Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting (The World's Best!)

Pumpkin cookies with cream cheese frosting are always a hit, especially around Halloween and Thanksgiving. And when they're soft, moist, and topped with a sweet cream cheese frosting? Well, they're impossible to resist! After getting this easy recipe from a friend, I have made them over 100 times for family and friends. As far as the spices go, less is more; this is not a full-on pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or pumpkin cake. Sprinkle frosted cookies with chopped walnuts or pecans if desired.

Recipe by Sabattis

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cookies:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets.

  • Make cookies: Whisk flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg, and ginger together in a bowl.

  • Beat butter, both sugars, egg, and vanilla with an electric mixer in a separate large bowl until smooth. Beat in pumpkin puree. Gradually stir dry ingredients into pumpkin mixture until combined; batter will be moist.

  • Drop teaspoonfuls of batter about 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes, switching racks halfway through.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool on the sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and cool completely, about 25 minutes.

  • While the cookies are cooling, make frosting: Beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a bowl with an electric mixer until soft and creamy. Beat in powdered sugar, about 1/2 cup at a time, until frosting is smooth and spreadable.

  • Spread frosting over cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 115mg. Full Nutrition
