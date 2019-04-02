Northern Italian Beef Stew

This is a hearty, flavorful stew. I like the spices and would also add Worchestershire. Just because I like it in stew. I always make a recipe the first time according to the cooks specs to see what they were going for and what it tastes like for me. Being a retired classically trained Chef, I thought this was very good. I used top sirloin because I like it better than top round but that's the only thing I did different. Do not roll the meat in flour and expect the recipe to turn out the same or just as good. You show your amateur side when you do things like this to a recipe. I did peel the tomatoes because I don't like tomato skin in stews. Very easy to do. Just cut a shallow x in the top of it and drop in boiling water for about 3 minutes . Then quickly into an ice bath and the peel should slide right off. Then cut as normal. Love the herbs called for. And btw, veal is beef. Just so everyone knows. And since I just came back from a month in Europe 9 days being in Italy, I know first hand that they do use beef in soups and stews as well as veal. It's just up to the Chef's discretion.