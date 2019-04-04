Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

11/30/2012: I made this for 17 people on Thanksgiving, and it was a hit! I used 2 acorn squash and 2 butternut squash and increased the other ingredients accordingly. The only change I made was 2% milk instead of half'n'half. Delicious! The leftovers were a popular choice for lunch and dinner the next day. It was just as good left-over as it was fresh, and it was good served cold as well as hot. 10/17/2016 update: I've made this more times than I can count now, but tonight, for the first time, I substituted buttercup squash for the acorn squash, and the soup was incredible! You can't seem to make a bad soup with this recipe using any kind of winter squash, but my new favorite is buttercup. So sweet and delicious. I always sub 2% milk for the half 'n' half and tonight also substituted coconut oil for the butter and that worked fine too. Thanks FutureChefShay for this wonderful recipe! 09/23/18 update: I forgot to mention that Andouille sausage makes a great addition to this soup. I cut a 13 oz Smithfield fully cooked one into bite sized chunks and stir it in after I purée the soup, then let it sit 5 minutes to heat up the sausage before serving.