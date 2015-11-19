Eggy Cheesy ConFusion Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an eggy, cheesy breakfast casserole with an identity crisis. Is it Italian, Greek, Tex-Mex? Who cares. It tastes great. It has the standard ingredients of eggs, cheese, and hash brown potatoes seen in most breakfast casseroles. However, it is a fusion of different spices from cuisines around the world which are added to the traditional American breakfast casserole. It can be made ahead, refrigerated overnight, and then put in the oven the next morning. Add bacon, sausage, or ham for a hearty breakfast dish.

By Occasional Cooker

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Spread potatoes into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

  • Mix eggs, Italian cheese blend, onion, pico de gallo, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, Greek seasoning, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl; pour over potatoes.

  • Bake casserole in the preheated oven until lightly browned and eggs are set, about 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You substitute the eggs with 1 1/2 cups egg substitute (such as Egg Beaters(R)).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 178.5mg; sodium 428.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2012
I really liked the seasonings in this.. quite tasty. A friend had some home grown mild peppers so I threw in one of those and I used egg beaters. I added a little salt and a lot of cracked rainbow peppercorns because I am a pepper freak. I'll make this again. Next time I'll add a bit more egg Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

MrsMcLean
Rating: 3 stars
05/12/2016
I didn't love this. I thought the ratio of eggs to potatoes was off / too many potatoes. I'd prefer more eggs. The Greek seasoning was also a little much for my taste. If I made again I'd probably reduce the seasoning and add some sausage to make more of a breakfast casserole out of it. Read More
Reviews:
Allison S.
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2013
This was very tasty. I used 2 whole eggs and 4 egg whites. I also used only half of the cheese. It was very good though it did take about 46 minutes to cook! Very easy too. I omitted the onion because there was onion in the pico de gallo. I will be making this one again! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tracey Martin
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2013
Easy to prepare. I used more eggs and let it cook about 15 minutes longer until it was not runny. Easy to change ingredients if you want different flavors depending on your needs. Read More
Helpful
(7)
puppypen
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2014
I used Mexican cheese blend instead of Italian. It should be cooked an hour instead of 40 min. as potatoes do d not seem done enough. Read More
Helpful
(4)
loddiecheftress
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2016
OMG! This was awesome! Needed something to make for guests this morning had all the ingredients & added fresh chopped basil and it was amazingly good! Don't forget to serve with fresh fruit on the side. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Priti Chandra
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2015
turned out superb..I ultimately did my own thing and added boiled slices of potatoes..added ham bacon and spices sausages..added a bit of overcooked rice along with feta cheese dill mint parsley and some salsa along with some Tabasco for heat element...whisked it well with eggs and baked it for 40minutes..added parmesan on top with sprinkling of pepper. loved it... and saving this recipe for keeps Read More
Helpful
(1)
