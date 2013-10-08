Mom's Famous Raw Vegetable Dip

1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars This dip recipe is absolutely delish! The secret is the seasoning salt. So good! I used dried herbs (in smaller amounts) and the dip was fabulous! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This dip is amazing! My mom's friend made this exact recipe and it was great with any fresh/raw veggies! Addicting! I will be making it for my next food-related event. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe but I did make some changes. I looked at all of the reviews first and I lowered the amount of salt by half. I also preferred to put in real fresh minced onion. I also minced green onions (a stalk) & just threw in about 1 tablespoon ( but you can add more or less for your own particular taste) and threw that in the mix for more flavor as well. I followed the rest of the recipe & I just stirred everything in real good & it tastes great. This is a great creamy fluffy thick vegetable dip that isn't as loaded in salt & additives like the store instant dressing packets contain. It's also very simple to make as well! I love it! Thumbs up:) Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This dip is very good but I found it to be too salty. I added more sour cream and mayo to make up for it. (Btw used reduced fat sour cream and Kraft mayo with olive oil to cut down on the fat and calories.) I also doubled the amount of dill and parsley. Next time I will cut the seasoned salt to 1 teaspoon. Very good recipe!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I made it as stated. But was disappointed in the high salty taste. I had to add a lot more mayo and sour cream to tone the salt back down. I know that depending on what brands of season salt you buy the amount may need to be adjusted. After making this with only 1 teaspoon season salt I really like it! And I will make this again just not with as much season salt. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Love this dip. I didn't have any seasoning salt, so I substituted half the amount with regular sea salt, and the other half with chili powder. It was a hit! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The family loved it. I did add a little more dill but that was the only change. This makes surprising more than I thought. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I made this but did not have fresh parsley on hand so used dried. The herbs/onion were SPOT ON with flavor. I think the minced fresh onion is so important though. What I didn't like was the excessive taste of the mayo (hence why I gave it 4 stars) and I only used 3/4 cup to start instead of 1 whole cup. I balanced it out with about 1/4-1/3 cup more sour cream and then it was PERFECT. Everyone (we had 10 people over) went crazy over the dip. Helpful (4)