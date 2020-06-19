Apple Crisp with Oat Topping

947 Ratings
  • 5 754
  • 4 144
  • 3 38
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

This oatmeal apple crisp is the best dessert for the early fall when sweet, firm apples are just in season. Use the best-quality cinnamon you can find and get it from a spice merchant or even a store where you can buy it in bulk; it does make a difference. Within ten minutes of going in the oven the scent will fill the house and neighbors you loaned things to years ago will return them just to invite themselves in and wonder aloud if there is any left (Note: there isn't). Optional accompaniments would be caramel sauce, ice cream, and whipped cream.

By realnakedchef

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
181 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Toss apples with white sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a medium bowl to coat; pour into a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Mix brown sugar, oats, flour, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a separate bowl. Use a pastry cutter or 2 forks to mash cold butter into the oats mixture until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs; spread over the apples to the edges of the baking dish. Pat the topping gently until even.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and sides are bubbling, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 99.3g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 177.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022