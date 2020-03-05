Pear and Cheddar Crisp

Rating: 4.47 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An unusual combination but very good. Peeled or unpeeled pears of any type will do.

By TerryWilson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Butter a 2-quart casserole dish.

  • Toss pears with lemon juice in a bowl. Combine 1/2 cup light brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and cloves together in a separate bowl. Add sugar mixture to pear mixture; toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle pear mixture with Cheddar cheese.

  • Combine flour and 1/2 cup light brown sugar in a food processor; pulse to mix. Cut butter into flour mixture until crumb consistency. Sprinkle topping over Cheddar cheese layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 73.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 72.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
treesaw
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2013
I found this recipe and tried it because I had an abundance of pears. I gave it to my 14 year old daughter to fix because I had to work. She did a great job fixing it! It was delightful! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Eugenia Huval
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2013
I made it gluten free by substituting gluten free flour and adding 1/4 cup chopped pecans to the topping. This recipe is a keeper. I used the hard canning pears we have here in LA. I put them in the microwave for 5 minutes to soften up the pears. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(5)
chickentender
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2015
Literally one of the best crisps I've ever had or made. LOVE this simple recipe. I followed it nearly to a tee... But made a couple embellishments which worked wonderfully: - added a large ripe peach to the filling. - used the juice of one grapefruit instead of lemon juice and let it sit overnight with the fruit pouring off (and drinking) the excess when I made it this evening. - added a couple tablespoons of steel-cut oats and a dash of allspice to the topping. - I also used a hard red-wheat bread flour rather than all-purpose (which i rarely use anymore) which really made the topping heartier. Wonderful. Just wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(5)
mojenny
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2014
I used gluten free flour because I am gluten free. Added some ground almond meal to the crumb top. Used minute tapioca instead of cornstarch to the filling. I always use tapioca with fresh fruit pies. And added some sharp cheddar to the filling as well. YUMMMMMM!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joel Troxel
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2013
Great recipe! We made it with mild Cheddar and really liked it. The cheddar gives an interesting flavor dynamic. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lauren
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2013
Very very good. I would recommend to anyone. Read More
Helpful
(1)
ayelle
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2016
No complaints about this recipe as it is fool proof! Made it to a tee except I left out the cloves. I left the dish in the oven for the full 45 mins and broiled on low for an additional 3 mins to literally crisp the topping. All my guests loved it and my husband is craving for more. The cheddar adds a nice texture and hint of saltiness that cuts the sweetness. Served with vanilla bean recipe on the side. Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2013
Four large bartlett pears equalled 6 cups. I like spices but with fruit I want to taste the fruit more so I reduced cinnamon to 1/2t & cloves to 1/16t. Instead of buttering the dish I put a T of butter in the dish & let it melt in the oven. Swirled it around & continued. I used 3T not 4 unsalted butter in the topping. 'Cheese flavor isn't very noticeable but it can be seen a bit. I partially peeled the pears. Something left an odd feel. I couldn't tell if it was the peel or the cheese. I'd try mild vs sharp since it's easier to melt & not get too firm. Good but I don't think I'll make again; but if I do I'm peeling completely. Read More
mamagermaine
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2017
This is my favorite crisp recipe! The cheese adds a nice twist. I also added a pinch of ginger and nutmeg. Read More
