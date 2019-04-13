Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.59 stars
275 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 185
  • 4 star values: 70
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a satisfying, very easy, and delicious vegetable soup to serve anytime of the year. Serve with saltine crackers and chunks of sharp cheese.

By Sue's recipes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crumble ground beef into a stockpot over medium-high heat; cook and stir until beef is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease.

  • Stir carrots, celery, and onion into the ground beef; cook and stir until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, tomato sauce, crushed whole tomatoes, undrained peas, corn, and green beans to the pot; season with black pepper. Stir mixture until evenly mixed. Add thyme and bay leaf to the pot. Pour 1/4 cup water over the mixture if needed to moisten mixture, replenishing as needed while cooking.

  • Bring soup to a simmer, place a cover on the pot, and cook, stirring regularly, until potatoes are tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
598 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 70.6g; fat 20g; cholesterol 94.6mg; sodium 1152.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (303)

Mardi
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2012
This was more a stew than soup so I added some beef broth with the water. I made it for a family of 12 but have no left-overs...too many people really liked it. It needs more seasoning so I used Mrs. Dash instead of salt. I used frozen veggies instead of canned for lower sodium and I did not peel the potatoes (for more fiber and vitamins). It was delicious and easy to make. Read More
ArtimusCF
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2013
Overall I would say this is not bad. As Mardi posted, this was more stew than soup. I didn't have any beef broth or extra room in my pot so I made it this pretty much un-doctored. I don't think this had enough liquids to actually call this soup, but it did hit the spot. It was a bit bland; i would recommend adding some more spices to add flavor. Read More
BETTYWANNABE
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2012
Very good! My husband who is afraid of vegetables ate this up fast! It's very filling and has wonderful flavors! He says he'll even eat the soup a second night. He doesn't do leftovers, normally. We will definitely make this fall soup again! Read More
Helpful
(114)
Rae
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2012
We really liked this soup. I had to change it a bit based on what I had on hand. I used frozen vegetables not canned, and had to use diced tomatoes. Since I made these changes I had to add extra water and I also threw in an extra can of tomato sauce. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(78)
KC324
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2013
I was searching for ground beef recipes and tried this one. Our family loved it. Instead of using canned veggies, I used frozen or fresh. Much higher in nutritional value. I reduced the ground beef to 1 lb and used grass fed pastured local ground sirloin. It was plenty of beef. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Lara K
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2013
I remember my mother making this very same soup when I was a kid, and I loved it then. Though all of her veggies were canned from the garden, this recipe is delicious! Read More
Helpful
(36)
Mary Stephenson
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2013
This is our go to meal for cold weather. Have been making it for many years. Use less ground meat but lots of frozen / fresh vegetables,low sodium beef broth, no salt seasonings, fresh or dried herbs to taste, lots of garlic, low or no salt tomatoes and tomato sauce and sometimes a little pasta. Occasionally grate some Parmesan on top of each serving. Serve with a good crusty bread. Read More
Helpful
(30)
HappyInTheKitchen
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2013
This is a huge favorite at our house. I do add beef broth for sure. Also hot sauce! I make a huge pot and then freeze some. We've gone on vacation with a gallon zip-lock of frozen soup and had a wonderful dinner when we arrived at our destination. Love it!! Read More
Helpful
(30)
Casey Hardin King
Rating: 4 stars
04/03/2013
Good hearty meal. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Pam
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2013
So good and pretty low in carbs for those of us who are diabetic. Substantial enough to be a whole meal! Has become a favorite. Read More
Helpful
(22)
