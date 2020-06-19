Kentucky Apple Butter
I bake and cook them in the oven for few hours or till the apple butter is reddish and thick.
I bake and cook them in the oven for few hours or till the apple butter is reddish and thick.
Thank you ELEANORAFA. I grew up in Kentucky and remember making apple butter with butter added, but after looking at many recipes I thought maybe I was wrong. Last night I made a batch of slow cooker apple butter (almost same ingredients as yours,) but it just wasn't right. I went looking for more recipes to see what I was missing and I found yours. I wasn't crazy! I added the butter to my batch and PERFECT! Thanks some much.Read More
Thank you ELEANORAFA. I grew up in Kentucky and remember making apple butter with butter added, but after looking at many recipes I thought maybe I was wrong. Last night I made a batch of slow cooker apple butter (almost same ingredients as yours,) but it just wasn't right. I went looking for more recipes to see what I was missing and I found yours. I wasn't crazy! I added the butter to my batch and PERFECT! Thanks some much.
very tasty
I followed the recipe but I never put this in the oven. Instead, I peeled, cored and sliced 5 lbs. of apples, 1 c. sugar, 1 c. brown sugar, 1/4 c. butter, 1 T. cinnamon and 1 tsp. nutmeg. I cooked this for about 2 1/2 hours stirring occasionally and then poured into my blender and blended this real good. Pour into 3 2qt. clean canning jars with rings and lids. Let the butter cool, and seriously this is closer to apple sauce then apple butter. Yummy Great for gift giving.
very good and tasty recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections