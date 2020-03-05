Easy Spicy Ketchup Dip for Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: 3.91 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

A ketchup-based dip that is sweet and spicy with plenty of zing that is best served with sweet potato French fries. The longer you let this sit, the better. My friends and family can't get enough of this stuff!

By BrookeMT

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and garlic salt together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 474.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (22)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2012
This tastes almost like the sauce that I mix up for shrimp cocktails but this has brown sugar and my cocktail sauce has fresh lemon juice. Word of caution...you may want to start with half the amount of cayenne and then add more if you feel it's necessary. That's a real blast of cayenne (1-1/2 tsp) and it may be too spicy. I started with half the amount indicated in the recipe it had plenty of kick for us and we typically like spicy food. Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

ladybuggs5224
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2013
I wanted to love this but I couldn't because it seemed like nothing more than a spicy cocktail sauce. I thought the brown sugar would lend something and I would be surprised with but I wasn't. It doesn't taste bad but its like a shrimp cocktail. Sorry Read More
Helpful
(8)
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2012
This tastes almost like the sauce that I mix up for shrimp cocktails but this has brown sugar and my cocktail sauce has fresh lemon juice. Word of caution...you may want to start with half the amount of cayenne and then add more if you feel it's necessary. That's a real blast of cayenne (1-1/2 tsp) and it may be too spicy. I started with half the amount indicated in the recipe it had plenty of kick for us and we typically like spicy food. Read More
Helpful
(26)
ladybuggs5224
Rating: 3 stars
05/01/2013
I wanted to love this but I couldn't because it seemed like nothing more than a spicy cocktail sauce. I thought the brown sugar would lend something and I would be surprised with but I wasn't. It doesn't taste bad but its like a shrimp cocktail. Sorry Read More
Helpful
(8)
Andi
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2013
Love it...Awesome in and on top of meatloaf...yum! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2013
The guys loved this though hubby's first words after trying it were "Hey this tastes like the stuff that you eat w/ fish" lol! I thought the flavors were really good and I'd eat it w/ fries OR fish! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Anne Hollin
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2014
This one is a hit. I changed it a bit and didn't add the horseradish. Some of the reviews compared the dip to shrimp/cocktail sauce. I think not adding the spicy horseradish made all the difference. My family loves it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
timothy West
Rating: 1 stars
03/27/2013
Why is cocktail sauce a spicy dip for sweet potato fries? I could not get past thinking I should be eating fish!? Not bad as a fish sauce but it totally ruined my fries. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
james
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2016
Made as directed and it is AWESOME. Read More
Shaylynn Fox
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2017
nope Read More
ssenecal
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2014
Like shrimp cocktail sauce with sugar. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022