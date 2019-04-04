Roasted Acorn Squash Soup
This acorn squash soup is flavored with half-and-half, nutmeg, and cinnamon to create a creamy, flavorsome soup.
This acorn squash soup is flavored with half-and-half, nutmeg, and cinnamon to create a creamy, flavorsome soup.
This was a tasty recipe--but I'll warn you right now, I revised it for a slow cooker only because I don't do ovens when the temps are still in the triple digits (like they are in Phoenix right now). I made 1/2 the batch. I washed the whole acorn squash then set it in a 5 qt. slow cooker and turned to low for 8 hours. I let the squash cool to handle then peeled and seeded it. I followed the rest of the recipe except I used 1 cup of 2% milk instead of half'n'half and pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon/nutmeg mixture.Read More
We did not like this at all. Maybe I did something wrong....it tastes like hairspray.Read More
This was a tasty recipe--but I'll warn you right now, I revised it for a slow cooker only because I don't do ovens when the temps are still in the triple digits (like they are in Phoenix right now). I made 1/2 the batch. I washed the whole acorn squash then set it in a 5 qt. slow cooker and turned to low for 8 hours. I let the squash cool to handle then peeled and seeded it. I followed the rest of the recipe except I used 1 cup of 2% milk instead of half'n'half and pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon/nutmeg mixture.
11/30/2012: I made this for 17 people on Thanksgiving, and it was a hit! I used 2 acorn squash and 2 butternut squash and increased the other ingredients accordingly. The only change I made was 2% milk instead of half'n'half. Delicious! The leftovers were a popular choice for lunch and dinner the next day. It was just as good left-over as it was fresh, and it was good served cold as well as hot. 10/17/2016 update: I've made this more times than I can count now, but tonight, for the first time, I substituted buttercup squash for the acorn squash, and the soup was incredible! You can't seem to make a bad soup with this recipe using any kind of winter squash, but my new favorite is buttercup. So sweet and delicious. I always sub 2% milk for the half 'n' half and tonight also substituted coconut oil for the butter and that worked fine too. Thanks FutureChefShay for this wonderful recipe! 09/23/18 update: I forgot to mention that Andouille sausage makes a great addition to this soup. I cut a 13 oz Smithfield fully cooked one into bite sized chunks and stir it in after I purée the soup, then let it sit 5 minutes to heat up the sausage before serving.
Roasted the onion, carrots and garlic along with the squash. Combined all in a pan with the rest of ingredients and used my immersion blender from other reviews. Only roast garlic for about half an hour, then take out of oven and set aside til ready to use.
I thought this was great! I used almond milk instead of half & half and vegetable broth instead of chicken to make it vegan.
added a little cream cheese and little hot pepper like we do with our butternut squash soup. Very good with club crackers.
This is so yummy and so good for you, too! I added 1 large, chopped Granny Smith apple to the veggies I sautéed and because I am allergic to milk, I substituted coconut milk for the half and half. It was amazing and is the perfect fall soup! Great after visiting the pumpkin farm and corn maze on a chilly October afternoon. Thanks so much for sharing!
topped it with whip cream and severed it cold guests loved it and thought i was a genius, naturally i took all the credit! Thanks
Skipped cinnamon/nutmeg. My husband loves it with hot sauce, he loves everything with hot sauce!
I made it as described, except I used my own veg stock instead of chicken and I used an immersion blender in the pot. I was expecting to spike my own bowl with sriracha, because I like some heat (but my toddler doesn't) & a couple of other reviewers said it was bland, but I didn't end up using the hot sauce at all - it was delicious as it was!
Delicious as written! I make this one a lot (though I'll confess I add salt). It's the perfect combination of sweet and savory flavor. I've also made it veganized (veggie broth for the chicken broth, canned coconut milk for the half&half, olive oil for the butter) and it turns out great. Sometimes I sub the carrot for a small baked yam (added with the squash, not the onion) and omit the garlic, which is also good.
Perfect as is. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Really tasty soup. I got a load of acorn squash in my CSA storage share and was looking to do something different than the typical sweet side dish preparation of it. I love that this recipe uses half and half instead of heavy cream. With a side of hearty, crusty sourdough bread, this soup is a keeper.
I had bought 1 Acorn Squash at the grocery on an impulse, even though I had no idea how to cook it or what it would taste like. I decided on this Recipe since there are 3 of us in the household and it wouldn't be the only dish on the table for dinner in case we didn't like it. I loved it! I made it exactly as written, except I only used 1 squash and I cooked/steamed it in the microwave (cut sides down in a glass dish with about 1/4" of water, covered with plastic wrap for 10 minutes). This saved a good 35 minutes of oven time. Of course I halved the ingredients, and I used 1% Lactaid Milk which worked out fine. This made a full pot of creamy soup, plenty for the 3 of us plus some leftover. I served mine with a dallop of sour cream in the middle. The taste is very interesting; Sweet but Savory. See my pics!
We did not like this at all. Maybe I did something wrong....it tastes like hairspray.
Nice and silky and easy to make but it's a SWEET soup. I used my immersion blender which made blending the soup in the pot super easy.
Very much enjoyed this soup recipe. I made has written, only didn't puree the veggies all the way down. I used my blender stick so that I could leave some of the veggies in small pieces. I like the texture the vegetables add to the soup. I did freeze some of this and it reheated very well. Always a plus in my book. I served this with 'French Baguettes' from AR. The next time I make this I'm going to add some cayenne pepper or Cajun season to give it a little zip.
This was a very tasty Recipe, but I altered it to be more chunky (since we like our Soups to be of more substance). I used Shallots instead of Onions. I added Roasted Red Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts, from the night before's leftovers. I used my Immersion Blender and just pureed the Acorn Squash a little bit. I also used Light Cream instead of the Half and Half. I also added Pancetta, too. Delicious and my Husband asked or seconds. This from a Man that doesn't like Acorn Squash nor Brussel Sprouts. Mmh, the wonders of an Immersion Blender.
I made this with left over roasted acorn squash. followed the recipe and it came out delicious. I did use my immersion blender. This was my first time making this soup and I was pleased with the results. Nice fall time dish.
this was the easiest, fastest and very delicious soup I have made in a long time from a recipe! I inherited two acorn squash from a Halloween party and didn't want to see them go to waste so I came home and made it! It was just right! Did not have to alter in any way! Excellent!
This soup was delicious. Even the kids all wanted seconds. I used regular cream as I didn't have any half-and-half. Topped with chopped green onions.
Made this following the recipe, easy and delicious!
Oh my god! Made it and it was fabulous! My husband said it was one of the best soups he has ever had. I agree. Amazing!
I recommend substituting in regular milk (I used Almond Milk) for the half and half. Delicious, fast and healthy!
FABULOUS!!! I just ate my first bowl. Going back for another :)Thank you for sharing the recipe!!
I roasted the acorn squash cut side up with butter and maple syrup. That was the only change. Excellent recipe.
I liked it. I didn't have half-n-half, so I used plain non-fat Greek yogurt instead, and then added 1 Tbs of brown sugar to counter the plain yogurt. It was wonderful. I made enough for 8 additional servings that I put in the freezer for those crazy soccer practice nights to pair with a grilled ham and cheese sandwich.
So delish! Used almond milk instead of half and half and it worked great! Also used my stick mixer to blend.
Just made this soup and thought it was great.....took advise from one review and roasted squash, carrots and garlic..I am very big on soups and to be honest when a recipe calls for any heavy cream or milk I never add it and I love my cream soups . I find if you put less liquid than the recipe calls for and blend your soups in a blender I find no need for the extra calories of the cream...will ake again
Amazing as is. I ate half the pot all by myself.
I love vegetables & since I had to purée this I figured the kids would never know we added extra & more. I used 3 carrots, 3 celery stalks & about a full cup almost 2 c of cauliflower. It was delicious. We ate it without the cream/ milk. A dollop of sour cream was the perfect garnish.
I made this soup over the weekend, I actually left out the half & half because the soup tasted delicious even without it (less calories that way too). I would definitely make this soup again with out the cream because after it's blended it really doesn't need it but I do see how it could make it creamier. It made my home smell wonderful on a cool fall day too!
my first bite of this was disappointed...i wanted it to be butternut. but the more bites the happier i am! i doubled the squash and the cinnamon and nutmeg, left the rest the same. added a dash of chili-garlic sauce to my bowl at the end and served with a dollop of sour cream (the key to soup!) love it, will find again when i get another overrun of these squashes. my 2 and 3 year old also like it (non spicy version).
Used Evaporated mill
I was scared because I am not a good cook and this looked complicated, but it worked out very nicely! I did less nutmeg and cin, added a dash of cayenne and paprika. We topped it with avocado which was a nice addition. Will definitely make again, no question.
Smooth, good flavor but I felt it needed something to give it more of a kick.
What I really liked is that I was able to get to a nice creamy consistency. I also didn't have too much just enough. I ate for breakfast. I used heavy cream instead of half and half because that's what I had. I think I didn't rate it a five because the flavors were strong enough. I think you need to get a ripe acorn squash. I roasted my squash in a water bath and likely put too much water in the backing dish which made it a bit more watery.
I followed the recipe pretty much to a T until the end, when I thought it was a little bland and I started being a lot more liberal with the spices. I added some paprika and a tiny amount of cayenne to bring out the cinnamon.
Yes, I had to make a change. I did not have any half and half, but I did have some whole milk sour cream. I added a half cup of sour cream into which I had stirred the 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg and the 1/2 ts. ground cinnamon. The soup, after blending it was so smooth, and the spicy sour cream really enriched the flavor. I felt like I was drinking yummy vitamins as I drank the think orange broth! So flavorful !
Made my vegan by using vegetable stock/broth and coconut milk. It's delicious!
I didn't have a carrot, and I used garlic powder instead of fresh garlic, and it still came out great. This is going in my recipe box. Thanks.
Not sure why but this soup was really bland and I followed the recipe exactly.
This was quite flavorful on a chilly day. Because I was making this for a friend that doesn't eat dairy, I substituted olive oil for the butter and a can of coconut milk for the milk. I needed the entire can because the soup was on the thick side.. I also added a couple of apples because it was apple season and I had a surplus of them. I added extra spices because we like things spicy. It was so smooth and yummy. This recipe adapts well to dietary needs and available ingredients.
The only thing I changed was the broth to vegetable since it was made for a Meatless Monday - I made it as is and I loved this soup! I used an extra can of broth (or you can use water as it stated) and added it slowly to preferred consistency because it can be slightly too thick. I will be making this again for sure. Thank you so much for sharing!
I thought this soup was wonderful. Here in Southern Indiana where I live acorn squash are plentiful so I have been baking them for weeks. I altered the recipe a bit when I made it. Instead of chicken stock I used one can of chicken broth and one can of beef broth. I also sauteed the carrots, onions and garlic for a lot longer than 7 minutes to give the broth a nice caramelized accent. I also omitted the cinnamon and nutmeg and added some red pepper flakes for a bit of spice. I will definitely make this recipe again.
Very tasty! Don't try and be lazy like me though to reduce the number of dishes to wash afterwards. I thought just using a hand masher would be ok instead of dirtying the entire blender, but no, a smooth, creamy texture really makes this soup. It tasted way better that way than chunky did. I also used pumpkin pie spice instead of just nutmeg and cinnamon.
This was a winner in our house! I made it just like the recipe other than I used an immersion blender and left small chunks of carrot with the soup. We wished I had made more!
A little too much nutmeg, not enough pepper. Next time, I'll try without the nutmeg but maybe some chili flake and some Cholula.
Following the recipe, this ended up being a little bland. It couldn't quite make up its mind if it was going to be sweet or savory. I decided to go with sweet. I added about a cup of applesauce first, which helped a lot, but not quite enough. Next I added about half a cup of brown sugar. Bingo! That brought all the flavors together. A little salt on top gave it a little sparkle, too.
It is a really light dish. I would add more carrots and maybe some shredded chicken. But this is a perfect dish for dinner. The spices are right on.
Easy to make. Tasty. Not overpowering. No need for salt. Went well with a grilled cheese sandwich.
Tasting it before adding the nutmeg and cinnamon it was already delicious, but after adding suggested amounts from recipe we found them to be a bit overpowering. Will make again, but will try cutting the nutmeg and cinnamon in half (at least).
Delicious! I didn't have a carrot and used coconut milk. I think the coconut milk adds a really smooth and different flavor. I'll make this again!!
Delicious.....As another reviewer stated, I too used 1 Apple. I did not have a Granny Smith so used a Gala Apple peeled and chopped, Cooked it with the onion, garlic and carrot. Did not have half and half used 1% milk. Very delicious.
This is SO GOOD!!! Subbed the cream for almond milk, butter for coconut oil, and chicken stock for veggie stock. It tastes just as amazing with the alternations and the cinnamon and nutmeg are the perfect finishing touch. Cannot express enough how perfect this recipe is!
I've made this soup several times and I love it. This time, however, it seemed a bit bland to me. I perked it up with a 1/4 teaspoon of salt and white pepper and 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of brandy. That added a bit more depth of flavor.
Great recipe! Just a few minor tweaks like purple onion instead of sweet; also added some cayenne pepper to give it a little kick. Hubby loved it so I'll be adding to the rotation!
Loved it! Would definitely make it again. Tastes great cold or warm.
Used olive oil to sauté veggies. Substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth and almond milk instead of half and half to make this vegan.
I’ve made this soup twice now and loved it. I did substitute pumpkin pie creamer for the half and half because that’s what I had on hand but it added a nice flavor.
I made it as per the instructions. Not one person in my family liked it.
Didn't change a thing. It was good!
Tried this soup for the first time and overall it was good. I did, however, HAVE to adjust it slightly because it was rather bland. I made one-half of the recipe which served 4 people adequately. I cooked the squash in the microwave rather than the oven - perhaps that made a difference(?) and although I adjusted the other ingredients since I only used 1 squash, I found it very bland. As someone else suggested, I added red pepper flakes thinking that would help - it didn't. So, although I was trying to avoid using brown sugar, I made small additions until the flavor improved. This soup does have a nice consistency and I will make it again - with my additions.
Really good recipe. added a bit of allspice to the mix and used 1 cup milk instead of half and half. also roasted the seeds and used them for a delicious garnish.
Very good, I did add salt, pepper and chili powder. I also roasted the squash with just a little maple syrup and did it cut side up. I put the carrots and onion in to roast as well. I'll make it again.
I added a 1/4 tsp. of cumin, and we enjoyed this soup very much. Will definitely make this again.
Great Thanksgiving recipe!!
I liked my family didn't
Decent recipe, but the result was rather intense! This spices in this soup were very overwhelming so we couldn't eat very much of it. This was definitely a fun experiment, but I wouldn't cook it again.
I used Kosher salt and added cayenne ,yumm. Top the soup with plain greek yogurt and green onions.
Followed recipe exactly. Not too impressed. Lacks depth and rather bland.
Added half a honey crisp apple and omitted nutmeg. I used heavy cream instead of half and half since that's what I had. Briefly sautéed vegetables and then boiled them in the broth while the squash baked.
I'm really impressed, with how easy it was to make & how good it taste!!!! A recipe I will use a lot.
I, inadvertently, used frozen butternut squash and it turned out great. I used almond milk instead of heavy cream and it was wonderful.
This was good. Very mild taste but that might have been the squash and not the recipe. Might add a sweet potato if I make it again.
Fantastic!! Only changes I made was to leave out the sweet stuff and made it savory! Roasted onion, garlic and carrot with squash.
It was great! I substituted chicken broth for beef and added half a can of left over pumpkin purée. Delicious!
I just love this recipe. I grow my own squash just so I can make this. You just can’t make this bad. Sometimes I add pepper flakes and even throw in jalapeños just to add heat.
I roasted halved carrots and onion with the acorn halves before rough chopping them and putting them in a Dutch over with a half stick of butter and the garlic. I used the batch of homemade chicken stock I had in the fridge, scooped out the acorn flesh, brought to a boil and turned down to simmer for 20 minutes. I used an immersion blender in the pot, then added the seasoning. I served it for a fall lunch with crumbled feta and salted pepitas. Next time, I’ll add a Granny Smith to deepen the flavor.
It was okay. Wasn’t really crazy about the texture or the flavor from the nutmeg and cinnamon. I might try it again and not blend it, and perhaps add some potatoes to make it more hearty.
So delicious! Mine turned out too thick, but I thinned it with milk.
My favorite winter soup.
I didn't exactly follow the recipe..i only had 1 acorn squash, so i roasted the squash & 1/2 way through added in the garlic (and then some), carrots, and onion. instead of 1/2 & 1/2 i used organic created coconut, & some fresh sage...blended it all up in my Vitamix & it was pretty darn good. I didn't add any broth to keep the sodium down..for liquid i just used what was in the roasting pan w/the carrots, etc.
Great recipe but I wanted it a little sweeter so I added an apple and it turned out great. I used my immersion blender and it was easy peasy and fast. I’m using this recipe for all my squash this fall.
This was delicious!
Excellent recipe as is. This time I added a little cream cheese and a touch of cheddar! Loved it!
Good, but I needed to use a dairy alternative due to lactose intolerance. I used a almond/coconut cream (meant to be like half and half). I enjoyed it but I don’t think I’ll make again. A little too light for my taste.
Very tasty...easy to follow recipe.
This was very tasty and I add some cumin and curry paste to it as well as topped with homemade croutons and a dusting of grated parmesan. Yum!
This soup was amazing! The cinnamon and nutmeg added a tremendous amount of flavour and it didn't take much. The soup was perfect by itself but I added some shredded chicken to make it a full meal. That was also fabulous! I will definitely make this again.
it was good but not complete to my wife and I, what is was missing to our taste is light brown sugar 1/2 cup, my wife and I are big time Acorn Squash eaters, it's something to work with if I change anything let you know.
Loved the flavor. I didn't have any cream so I just added oat milk but it was wonderful! Easy to make too!
Made as is and it was simple, but wonderful!
I will definitely make this again, fantastic! Very high prep time and I might try microwaving the squash when I make it again. I left out the onions but pretty much followed the recipe. I used fresh grated nutmeg and garnished with fresh Basil. This soup is the BOMB! Just beware, a large bowl is a meal in itself so try small servings at first.
I would add a little less chicken broth next time. My soup is delicious but a bit thin. Drinkable.
This is really nice, mellow soup.
I have made several times now and still excellent.
No hairspray here!😎
I made this exactly as written. Outstanding!! Exactly what I was hoping for. Very savory, and satisfying. Perfect Autumn dish. Thank you for providing clear instructions.
I used vegetable broth instead of chicken so my vegetarian kids could enjoy it! The family loved it!!
Next time I want to make it a more rough soup, but I’ll purée the onions separately.
I've made this many times, substituting veggie broth and coconut or almond milk to keep it vegan. everyone looks forward to it, including people who tell me they don't like squash.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections