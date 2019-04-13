Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

This was more a stew than soup so I added some beef broth with the water. I made it for a family of 12 but have no left-overs...too many people really liked it. It needs more seasoning so I used Mrs. Dash instead of salt. I used frozen veggies instead of canned for lower sodium and I did not peel the potatoes (for more fiber and vitamins). It was delicious and easy to make.
Very good! My husband who is afraid of vegetables ate this up fast! It's very filling and has wonderful flavors! He says he'll even eat the soup a second night. He doesn't do leftovers, normally. We will definitely make this fall soup again!
We really liked this soup. I had to change it a bit based on what I had on hand. I used frozen vegetables not canned, and had to use diced tomatoes. Since I made these changes I had to add extra water and I also threw in an extra can of tomato sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
I was searching for ground beef recipes and tried this one. Our family loved it. Instead of using canned veggies, I used frozen or fresh. Much higher in nutritional value. I reduced the ground beef to 1 lb and used grass fed pastured local ground sirloin. It was plenty of beef. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
I remember my mother making this very same soup when I was a kid, and I loved it then. Though all of her veggies were canned from the garden, this recipe is delicious!
This is our go to meal for cold weather. Have been making it for many years. Use less ground meat but lots of frozen / fresh vegetables,low sodium beef broth, no salt seasonings, fresh or dried herbs to taste, lots of garlic, low or no salt tomatoes and tomato sauce and sometimes a little pasta. Occasionally grate some Parmesan on top of each serving. Serve with a good crusty bread.
This is a huge favorite at our house. I do add beef broth for sure. Also hot sauce! I make a huge pot and then freeze some. We've gone on vacation with a gallon zip-lock of frozen soup and had a wonderful dinner when we arrived at our destination. Love it!!
So good and pretty low in carbs for those of us who are diabetic. Substantial enough to be a whole meal! Has become a favorite.
Overall I would say this is not bad. As Mardi posted, this was more stew than soup. I didn't have any beef broth or extra room in my pot so I made it this pretty much un-doctored. I don't think this had enough liquids to actually call this soup, but it did hit the spot. It was a bit bland; i would recommend adding some more spices to add flavor.