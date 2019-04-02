Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken
Quick and easy breaded ranch chicken.
Quick and easy breaded ranch chicken.
This is also good if you use crushed Ritz crackers. I like to use a homemade dry ranch dressing mix instead of pre-packaged so that I can control the salt. I like to serve this with alfredo pasta.Read More
This is a fairly simple recipe and I used Ritz crackers. The chicken was nice and juicy, not overly juicy and I will use this recipe again. Thanks Aurah!!!Read More
This is also good if you use crushed Ritz crackers. I like to use a homemade dry ranch dressing mix instead of pre-packaged so that I can control the salt. I like to serve this with alfredo pasta.
GENIUS! This was delish and super easy to make! Only change I made to the recipe was using actual parmesan cheese rather than the grated stuff. The grated cheese comes packed with sodium which leaves the final product too salty for me. I changed it up and used real parmesan cheese and about 2 cups of corn flakes (prior to crushing). This made for a more crispy chicken, which is what I prefer. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was so easy to make, and so delicious! the only thing i would do different, is the cooking time. I would bake it for aprox 30 min...mine came out a little dry.
Made this with panko instead, cuz that's what I had. REALLY good and super easy. It's a keeper.
This is a delicious dish! I didn't have corn flakes, so I used crushed ritz crackers. That was the only change I made. I love this! Oh, and I used freshly grated parmesan cheese.
My whole family loved this (even my picky tween daughter):) I used the Hidden Vally Ranch "spicy ranch" packet mix. This added just a little bit of a kick to it. Amazing! Will make again :)
Good starting recipe! I used mayo instead of butter amd mixed in the ranch seasoning, garlic powder, crushed red peppers, and parmesan cheese. I didn't have any cornflakes on hand so I used panko instead. Cooked for 40 minutes, the chicken was nice and juicy! Served with parmesan rice and green salad.
Have made this for my parents a couple times and they have loved it. Couldn't be simpler (lifelong bachelor who is just learning how to cook --if I can do this well and you are a conscious human being ...you have no worries here). I did put a mix of the ranch mix and Parmesan alone aside to coat the bottom of the breast with and then the mix with the cereal to coat the tops --worked out better not having the cereal turn gunky on the bottom. Also seemed to help to grate the Parmesan pretty finely (just mixed better). And used generic all bran flakes --tasted great! I also have felt like I should go by the thermometer reading rather than the 45 minutes to avoid a little overcooking. Thanks for this recipe!
My family wasn't yay about me doing the recipe, but when I cooked it. They LOVED it. When I did it for a second time, I cut back on the ranch dressing mix because the flavor of the ranch mix was little on the strong side for me. So, I put half of the mix. Still came out GOOD. For my family to like it, I was shocked because everyone likes different things and a few are REALLY, REALLY picky.
Will definitely make again! I did change it slightly- I used fresh shredded parmesan instead of grated, and then I dipped the chicken in egg as opposed to butter. It was great- my 3.5 year old and 1.5 year old loved it, as well as my picky self and my hubby!
Love this recipe. Its guick and easy. And my toddlers will actually eat it and getting them to eat is hard.
This is a fairly simple recipe and I used Ritz crackers. The chicken was nice and juicy, not overly juicy and I will use this recipe again. Thanks Aurah!!!
I used cheddar and panko vs parmesan and cereal- it came out incredibly salty. Not very ranch-like.
This recipe was so easy and delicious. I didn't have corn flakes so I used panko. I also grated fresh parmesan cheese instead of using the regular parmesan cheese that is loaded with sodium. My picky family absolutely love it!
Wow! This was so good! I went by the recipe. I did take the suggestion of another reviewer and make it 2 cups of cornflakes (prior to crushing). I usually season my chicken breasts with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder, next time I will go light on this, because the ranch packet gives it a strong flavor. Even without these changes this was fabulous! I am going to interchange with different seasoning packets...I don't see how you can go wrong!Thanks for posting this recipe!
We just loved this recipe. Followed it exactly to the letter. Thanks!
TASTY! I was making ranch chicken wraps for dinner and wanted a way to boost the flavor, more than my ranch dressing would add. This was perfect. I used the entire packet of ranch, the full amount of grated Parmesan, and crushed Fritos, since that was the only crunchy item I had on hand. Since I only used 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, I reduced the butter to 1/4 cup. I cut the chicken into small strips and then coated the strips in the butter and dry mix and baked at 375 for 25 minutes. I wrapped a few strips of the baked chicken in a whole grain tortilla with some bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, and ranch dressing. While delicious, it was quite salty, which is entirely my fault (Fritos!). I will make sure to use corn flakes next time, and either grate my own fresh Parmesan or reduce the ranch mix by half. Thank you for sharing, Aurah... I'll be recommending this one to others!
Buttery and yummy. I cut 4 breasts in half.
I made this tonight for three college students and they couldn't say enough good things about it. "Excellent, delicious, a real taste-bud party going on!" And the one I never tire of hearing. "Thanks for dinner, Mom, that was REALLY GOOD!" I served it with fettuccine alfredo and mixed veggies....yum...
I use ranch dressing in the bottle to dip the chicken in and then coat with the corn flakes/parmesan mix. I didn't use butter. It's so good and easy to make.
Tasty and easy. Needs only a few ingredients. Served with some garlic rolls. Definately a dish I will make again.
quick, easy and AMAZING!!!!!
Tasty, quick and easy. My boys loved it! I used chicken breast tenders and cut the cooking time to about 35 minutes. This left the chicken juicy on the inside and nice and crispy on both sides. Delicious!
I replaced the corn flakes w/ Keebler Club Mini's crackers and it was good. Try w/ corn flakes next time...11.3.13
I followed this recipe exactly, except I used plain low-fat yogurt to coat the chicken, instead of butter. (It kept the crumbs on really well and they got nice and crunchy.) I would have given it a 4, but it was SOOO salty!! Next time I would definitely use only half of the dressing package. It was good for a quick meal though, with ingredients you probably have on hand in a pinch.
mehh, it was ok. my breading didnt stick too well so i was a bit disappointed
So easy and sooooooo good!! My family of 8 with some picky kids all loved it!
I am a new cook and this was very easy! Very moist, and flavorful. I put some of the leftovers on Italian bread, this makes a great sandwich as well. After reading other reviews I decided to use the Ritz crackers I already had instead of adding corn flakes to my list. When I went to make this, I found only two left! I used what I had, and of course I couldn't make as much but it still came out delicious.
Easy to make! Great tasting chicken! I made no adjustments to the recipe.
I'm new to cooking and this was a great starter for me. Incredibly simple to make and very delicious
I did Italian bread crumbs instead of corn flakes and instead of butter I used two eggs beaten and it came out delicious and the breading was beautiful and also I used kraft Parmesan cheese in it. I also agree that a cook time of 30 minutes will do fine. But of course I was using chicken breast tenderloins.
I made this for my husband and I and made it exactly as the recipe said. It was delicious. Of course, for just the two of us it was a lot of chicken but we ate the leftovers cold on a salad. I did turn the broiler on at the end for a little while to crisp up the top. It's so easy to make, great for a busy family.
Easy and tasty. I used ritz because that is what I had on hand. Also checked at 40 min. and it was done. Yummy!
I cut butter to 1/4 cup and added 1 T. olive oil and garlic powder. I brushed butter mix on one side of chicken and only coated one side of chicken with crumb mix. Was worried about bottom being soggy. Glad I did that! Was just as good. Added fresh parsley to coating mix too. Delicious!
Turned out great. The family loved it. I came out a little short on the crust, but it was still delicious. Will definitely make this one on a regular basis.
Made it exactly as the recipe (I did add some garlic powder). It was delicious! I have a pan that has a grate that sits about 1/2" above the bottom of the pan. Keeps the grease out and the bottom doesn't get soggy. Love this recipe!
I used real Parmesan cheese, and I tried garlic and butter Ritz crackers since that was what I had on hand. Next time I'll definitely use the cornflakes or normal flavored Ritz -- while the crackers are good on their own, it was a bit much on the chicken.
This was really good! I was worried it would get soggy in the pan but it really didn't, it was crispy and juicy...perhaps a tad on the bland side for a main dish but I'll definitely use the recipe next time I want a chicken topper for salad or pasta.
Everybody enjoyed this dish. Made it with panko and crushed whole grain crackers. Easy and delicious for sure.
I made this according to directions, but baked at 375 for 30 minutes. My whole family loves it!
I wasn't very fond of it. I thought it needed salt/more flavoring. I found a similar recipe on the back of a Bisquick box that was amazing. Think I'll stick to that one.
Super easy and super tasty i will surely be making this more that once for MY family!
Delicious! Really easy too. The only thing I had a little problem with is that the breading wouldn't stick to the chicken I had to really pile it on the top. Its possible that I didn't crush the cornflakes enough. (??) I used bone-in chicken breasts which really increased the cooking time to about 1 hour, 10 min. I did use fresh Parmesan as a recommendation of a reviewer. My picky 9 year old had seconds! Thanks!
Very Nice! I only changed 3 things. One I used real grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, (because that is what I had and it is lower in sodium) I also used my own buttermilk ranch dressing mix. and only baked for 30 minutes. other than that I followed the directions. They were really good, and very tasty. But a bit greasy because of the butter and cheese. Next time I might use a mixture of Dijon mustard and milk in place of the butter. it's a really good recipe though, thank you for sharing.
My daughter looked at me like I was crazy when she watched me crushing the corn flakes. But she absolutely loved it when it came out of the oven. Quick, easy, inexpensive and absolutely delicious is the best way to describe this recipe!
I combined the dry ranch mix & parmesan first, played with it some to get the mix to stick to the cheese since it sure wouldn't stick to the cornflakes - all to get it on the chicken, mind you. :D I played & pressed it a bit. It stuck, then added the flakes. Just that was too salty so I added more cornflakes. I used 2 1/4c (before crushing) total; dressing mix & cheese unchanged. 'Seemed most of the parmesan slid of the chicken. It tasted okay though, just not really parmesan-y. 'Good beginner dish, I suppose ... On the other hand, daughter, 15, put a "mine" post-it note on the last piece. :D
i love this recipe yummy
I made this exactly as written. It's a fantastic recipe. My family asks me to make it for every gathering. I also make it for my Husband and myself. I do use chicken tenders for the recipe. I usually cook them about 25 minutes, uncovered. Do not overcook chicken, it will be dry and tough. This recipe will make you a hero, guaranteed.
I switched the corn flakes for crushed cool ranch doritos it was amazing!
I make this recipe once every two weeks. It's a family favorite. My 5 kids love it and the hubby wants leftovers for work. I do change the cheese from Cheddar to Jalapeño cheese to Italian blend so it doesn't get boring.
Easy, quick and the taste was fantastic!
I read the reviews carefully and decided to use only half the ranch salad dressing mix. It turned out great and my very picky kids ate everything! My husband and I loved it too!! I'll definitely make this again.
Followed the recipe to a tee except for using panko instead of cereal and baked for 30 minutes instead of 45. Everyone LOVED it! Great flavor with delicious crispy edges! This will now be a staple in our kitchen. Thanks for a great recipe!
Everyone in my house loved this! It was voted to stay in the recipe box with a resounding YES! I deducted one star only because some of the breading was mushy and some was crunchy, but I suppose that could have been my mistake.
I have been making this recipe for over 25 years. Have shared it with tons of people. Yes - mix it up using Fiesta Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Ritz Crackers or Panko. This is also good on Halibut.
This was so easy & delicious! My 13 year old made it!The flavor is great!
I made this recipe exactly using strips of chicken breasts. The taste is there for sure and it is really good!! My only little draw back was the butter puddled when it was cooking on the baking sheet and it made me think of fattening the whole time, but I enjoyed the dish anyway! LOL I changed it up with a few of the strips and crushed french fried onions with part of the dressing and parm mixture which was also good. Would definitely like to try again without the butter (flour/egg) and with Ritz crackers! Yummy!
Quick,easy simple meal. Paired it with a side salad and garlic mashed potatoes. And because we love our ranch had a side of that to dip the chicken. Was delicious and will definitely make again.
Moist and delicious recipe that is so easy to make! I did use Ritz crackers instead of the corn flakes because I had them in stock. That was the only change I made. Will definitely add this to the dinner menu rotation!
Good base recipe. I made it the original way, but didn't care for the corn flakes the first time. So the second time I used Ritz crackers as others suggested (reduced to 1/2 c) as well as Italian style bread crumbs (1/4c). Many have said they had butter and crumbs left, however I always double dip my chicken so to get a thick layer and have nearly nothing left. Those I have made it for have enjoyed it. It is great with homemade mashed potatoes (I use red) and cooked carrots. Thank you for sharing the original. It truly is an excellent base recipe.
I used the crushed Ritz crackers. I needed to halve the recipe for my family of 3. However, even when halving all of the ingredients, I did NOT halve the package of ranch dressing mix. I used one lb of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and, because they were quite thick, I sliced them horizontally. Because of that, I was able to cut the cooking time to 1/2 hour. Also, IMO, it's much easier to put the dry ingredients in a plastic bag, rather than a bowl, (a la "Shake 'n Bake").
The chicken was crunchy and extremely flavorful. I was tempted to salt and pepper the chicken beforehand. I am so glad I didn't, it would have been too salty with the ranch dressing mix. Another great recipe for the kids.
So few ing, so few dishes, and baked not fried...loved it! Will definitely go in the rotation for those nights when I'm short on time.
oh my god ... this is a great recipe ... easy to make and family loved it!!!
Delicious! No left overs is the only downfall.... we have made this 3 times now... the last time I used a spicy ranch packet to mix it up a little.... YUM!! We also made it once cutting the chicken breast into strips... also very good!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I made it exactly a written. I made sure I crushed the cornflakes really good. I did have thin cutlets so I wasn't sure about the cooking time so I inserted a digital thermometer into one of the breasts. They were ready after 12 minutes!! The breading did not look crisp enough so I stuck it under the broiler for a few minutes and that did the trick. May use a thicker breast next time.
I made this recipe exactly using strips of chicken breasts. The taste is there for sure and it is really good!! My only little draw back was the butter puddled when it was cooking on the baking sheet and it made me think of fattening the whole time, but I enjoyed the dish anyway! LOL I changed it up with a few of the strips and crushed french fried onions with part of the dressing and parm mixture which was also good. Would definitely like to try again without the butter (flour/egg) and with Ritz crackers! Yummy!
The coating was tasty but I had trouble keeping it from falling off. My husband it tasted a lot like fried chicken without the frying.
I think it was okay, not the best, but the chicken was moist but the crust wasn't crispy as I had hoped. I may tried it again.
This recipe was super easy and quick if you use chicken fingers instead of whole chicken breasts. I used the ritz crackers crushed as well and it tasted great. I had just enough left over for 1 lunch and left me wanting more.
I'd make this again. It was easy and delicious! Next time, I'll use a meat thermometer, I think 45 minutes was a little too long for the size chicken I had.
Used bread crumbs in place of the corn flakes. great recipe will make it again.
Super-Duper!! 10 stars, “more, please!”, “this is really good!”. Can you tell it’s going in the regular dinner rotation? They couldn’t resist one more bite! Great recipe!!!
I went with another review and did Ritz crackers and fresh Parmesan cheese. Fresh peppercorns and a dash of sea salt directly on the chicken pror to everything else. Watch the salt people! Or simply stick to the recipe for safety reasion.
Easy and yummy
The breeding didn't get super crispy for me but was still super easy and delicious!
Recipe had almost no flavor. Followed exactly as it was written. Thought it may have just been me, but my whole family said something about the lack of flavor.
Wouldn’t make any changes. Will definitely make this again. So simple to make, yet so delicious. 10/10 would recommend.
Excellent! I made a lot of changes, but the quantities were a wonderful guide. Instead of butter I used 1/3 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil to dredge the chicken. I used 1/2 cup of generic bread crumbs instead of the corn flakes, and I used a little over 1 TBSP of homemade Ranch dressing mix. I also used shredded parmesan cheese, but recommend topping the chicken with it 25 minutes into cooking so it doesn't burn. Also, if you tenderize the chicken thin like I do beforehand then total cook time only needs to be 35 minutes. Use a glass dish for easier cleanup. Thanks for the great recipe idea!
husband liked this
Delicious!! Only made 2 breasts so adjusted (eyeballed) very flavorful and like other reviews, I would reduce the cooking time as mine came out a bit dry.
I should have used the corn flakes I use bread crumbs not the same results. But it was good.
I made this with boneless skinless breast tenders one night (cut cooking time by a third). My whole family liked it and is requesting it again. Love this recipe- easy, cheap, tasty, and, when paired with salad & fruit, makes a healthy meal!
Will make it again.
Not a change made - it was DELICIOUS!!! Whole family loved it!!!!
Very moist and tender. Made as directions say. Quite tasty! Will be making this on a regular basis.
I used parmesan shredded cheese instead of the grated. Still tasted good. Maybe I used too much butter as well, but it still tasted good.
Simple & tasty! I did brown off the chicken before baking to give it a nice golden brown color. I thought it might get crispy by browning first but didn't, still very good served as chicken parmesan served over spaghetti. Will make again, thanks!
I used the recipe as a general outline. I used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs instead of cornflakes and skipped the ranch seasoning packet.
This was on point, didn't change a thing. My 12 year old loved it and ate it all. That's saying something.
Very tender and juicy. Fast and easy to make. Will definitely make it again and my daughter loved it
Very simple! I was out of parmesan, so I substituted shredded cheddar cheese. YUM!
how about fish
Followed the recipe using Ritz crackers. Good stuff!
Quick and easy--a good weeknight meal. The Parmesan smelled great as it cooked. I used panko instead of corn flakes (just what I had), 1T. butter and a scrambled egg to replace the butter (wanted to lighten it and keep butter flavor but next time might leave butter out all together) and chicken tenderloins (they defrost fast, I thought they would cook faster and I always have them in the freezer). Took awhile for them to brown so maybe higher heat, less time? My girls liked them so we will do again. I will probably try lining the pan with foil and spraying with cooking spray to make clean up even easier.
A family favorite!!
Very good and super easy
Usded chicken tenderloins and crushed crackers instead of corn flakes. Delicious and easy!!!!!
Excellent! Made with panko crumbs. Used leftovers in sandwiches; with gravy and mozzarella. Delicious !!! A new weekly favorite.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections