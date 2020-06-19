Bath Water Punch

A fruity Halloween punch that will make your guests cringe! Feel free to use a variety of food coloring to achieve the desired color of punch.n Decorate with desired plastic flies, eye balls, or plastic fingers! For the adults: throw in some vanilla vodka! Yummy!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Scoop rainbow sherbet into a bowl; allow to sit at room temperature until it turns slushy..

  • Mix black cherry-flavored drink mix with sugar and water in a pitcher; stir until sugar is dissolved. Add orange-flavored drink mix; stir well. Pour into a punch bowl. Top with pineapple soda; stir well.

  • Stir the rainbow sherbet with a wooden spoon until it turns a grayish color. Scoop into the punch bowl. Stir slowly to break up the sherbet.

Cook's Note:

I like the punch on the sweeter side, so I usually add about 1 more cup sugar. Be prepared for a sugar rush if you do this!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; carbohydrates 28g; sodium 20.4mg. Full Nutrition
