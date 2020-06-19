Apple Butter Oatmeal Bars

3.3
6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Apple butter is sandwiched between two rich oat layers for a portable snack or a quick, fruity dessert.

Recipe by SKPIAZZA

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl; add oats and sugar. Stir in margarine until well incorporated. Press half the oat mixture into the prepared baking pan. Spread apple butter over oat mixture layer. Sprinkle remaining oat mixture over apple butter layer. Press top layer gently with a spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until oat mixture is crisp and lightly browned, about 55 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 12.2g; sodium 360.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022