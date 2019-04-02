Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken

4.6
337 Ratings
  • 5 238
  • 4 80
  • 3 17
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Quick and easy breaded ranch chicken.

Recipe by Trish McQuhae

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
39 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Combine corn flakes, Parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing mix in a bowl. Dip chicken in melted butter; roll each chicken breast in corn flake mixture until evenly coated. Place coated chicken in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 101.7mg; sodium 516.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022