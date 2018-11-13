Grands! Easy Taco Melts
A taco filling is wrapped in biscuit dough to make these easy empanadas, and they're ready to eat in 30 minutes!
Variation: Use spicy salsa for an additional kick!
They left out one very important ingredient.....a packet of taco seasoning mix. I saw this advertised on TV and looked up the recipe on Pillsbury's web site. The mix is listed there. These are very good and don't take that long to make. The hardest part for me was getting the biscuit's spread out to the six inches. LOLRead More
This recipe is super easy to make. I also added taco seasoning mix, as suggested by many others. My daughter suggested pressing two biscuits together and filling with double the amount. This would probably be a better presentation for the man of the house. We cooked it a few minutes longer. Would recommend this recipe to my other daughter who is moving into her apartment and may need to impress her guests with s tasty dinner.Read More
Not bad, I made it tonight with taco seasoning. I have a feeling they will taste even better warmed up as leftovers. Like the other reviewers said, don't forget taco seasoning.
I like to use leftover taco meat in this recipe in a way to change up "taco night" and use leftovers in the fridge. This makes a nice quick dinner that older kids can make on their own for tired parents. To make it a complete meal, I like to serve these with a raw veggie platter and a lowfat ranch dressing.
I followed other's advice and added the taco seasoning. This was great and so easy to make. A definite do over. To help spread the dough out I used a small rolling pin.
Tried this recipe for dinner tonight and my husband and I loved it! I will use a packet of taco seasoning next time as others have suggested. Also, I lightly floured my counter and rolled the biscuits out with a rolling pin, made things a LOT easier :)This is definitely a keeper!
I really have to agree with other reviewers on the taco seasoning. I made half as written and half with seasoning and the seasoned ones was much better. I only added half the taco seasoning packet and mild chunky pace. It had great flavor but still a tad bit dry. Will make these again with maybe tweeks to make them less dry.
Not bad for basically a homemade taco 'hot pocket.' I should give them a 3 though because I added taco seasoning as others mentioned and I think it would have been quite boring without it. Just a word of advice...I flattened all of my circles, then topped with a little cheese, the meat (ground turkey), and more cheese. When I went back to fold them over, the circles has shrunk up and it was a bit difficult to seal them. Might want to fill and seal them one at a time to prevent that. Also, all of the meat didn't fit into the 'empanadas' so I had quite a bit left over. Served with salsa, sour cream, and a salad.
just made them very very good like every one I added taco season
Made them as written and we loved them. I just read the reviews that say add taco seasoning. I did use turkey ground meat in place of beef.
The grands biscuit taco cup were awesome, quick and easy dinner, I did use a little taco seasoning for the meat, my husband loved it
Made this last night for dinner, but dident want the same old taco tasting thing, sooo, browned the ground beef and added a packet of onion soup mix and a cup of water, let it reduce down so the meat wasent to juicy. followed the recipe as stated with the cheese, no salsa. Turned out yummy
Easy, delicious, and affordable. This makes 6-8 servings, and is unbelievably easy! We served it with a side of sour cream for dipping, and it was a hit. This is one of those recipes where simple really is better. Just don't forget to add that packet of taco seasoning to it (half a packet worked for me). For a healthier version, use LOWFAT biscuits, LEAN Ground beef or turkey, and LOWFAT cheese. I did all of the above, and didn't feel that the quality or flavor suffered in the least bit (and I'm picky about flavor- sometimes you just need the fat! LOL). This recipe could easily accommodate other fillings such as ham and cheese, spinach and mushroom, pepperoni and mozzarella, chicken curry, meatballs, or a variety of other combinations. On a side note- You could make mini versions of these and they would be PERFECT for entertaining.
I actually misread the recipe and added all of the salsa to the cooked ground beef and it worked out deliciously. I seasoned the meat with salt, pepper, garlic powder and a pinch of cumin. We enjoyed these and will make them again. The possibilities of using different meats and cheeses are endless. Great recipe.
This recipe was really easy to follow. I made a bunch of these to take for lunch for the week and this is one lunch week I'm looking forward to!
These were really good and easy to make. Will definitely make these again.
Put my metal rolling pin in the freezer after each "Grand" is rolled out on pastry mat. Then put together. Took a little longer but each muffin rolled out to 6.5in easily. Used a meatloaf mix (veal, beef and pork). Used a heaping teaspoon of Taco seasoning (Too spicy not our thing). Each piece came out beautifully golden and a joy to eat with a small salad on the plate. Although the sauce was mild, they were better alone with the salad. Definitely doing this again.
Quick, easy, just not the right texture or flavor for the crust for me. Husband liked it.
These were simple to make and very tasty! I am a taco purist and like a corn shell or corn tortilla, but I would definitely make these (maybe smaller) for a party appetizer!
This is VERY easy to make. My son really liked these. The only changes I made was I did add the taco seasoning that everyone suggested. I put in one package. I used Mexican cheese instead of Colby. I think these will be great to take to work for lunch. That's if my son doesn't eat them all.
These are awesome! I will cook them on parchment paper next time to prevent sticking
This has become a new staple in my household!! Just don't forget the taco seasoning or you'll get an entirely different taste :)
Loved them and perfect for left over taco meat !! Plus Grands biscuits are good anyway...cold & bye theirselves !!
My boys loved this! Don't forget to add Taco Seasoning as noted in earlier reviews!
I actually wanted to make these vegetarian so I substituted black beans for the beef and it turned out well! I didn't have any taco seasoning and I didn't have time to make any, so I skipped it and I wish I added it. These are decent and edible, but nothing to write home about. I used a rolling pin to get the biscuits out to a suitable size and that just made a flour-filled mess on my counter, unfortunately. I would probably try these again with more seasoning, though. Served them at a tailgate (cut them in half for a more appetizer-like feel) and they went over well. I dipped mine in some ranch dressing and that helped oomph up the flavor, also!
Overall, this was great! I added a couple of things as well as taco seasoning (so glad I read the reviews before I started!). I would have to say that the dough is not nearly enough. I ended up having to make them look like stuffed pouches. the dough wouldn't fold over and would start ripping. we will definitely be trying this again and I'll change up the dough!
This was an OK recipe for a quick weeknight dinner. Not 5 stars though. I did add taco seasoning, but still needed something else. Not sure what??
A
Great recipe however made my own taco seasoning to add as well as used habanero pepper in the dish. I like it hot and it came out fantastic.
Really tasty and really easy. Took advice of other reviewers and added taco seasoning in addition to the salsa A really makes a difference.
It was very yummy! My hubby asked if I can make it again tonight for dinner.. :).
This recipe tastes amazing! We substituted homemade biscuit dough for the Pillsbury dough, and we also doubled the amount of salsa you put in with the hamburger (though we used ground turkey), so about 1 cup. Most of the reviewers suggest adding taco seasoning, but we actually thought that just adding more salsa made the filling flavorful and gave it a unique taste. We also sprinkled some of the Mexican blend cheese on top of the meat mixture before sealing up the biscuit, and then cooked it at 450 degrees for 10-12 minutes (following the baking directions for the biscuit recipe we used). This was surprisingly tasty, and we would totally make it again. The only thing we would change is we would instead press the biscuit dough into a cupcake pan just to speed up the process of pressing out the dough and filling each one with the hamburger mixture.
I didn't love these and would have given them three stars but my husband and two of my boys did so I gave them four. I guess if you like the flavor of Grands rolls then you will like these. BTW, I did add the taco seasoning to the meat as others suggested. I found the rolls hard to enlarge in order to fill. They kept springing back to a smaller size.
Easy quick and husband loved them.
My whole family LOVED these! So easy...once you get the dough stretched out. I made the meat with taco seasoning just like i would for regular tacos, then added a little salsa. Then put it on the biscuit, topped with cheese, folded, and baked a few minutes. Yummy!
Not gourmet by any means, but I was looking for something fast and easy to use some ground beef and an aging can of Grands biscuits I had. My picky son who can count on one hand the foods he'll eat could not get enough of these! I added about 1/2 packet of taco seasoning and topped them with sour cream. Thumbs up!
Think when recipe was posted they forgot to include taco seasoning. Is a no brainer so don't fill like I changed the recipe. So after making that clear that technically no changes were made it was amazing ! With 5 picky kids and a husband it is not always easy to please them all.
I made this tonight. wish I had read the reviews first. while not bad, I found that something was lacking and was using the salsa as a dipping sauce for more flavor... it needs the taco seasoning packet. everyone still enjoyed it, I will make again. I guess you could reduce the sodium by leaving the packet out...
Very good! My family loved them! Don't forget the taco season though. I will definitely makes these again!
Perfect for 5 people, if you fix a salad on the side....
It was like a biscuit pocket
I wanted to cook my meat first and drain off the fat and got busy and inadvertently added all the salsa to the meat. I didn't read the comments before hand and didn't add taco seasoning. Not a problem, it turned out great with the mistake of adding all the salsa up front. We used a little taco sauce on the top and they were delicious. My hubby said next time do the same thing only add the taco seasoning to see the difference. There is a little meat mixture left which can be put in a tortilla shell for lunch.
I made these for supper tonight. I did remember to add the taco seasoning as recommended, and also added about 1/4 cup of water so everything would blend smoothly and not be gritty or dry. I doubled the cheese. Everyone agreed they were good, but lacked a little something. I will make them again and maybe add some refried beans and maybe a little bit of onion. I would love to try making these with the cornbread twist dough.
Great recipe. The amount of salsa they quote in the beginning is not the amount you actually use. The rest is for garnish, in a bowl on the side. Would rate it 5 stars were it worded properly.
I made this and they were really good, I used pizza sauce instead of salsa as the younger ones don't like salsa yet. Kept everything else the same and it worked. Will make again.
Super easy and yummy! Just don't forget the taco seasoning.
Tastes Great. Like other viewers, I added taco seasoning (homemade) to the meat mixture. Very hardy.
Very good .... don't forget the taco seasoning
They tasted good, except found the biscuit tast interfere
I also used taco seasoning to season the beef. Whatever biscuit dough I got caused the biscuits to be really tiny but they were delicious and easy to make. Definitely a repeat recipe. I also didn't add the salsa into the beef, just put a little beef, little salsa, and a little cheese into the dough before covering. I dipped in sour cream after.
As mentioned in other reviews the taco seasoning for the ground beef was left out. figured that out before anyway. Used one 8 pack of kroger flakey large biscuits turned out great. Had some beef and salsa mix left over so recipe will probably make 10-12 portions.
It was really easy to make but tacos and biscuits just don’t go together. I didn’t like it but it was worth the try.
This could not be easier and my children love food they can eat with their hands. Def my go to quick meal from now on!
Delicious. Made it with chicken too and it's just as good
Added a packet of taco seasoning, a can of corn, and some taco sauce. I was afraid they would fall apart because they were very full but they stayed together very well! Quick and easy recipe for leftover ground beef.
I completely failed at making the biscuits into empanadas. Easier said than done. I ended up patting the biscuits into a casserole dish to make a crust, then spooned the taco mixture on, and topped with cheese. The taste was good but, for me, it was a lot of effort for not a lot of payoff.
I wish I had read the reviews and realized that the taco seasoning was left off the ingredient list because without it, it was bland. I did try to doctor up the meat and salsa mixture a bit by adding onion powder and melted monterrey jack cheese. The concept is great, and it's easy to make. BUT next time I will use the taco seasoning because as is, it's just okay.
Enjoyed this recipe and glad I read the reviews that suggested adding taco seasoning. I also added a bit of water with the seasoning and then decided to also add some chopped onions and peppers to the meat mixture. I had enough meat mixture to make 2 packages of the pillsbury biscuits (20 pockets in total). Husband loved them and the convenience of being able to pick them up and eat them. He said they’d be great for his lunch at work. Bye, bye leftovers.
Huge hit for whole family!
Excellent and enjoyed by all every time I have made this. Stick to the Pillsbury brand of Grands as I have used others and while still tasting good, the dough is not quite as easy to shape into 6" rounds and the finished product just doesn't look as nice.
tried this recipie lastnight it was amazing the kids loved it! the salsa to dip ,them in is a perfect touch! we will definatley do this again,perfect for kids to help with and only took about 30 from start to finish for a delicious dinner. I added a little taco seasoning as well.however I think the salsa would have been enough because it made it kinda spicey.
I added taco seasoning as others had suggested. Great recipe... Topped off with sour cream, avocado and chopped up tomatoes. Delicious!!!
so easy to make they are so good you can add what ever you want to add a twist to the basic recipe.
Pretty good!! Made this for a bunch of teenage boys and they scarfed them down. Used loads of cheese, and changed up the filling a little bit...made more of an empanada type filling instead of only salsa, but definitely served with salsa!!!
These were actually much better than I thought they would be, kind of like a taco sandwich. I too used a package of taco seasoning with about 1/2 cup water and made a mistake and put 1 cup medium salsa in meat mixture instead of 1/2 cup but that didn't hurt at all. I also added 1/2 can black beans. Definitely a keeper. Thank you.
Homemade Hot Pockets! This worked out really well and would be a great way of using up extra taco meat. I did put more salsa in than what it called for and I used a rolling pin to press out the dough. It's a keeper!
Sloppy like you wouldn't believe, but absolutely delicious. My only complaint is that the grands biscuits do NOT like to be flattened. That part is the hardest of the whole recipe and takes a good while to get them all situated. But once they're done, they're incredibly tasty!
these will not last in your house more than one night! delicious
Had a hard time stuffing them as full as the picture without tearing the dough.
Turned out pretty tasty! I used ground turkey instead of beef and it was pretty good. Added taco seasoning also.
