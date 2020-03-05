Apple and Pear Crumble

Rating: 4.46 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A great dessert that nobody can resist! Tastes great with vanilla ice cream.

By Mel

16 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix oats, flour, 3/4 cup brown sugar, and butter together in a bowl until crumbly.

  • Mix apples, pears, 3/4 cup brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a separate bowl; spread into the bottom of a 9x9-inch glass pan. Sprinkle oat mixture atop apple-pear mixture; top with almonds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 55g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 91.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (68)

Most helpful positive review

joannefry
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2012
Just made this and loved it! The only thing I did differently was omit the brown sugar in the apple pear mixture. I thought that the 3//4 of a up of brown sugar in the topping mixture was plenty. It was. Read More
Most helpful critical review

simmonstrout
Rating: 3 stars
04/28/2013
I made this as directed and has too much sugar. I think I would cut the sugar mixed with the apples down to less than half and add some lemon juice to balance the flavor (depending on the tartness of the apples) . I would also add some salt to the topping to balance out the sweet there. Read More
Reviews:
PAMDEN
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2012
I made this for dinner tonight, but since I am trying to lose some weight, I cut down on the brown sugar. Having scaled the recipe to four servings, I used 1/4 c. in both the crumble and 1/4 c. in the fruit. It was perfect! My husband deemed it amazing, and I wish I could have had a full size portion! Thanks for a keeper, Mel. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jennifer Ryan Frye
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2012
Thanks for sharing a great recipe. Simple to make and my entire family loved it served with vanilla ice cream. I made exactly as written and would not change a single thing. Read More
Helpful
(8)
fleckfamily
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2013
Made this last night & my teenage son ate half the pan after his soccer game! We loved it with ALL the sugar plus chopped pecans on top for extra crunch. Served it hot with vanilla ice cream & it was AMAZING! Tasted like apple pie ala mode but better! Thank you for an awesome recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Julie Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2013
I really liked this recipe and decided to change it up a bit just to see what I could do since the basic recipe was so good! Mostly like a couple of other posters mentioned I cut down on the sugar on the actual fruit some. But that would be to personal taste. But what I also did was try different fruit! I think this would work great for just about any seasonal fruit you could think of! My current fave is nectarines. I just cut them up like apples and then tossed them in a small amount of the brown sugar and put the cinnamon in the topping instead of on the actual fruit. Everyone that has tried it has said it was wonderful!:D Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jenny
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2012
Just made this. It was very good but very sweet! Next time I will definatly cut down the sugar. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mel
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2015
I will definitely make it again. I used quick oats instead only because that is what I had on hand. Read More
Helpful
(2)
michael
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2018
I wish I would ve read the comments before I made it. Too sweet but delicious. I will make it again with half the brown sugar. Read More
Helpful
(1)
