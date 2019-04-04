Zesty Quinoa Salad

I made this for a ladies' lunch, so I followed the recipe exactly (if I'd been making it for my family, I'd have bumped the cilantro and red pepper a bit). I cooked the quinoa in chicken boullion, and thus did not need any additional salt at the end. I think it did benefit from sitting overnight in the fridge, and it was very well received by the group. As for me, I have found another staple salad to keep in the fridge for fast summer meals. Oh, and I think the serving size may be a bit off; if you only get six servings out of this, they must be very generous servings. I'd estimate at least 8 or 10 servings, even for an entree, served in a pita or over lettuce. It's a really, really tasty, fresh Mexican-ish take on quinoa. It'd be perfect for Cinco de Mayo, cause it can be hard to find Mexican dishes that are lighter and not slathered in cheese. I'll be making this often. Thanks!! UPDATE 8/12/15 I just made this again and didn't hold out much hope it would be as good as before, since I didn't have fresh cilantro or green onions. I used finely diced sweet white onion and a hefty shake (about 1.5 T) of dried cilantro flakes, and it came out amazing, again. It's an "OMG-that's so good" recipe for our household. Thanks again.