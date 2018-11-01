Halloween Pasta

This pasta can be eaten any time but is best for Halloween. Very tasty and no need for sauce.

By JessieD

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook Halloween-shaped and wagon wheel-shaped pasta in boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain and transfer pasta to a large bowl.

  • Place pumpkin in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and return pumpkin to pot. Add nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, 1 teaspoon garlic, onion, chili powder, and 3 tablespoons olive oil; stir to coat.

  • Toss olives and garbanzo beans into cooked pasta. Add 1/4 cup garlic, Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup olive oil, and oregano. Toss to coat; top with pumpkin mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 290.9mg. Full Nutrition
