Mom's Famous Raw Vegetable Dip

Rating: 4.66 stars
80 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the veggie dip my mom always used to make for me, and now I've taken it over. It's always a big hit at parties. Serve with your favorite raw vegetables.

By Araylia

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sour cream, mayonnaise, onion, parsley, dill, and seasoned salt in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 200.6mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

MrsFisher0729
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2013
This dip recipe is absolutely delish! The secret is the seasoning salt. So good! I used dried herbs (in smaller amounts) and the dip was fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

blackvelvet49
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2015
I made it as stated. But was disappointed in the high salty taste. I had to add a lot more mayo and sour cream to tone the salt back down. I know that depending on what brands of season salt you buy the amount may need to be adjusted. After making this with only 1 teaspoon season salt I really like it! And I will make this again just not with as much season salt. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2012
This dip is amazing! My mom's friend made this exact recipe and it was great with any fresh/raw veggies! Addicting! I will be making it for my next food-related event. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Gisell Butler
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2016
I love this recipe but I did make some changes. I looked at all of the reviews first and I lowered the amount of salt by half. I also preferred to put in real fresh minced onion. I also minced green onions (a stalk) & just threw in about 1 tablespoon ( but you can add more or less for your own particular taste) and threw that in the mix for more flavor as well. I followed the rest of the recipe & I just stirred everything in real good & it tastes great. This is a great creamy fluffy thick vegetable dip that isn't as loaded in salt & additives like the store instant dressing packets contain. It's also very simple to make as well! I love it! Thumbs up:) Read More
Helpful
(15)
Janine
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2013
This dip is very good but I found it to be too salty. I added more sour cream and mayo to make up for it. (Btw used reduced fat sour cream and Kraft mayo with olive oil to cut down on the fat and calories.) I also doubled the amount of dill and parsley. Next time I will cut the seasoned salt to 1 teaspoon. Very good recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
dwalmop
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2015
Love this dip. I didn't have any seasoning salt, so I substituted half the amount with regular sea salt, and the other half with chili powder. It was a hit! Read More
Helpful
(6)
crunzo
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2015
The family loved it. I did add a little more dill but that was the only change. This makes surprising more than I thought. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Nadia Freie
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2017
I made this but did not have fresh parsley on hand so used dried. The herbs/onion were SPOT ON with flavor. I think the minced fresh onion is so important though. What I didn't like was the excessive taste of the mayo (hence why I gave it 4 stars) and I only used 3/4 cup to start instead of 1 whole cup. I balanced it out with about 1/4-1/3 cup more sour cream and then it was PERFECT. Everyone (we had 10 people over) went crazy over the dip. Read More
Helpful
(4)
AMY CARLISLE
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2013
This is my go to recipe for veggie dip. Won't be buying the little ranch packets anymore! Everyone who tried it loved it. I also used dried herbs like the other reviewer noted because that is what I had on hand. Read More
Helpful
(3)
