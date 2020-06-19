Apple Crisp with Oat Topping

This oatmeal apple crisp is the best dessert for the early fall when sweet, firm apples are just in season. Use the best-quality cinnamon you can find and get it from a spice merchant or even a store where you can buy it in bulk; it does make a difference. Within ten minutes of going in the oven the scent will fill the house and neighbors you loaned things to years ago will return them just to invite themselves in and wonder aloud if there is any left (Note: there isn't). Optional accompaniments would be caramel sauce, ice cream, and whipped cream.
I used Granny Smith apples in this apple crisp recipe. I actually made this apple crisp in my cast iron skillet instead of a 9-inch square baking dish. While the oven was preheating, I melted a few tablespoons of butter in the skillet, then layered the apple mixture over the melted butter, then sprinkled the topping over the apple mixture. My apple crisp looked like something you'd see on the cover of a fancy magazine and the flavor took me back to when I was little and eating my Grandma's apple crisp. VERY good and for me, very soul-soothing dish.
I used Granny Smith apples in this apple crisp recipe. I actually made this apple crisp in my cast iron skillet instead of a 9-inch square baking dish. While the oven was preheating, I melted a few tablespoons of butter in the skillet, then layered the apple mixture over the melted butter, then sprinkled the topping over the apple mixture. My apple crisp looked like something you'd see on the cover of a fancy magazine and the flavor took me back to when I was little and eating my Grandma's apple crisp. VERY good and for me, very soul-soothing dish.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2015
No two ways about it - this was beyond excellent for a simple apple crisp, in spite of the fact that the topping had oatmeal in it, which I generally don't like (but Hubs does, which is why I made this in the first place). Everything in this recipe was spot on; perfectly spiced and sweetened, an ideal ratio of topping to apples, and a topping so crunchy the person next to you can HEAR it when you chew! This was quite a treat.
When working with fresh fruit you often find that the most simple of recipes really highlight the fruit's flavor. This recipe does just that. I did add two more ingredients and changed the method a bit but I tried to stay true to the recipe and I wasn't disappointed. I started by choosing six different types of baking apples. A combination of apples gives you lots of flavor and textures. I peeled, cored and chopped the apples and tossed them with the sugar and cinnamon. Because many of the apples I chose have high water contents I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of dry minute tapioca. Even if you don't care for tapioca you wouldn't even know it was in there. It thickens up the apple's juices and ensures no soggy apple mess. I also added some fresh ground nutmeg. Only because I love nutmeg and apples. For the crunch topping I changed the method. I really enjoy a crunchy top that isn't sandy so I used softened butter rather than melted butter. I started by mixing the dry ingredients and then used my hands to work the butter into it. The end result is a beautiful pea shaped crumb topping. Then I baked as directed. It really is a fantastic recipe and one I will make again and again.
My husband told me to toss all other apple crisp recipes - this was truly the best. Minor modifications: added an extra teaspoon of both cinnamon and sugar to apples along with some lemon juice and 2TBS of flour. To the topping only used 3/4 brown sugar, any more would have been too much and we like things sweet. Cooking time took 50 minutes and since I kept the apples on the chunky side, I didn't have to worry about them being mushing. Served with a drizzle of caramel sauce toped with whipped cream.
This recipe is absolutely delicious! I added 1/4 teaspoon allspice and 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg to the apple mix before topping it with the oat mix. I also added 1 teaspoon vanilla to the oatmeal mix. Also, the topping really does stay crispy, unlike many apple crisp recipes. Just a quick tip, I mixed all of the dry ingredients in a food processor and that significantly reduced the mixing time. Put the oatmeal in last so that it does not get too chopped up. I also believe that the brown sugar could be reduced from 1 cup to 3/4 cup and the butter from 8 tablespoons to 6 tablespoons just to make it a little lighter. We got 8 servings out of this rather than 4. I highly recommend this recipe with or without my modifications! This is the tastiest apple crisp I've ever made!
This an excellent recipe. No frills, the taste of the apples comes thru nicely and there is a good balance of topping and fruit. I did have to bake it for about an hour. It may be my oven which is gas and I am not use to it yet. If your fruit does not hold together as you would like, just add one tablespoon of cornstarch to the sugar and cinnamon before you mix it with the apples. I also like nutmeg and a few grates of whole nutmeg in the apples and the crust adds to the flavor.
Excellent....my family and company loved it....I used Jona Gold, Crimson Crisp and Fuji apples picked from the local orchard. I also doubled the apples and kept the topping measurments the same. This loaded up a 9x13 pan. Served warm with vanilla bean ice cream. Just amazing...loved the crunch in the topping from the oats!
I followed the recipe 1st time and results were good. 2nd time added about 1/2 cup of chopped pecans to topping. Also added 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips to apples. This just took the recipe to the next level. I have made this for parties and holidays and everyone always compliments me on how tasty it is. This is my favorite apple crisp recipe.
Easy to make and delicious at the same time. I took another reviewer's suggestion to use a variety of apples (I went ahead and used 6 different kinds). The result was amazing! I swear it tasted like I used the 'perfect' apple. Left it in the over for longer than the recipe called for. You can smell it when it's about done: first the cinnamon smell comes out of the over, then it is followed by the apples. I left it in for 5-10 minutes after that for a more crispy crust. Everyone should try this!
This is absolutely delicious. The first two times I made it with cold butter. Today the butter sat out for about 20 minutes before cutting it into the topping ingredients and it blended better and made a CRISPY crisp crust. That's the only change I'd made. The measured ingredients were the same as the recipe. As for the fruit, we have trees full of big baking pears that are ready now so I've been using them instead of apples. Sometimes I throw in a handful of blueberries with the pears. Either way, my guests gobble it up. Tonight's crisp was simply pears with cinnamon and a little sugar sprinkled over them, and the best crispy crust so far. A lovely caramel developed around the fruit pieces. My parents asked me make another one immediately for them to take home. Can't wait to try this crisp recipe with apples, peaches, berries and whatever fruit is in season. It is excellent. Thanks for the recipe. It's exactly what I was looking for.
I used granny smith apples and made 1 1/2 times the recipe to fill a 9x13" pan. The apple crisp was good, but I will make a few changes next time. The baking time was too long for my oven and the apples turned to mush. Next time i'll cut the baking time to 25-35 minutes. It also was a tad too sweet for my taste, so next time I'll use less sugar in both the topping and on the apples. And finally, I felt the topping could have used a touch of salt.
This is very good, especially warm at breakfast time! I will try using a 9'X13" pan next time to cook the apples more evenly and spread out the topping. I used rice flour to make it gluten free - delicious! Thank you!
Great Recipe! My husband and I used 6 apples as it states in the recipe, we bought pretty good sized apples and actually ended up doubling the recipe and putting it in a 12 inch pan instead of a 9 inch pan. It really turned out great though! We also used rice flour instead of all purpose flour & gluten free oats because my husband is Celiac in order to make the recipe gluten free! The recipe was quick, extremely easy and turned out awesome! Will probably be taking this to Thanksgiving dinner with the family!
Wonderful! Very easy to make and tasted great. Other apple crisp recipes I've made had other stuff in the filling (water, apple juice, more sugar, etc.) so I was a bit uncertain about the total simplicity of this one, but it was great. I didn't find the filling dry or anything (though more liquidy would have been fine too). I did think 6 apples was kind of a lot for the pan size called for, but I used Gala apples which are on the big side for apples, so that could be the reason. You could stretch this to more servings too; four servings would be very generous portions. I got six servings out of my pan and we still thought the portions were quite a good size. I happened to have a bottle of caramel ice cream topping in the fridge, so I drizzled that on each serving and it was so good!
Since I'm not a big fan of cooked apples, I never keep recipes for apple crisp around...so of course he wants an apple crisp for his birthday dessert tonight. I made a few minor adjustments based on reading EVERY SINGLE REVIEW. I used 3 Granny Smith, 2 Honeycrisps and a Fuji. All peeled. I added 1.5 TBSP of instant tapioca and a squirt of fresh lemon juice. I let it sit at room temp for about an hour and it made just the right around of juice. I broke my food processor so I did the topping by hand. I just chunked up my cold butter and went at it with my hands. A bit messy but very effective. I used an oval Le Creuset baking dish. It was the perfect sized dish. My topping was piled high (I knew it would sink a tad.) I had to cook mine about 15-20 minutes longer which was making me nervous and I shut the oven off and let it set in there for another 10 min. I served with a homemade caramel sauce and homemade whipped cream. My family said it was fantastic and the man loved it. He said it was rich, the apples were cooked perfectly and his mom even said it looked so rustic and delicious that it should've been on a magazine cover. I didn't partake until a few minutes ago, after everyone else is asleep. It's delightful. The caramel drizzle and homemade cream elevate it to the next level. The crunchiness of the topping is heaven against the warm apples. I might consider adding some chopped pecans next time but we'll see...This is my new go-to recipe for apple crisp!
CRISP! So glad I went with this recipe, four thumbs ways up! (My roommate) and I both went for seconds, this was the perfect apple crisp and it could not have been easier to make. Perfect ratio of apple/topping. Thanks so much for sharing!
This was a super easy recipe. Preparing the apples is what takes the longest. I had a ton of apples, so I made two batches, one for home and one to bring to work. The first batch I used cold butter and it was impossible to get the mixture mixed and crumbly. Some parts of it were a nice crispy topping and other parts were just a powdery layer. It needs to be room temp and slightly softened. I used the softer butter for my second batch and it turned out great, crispy and crunchy all the way across.
I tried this recipe because of how little sugar was mixed in with the apples. I was looking for a recipe that highlighted the apple taste without being too sweet. The apple part came out fine-used granny smith's. However the topping was way too sweet for our tastes although it did have a nice crunchy texture. I will try again but next time usimg less brown sugar in the topping.
First night taste was a five, but i had to cook for an extra 20 minutes to get the top golden and bubbling. Leftover oat topping sogs up a bit. I wouldn't make again because you need a a whole stick of butter for 4 servings!
Excellent recipe. Before making it, I read the reviews and liked the suggestion of using different apples. I used Honey Crisp and Granny Smith and the combination of these two is very good. I don't use cinnamon very often but do have pumpkin pie spice so I used it instead with good results. The apples I used were big so when they were peeled and sliced, I decided to use a larger baking dish than the 9 inch suggested. I'm glad I did! I made a little extra topping and baked in a 9 x 13 dish. After sampling it hot out of the oven, I know this dessert won't last long. It's a keeper.
This is a great recipe, I've made it a couple times both times everybody loved it. I followed it but for one minor change,I softened the butter just a smidge and mixed with my hands. Will be making again!
This was absolutely delightful. So light and crisp. not too sweet but the perfect sweetness!! My husband could not wait to taste it. The ingredients were things I already had here so I didn't even have to run to the store to buy anything. This is definitely one of my new favorites!!!
This is the most delicious Apple Crisp I have tasted in a long time. It is an exact copy of one I have used for years sand haven’t been able to find. My Lieutenant husband (USN RET) picked the apples out of our small apple orchard and was absolutely delighted at how yummy it is. We topped it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. We were ecstatic with the taste of the freshly picked apples paired with the crisp topping. This is a true Apple Crisp not an apple cobbler. A cobbler has a batter or crust topping on the apples. Thanks so much for the wonderful recipe .
We made this last night for the first time and it was fabulous! I followed the recipe as written (I even used cinnamon from a spice shop - yum!) and it was perfect. I do have a few suggestions that might help someone. First, I used Granny Smith apples. I think a sweeter apple would have made this too sweet for me. My apples were also on the small side (2 to 3 inch diameter) so I will probably toss a few more in there the next time. Second, I always have such a hard time with cutting in the butter, so I finally gave up last night and put the mixture in my blender/food processor and pulsed it a few times. The crumb was so crispy and tender and consistent - best topping I've ever made. Finally, when the timer went off, I was tempted to leave it in the oven a little longer because the top didn't look really brown, but I could see the filling bubbling on the sides, so I took it out of the oven anyhow. So glad I did! It kept the topping from getting that really hard, crunchy texture and kept it lighter and crispier. Great recipe and I will definitely be making this one over and over!
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly. I baked mine in a 8x8 baking pan, perfect size. I used green apples freshly picked from my moms tree the tart flavor mixed with the cinnamon and brown sugar is so good. Mine baked for exactly 40 minutes. Easy to make and goes perfect with vanilla ice cream.
This recipe is good, but the topping is missing something; it is somewhat dry despite all the liquid that bakes out of the apples. Also, this is not a crisp, it is a crumble. A crisp has the same streusel ingredients, without the oats.
Great tasting apple crisp! I left 1/2 inch of water at the bottom of the dish so when i mixed the apples, sugar and cinnamon it would make a great sauce. It worked really well! I agree that the smell is so deliciously intoxicating...i wish i could bottle it ;)
This recipe was wonderful. I thought I had oats so forged ahead making it and discovered I had none! I used Uncle Bob's 5 Grain Rolled Hot Cereal instead and it turned out awesome! Delicious flavor with the apples (I used granny smith) and cinnamon. Definitely will make again. Thanks!
I tried this recipe because it looked easy and tasty. You will not be disappointed. It was delicious and everyone in my family loved it! I did not have old fashioned oats but the one minute oats worked just fine. I did not have a square 9 inch pan but my square 8 inch pan worked just as good. Thanks for this great no-fail recipe!
Hubby loved it, as is - but we have a limited variety of apples in Costa Rica so I felt something was needed to make up for the lack of flavor in the apples. Made 2 different versions: doubled the cinnamon for both. In one version added a handful of raisins and mixed in a portion of the topping into the apples. In the second version I added vanilla to the apples and chopped walnuts to the topping, and again mixed some of the topping in with the apples. Hubby called these 2 versions 'OUTSTANDING'.
A fantastic recipe! I tried it the first time as posted and then like some of you, it's fun to play with it and make it your own. I added a 1/8 tsp of Nutmeg to the Cinnamon for the apples. (apples cut a little thick, not too thin, not too thick) I added a 1/8 tsp of Nutmeg & 1/8 tsp of Cloves, 1 cup of chopped Walnuts to the topping. Holy Apple Crisp! Doubling the recipe next time! Thanks for sharing Realnakedchef!
The apples were ten minutes off the tree. Found I was mistaken about having cinnamon on hand so used the same amount of pumpkin pie spice. That worked rather nicely. Also layered Heath English toffee bits between the apples and topping.
Delicious - my favorite apple crisp recipe. I am lazy and don't peel my apples and it comes out wonderfully. Also, this definitely takes longer than the recommended cooking time. For those people who say the apples are dry and hard, you may not be using "cooking" apples (pick apples that are recommended for apple pies) and/or cooking long enough. Test the apples with a toothpick or knife to see if they are soft enough for your taste. I don't like crisp apples in my apple crisp (just the topping!), so don't assume the recipe is done within the 40-minute cooking time. I cooked for at least an hour. I also often double this recipe, because my family gobbles it up.
This came out very good but, in my opinion, it could have had half the amount of topping for the amount of apples (I used 9 medium-large apples). Also, I would increase the amount of cinnamon and add a little cornstarch to the apple mixture, because there was some juice at the bottom of the pan after it baked. I would definitely make this again with my alterations.
Very good. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is that it was slightly too sweet for my taste. Just slightly. I like to eat it with ice cream so I'd prefer a bit tangy over sweet. This is probably just my personal preference as my boyfriend is chowing it down as we speak, telling me how amazing it is! Next time I want to try reducing the brown sugar to 1/2 cup or so and adding cranberries for a little more tartness... yummm!!!
This is good, but I messed up initially by forgetting to add in the flour, so I made the topping again (after putting the first topping on) and included flour the second time around. Still turned out good though.
In the past, I have always made my Apple Crisp from my own memories and it has always been super. Wanted to try this one as it uses brown sugar in the crumb topping. All in all delicious. It was a nice change.
I followed this as is, except added more cinnamon to the apples and topping. I thought that the topping was way too sweet, and there was too much of it. If I make it again, I will reduce the brown sugar to 1/2 cup and reduce the flour to 1/2 cup.
I added 3/4 cup of brown sugar instead of 1 cup and used brown sugar in the apples with a tbsp. of flour. I used soft butter mixed into the oatmeal mix. Turned out just like most other old fashioned crisps.
I thought I had oats on hand but all I had were steel cut oats - and after a google search, I discovered that the two are not exchangeable. Sigh. So I replaced the oats with equal part walnuts and it worked!!! Absolutely fabulous. So if you're looking to lower the carb count and add some crunch, try nuts! This is also 100 times better when warm. While delicious cold, it just doesn't hold a candle to how good this is when warmed up.
Used Jonamac apples, were small, so put in approx. 6 cups of apples. Made it in 9" black frying pan coated with 1 tb. butter. Excellent! (Black frying pan, took out a bit earlier as it will keep cooking in the pan, about 35 minutes)
Wow, this was great!!!!! It's the heart and soul of holiday desserts, made with simple ingredients. After I mixed the topping together, I tasted it and found myself eating it by the spoonfuls. It is soooooo good!! Anyway, I added 2 tsp of vanilla extract (not that it needed it) to punch up the flavor. Once baked, the topping was sweet and crunchy and the apples were tender and sweet. Hot out the oven and topped with vanilla ice cream, just yummyliciousness!!!
I like the ease of this recipe but I added more spices like nutmeg, cloves, salt and the cinnamon. I also added can of cherry pie filling. When I make this next for the holidays I will add walnuts and raisins. But will leave out the cherry pie filling.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.