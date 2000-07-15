Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili
This chili is SO easy to make. You can pretty much throw whatever you have into the pot and it'll be great. (I added some leftover salsa once.) It's very colorful, not to mention delicious.
This chili is SO easy to make. You can pretty much throw whatever you have into the pot and it'll be great. (I added some leftover salsa once.) It's very colorful, not to mention delicious.
This is the best chili recipe I've made, our family's favorite. I usually put use 2 cans of beans though, one black bean and one kidney. Tastes great!Read More
This recipe was a bit on the bland side. Adding salt, cutting the cumin down to about 1 tsp., and adding an extra tbsp. of chili powder would make it A LOT tastier.Read More
This is the best chili recipe I've made, our family's favorite. I usually put use 2 cans of beans though, one black bean and one kidney. Tastes great!
Love this chili! This is now my new favorite veggie chili recipe. My changes: I use only 1 tsp. of the chili powder, and it is still very spicy! Also, I drained the canned veggies...gives it a chunkier texture that my family loves. The mushrooms are a great addition.
Great recipe--My husband, a total meat and bread type, is soooo surprised with this dish! Served to kids with rice and cheese and sour cream. I did add more chili powder and less cumin. I also left out the red bell pepper (didn't want it too sweet) and celery (didn't have). TIP--those who found it too soupy can add in several scoops of spicy refried beans (vegetarian) to help thicken it up--heat it for about 5 minutes after you add it and just before serving it to gauge how much you want. Also, you can deglaze the pan with a few ounces of beer, wine, veg. or chicken stock before adding the tomatoes, etc. Great and flexible recipe--even for the cooking impaired. Thanks!
I still prefer chili with meat but this was a nice change of pace. I took previous reviewers' suggestions and only put 1 tsp. of cumin, but doubled the amount of chili powder and it tasted perfect. I sauted the onions, carrots and garlic first, then transfered everything to a slow cooker and cooked for about 7 hrs. I used "baby" portabello mushrooms and lessened the amount of corn. Use low-salt or no-salt ingredients where you can. Thanks Tianne!
For color and variety I add a couple of cans of different beans - chickpea, garbanzo, red kidney, etc. I usually skip the mushrooms for personal preference, but otherwise stick to this recipe. I would never have imagined that I would prefer veggie chili over a traditional con carne, but I think this recipe has converted me!
This recipe was a bit on the bland side. Adding salt, cutting the cumin down to about 1 tsp., and adding an extra tbsp. of chili powder would make it A LOT tastier.
I love this chili and make it all fall/winter. I usually up the garlic to 5 or 6 cloves, leave out the celery and mushrooms, and throw a can of chickpeas and black beans in there as well. Delicious!
Wow. I am amazed by how flavourful and hearty this chili is considering how easy it is to prepare. This tops all the ground meat chili I've made in the past. I added romano beans and used yellow pepper instead of red. I also added a little paprika. Definitely a keeper. Outstanding.
Excellent vegetarian chili...I'm making a big batch of it for my Meat Out 2002 Event...I added Yves Veggie ground round and no one would ever guess it was purely vegetarian. Well done! It's a keeper in our house.
I loved this recipe!! We are cutting back on our meat intake and this is a very filling recipe with great taste!!
We served Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili to our guests last night that came over to help put up and decorate our Christmas tree. The chili was a hit. "Wow, how colorful," and "This has so much flavor," were just a couple of compliments our guests expressed about the chili. Also, my husband thoroughly enjoyed preparing it, especially since it was his first time ever making chili even though he cooks professionally. We kept the recipe as it, except for skipping the celery. We provided our guests the following garnish choices: blue corn tortilla chips, sliced whole wheat baguette, shredded cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce. Our night was a tradition in the making! Thank you!
I had a wake up with the cholesterol and a Dr visit this was an exceptional great tasting chili as compared to the meat 1's. Easy to cook and even easier to eat. This is 1 that has made it into my recipe file forever
1st recipe I made since being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. My 9 year daughter really enjoyed this as well. My wife wanted me to add some chicken but I made it exactlly as the recipe states. A keeper in my "new cookbook". Thanks!!
Using fresh, sweet carrots makes a big difference.
We do not normally eat vegetarian but relatives that do were coming for dinner. Everyone loved it. What I did differently: Left out bell pepper. Used 1 can chili beans and 1 can white beans. Sauteed carrots, onions, celery and garlic together. Sauteed mushrooms until browned. Added a can of green beans and used very little cumin because I don't like it. Used ground chipotle chili pepper so the heat was rather high. Put everything in the crock pot on high for 4 hours. Served with cornbread, grated cheese, sour cream and chopped cilantro. Surprising how good this is. Try it.
LOVE LOVE LOVE! What more can I say? I don't like ground beef, so finding a veggie chili recipe was a real treat. This recipe is just full of flavour. It has become one of my regular dishes. One thing I do suggest is to double the chili power and cumin. The first time I made this my boyfriend added twice as much by accident. The second time I made it, I added the correct amount and it just didn't taste right...a little on the bland side. So from now on I double the cumin and chili powder and it never fails to please. I strongly recommend anyone to give this recipe a try...and to serve it with garlic bread :)
So good! Added a mostly-drained can of black beans and a tad more corn. Goes great with cornbread!
This was so easy, full of flavor, and easily modified. I left out the corn, added organic chili beans, used 15 oz can of fire roasted romatoes, and used mostly chipotle chili powder (in addition to some regular chili powder). My version had a nice smoky flavor that was fantastic, especially with all of the veggies. There isn't much left over, but my guess is this will be even better tomorrow.
I have made this recipe several times. It is a family favorite! I always leave out the mushrooms, and if I have any vegetables on the verge of going bad, I always dump them in. I use the suggestions below for spices rather than using what the recipe calls for. Also, after making the chili, I always add 2 cups of water and let it simmer for about an hour. I also add a can of black beans.
The only grievance I have about the recipe is the title "insanely easy". We need to be careful about the use of such terms. The recipe is very time consuming - at least 8 different things to chop and prepare, etc. Easy means fast and minimum labour. I was looking for something that took less work. GB
Very good. We made a few changes.... added fresh fennel along with the celery, used fresh hurbs instead of dry, about 1/2 bottle of white wine and the mushrooms were added during the last 8 or so minutes to prevent overcooking. Served on top on quinoa. YUM
This was okay. I think it would be a lot better if the cumin was halved or left out because it overpowered the dish. Does have potential though!
While I wouldn't call this "insanely easy" because there is a lot of vegetable chopping involved, it is absolutely delicious. While I thought this would taste like "vegetable soup with beans", the veggies all take on a "chili-esque" flavor. Everyone loved it. I did add a second can of kidney beans and barely squeeked out six servings. (Perhaps it serves eight if each bowl only contains one cup of chili.......)
The chili turned out pretty good. I'm not a vegetarian and was making this for someone else so I do prefer meat in my chili. For those of you who like a thicker chili, I used crushed tomatoes instead of whole tomatoes and it turned out nice and thick.
I served this to self-proclaimed "carnivores," and they really enjoyed it. You won't miss the meat. This is a flavorful chili that is more lean than most. I added another can of black beans. Everything in this recipe is a guideline- add ingredients to your taste.
This was really good, though not as fast as expected with all of that chopping! :) I used frozen corn instead of canned, double chili powder in place of cumin, and added rinsed and drained cans of black beans, and romano beans. (Wanted it more thick and "bean-y"!) This recipe is also a bit "soup-y"... Not terribly thick without the addition of more beans. So, yes, I changed it a bit, but still - love this recipe!
I gave three stars because the cumin was too much for me, but the base recipe is something I know I will come back to and tweek myself. My husband really liked it, but he likes things more spicy than I do. I didn't have chili powder, so I used red pepper flakes and I like the taste of those! I love the veggies in this!
I wish the rating system had "half" stars - I wanted to give this 4.5 stars but not quite a five. I am not a cook by any means, this was my first attempt at making any type of chili without using Chili Magic and it was very easy. Insanely easy! : ) It gets a five star rating in that regard. The only thing I didn't like about it was the cumin. I never cooked with it before and next time I make this I will omit it. I thought it had an odd taste, that is the only reason I give this 4.5 stars. Ate this with baked Tostito's tortilla chips and it made for a great meal - would be good with cheddar cheese and/or sour cream.
I really liked this chili for the fact that it didn't need any meat substitute for depth of flavor. (I had brought some in anticipation of chili but glad to find it wasnt needed). Plenty was provided by the other ingredients, particularly the mushrooms (I don't normally use them in chili). I used baby portabello. I used canned tomato sauce instead of whole tomatoes (425g size) and I left out the green pepper because I don't like them. I also used half pinto beans/ half kidney. APart from that, nothing was changed. Will definitely make again.
Fantastic recipe! Easy and very healthy! I didn't have a red bell pepper, still came out good. Seems like you could add or omit many different veggies. Even my husband, who loves his meat chili, thought it was delicious!! This one is a keeper!
Yes it's very easy, and so delicious. I'm not a big fan of chili, but I loved it. I also added some okra and black bean. It's so good.
We don't add the carrots but the rest is FABULOUS!!!
This is one of my favorite recipes on the site! So easy to do and all of the ingredients are really basic and inexpensive. My notes: I add a can of black beans and to keep it from getting too soupy, I drain all of the canned goods thoroughly except for the tomatoes. Great served with a crusty french loaf!
Great recipe! A terrific way to get veggies into my little ones. Thanks for sharing!
I've done this recipe many times, but with some changes. I don't put mushrooms simply because I don't like them that much, did not put the liquid of the corn and kidney beans and put crused tomatoes instead of whole peeled tomatoes with liquid and it maked a thicker consistancy which I really like.
Mmmm... This was my first time making chilli and I was very pleased with the results : ) I didn't have any mushrooms but I think it would have been even better with them so I can't wait to try it with the next time. I added chickpeas, doubled the chilli powder and I cooked it for 20 mins and then took the lid off while it cooked for another 5 mins and it thickened to the perfect consistency. I had it with rice and sprinkled white cheddar over it which really made it.. Thanks for sharing, great recipe!
Great recipe. Healthy, easy and even my husband (who would usually prefer meat in his chili) ate the leftovers and told me a couple of times how much he liked it. Easy to modify based on what you have on hand.
Agreed, Insanely easy! Delicious, full of veggies and very low-cal considering how much it makes. We served it with brown rice, but i reckon it would make a very good topping for baked potatoes.
I made this for a vegetarian family in need of meals due to one parent being in the hospital and the other parent just abou living there and the three boys are vegetarian. I wanted a main dish, and man oh man, this was an awesome bill of fare! I will sure make it again for my own family. This was a great tasting non-meat chili! I didn't change a thing except to add a package of McCormicks Chili Seasoning....and bumped up the cumin a bit! Yum-O!
This chili has a very pronounced cumin flavor that we enjoyed. I did use 3 T chili, drained and rinsed the kidney beans and did the same with a can of black beans.
This is insanely easy and turns out really well. I made it as is and with different veggies and beans. It's a great way to make vegetaran chili and it can be easily modified to the suit the cooks tastes.
Excellent recipe! I replaced the celery with a yellow bell pepper, and replaced the corn with a can of white beans (just personal preferences, not a huge fan of corn or cooked celery) I also halved the cumin and chili powder, glad I did so that the spice/heat didn't overwhelm the dish. The recipe doesn't call for salt,and I found it unneccessary to add any. That's saying a lot because I do have a salt tooth! Turned out very 'juicy' but nowhere as soupy as in the picture. Great, because I like chili less liquidy anyway. Best eaten at least 6 hours after cooking to let flavours meld, and it's even better the next day. Will definitely make this again.
This is so easy to throw together, and versatile. I threw in some black beans, and more garlic, used crushed tomatoes, and fire roasted tomatoes...fantastic. Do adjust the seasoning: 1/2 the cumin, double the chili powder. I'd leave the carrots out next time too, just don't seem to meld with chili IMO.
This recipe tastes more like tortilla soup than chili. It is very good served with some cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips on top.
This is a tasty vegetable chili. In response to an earlier post: it would be insane NOT not to rinse off the beans before adding them (to prevent, um, gas). I rinsed them and had no problems. In place of the missing liquid, I added some Campbell's tomato soup. I've made this chili four times. It's also easy to add some meat - about 1 lb. of ground beef will work well, if you don't mind eating animals.
The best chili I have ever had! So easy to make and it gets better over time. So healthy too! Thanks for a delicious recipe.
I would totally drain the canned items with the exception of the tomatoes. Otherwise it would be really soupy. I added a can of black beans for extra protein. Overall it was decent, but it did not reheat very well.
This recipe was really great. Chopping everything up was a bit of work, but this is a nice, healthy, flavorful dish. It's a keeper now.
Very good and is even better as leftovers. I served it with corn bread. MMmmmm... I also wouldn't call it insanely easy as it was quite a bit of chopping involved.
Very tasty and so easy to make substitutions with! I prefer this to regular chili. My husband likes it too, though he still prefers the meatier version. (I always go a lot heavier on the veggies than the recipe calls for, so I've never had any trouble with it being too thin or soupy.)
This was even easier than the recipe said. I used a food processor to do the chopping, which cut my prep time down to just about 10 minutes, and I used crushed tomatos instead of whole, which cut the simmering time down. The flavors matured with more simmering, but it was ready to eat pretty much as soon as it was warm enough - I think start to finish I had dinner table-ready in 30 minutes. We had it over rice and with some nice crusty bread. Yum!
My family loved this chili, including my father who is a meat and potatoes guy. The first time I made it I had a variety of veggies and mushrooms and it was great. The second time I made it I only used button mushrooms and fewer veggies and it didn't taste as good. Also, there are lots of veggies to clean and chop. I wouldn't call it easy.
woweee...we loved this! great seasoning blend (to which i added fresh basil, instead of dried)and great veggie combo! i omitted the mushrooms (bleeah!) and doubled the beans and corn. you can also add 1/2 lb. elbow macaroni and 2 extra cups water when you simmer the chili for 20 min. to make chili mac...also very tasty! thanks for a GREAT recipe! :)
Good, but not something I would crave enough to rate a 4 or 5. This is one of those recipes I would make again if I had most of the ingredients in the house and needed to use them up. I thought it tasted best with sharp shredded cheddar cheese sprinkled on top, and Golden Sweet Cornbread, another recipe from this site, made a good accompaniment. As far as being insanely easy, this involves a lot of chopping of vegetables, so there's more time and effort than the name implies.
this was ok, but i really didn't like the cumin flavor, no matter how much spices i put in the cumin flavor never went away! i would'nt reccommend it to anyone unless they liked cumin.
Wonderful. I put everything in a crock pot and cooked on low for 6 hours. I added one chopped zucchini and toward the end I added the corn. I used light red kidney beans. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I highly recommend this recipe.
My husband LOVES this chili and asks me to make it often. You will not miss the meat in this one! I also add 2 or 3 cans of beans (garbanzo, black eyed peas, black beans and great northern). Tastes wonderful and leaves leftovers for days!
i was looking for something different than my normal recipe but this doesn't compare.
So I am so skeptic about chili! I am trying to watch my weight and this chilli is amazing! I am eating it as we speak :)
fantastic recipie. have made many times, and everytime i want some to freeze, there is none left... Basically i follow the recipie word for word, but i use all low sodium products, lowering the sodium %. I also omit the olive oil and just throw everything in a crockpot overnight. actually makes a great breakfast on a cold morning, lunch and dinner - yeah - i typically live off of it until its gone. its just that good. 5 stars from me.
really really good! I'm a student, so it was a cheap and easy meal to make and it was YUMMY! I made a few changes (this recipe is pretty flexible I'd say for making substiutions). I added squash and zucchini to the vegetables and used chickpeas and kidney beans. I've pretty much eaten it every day for 5 days....mmmm.
Yum! I used to work in Washington, DC, and would get veggie chili at a little carryout - been looking for a recipe that's similar, and this is a winner! So easy, too! Like most of you, I made some changes to suit our tastes: I like veggie cihli a little soupy, so I added a couple cups of water. I omitted the mushrooms and added one small can of tomato paste; used 1/2 tbsp of garlic powder instead of the cloves; added about 1/2 tsp extra basil, oregano, and cumin to make up for the extra water; added extra celery, too. My canned corn and kidney beans were lower sodium. Very flavorful, even without salt added! I can't wait for lunch tomorrow! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe, simple, easy and very tasty. Our Thanksgiving company raved over it and several wanted the recipe.
This was insanely easy and can be modified with whatever you have on hand. I used a can each of pinto and black beans and tomato sauce vs what the recipe called for and threw in spinach too since I had some and topped it with sour cream, it was great! We did not miss the meat at all!
Our family enjoyed this recipe, although we did make a few changes. We substituted diced zucchini for mushrooms, added more chili powder and some sea salt, and used vegetable broth instead of the liquid from the cans of beans (to avoid all the sodium of the canned liquid). We loved the chunky (healthy!) veggies. The flavor was a bit on the bland side for our tastes, but overall this was a good base recipe to use to alter to your tastes.
My son loves this recipe. Made some changes twice. Subsituted 3/4 of zucchini for bell peppers, used Mexican Style Stewed tomatoes. Second time around I used Tomatoes w/Jalapeno, and S&W Chili Beans, both times it was absolutely delicious.
This chili was very good. I stuck to the main parts of the recipe but added a few extra things. I added garbanzo beans(without the juice), black beans(with the juice), pasilla peppers, and yellow squash. Everything was cooked perfect. My vegetarian boyfriend loved it too and commented on how yummy it was with all the veggies! I have lots leftovers (I only cook for 2) so next time I might cut the recipe in half. I also added cheese, sour cream and fresh avocado on top.
I didn't like this chili. I followed the directions as far as the spices go - the only changes I made was to drain and rinse the beans and add a can of black beans and some squash cut up. After it had cooked the last 20 minutes, I put it in the slow cooker and continued to cook it for a couple of hours. At that point I tasted it. It was kind of bland and mealy-feeling. I doubled the chili powder, added some salt and pepper, a tsp of vinegar and let it cook for another hour. Still not so good. So I browned some hamburger, drained the fat and added some taco seasoning. Then I added this to the slow cooker and cooked it an additional 2-3 hours. At this point it tasted pretty good, but I would not make it again. I have had vegetarian chili in a restaurant that was really good, so I will continue my search so that I don't have to add meat to make it good. Sorry.
I love this recipe and try to make it once a month, especially when our garden is in full bloom. As other reviewers have stated, it's great because you can throw in whatever veggies are in the fridge and need to be used in. I switched out oregano for marjoram and eliminated the basil. And after making it the first time, I now deglaze it with beer after sauteing all the veggies and before adding the tomatoes...it just adds another layer of flavor. Thank you Tia for posting this recipe!
I like how it is so easy to make and you can use whatever vegetables are available. I let chopped fresh tomatoes simmer long enough to provide liquid for the chili. This way, I didn't end up with a "soup" as some reviewers have observed, rather than a chunky, thick chili.
Great tasting chili and very easy. Needs to cook much longer than indicated in the recipe. Definately reduce the amount of cumin too.
Very good recipe. I didn't have red bell peppers, so i subbed a cup of cubed zucchini. Also cut cumin in half and added crushed red pepper flakes( 2 TBS.), and 3oz. chopped jalapenos for some kick. Will make again. Very easy.
This was a big hit with my vegetarian friends and my meat-eating family. Prep time for all the veggies took a while, but was worth it. I cooked this in the slow cooker and added 3 kinds of beans - black, pinto,and kidney. Plus, I also put in a can of chopped green chilis. I served it Cincinnati style - over spaghetti noodles and garnished with chopped onions, cheese, sour cream and avocado. Even my 12 year old grandson (who would die if he knew he was eating mushrooms) kept asking for more. This is a great recipe and a good way to get your veggies.
This was good soup but it didn't seem much like chili to me.
Great starting point for a veg chili. I doubled the chili powder but would add even more next time (as well as add more cumin, garlic) as my family found it to be mild. Perfect with cornbread....a definite keeper :)
The mushrooms definitely make this recipe. If you're looking for a "meatier" texture, the mushrooms give you that texture and some really nice flavor, also. I used portabello. As other people noted, the chili is pretty thin, and I even omitted a lot of the juice from the canned veggies. The thinness didn't bother me too much, although it doesn't end up as a very traditional chili. This was my first attempt at making chili, and I thought it was a great starter recipe that satisfies both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Also, as promised, it WAS insanely easy.
This is a great chili. I left out the carrots and mushrooms and added a can of black beans in thier place. Also I used tomatoe puree instead of peeled tomatoes since I don't like their texture. Last but not least i put in a little vegetarian sausage to thicken it up a bit. This keeps well and is a quick delicious lunch throughout the week.
This recipe is fantastic! There is so much flavour in this dish. (Just add more chili powder if you need more zip). I make it at least once every 2 weeks. My 2 year old loves it!
This tasted great! I added a can of black beans to the mix.
This was very, very good. My husband and I both loved it. Very easy and I love how you can mix it up with whatever you have on hand. I added some white kidney beans as well as the red and left the red pepper out because I didn't have one and it was wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe!
I can't believe I've never rated this recipe. It's one of the first recipes I ever tried from this site and I still continue to make it. About the only change I make is to add 1 tablespoon of tomato paste with diced tomatos. It is so good and you can use almost any veges in this chili. Enjoy.
A little soupier than what I like in a chili, but it has good flavor. The only changes I made were leaving out the celery, cause I don't like it, and adding red pepper flakes and extra garlic and chili powder. Very healthy with all the veggies.
This recipe was great! I have dinner with neighbors on Fridays, and I pulled this one off the web in a pinch. I had most of the ingredients in my cabinets already. It satisfied my two vegetarian friends as well as my meat-eating friend. We used garbanzo beans in it and they were great. We also used 2 cans of tomatoes since one did not seem to be enough. We had plenty for 5 adults and leftovers for one. If I were to make it again (a definite), I would add some cayenne to kick up the spice and some salt. I baked organic milk-free cornbread muffins and served them with the chili. It was divine! Very good and highly recommended.
This is a fantastically delicious chili. I used less cumin and chili powder as we are not fans of overly hot chili and it was just flavorful. I used mixed beans instead of just kidney beans, and didn't add celery. I've also varied the type of peppers and used yellow, green, orange or red. We served this at an open house along with a pot of beef chili and both were a hit.
A very tasty and filling chili. I didnt miss the meat at all. I did add some red pepper flakes to kick it up a notch, and substituted a can of black beans for the corn. yummy!
I have tried many, many vegetarian chili recipes over the years, and this is not only the easiset, but also the best. It is not hot at all as written, so if you like spicy hot, you'll want to add more heat. My husband doesn't like hot food so I make it as is and then just add hot sauce to my serving. I have varied the recipe, usually I don't add the corn, but do 2 15 oz cans of beans (pintos and kidneys) instead. But it is excellent as written.
My whole family loved it and they are the hardest to please with a single meal!!! Made my day!
This was really good, I left out the mushrooms though. Pretty spicy~
This was SOOOO Good!! I made it for my boyfriend who is a hunter & major carnivore. He loved it. I cooked it exactly as the recipe called for, except I used a tiny bit less of the chili powder (for fear of making it too spicy). I also added 1 chopped zucchini. Served it with fresh cornbread. Delish!
Neither my mother nor I liked this chili..and we're easy to please!
Good. Good. Good! There's nothing to say except that this is the best!
I'm glad I didn't rate this last night when I put this together because my initial reaction was disappointing. Having let it sit in the fridge overnight, I reheated some for dinner tonight and it improved tremendously! I added black beans and chickpeas, kicked up the spices a bit more and did end up adding mushrooms, too. Flavors need to mellow overnight.
This was good...you'll never miss the meat. Even my brother-in-law, who refuses to eat veggies, liked this. I made it exactly as written with one exception: I couldn't find a 19 oz can of kidney beans so I used 2 14.5 oz cans. A very hearty chili.
This recipe was as easy as any soup (lots of chopping) but felt really hearty and substantial. It smelled and looked so good that my co-worker asked for the recipe!
This was a great meal and very filling. I did not add the kidney beans and also added a 1/4 cup of heavy cream when I simmered for 20 min. It made it creamy and smooth.
I made this for a group of heart patients. Most people were hesitant to try this because the title has vegetarian in it. I think they thought it was fullof tofu or something. I started calling it vegetable bean soup after a while and all of a sudden they loved it! I made it in a slow cooker just so I could keep it warm for a long period of time. I left out the mushrooms just because I don't care for them. It was very good and healthy too!
This is my favorite chili..I have made this recipe dozens of times...I usually add 2 cans of kidney beans, and 2 cans of chili-ready tomatoes. Good with sour cream and shredded cheese!
Insanely good! I did add a can of black beans. I drained and rinsed all my canned veggies to reduce sodium and then added a little chicken broth to make up for the drained liquid. I know - not vegetarian but I didn't have any vegetable broth. Very good recipe
Love this recipe! It can also be a delicious, quick, hearty, meatless vegetable soup! As usual, I adapted it to my taste. Left out the red bell pepper(had none), subbed olive oil for vegetable, subbed whole jarred button mushrooms (cut in half) for fresh, used diced tomatoes instead of whole, reduced cumin to 1/2 Tab. and added 1 tsp. sugar. No need for added tomato sauce/paste as some reviewers suggested. When I make this again (and I will), I will reduce the chilil powder by half (personal preference). This makes a hearty, healthy, low-cal. lunch which is what I was looking for. I found that the recipe will make a lot more than 8 average servings! Wonderful with a corn muffin/stick. Thanks, Tianne!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections