Shiny Cookie Icing
Shiny sugar cookie icing my mom loves to put on cut-out cookies. We decorate cookies around Halloween and Christmas; it's a great family tradition! Color the frosting with food coloring to your desired shade.
As this recipe's first reviewer I can happily report that no cookie icing gets the job done any easier, quicker or better than this. It's bright and glossy, and doesn't thicken so fast that you have to rush to get your cookies glazed. Other than having to add more milk than called for (certainly no biggie) this was just what I was after. I also appreciated that there no flavorings in the ingredients, something each cook can do on his/her own if they choose. For me, I liked the neutral flavor.
Like other reviewers said, it needed more milk. I'm not sure how much more, since I just kept adding it until it reached the consistency I liked. Maybe it's supposed to be 4 tablespoons of milk? After I fixed it, it turned out great. In piping bags, it was easy for my 3,6, and 8 years old to use.
Excellent! I would suggest taking a small portion of the colored icing and adding a drop more sugar to thicken. Use this mini batch with a small cake tip to outline your cookies or decorations first. Let the outline dry and then follow as written. This keeps the icing in the lines and avoids drips like the one in the photo. Tastes great!
I made Christmas cookies with these and the icing hardened nicely. I was out of light corn syrup so I made a simple syrup out of sugar and water. I used 1/4 cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of water, brought it to a boil over medium heat and simmered for 5 minutes on low heat. I used an electric mixer to mix everything together, then separated into 2 batches and added coloring to one and left one white for the snowmen. My icing didn't come out super white because I used brown turbinado sugar instead of white sugar and I added vanilla extract, which also made it darker, but it still looked white enough. Great recipe!
I'm obsessed with this recipe! It does need a bit more milk, but other than that it's great!
I never have corn syrup in the house, but always have maple syrup. Used that in place of corn syrup and it was great! (A very, very subtle maple syrup flavour, if you're looking for it. Turned the icing just a very faint shade of beige, but once you add food colour, you wouldn't even notice it.) My daughter loved this icing so much, she started suggesting we do cookies with this icing in lieu of a birthday cake!!!!!! Note that if you want to put sprinkles on top (like in the photo), you must ice and then sprinkle that same cookie, and then repeat. Don't wait to pour all the icing before starting to sprinkle! The icing hardens so fast that by the time you finish pouring it all, the icing is already dry and the sprinkles won't stick!
This was perfect!! I used whipping cream instead of milk. Was just the recipie is wanted. Thanks!
Really good, exactly what I wanted for my daughters birthday cookies! Like a few other reviewers, I needed to add more milk to get a smoother consistency; without the added milk it was too dry. It's a keeper.
Easy, easy, easy!!! Exactly what I wanted for my gingerbread men, and I can see many uses for more cookies throughout the year. I did not have corn syrup, so I substituted it with glucose syrup, and it worked great!
oh yes - this is perfect! I divided the frosting into three bowls after mixing and in one I put lemon extract and another got orange extract (just a teaspoon or so). So I had regular, lemon and orange flavored sugar cookies in the end. My kids loved loved them and I am now on my second double batch of the holiday season. I did add a little more milk but I think it's just a question of consistency when frosting. One batch was thinner but it got hard and shiny all the same. I didn't mess with using a brush or anything to frost the cookies - just spooned the frosting on top. Yeah, it got a little runny but it was all good.
I would make again. Based on other reviews, I carefully paid attention to the amount of milk. With the recipe's amount of milk, it was still a big glob of powder! I doubled the amount of milk and it still seemed too thick but I tried it out . It goes on kinda thick but then seems to settle and morph into a nice smooth glaze. I tried just a little more milk and it was easier to spread but I noticed it ran a little off the side. So I'd stick with DOUBLE the milk.
Wonderful for decorating icing, enough for more than 24 cookies...taste not there, just sweet. Sets up nice.
Nice, glossy frosting that I will make again. This was the right amount for the 32 regular-sized cookies that I just frosted. As I just saw a reviewer mention, I also had to add A LOT more milk to get the right spreading consistency. It kept a good consistency, not drying out, while I was frosting. The sugar cookies I frosted had vanilla in them but were kind of plain tasting. I like to bump up the flavor, so I added some almond extract to the frosting, and they were excellent. I'm gifting these in cellophane bags to some friends, with green and pastel sprinkles (St Patty's Day and Spring!).
By far the BEST from scratch cookie icing. Ive tried tons of recipes and this one was a winner!
This worked really well with my Christmas Cookies... I didn't have corn syrup so I sub it for all natural honey or agave syrup and it worked well in the mix...I stilled added more milk than what it called for until I got the consistency I wanted. Family said it tasted great with the syrup sub so it was a hit!
I cut the recipe in 4 because I only needed a small amount of icing but then had to add about double the milk or more because it was way to thick and powdery still... But dried nice and glassy and hard fairly quickly...
This turned out very well. It tasted wonderful and really set up great on the cookie. It also had nice enough consistency that my 5-year-old daughter could put it on the cookies without much effort. Will definitely be using again.
Great quick easy recipe. I added vanilla because I love it, but I will definitely keep this recipe in my favorites!!
This icing is perfect! It made my cookies look and taste perfect for Christmas.
This will be a new go-to recipe for me. I generally find decorating cookies to be tedious work, but if I'm going to do it (which I do, every Christmas), then this is a really easy icing to work with.
Topped my Blueberry Turnovers with this recipe. I made 12 servings and had to double the milk and corn syrup. Some recipes for icing have too much liquids to begin with. I like this recipe because it's simple and adding extra liquids to desired consistency wasn't a big hassle (especially if you planned on flavoring it).
Did not like this AT ALL! Tasted like powdered sugar and milk. Also, like other people, had to add more milk. I added vanilla extract. It was shiny though. Thanks for your recipe. Just not for me.
Fabulous...easy to color...needed a little extra milk but will be my go to recipe!
Awesome cookies!
A very good recipe for cookie decorating -- easy to color. I add almond flavoring and it's yummy with my sugar cookie recipe! Thanks!
I added a little extra milk and I made simple syrup because I didn't have any light syrup. I love this recipe! It's quick to make and the icing has a beautiful shine. This is a must keep recipe!!!
Really easy to make and perfect just as recipe called. Added some food coloring and cookies came out festive and tasted great.
This recipe is excellent! I did cut it in half and it was the perfect amount to drizzle over 3 & 1/2 dozen cookies. It is simple and glossy when it sets up. I will be using it again and recommend it!
Best sugar cookie frosting ever. Does need extra milk though.
Great simple recipe. I had to play with the ingredients to make the frosting smooth enough to frost my cookies. I substituted skim milk for the water and used about 2 tablespoons more. Using a mixer on low helped combine the ingredients better than spoon stirring. Frosting held on to assorted sprinkles and jimmies well and it gets really pretty and shiny as it hardens on the cookies. This is very sweet and can be spread thin and still hold apparels. Yum!
I liked this icing. I used water instead of milk. It turned out great!
this recipe required more milk than what was listed, but was good.
Delicious, maybe need 1.5 amount to match my cookies.
Pleasantly surprised at how delicious this icing is!
I also had to add more milk. Too bland for me.
Quick, easy, and Fantastic!
Yes, definitely as other reviewers advised it is not enough milk at all. didn't quite double but had to add more to be able to mix.
Perfect for my gingerbread snowflake cutout cookies. I had to add double the milk, but no biggie.
Super easy to throw together! I added extra milk as well, as well as 1/2 tsp of Almond extract for a little hint of something extra. Lovely sheen and set nicely.
I added a little extra milk and corn syrup-it was very dry
I did not like the consistency or the flavor of this icing so I will not use it again, but it was easy to work with, spread nicely and gave me a nice base for other decorations made from a different frosting recipe.
I liked this icing , added the zest of one orange to it, and used it for my annual Xmas cookie decorating party with my grandkids. They loved it too!
I had to add more milk to get the best consistency.
This is a great recipe. Easy, fast, and simple to remember. Yes, the recipe definitely needs more milk. I added 2 tablespoons (6 teaspoons) initially and then added another splash later as well. Maybe 2 1/2 tablespoons or possibly 3 is the magic number for this. If you don't get everything iced by the time the frosting begins to harden up, just pop it in the microwave for a few seconds to soften so you can spread it.
I added a little more milk than the recipe called for. Probably around 5 or 6 teaspoons and it was fabulous! The icing hardens nicely and it tastes great!
I made this with my sugar cookies this past Christmas. It was great. Not super sweet and it was so bright and glossy especially once I added food coloring to it. I added peppermint extract to it and it pulled together nicely.
When I added the amount of milk and corn syrup, it was very clumpy. I added two more tablespoons of each to make it more smooth. It tasted great though!
Really good on store bought dough!
The only reason this gets 4 stars instead of 5 is because it needed a LOT more milk, but that was no big deal! This is really adaptable- You can add whatever type of extract you would like. I added lemon. Perfect on soft sugar cookies!
It dried pretty quick and taste delicious!
good! I love that I didn't have to heat anything. just mix ingredients and your ready to decorate. appreciated this recipe!
very sweet! Easy and fast to make. Doesn't dry TOO fast, just perfect. Had to add about 2tsp of milk*
I tried this recipe, it turned out great, had to add more milk as it was stiff. Should have doubled to begin with as I did over 60 cookies. I liked them being all shiny, put icing on rolled cookie recipe, also added almond flavoring as I put 1 tsp. in cookies itself, good compliment to cookie
Vegan happy icing. I used almond milk instead of regular milk and I also enjoy using Lyle's Golden Syrup in place of corn syrup. LGS is made with Cane sugar.
So easy to make and it looks great on the cookies...worth the trip to buy the corn syrup which I never used before. I used a good quality artist paint brush to apply and it went on perfectly. Love that it takes just 2 minutes to mix. I did add a few drops of water as it was too stiff and still set up perfect on each cookie.
Perfect cookie icing! Easy to pipe and spreads well. Hardens nicely so that cookies can be handled and stored without smudging. AND it tastes great, no bitterness. This will be my go-to cookie icing from now on!
I've been looking for a quick & easy glaze for my Christmas cookies for several years. Like everyone else, I added more milk to get it to the consistency I wanted but that's just a personal preference thing. Like others have said, the neutral flavor is great. I added peppermint extract to my cup of red icing that I used to glaze the miniature candy cane cookies. This absolutely going into my go-to file.
This icing recipe is amazing. It's closer to transparent than most icing, which makes whatever you are frosting aesthetically pleasing. The icing is thin, but not so thin that it slides off the cookies. It solidifies quickly. I used this recipe for Blue Ribbon Sugar Cookies, which is also available at the allrecipes website. The volume of this recipe is small, so if you have a bigger job, make sure to adjust.
It was great even if it was less solid then I was expecting. Though I think the person who posted this recipe mixed up tablespoons and teaspoons when it comes to the milk. 4 tablespoons of milk instead of teaspoons gets the desired result.
My go to! Easy. Pretty. Tasty.
Shiny, pretty, and oh so easy! Hardened up nicely. Just needs a tad more milk.
Great icing! Shiny and sets up nicely. I made a half batch and it was enough for about 4 dozen cookies.
Definitely need a few more teaspoons of milk otherwise, great!
