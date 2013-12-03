Savory Sweet Potato Fries

1 of 91

Rating: 3 stars Bakes up crispier baking at 275 for 20 minutes and then at 425 for the remainder(maybe another 20 min). To get it actually really crispy outside fry though for about 4-5 minutes. Good with brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar too. Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars Very good recipe. Baked in a glass baking tray and came out very good. Not greasy and very tasty. Will make this a keeper. Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars These were pretty good but next time I'll cut the potatoes thicker (personal preference) and probably add a little more fresh rosemary. Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars awesome flavor, however, they were a little mushy. I have attempted to make sweet potato fries several times, and have never got them to turn out right. They are either mushy or burnt. I will say that I did bake these in a 13x9 glass baking dish instead of a cookie sheet and got a better result than in the past. I followed the instructions to a T and had to bake them for about 45 minutes. Near the end of baking time, I increased the temp to 475 for a few minutes to crisp them up. I will use this recipe again until I get it right! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Simple quick and delicious. Couldn't ask for anything more in a recipe Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars These were delicious but I changed the recipe a little. Although Olive Oil is good for you it's best in very small amounts. I have a pumper spray filled with EVOO (not a pressurized can because it leaves a residue on your pans) I toss the cut fries with the spray and seasionings at the same time and use a convection oven at 425 which made them very crisp and delicious. Heart Healthy! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Delish! I will definitely make this again. I cut thicker fries. Cooked for 20 minutes at 425 then lowered the temp to 375 for 10 minutes. They came out crunching on the outside and soft on the inside. I served it with a ranch dipping sauce. Kids and Hubby loved it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars My wife and I thought these were great. I did not have fresh rosemary so I used dried and chopped them up a bit in the coffee grinder. Also I used a yam because that was sitting on the counter and judging by the color I think that is what you get in resturants and store bought sweet potato fries anyways. Again very good will make again! Helpful (8)