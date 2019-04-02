Northern Italian Beef Stew

This hearty beef and vegetable stew that can be made in the slow-cooker is a family favorite. It is also the backbone for an excellent beef soup, if you actually find yourself with leftovers.

Recipe by Karen Barris Calabro

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs 20 mins
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook beef in batches in hot oil until browned completely, about 5 minutes per batch. Remove browned beef cubes to a plate lined with paper towels, keeping skillet over heat and retaining the beef drippings.

  • Cook and stir onion, celery, and carrots in the retained beef drippings until just softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir mushrooms and garlic into the onion mixture.

  • Pour red wine into the pan; bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Continue cooking the mixture until the wine evaporates, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir tomatoes into the mixture.

  • Return beef to skillet with potatoes, basil, thyme, marjoram, and sage. Pour beef stock and tomato sauce over the mixture. Bring the liquid to a simmer.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer until the beef is very tender and the sauce is thick, 4 to 6 hours.

Cook's Note:

To create a soup from this stew, chop up vegetables and beef pieces into much smaller pieces and add vegetable stock or water until it resembles a soup. Simmer briefly, but not too high as it will make the soup extremely cloudy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 49.9g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 102mg; sodium 500.5mg. Full Nutrition
