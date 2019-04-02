Black Bean and Tomato Soup
This is a modified version of a recipe that I found on another site. Either canned or cooked black beans can be used. This soup freezes well and I usually double or triple the recipe to have enough to freeze for later.
I used homemade chicken stock and I chose not to add the yogurt as it was optional. Because I do NOT care for Ro-Tel, I used a can of petite diced tomatoes and one 4 ounce can diced mild green chilies instead. This soup is fabulous. I am both a working mother and working with a tight budget, this was able to be made in less than 20 minutes, could be kept warm in a crockpot until my family got home and could be served with grilled cheese sandwiches (which can be easily made by Daddy) with easy clean up. PLUS, the family loved the soup. NO leftovers.
Not bad. I followed the recipe with the exception of omitting the yogurt (as I currently don't do dairy). I thought it was missing something, but maybe the yogurt would have made the difference. Thanks for sharing!
This was very good! From an ingredients perspective, I did not change a thing (didn't use the yogurt but garnished with Sour Cream)but from a preparation perspective, I did make a few alterations to hide the veggies from my children. I threw the cooked onions/garlic and the Rotel into the food processor with the beans and broth. It came out great and I suspect the leftovers will be better tomorrow. The soup appears to be thickening up a bit in the fridge. Thanks for sharing!
I used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, left out the yogurt and garnished with sour cream. I also drained the black beans. We (me AND my sometimes-picky kids) LOVED it, after adding some salt. I only realized there was none in the recipe after we sat down to eat. Oh, I also threw the Rotel into the food processor with the beans, because my son prefers tomatoes he can't see. ??
I really loved this recipe but I did make a few changes to it: after the garlic/onions were tender I added some finely chooped carrots (I try to add lots of veggies to soup finely chopped, to make it healthier); then I added some Red Hot (hot sauce), and waited til carrots got a bit tender. Then I added everything as indicated in recipe, but added a can of NON-PUREED black beans & about 1/2 c. of chicken broth. I cooked it as directed, adding about a cup of corn at end, some shredded cheese for garnish and it was WONDERFUL! So glad I found this recipe. (Next time I might add some chopped zucchini too, for more veggies!) Oh, and I didn't use yogurt--used sour cream for garnish though. :D
Tasty! I started making it only to realize I didn't have the can of tomatoes that I thought I had, so I used a can of tomato sauce instead and then added two diced tomatillos. I also added a handful of baby carrots to the puree, to sneak in a big more texture and veggies and added one diced yellow bell pepper that I roasted on the stove top. Omitted the yogurt. Very good flavor and simple to make.
Great seasonings to make the black beans. Enjoyed it.
Such a great idea for a soup. Since I didnt have all the ingredients I modified with vegan vegetable stock, one can kidney beans pureed. used red bell pepper with fresh ginger and garlic powder to brown and soften. I added a few different spices such as tumeric, cayenne, cumin and finally used one can of coconut milk. I roasted root purple yam then added to the already simmering soup. Family loved it better cold next day where spices were more robust. Thanks for the inspiration
This is delicious! I didn’t have the yogurt but other than that I prepared as directed. Very satisfying and easy.
This is a wonderful spicy black bean soup! My husband loved it!!
Double the recipe. Use 1 can Rotel and 1 can diced tomatoes.
I thought this was very good. I added a minced jalapeno and a Hungarian red pepper in with the onion and garlic. That gave it some more spice!
Didn’t have tomato w chilies so just went w regular tomato’s and didn’t have yogurt so used sour cream instead. Because I love lime I doubled. Everyone in house loved it. Will make again w suggested tomatoes and I’m betting it will be even better.
very good.
Delicious!
I liked this recipe. it was really simple and delicious! I omitted the cilantro and pepper flakes because I forgot to pick some up but I also added chili powder, corn and chicken. It had a great southwest flavor to it. Will definitely make again:)
No need to be so complicated. I actually made simple version of this after having it at Homewood Suites. Just heat up Tomato soup and add a can of black beans. For seasoning, I added some Spike Gourmet seasoning but I don't know if you need that. The beans will give plenty of fibers so no need to add onions or so forth. The natural saltness in the can of black bean is such you don't need to add more.
I've made this several times now. Sometimes I use different beans or add beef and substitute beef stock. Excellent recipe.
