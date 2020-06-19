Shiny Cookie Icing

Shiny sugar cookie icing my mom loves to put on cut-out cookies. We decorate cookies around Halloween and Christmas; it's a great family tradition! Color the frosting with food coloring to your desired shade.

Recipe by VeganCourtney

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together confectioners' sugar, corn syrup, and milk in a bowl until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; carbohydrates 5.6g; sodium 0.4mg. Full Nutrition
