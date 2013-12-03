Savory Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: 4.33 stars
89 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 46
  • 4 star values: 33
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

Slightly sweet and very filling, these sweet potato fries are a favorite with our family!

By Carolyn Vaught

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Toss sweet potatoes, olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl until evenly coated. Arrange sweet potatoes on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

If you substitute dried rosemary for fresh, decrease the amount to about 1 teaspoon, or to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 3.5g; sodium 205.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

rmlrobl
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2013
Very good recipe. Baked in a glass baking tray and came out very good. Not greasy and very tasty. Will make this a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

erin.wilcox
Rating: 3 stars
10/20/2013
Bakes up crispier baking at 275 for 20 minutes and then at 425 for the remainder(maybe another 20 min). To get it actually really crispy outside fry though for about 4-5 minutes. Good with brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar too. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2012
These were pretty good but next time I'll cut the potatoes thicker (personal preference) and probably add a little more fresh rosemary. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Kim Spencer DeRoest
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2013
awesome flavor, however, they were a little mushy. I have attempted to make sweet potato fries several times, and have never got them to turn out right. They are either mushy or burnt. I will say that I did bake these in a 13x9 glass baking dish instead of a cookie sheet and got a better result than in the past. I followed the instructions to a T and had to bake them for about 45 minutes. Near the end of baking time, I increased the temp to 475 for a few minutes to crisp them up. I will use this recipe again until I get it right! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Amber
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2013
Simple quick and delicious. Couldn't ask for anything more in a recipe Read More
Helpful
(18)
Columbiagorgelvr
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2013
These were delicious but I changed the recipe a little. Although Olive Oil is good for you it's best in very small amounts. I have a pumper spray filled with EVOO (not a pressurized can because it leaves a residue on your pans) I toss the cut fries with the spray and seasionings at the same time and use a convection oven at 425 which made them very crisp and delicious. Heart Healthy! Read More
Helpful
(17)
YOLA1369
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2015
Delish! I will definitely make this again. I cut thicker fries. Cooked for 20 minutes at 425 then lowered the temp to 375 for 10 minutes. They came out crunching on the outside and soft on the inside. I served it with a ranch dipping sauce. Kids and Hubby loved it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
knt
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2012
My wife and I thought these were great. I did not have fresh rosemary so I used dried and chopped them up a bit in the coffee grinder. Also I used a yam because that was sitting on the counter and judging by the color I think that is what you get in resturants and store bought sweet potato fries anyways. Again very good will make again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2013
Delicious! Mine did not get crispy either and I left them in longer than called for turning them 1/2 way through. It didn't matter we still loved them. I also added some onion and garlic powders to them and that was a great addition. These are a definite keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
