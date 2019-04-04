Ground Beef with Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix

The perfect beef taco recipe. Taking just a little extra time to make this flavorful ground beef with homemade seasoning makes all the difference in your tacos!

By Jeannine Maxwell

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix minced onion, salt, chili powder, cornstarch, cumin, red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, minced garlic, and oregano in a bowl.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble ground beef into the hot skillet. Cook and stir until beef is completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease.

  • Return ground beef to heat. Pour seasoning mixture and water over the beef; stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook until the moisture absorbs into the meat, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 35.5mg; sodium 327.5mg. Full Nutrition
