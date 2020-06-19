Chocolate Almond Pumpkin Bread

13 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a yummy recipe I got from a real estate agent who used to leave whole pumpkins on our doorsteps around Halloween time. Super easy and quick to prepare! My family LOVES it!

By SueHoo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 5x7-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray the inside of a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin pie spice, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Add pumpkin puree, vegetable oil, water, and eggs; beat until well incorporated and smooth. Gently stir in chocolate chips and almonds. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean, 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 322.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/20/2022