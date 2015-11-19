Eggy Cheesy ConFusion Casserole

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars I really liked the seasonings in this.. quite tasty. A friend had some home grown mild peppers so I threw in one of those and I used egg beaters. I added a little salt and a lot of cracked rainbow peppercorns because I am a pepper freak. I'll make this again. Next time I'll add a bit more egg Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This was very tasty. I used 2 whole eggs and 4 egg whites. I also used only half of the cheese. It was very good though it did take about 46 minutes to cook! Very easy too. I omitted the onion because there was onion in the pico de gallo. I will be making this one again! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to prepare. I used more eggs and let it cook about 15 minutes longer until it was not runny. Easy to change ingredients if you want different flavors depending on your needs. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I used Mexican cheese blend instead of Italian. It should be cooked an hour instead of 40 min. as potatoes do d not seem done enough. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars OMG! This was awesome! Needed something to make for guests this morning had all the ingredients & added fresh chopped basil and it was amazingly good! Don't forget to serve with fresh fruit on the side. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars turned out superb..I ultimately did my own thing and added boiled slices of potatoes..added ham bacon and spices sausages..added a bit of overcooked rice along with feta cheese dill mint parsley and some salsa along with some Tabasco for heat element...whisked it well with eggs and baked it for 40minutes..added parmesan on top with sprinkling of pepper. loved it... and saving this recipe for keeps Helpful (1)