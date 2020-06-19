Chocolate Almond Pumpkin Bread
This is a yummy recipe I got from a real estate agent who used to leave whole pumpkins on our doorsteps around Halloween time. Super easy and quick to prepare! My family LOVES it!
Nice, smooth texture, moderate spice and easy to make. I combined all the dry ingredients and added the mixed wet ingredients (this includes the sugar), mixing until smooth. Omitted the almonds, and folded in the chocolate chips. These make good muffins as well as mini loaves. An delightful fall treat!Read More
This loaf is TASTY. Kids couldn't tell it had pumpkin in it. I used cold, mashed, roast pumpkin and decreased the amount of chocolate chips. I also didn't use any almonds because I didn't have any. A very light, moist loaf.
Yummy, yummy.....YUMMY! Need I say more?
This is absolutely an awesome bread. Next time, I will cut back on the sugar because the chocolate chips add sweetness. This is a keeper!
Yum! I used 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown and 3/4 cup of coconut instead of chocolate chips and almonds. Moist and delicious. Kids and hubby loved it too.
Different lighter flavor than my traditional pumpkin bread recipe. I left out the chocolate chips and almonds and decreased the sugar to 1-1/4 cups - you can't tell the difference. I baked it in 2 smaller pans and they were done in 45 minutes. One loaf for my family and one loaf to share!
Really, really good snack bread. I didn't have any almonds, and it was still excellent. It's also great for slicing thick and freezing for school lunches.
I left out the almonds and added more chocolate chips, according to my taste preferences. The bread seemed overbaked on the outside but was so moist on the inside that it fell apart as I sliced it. I brought what I could salvage to church for Bible class and heard many compliments. It's really good!
Perfect pumpkin bread. This recipe makes 2 full loaves of bread.
2.17.21 I was a little let down by the lack of the pumpkin flavor, but other than that, liked everything about this bread. It was plenty moist and tender, and the dominant flavor really was the chocolate (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Don’t know if this really was necessary, but I mixed the pumpkin, oil, water, and eggs in a separate bowl, and then added that to the flour mixture. I baked three mini loaves, since that seems to help us with portion control, and it took 38 minutes at 350ºF. Thanks for sharing your recipe SueHoo.
I made this last week. My family loved it. It makes a large loaf, moist and tasty, and it keeps well. The only change I made was to omit the almonds. This one is a keeper!
