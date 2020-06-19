Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting (The World's Best!)

Pumpkin cookies with cream cheese frosting are always a hit, especially around Halloween and Thanksgiving. And when they're soft, moist, and topped with a sweet cream cheese frosting? Well, they're impossible to resist! After getting this easy recipe from a friend, I have made them over 100 times for family and friends. As far as the spices go, less is more; this is not a full-on pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or pumpkin cake. Sprinkle frosted cookies with chopped walnuts or pecans if desired.
[My first time posting a review. I posted a photo, too.] I made these last night for a church carry-in dinner. They must have looked appetizing, because I didn't have any to bring home! I made them according to the directions using my 2 Tbs Pampered Chef cookie scoop, and got 53 cookies (12 to a sheet). I made 26 cookie sandwiches with the frosting. See my photo.
5 starts with the following minor changes: LOVE these 'cookies'! My husband and I don't particularly like super sweet desserts so this was perfect. The cake-cookie is moist, rich and delicious but not too sweet then you put cream cheese frosting on it which is sweet and it has the perfect balance. I made some of the changes other people did (increased flour to 2.5 cups, used 2 eggs) also for spices I added 1/2 tsp of cloves (which I use in my pumpkin pies) and increased Cinnamon to 1 1/4 tsp. As for the cream cheese frosting I like mine more "cream cheesy" so I used: One 8oz package cream cheese, blend with 1/2 cup butter, add 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, then slowly beat in 1 cup of powdered sugar or slightly more as desired for sweetness/stiffer consistency.
I have tried so many recipes for pumpkin cookies and am never impressed. This recipe was fantastic with the following changes. As others suggested, I increased flour to 3 cups, and used 2 eggs. I also increased sugars to 1 cup each to make them slightly sweeter. For the frosting, I did 1/2 cup butter, 8oz cream cheese and 3 cups powdered sugar and beat for 5 minutes until whipped. perfect for fall!!
I love these cookies! I had two make two batches of them because they were so delicious I could not get my husband to stop eating them! I had read they were better after 24 hours but I wouldn't know because they were gone in less then that! Be careful not to under bake these! I did raise the oven temp to 375 and bake for 13 minutes. Also the recipe calls for a 3oz package of cream cheese, I assumed that was a typo and used and 8oz package and the frosting was really yummy!
I made these for my family one night and they were gone the next morning. :) Only things I would change are: - move flour up to 3 cups and add 2 eggs instead of 1. This is so the cookies have more structure. They still have the same delicious flavor.
These cookies tasted great! But the consistency was too flimsy. I added 1/2 cup flour and 1/4 Crisco butter flavored and they are NOW 5 star! They are still cake like and moist but they have a golden light brown crisp right around the edge and they dont fall aprt. I baked at 375 degrees.
These turned out great! I had to turn up the temperature a little. They also seemed to be a little too mushy versus bread like, but by the next day that wasn't the case. My friend added a decorative swirl with the icing and they were a hit at my toddlers 2nd birthday party.
These are so rich and yummy! My husband just ate some and confirmed that. I didn't change a thing. I made them into sandwiches and had plenty of frosting. Probably would've doubled the frosting if I had to frost them all. The only reason I rated this 4 stars is because the baking time should probably be more like 14 min.
I will definitely be making this again! The cookies tasted great with and without the cream cheese frosting as well. After I read a few reviews, I decided to add a little more flour (about 3/4 cup) and an extra egg. The cookies came out so moist and delicious, they were a big hit at Thanksgiving this year. The cookies have a good pumpkin spice flavor, but not too strong. If I had more time, I would've made a little more frosting though because it's so good and this recipe made over 40 cookies. (I spooned the dough onto the pan, but I guess I could've made them bigger) Thank you all for your honest reviews!
these were awesome! I added a lil more of each spice and added pumpkin spice also. made the first batch a little to big so they had to cook a little longer. my Hubby's friends at work have requested a few more dozen! the cream cheese frosting was so good I had to stop my self from eating it all before I was done frosting! also sprinkled a little bit of nutmeg over the frosting!
I had all the ingredients for these super easy cookies and decided to go for it. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and added an extra egg and an extra cup of flour. The dough is definitely wet, but it works! I cooked for 13 minutes and they came out perfectly. Make double the icing recipe if you plan on icing each cookie with a nice dollup. Overall, this recipe is a keeper.
I had the same experience as Tanya, flat runny cookies, and not that flavorful, just okay. I thought the batter did not look right and double-checked everything. I won't mess around with this recipe again...
I made these for a party at work and followed the recipe as written. Throughout the party I kept hearing how delicious my cookies were. Towards the end of the gathering, a man brought me the empty cookie dish and said the cookies were so good he wanted to lick the plate. This is a definite keeper.
I used this recipe in my Food Prep 1 class to demonstrate measuring various ingredients. My kids loved them, even though many didn't think they would. I did add a pinch of salt and cooked them a bit longer than stated. Turned out great!
My cookies did not come out as in the photo but were a total hit! They were mounded, not flat, so I did not sandwich them. The dough was too sticky to flatten on the pan. I frosted each one individually after they cooled. As stated these are not too pumpkin-y nor too sweet. They are cake-like and I baked mine 12-14 minutes for a pan of 12. I used about a mounded kitchen teaspoon full per cookie and they did not expand much. I got about 5-6 dozen. Didn't have enough frosting for the last dozen but they got eaten anyway. I followed the directions exactly and my family and friends devoured them.
I made this recipe and the cookies tasted good but they were VERY flat didn't look at all like the picture. I didn't make any changes to the recipe other than to use pumpkin pie spice in place of the other spices listed. Perhaps next time I will add a little extra flour...
The taste of this cookie and the frosting is very good. However, I didn't like the presentation, the cookie flattened out more than the picture and was more like an odd shaped bite of cake, than a cookie. I would have liked more pumpkin flavor also. My husband enjoyed them despite their appearance.
Perfection! Just a note of caution. I bought pumpkin pie filling. We were having a family bake day and my daughter noticed my mistake. Fortunately, my sister had a can of pumpkin puree with her and saved the day. Be sure and get just plain pumpkin, not pie filling. These cookies are so soft and moist, just delicious. Make them and you won't be sorry!
These were absolutely delicious! Based on other readers suggestions I did add an additional egg, increased the sugars slightly and increased the flour to 2 1/2 cups. I took the advice of another reader and an additional 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon added a 1/2 tsp. of cloves and a 1/2 tsp. of salt. By making these additions the flavor was significantly enhanced, The dough is moist and not meant to flatten but I did use a fork to flatten it somewhat so the cookies baked up flatter instead of mounded. I used a 2-tablespoon scoop and got about 4 dozen cookies. Others mentioned that they doubled the frosting. I used up 4 oz. of cream cheese I had and used 1/4 c. butter with about 2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar and it was plenty. My husband starting tasting cookies before they were frosted and consumed a couple, then gobbed on some frosting and had a couple more! He commented several times how good they were, and I had to agree. This is definitely a keeper and will be making them more often than just the fall season.
I made all the changes one of the previous reviewers, Dezzie, posted (2.5 c flour, more cinnamon, add cloves, 8 oz cream cheese, etc.). This made a HUGE amount of batter, but the final product was amazing. The cookies are more like cakes, and with the amount of left over batter I had, I was able to put it in muffin tins and make (dense) cupcakes! They were a hit, and the icing was so good. Will definitely make these again, but will probably just use it as a cupcake recipe! Or maybe a loaf.
I made these for pumpkin carving with my grandchildren. Everyone loved them. I made a batch of 54 cookies it calls for 1 1/2 eggs. Just used 1 full egg and the whites of a second egg. They turned out perfect.
I tried this recipe for first time last Christmas. I found adding 1/2 cup more of flour, good pinch of salt was just right for us. We are all about the cream cheese, so I bumped it up to 8 oz. Thanks so much for sharing!
Made these to try them out and they were a hit. I flattened mine slightly since the inside didnt seem cooked for me. Flavors are really good. Second time I did add an extra 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I liked that they arent a super sweet cookie. Overall I really enjoyed them.
This recipe came out great, though I had a little trouble with the icing. I used 1/2 cup of each sugar, and added a half teaspoon of cloves and allspice for some extra flavor. Also added a teaspoon of salt. Came out so fluffy and light, they're fantastic!
These cookies are delicious with or without frosting. I added 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and used 2 eggs rather than one. They were still delicate, but held up for a family get-together and everyone loved them! I will make these again.
I love these cookies and have made them several times since people rave about them! I usually add a little dash of clove or allspice to the mix to increase the spice level but otherwise don't change the recipe. Each time my cookies come out very flat though! My baking powder is fresh and my butter is at room temp vs melted, so not sure what's going on. I even chilled the dough and nada. Definitely not getting the fluffy pillows in the picture. Any tips?
First time making these. I am not a domestic diva, so I'm no baking expert. I tweaked recipe as others suggested: three cups flour and two eggs. In doing that, however, I worry I lost the "spread ability" of the batter. However I spooned the cookies on the sheet is how they turned out. Would have preferred a bit of a spread so they would be less lumpy. They taste like pumpkin bread more than a cookie. I added pumpkin extract to the frosting for a bit more pumpkin flavor as the pumpkin was subtle in the cookie. The frosting makes a very small batch, we had to make more to cover all the cookies liberally. We like them. Hope the extended family does too."
I made this and I'm a scratch Baker. The cookies are amazing and the cream cheese frosting omg so delicious. I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the icing. If you come across this recipe make it!! They won't stay around long.
I followed the suggestion of using an extra 1/2 C of flour and an extra egg. The shape and texture were good but the cookies had very little flavor. I doubled the spices and they turned out really good.
I had a can of pumpkin in my cupboard and wanted to find a recipe to use it up. I found this recipe and followed directions to the letter, adding 1/4 tsp cloves as a personal preference. The cookies were amazing! Tasting like pumpkin bread with cream cheese frosting. They were soft and had the OMG factor that made your brain beg for more. I will definitely be making these again!
I tried this recipe for the first time. It was pretty good. I listened to one review to add more flour, which I think was a good idea because it would have been really goupy. I also agreed with another review to add more cream cheese. It didn't have enough of the cream cheese flavor. But overall this was a delicious cookie!
These little pillows of numminess were perfection. They definately didn't resemble anything close to a cookie, they should be called Lil' pumpkin cakes. As with others' I feel the cream cheese frosting makes these perfect. I also followed others advice and upped the flour to 2 1/2 cups and doubled the spices. For the frosting I used 4 ounces of cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter and 3/4 cup of powdered sugar. After I made them I read a suggestion of adding pumpkin extract to the frosting, I will try that next time!
Really delicious cake cookies. I could really eat too many of these. I followed some of the suggestions and went with 2.5 cups of flour and 2 eggs. I also cooked mine @ 350 for 13 minutes (high altitude). They turned out perfect! My son is taking these to his class tomorrow but I will definitely keep some of them to enjoy at home. Great recipe and I will be making them again soon!
Just gummy. Now I see why so many people added flour, but I'm not sure that fit the bill either. Needs more leavening with the flour I suspect. And salt. So I've piled all of the them a cake pan and going to front them as bars.
This was a great recipe! I changed/added a few things to my liking. I used 1 c. white whole wheat flour and 1c. all purpose flour, 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (my family doesn't like a lot of spice...I would have preferred more!), 1/2c. butter and 1/2c. oil (probably could have used less oil), 2c. fresh pumpkin in place of the canned. I used the called for amounts of baking powder/soda, sugars, vanilla, egg, and cream cheese icing recipe. I did add a little milk to thin out the icing, though. I also added 1/4c. white chocolate chips and 1/4c. cinnamon flavor bits (from King Arthur). Everyone loved them!!
I added two eggs and also sprinkled a little bit of nutmeg on the top of the frosting to make them look cute. They were not as sweet as I expected, but I liked that...The frosting made up for it! I will probably increase the cream cheese to 5 ounces next time for a stronger cream-cheesy flavor. Overall, they were a big hit and I will definitely be making them a few more times during the fall!
Tweaks: 2.5 C flour, 2 palmfuls of pumpkin pie spice in lieu of spices, 2 eggs, 1/2 tsp salt for cookies; 8oz cream cheese, 1/2 C butter, 2 tsp vanilla for frosting Really great cookies. Tablespooned onto sheet and 14 min cook time.
My daughter made these during quarantine and wow! These are very flavorful, moist, and just melt in your mouth delicious! She followed the recipe to a t as, at age 16, she is fairly new to baking on her own. Awesome recipe, definitely going to make these again and again!
These are the best pumpkin cookies I have ever made! They absolutely just melt in your mouth! I followed the recipe with the exception of reducing both of my sugar amounts to 2/3 cup, just because I'm trying to reduce our sugar intake. They are still great with less sugar although not super sweet but with the addition of the cream cheese frosting - they are just right for my taste. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Made these the other night for my mother in laws birthday, they were super tasty and there were so many that we had lots to hand out to family and friends the next day. Easy and yummy, I will be making these again. . . . soon!
I made these when I lived in CO and they were awesome. I now live in Bolivia and I need advice for VERY high altitude (about 10,000 ft). Suggestions? Sometimes I add cornstarch to the cookies to make them soft. And can I use pumpkin pie spice instead of ginger and nutmeg and how much should I use? Thanks! Will let you know how they turn out!
So moist and yummy! Great fall flavors! I added 1/2 cup more flour because the dough was too sticky to use my cookie scoop. Otherwise, the recipe is perfect as is. My husband has eaten 5 already and is asking for more. I don’t expect them to be around in the morning. I’ll be making again and I even shared the recipe with my mom.
Turned out great. Got my son to eat pumpkin when he doesn't even like pumpkin pie. I did turn them into sandwich cookies though.
These were great! I baked them in different batches and the ones I baked a couple minutes longer were better. The others were too mushy for my taste. I could eat the frosting by the spoonful, dangerous!
I made these using a different recipe for the frosting! They turned out great and I can't stop eating them!
The cookies were amazing, although I made mine bigger. I added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, which added more flavor. The frosting was too sour at first, so I added more sugar. The cookie was very good, although I did not like the frosting that much.
I think this recipe needs more flour. My first couple batches in the oven just spread way too thin. I put about 1/4 cup more flour in the rest of the batter and it helped. If I make this again I'll have to make some modifications.
Really liked the cake like texture and the frosting is a nice addition. Followed others suggestion of increasing flour to 3 cups and used 2 eggs; increased cinnamon to 1.25 teaspoons. Would increase the other spices as well. Baked at 375 for 12 minutes. Would add crystallized ginger next time I make them.
A very "grown-up" kind of cookie. Not too sweet and the cream cheese icing gives the right amount of tang that is very complimentary to the cookie! Goes well with Mexican (Abuelita) hot chocolate or coffee. A 5-star cookie!
They were really good, although when I tasted them I thought something’s missing and then I thought, I can’t believe I forgot the salt. I looked back at the recipe and saw that it didn’t call for salt. Always need salt in baked goods. I would have added if I had thought about it.
Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting (The World's Best!)
