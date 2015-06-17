Cauliflower Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A simple casserole dish that will please again and again! Beware, this is for those not conscious of the fat content!

By evelynkathleen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook cauliflower until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Add green beans; cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels, reserving bacon grease in the skillet.

  • Cook and stir onion in the skillet with bacon grease over medium heat until tender and lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix cauliflower, green beans, bacon, and onion together in a casserole dish.

  • Stir butter and mayonnaise together in a bowl; pour over cauliflower mixture. Stir to coat; top with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bubbling, 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 536.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Linda at Bit of Flavor
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2015
Wowee, this is so rich and good!!! I followed the recipe as written, though the head of cauliflower I used was small, so I did not use quite all of the butter & mayo mixture. I cooked it along with some pork chops, so it was at 350 for about 30 minutes. I really liked this one!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
abbyz2000
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2019
Really good! I cut corners and used a bag of thawed frozen veggies. Next time I'll cook the veggies a little more so they go in the oven warm. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dee Veasey
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2020
Wow it was great. My husband loved it. We’ll make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
vandambo
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2016
I had all the ingredients on hand and wanted to have a solid meal highlighting these veggies. I used applewood smoked bacon. I added mushrooms when sauteing the onion and had a flavored mayonnaise that I only used half of. It turned out really wonderful! Read More
