Grands! Easy Taco Melts

4.3
94 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 33
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

A taco filling is wrapped in biscuit dough to make these easy empanadas, and they're ready to eat in 30 minutes!

Recipe by Pillsbury

Gallery
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a nonstick skillet, mix cooked beef and 1/2 cup salsa. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.

  • Press each biscuit into a 6-inch round. Spoon 1/3 cup meat mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese onto the center of each round. Fold dough in half over filling; press to seal. Place on prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 9 to 14 minutes. Serve with remaining salsa.

Tips

Variation: Use spicy salsa for an additional kick!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 18g; cholesterol 43.5mg; sodium 964.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022