Apple Crisp with Oat Topping

Since I'm not a big fan of cooked apples, I never keep recipes for apple crisp around...so of course he wants an apple crisp for his birthday dessert tonight. I made a few minor adjustments based on reading EVERY SINGLE REVIEW. I used 3 Granny Smith, 2 Honeycrisps and a Fuji. All peeled. I added 1.5 TBSP of instant tapioca and a squirt of fresh lemon juice. I let it sit at room temp for about an hour and it made just the right around of juice. I broke my food processor so I did the topping by hand. I just chunked up my cold butter and went at it with my hands. A bit messy but very effective. I used an oval Le Creuset baking dish. It was the perfect sized dish. My topping was piled high (I knew it would sink a tad.) I had to cook mine about 15-20 minutes longer which was making me nervous and I shut the oven off and let it set in there for another 10 min. I served with a homemade caramel sauce and homemade whipped cream. My family said it was fantastic and the man loved it. He said it was rich, the apples were cooked perfectly and his mom even said it looked so rustic and delicious that it should've been on a magazine cover. I didn't partake until a few minutes ago, after everyone else is asleep. It's delightful. The caramel drizzle and homemade cream elevate it to the next level. The crunchiness of the topping is heaven against the warm apples. I might consider adding some chopped pecans next time but we'll see...This is my new go-to recipe for apple crisp!