Shiny Cookie Icing

I never have corn syrup in the house, but always have maple syrup. Used that in place of corn syrup and it was great! (A very, very subtle maple syrup flavour, if you're looking for it. Turned the icing just a very faint shade of beige, but once you add food colour, you wouldn't even notice it.) My daughter loved this icing so much, she started suggesting we do cookies with this icing in lieu of a birthday cake!!!!!! Note that if you want to put sprinkles on top (like in the photo), you must ice and then sprinkle that same cookie, and then repeat. Don't wait to pour all the icing before starting to sprinkle! The icing hardens so fast that by the time you finish pouring it all, the icing is already dry and the sprinkles won't stick!