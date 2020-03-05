Pear and Cheddar Crisp

I found this recipe and tried it because I had an abundance of pears. I gave it to my 14 year old daughter to fix because I had to work. She did a great job fixing it! It was delightful!
I made it gluten free by substituting gluten free flour and adding 1/4 cup chopped pecans to the topping. This recipe is a keeper. I used the hard canning pears we have here in LA. I put them in the microwave for 5 minutes to soften up the pears. It was delicious!
Literally one of the best crisps I've ever had or made. LOVE this simple recipe. I followed it nearly to a tee... But made a couple embellishments which worked wonderfully: - added a large ripe peach to the filling. - used the juice of one grapefruit instead of lemon juice and let it sit overnight with the fruit pouring off (and drinking) the excess when I made it this evening. - added a couple tablespoons of steel-cut oats and a dash of allspice to the topping. - I also used a hard red-wheat bread flour rather than all-purpose (which i rarely use anymore) which really made the topping heartier. Wonderful. Just wonderful.
I used gluten free flour because I am gluten free. Added some ground almond meal to the crumb top. Used minute tapioca instead of cornstarch to the filling. I always use tapioca with fresh fruit pies. And added some sharp cheddar to the filling as well. YUMMMMMM!!
Great recipe! We made it with mild Cheddar and really liked it. The cheddar gives an interesting flavor dynamic.
Very very good. I would recommend to anyone.
No complaints about this recipe as it is fool proof! Made it to a tee except I left out the cloves. I left the dish in the oven for the full 45 mins and broiled on low for an additional 3 mins to literally crisp the topping. All my guests loved it and my husband is craving for more. The cheddar adds a nice texture and hint of saltiness that cuts the sweetness. Served with vanilla bean recipe on the side.
Four large bartlett pears equalled 6 cups. I like spices but with fruit I want to taste the fruit more so I reduced cinnamon to 1/2t & cloves to 1/16t. Instead of buttering the dish I put a T of butter in the dish & let it melt in the oven. Swirled it around & continued. I used 3T not 4 unsalted butter in the topping. 'Cheese flavor isn't very noticeable but it can be seen a bit. I partially peeled the pears. Something left an odd feel. I couldn't tell if it was the peel or the cheese. I'd try mild vs sharp since it's easier to melt & not get too firm. Good but I don't think I'll make again; but if I do I'm peeling completely.
This is my favorite crisp recipe! The cheese adds a nice twist. I also added a pinch of ginger and nutmeg.