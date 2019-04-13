Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

1 of 303

Rating: 5 stars This was more a stew than soup so I added some beef broth with the water. I made it for a family of 12 but have no left-overs...too many people really liked it. It needs more seasoning so I used Mrs. Dash instead of salt. I used frozen veggies instead of canned for lower sodium and I did not peel the potatoes (for more fiber and vitamins). It was delicious and easy to make. Helpful (195)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! My husband who is afraid of vegetables ate this up fast! It's very filling and has wonderful flavors! He says he'll even eat the soup a second night. He doesn't do leftovers, normally. We will definitely make this fall soup again! Helpful (114)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this soup. I had to change it a bit based on what I had on hand. I used frozen vegetables not canned, and had to use diced tomatoes. Since I made these changes I had to add extra water and I also threw in an extra can of tomato sauce. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars I was searching for ground beef recipes and tried this one. Our family loved it. Instead of using canned veggies, I used frozen or fresh. Much higher in nutritional value. I reduced the ground beef to 1 lb and used grass fed pastured local ground sirloin. It was plenty of beef. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I remember my mother making this very same soup when I was a kid, and I loved it then. Though all of her veggies were canned from the garden, this recipe is delicious! Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars This is our go to meal for cold weather. Have been making it for many years. Use less ground meat but lots of frozen / fresh vegetables,low sodium beef broth, no salt seasonings, fresh or dried herbs to taste, lots of garlic, low or no salt tomatoes and tomato sauce and sometimes a little pasta. Occasionally grate some Parmesan on top of each serving. Serve with a good crusty bread. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This is a huge favorite at our house. I do add beef broth for sure. Also hot sauce! I make a huge pot and then freeze some. We've gone on vacation with a gallon zip-lock of frozen soup and had a wonderful dinner when we arrived at our destination. Love it!! Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars Good hearty meal. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars So good and pretty low in carbs for those of us who are diabetic. Substantial enough to be a whole meal! Has become a favorite. Helpful (22)