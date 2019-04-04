Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

4.5
193 Ratings
  • 5 133
  • 4 44
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

This acorn squash soup is flavored with half-and-half, nutmeg, and cinnamon to create a creamy, flavorsome soup.

Recipe by FutureChefShay

Gallery
40 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange squash cut-side down in a baking dish. Pour enough water into the baking dish to cover the bottom.

  • Bake squash in the preheated oven until easily pierced with a knife, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool until easily handled. Scoop flesh into a bowl and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, and garlic; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Pour chicken stock into the pot; stir in squash and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Fill blender halfway with soup mixture. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Puree in batches until smooth and return to pot.

  • Stir in half-and-half, nutmeg, and cinnamon; season with salt and pepper. Thin the soup with water if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 21.3mg; sodium 125.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/09/2022