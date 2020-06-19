Kentucky Apple Butter

I bake and cook them in the oven for few hours or till the apple butter is reddish and thick.

By ELEANORAFA

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
45
Yield:
45 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place apples in a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until apples are softened, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Press apples through a food mill to separate seeds, cores, and skin from apple pulp and transfer pulp to a bowl. Stir white sugar, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg into apples. Pour apple mixture into a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring and scraping sides every 20 to 30 minutes, until apple butter is red and thickened, 2 to 4 hours.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack apple butter into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for 30 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 8.7mg. Full Nutrition
