Black Bean and Tomato Soup

4.2
23 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 11
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a modified version of a recipe that I found on another site. Either canned or cooked black beans can be used. This soup freezes well and I usually double or triple the recipe to have enough to freeze for later.

Recipe by judy2304

Gallery

Credit: Tammy Lynn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1 can black beans and chicken broth into a blender. Cover and puree until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a large saucepan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat; cook and stir onion and garlic until onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Stir remaining 1 can black beans and liquid, tomatoes, yogurt, lime juice, cumin, red pepper flakes, and pureed beans into onion mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Garnish with cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 1142.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/06/2022