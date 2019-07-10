Lemony Caesar Salad Dressing

This is a great Caesar dressing from a bed and breakfast in St. Simon's Island, Georgia. It is the best I've had. Great with a grilled chicken breast on top. Make sure to use the extra light extra-virgin olive oil. Enjoy!

Recipe by Nicole73

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place garlic, anchovies, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, dry mustard, kosher salt, and black pepper into a blender; cover and pulse several times to break up the garlic. Blend until dressing is smooth and creamy, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 165.6mg. Full Nutrition
