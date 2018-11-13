Grands! Easy Taco Melts

This recipe tastes amazing! We substituted homemade biscuit dough for the Pillsbury dough, and we also doubled the amount of salsa you put in with the hamburger (though we used ground turkey), so about 1 cup. Most of the reviewers suggest adding taco seasoning, but we actually thought that just adding more salsa made the filling flavorful and gave it a unique taste. We also sprinkled some of the Mexican blend cheese on top of the meat mixture before sealing up the biscuit, and then cooked it at 450 degrees for 10-12 minutes (following the baking directions for the biscuit recipe we used). This was surprisingly tasty, and we would totally make it again. The only thing we would change is we would instead press the biscuit dough into a cupcake pan just to speed up the process of pressing out the dough and filling each one with the hamburger mixture.