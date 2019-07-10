Lemony Caesar Salad Dressing

This is a great Caesar dressing from a bed and breakfast in St. Simon's Island, Georgia. It is the best I've had. Great with a grilled chicken breast on top. Make sure to use the extra light extra-virgin olive oil. Enjoy!
Sorry but neither my husband nor I cared for this dressing. The flavors were so very strong. The garlic, lemon juice and mustard were all fighting each other. This is a personal view so maybe others will enjoy it. Thanks for posting
I have tried it. Cut it in half. I had it once with anchovies and once without. Enjoyed it both ways. If you think that flavors may be too strong, start out with less and you can always add more to taste. This is a very good dressing.
I didn't have regular olive oil so I used a very upscale butter olive oil. It was a bit rich. I felt it needed more salt at first so I added more but that wasn't a good idea. I remembered that usually I added honey to my caeser dressing so I added that too. I didn't add anchovy and added a LOT more parmesan than it called for. I struggled with what I did and ended up adding 2 big scoops of Helmans mayo which helped. It turned out fine. I need to try this again with regular olive oil.
Sheila Bird
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2018
Easy to make and it so yummy. My friends and family love it.
I actually loved this dressing. It's a delightful citrus focused Cesar dressing, which my family enjoyed. Because I did not make it exactly per recipe, I was hesitant to give it 5 stars. I actually did not use the lemon juice because I used a Meyers lemon balsamic vinegar and peach infused olive oil. So my thoughts were the lemon juice would be the proverbial "one peach too much for the fruit bowl." This was a perfect dressing for the Chicken Cesar Salad I made for family. So the lemony aspect of it worked perfectly with the chicken!
I am a fraternity chef so I make everything in bulk. I have been making a caesar dressing that they have loved for years, but it was super heavy. I decided to look for a different recipe, used this and it was great, and all the boys loved it.
I made this without the anchovies. It tastes fresh and I love the lemony taste. Keeps well in the refrigerator too. So thankful I came across this - it closely mimics a caesar salad dressing at my favorite Berkeley cafe. Has been a big hit with the family too.
