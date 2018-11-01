This is a winner. I happened to have Halloween pasta on hand so I used it in place of the wagon wheel pasta too. I'm not a big fan of garbanzo beans so I subbed cannellini beans. Other than that the rest of the recipe was followed. If you have a fall potluck to go to I highly recommend this recipe.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.