because that is what I had on hand.
I wish I would ve read the comments before I made it. Too sweet but delicious. I will make it again with half the brown sugar.