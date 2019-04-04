Ground Beef with Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix

This was good. I felt like it was a little lacking in flavor. I admittedly only put in half the chili flakes as the bf doesn't like too much heat, but I still thought it needed a little more flavor. Maybe a little tomato paste? I would make this again but will play with it a little. A couple of tips: I made the meat with all the spices earlier in the day so the flavors could develop. I think this helps (just leave it in the pan and reheat later. Saves time at the end of the day too!). This especially works for the salt and hot spices. Go a little easy on both if you're worried about it, and add more later if you want to. Amazing how beautifully the flavors blend and develop. Again, this was good. Just need to tailor it to your own tastes I think. Regardless, it is A THOUSAND times better than that store bought, envelope stuff! Not sorry I made this at all. Thank you!