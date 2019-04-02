Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken

Have made this for my parents a couple times and they have loved it. Couldn't be simpler (lifelong bachelor who is just learning how to cook --if I can do this well and you are a conscious human being ...you have no worries here). I did put a mix of the ranch mix and Parmesan alone aside to coat the bottom of the breast with and then the mix with the cereal to coat the tops --worked out better not having the cereal turn gunky on the bottom. Also seemed to help to grate the Parmesan pretty finely (just mixed better). And used generic all bran flakes --tasted great! I also have felt like I should go by the thermometer reading rather than the 45 minutes to avoid a little overcooking. Thanks for this recipe!