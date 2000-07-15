Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili

I didn't like this chili. I followed the directions as far as the spices go - the only changes I made was to drain and rinse the beans and add a can of black beans and some squash cut up. After it had cooked the last 20 minutes, I put it in the slow cooker and continued to cook it for a couple of hours. At that point I tasted it. It was kind of bland and mealy-feeling. I doubled the chili powder, added some salt and pepper, a tsp of vinegar and let it cook for another hour. Still not so good. So I browned some hamburger, drained the fat and added some taco seasoning. Then I added this to the slow cooker and cooked it an additional 2-3 hours. At this point it tasted pretty good, but I would not make it again. I have had vegetarian chili in a restaurant that was really good, so I will continue my search so that I don't have to add meat to make it good. Sorry.