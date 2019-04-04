Zesty Quinoa Salad

This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!

By scrumdiddly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water has been absorbed, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Whisk olive oil, lime juice, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes together in a bowl.

  • Combine quinoa, tomatoes, black beans, and green onions together in a bowl. Pour dressing over quinoa mixture; toss to coat. Stir in cilantro; season with salt and black pepper. Serve immediately or chill in refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

This salad tastes great right away, and even better the next day when all the flavors have had the chance to marry. Enjoy!

You can also steam the quinoa instead of boiling if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 11.5g; sodium 674.5mg. Full Nutrition
