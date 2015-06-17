Cauliflower Bean Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 353.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.7g 17 %
carbohydrates: 6.5g 2 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 2.7g
fat: 33.2g 51 %
saturated fat: 11.1g 56 %
cholesterol: 52.3mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 476IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 29.1mg 49 %
folate: 36.8mcg 9 %
calcium: 114.6mg 12 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 16.1mg 6 %
potassium: 262.6mg 7 %
sodium: 536.5mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 298.9
