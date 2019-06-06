Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

A chocolate version of a Mexican classic. This moist and delicious cake tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen but a boxed mix makes it so easy! For variety, you can add one tablespoon coffee-flavored liquor (such as Kahlua®) to your milk mixture or a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to your cake batter.
This is a fabulous cake! Ever since I made it my family has been begging me to make it again. Love that. Very easy to make to which is always a plus. I couldn't find the Swiss chocolate cake so I ended up using Devil's Food. I realized when I was making it that my cake mix was 16 oz and not the 18.25 called for. I wasn't sure what would happen since it was a smaller box so I cut the chocolate milk down to 1 cup. It worked nicely. When I was making this my hubby and my boys were thinking it was going to be weird since you pour all the milks over the cake, but they all loved it. When I went to make the frosting I realized I only had 1 1/2 cups of cream so I had to cut the frosting in half :( Still really good. Hubby even went back for another piece later in the night, which isn't something he does with cake. Fantastic recipe! Thanks MrsFisher0729 :)
Delicious! I couldn't find a 18.25oz cake mix, so I used a 16oz mix, keeping the other ingredient amounts the same. The cake turned out perfect. Once I mixed all the milks together, it looked like it was way too much, but the cake managed to soak it all in. I ended up whipping the cream a bit too long and it was more of a mousse, but still tasty! I made this for a party and it disappeared in no time.
DELICIOUS! I love the reg. version of Tres Leches Cake, so I knew this would go over well, and it did! I shared some w/ my mom and dad and they loved it too. I also could not find swiss chocolate cake mix, so I used devil's food. To make my life a bit easier, for the icing, I just beat together 2 cups of heavy whipping cream and a box of chocolate instant pudding, until thick, and spread that over top...perfect. This is a definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
The "One Bowl Chocolate Cake III" on this website is the cake mix I use to make this recipe! Also, for those not in America, I found a substitute for half and half: If you have heavy whipping cream and milk, you can make half and half by combining four parts whole milk with one part heavy cream. If you only have light whipping cream, use three parts whole milk and one part light whipping cream.
Everyone was "wow"-ed by this at our party. Used the recipe off the back of the Hershey's Cocoa can for the dry ingredients instead of a boxed cake mix. Left out the expresso powder, but did add 1T Kahlua to the milks. Instead of half-and-half, just used the whole can of evap milk. Cake texture and taste were GREAT. Frosting great too and super easy/quick to make.
I made this recipe for my husband who is from Guanajuato, Mexico, so he is our resident Latin cuisine expert. I make tres leches quite a bit and I wanted to try something a bit different. I couldn't find an 18 oz. box of ANY cake mix, so I went with a 16.5 oz. box of a fudge cake. I left all other ingredients the same. The cake came out good and the icing came out good. The ONLY thing that I will change for next time is the amount of liquid I pour over the cake. Normally, I put more, but I wanted to follow the recipe at least the first time. So, I did and my husband and I both agree that it definitely needed more liquid. Tres leches, typically, are not that dry. They are supposed to be a pretty wet cake. So, all I got was a moist cake, not a tres leches. Overall, a pretty good recipe. I will just need to adjust the amount of liquid.
I've made this for dinner parties three times and twice for my family. It's a delicious hit! Our friends and grandchildren beg for this divine cake (our daughters are always dieting, but they always have a piece anyway). The only change I made was using a stick of melted butter in place of the canola oil (we like our butter around here). Sorry, gotta go -- just getting another one of these cakes out of the oven for a party on Friday.
It was beyond delicious. I had made this for a food day in spanish class, and it was a hit. The consistancy was unique but just added to the experience. The bottom was really moist and the milk congregated down there, then the middle was cake texture, the top was that moist cakey texture, and the frosting tasted like chocolate mousse. YUM! Absolutley making it again!
I tried this recipe for my Mom for mothers day because two of her favorite things are chocolate and tres leches, and it was a big hit. I added a little bit of extra espresso, and then some shaved dark chocolate on top to really add some flavor.
I have taken it to several events, and it is requested by several of my friends as birthday cake of choice. I do add some liquer to it such as Kalula, or a spice rum, or a coffee liquor. It is a hit every time I make it. You can decorate it various ways, my favorite is the chocolate ganache.
This cake is awesome! It's a big hit with my friends and family. I don't necessarily use Swiss chocolate cake, I just use whatever I can find. I also add a little bit of Irish creme to each group of ingredients. It's a rich cake, but everyone finds room for seconds!
This was delicious! I couldn't find swiss chocolate cake mix. I used a dark chocolate mix and good quality dark chocolate cocoa powder for the frosting just because I prefer dark chocolate. I made it a day ahead and refrigerated it overnight. It was rich and chocolatey without being overly sweet. Everyone loved it!
I'm not much of a baker, but this was so easy and simple to make. That's a definite plus in my book. This made a super moist cake and loved the whipped cream topping. My family loved it. This is a keeper!
I made this for my mother-in-laws birthday and it was a hit. I followed some other reviewers suggestions and substituted 1 stick butter, melted for the cake and 1 box instant chocolate pudding along with the heavy whipping cream for the frosting. It turned out beautiful and tasted amazing. My home has been elected the new celebration home from now on!!
My family devoured it.....it was my first try at any tres leche cake and it is definitely a keeper!! I used the 16.5 oz devils food cake mix by Duncan Hines and kept all the liquid the same (as did other users) and it was moist and delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe :)
The cake turned out nicely & everyone enjoyed it. I used a Devil ‘s Food cake mix since I could not find the Swiss Chocolate Cake mix. I added 2 tsp of the instant Espresso and added some amount to the whipped cream frosting. I will make this cake again. Thank you!
This was an excellent recipe. I used the 15 ounce box and it turned out perfectly. Also, I feel based on the 8 hr old cake and overnight in the refrigerator leftovers, it must be made 1 day in advance.
I made this chocolate version for my friends birthday after she introduced the regular version to me a few months ago for my birthday and let me tell you, we both agree its the best cake ever! If you know a chocolate lover, they will definetly love this cake!
Very easy to make...and I made it exactly as stated though I used Duncan Hine's Devil's Food cake mix. My office LOVED IT!!! It's not as wet as a regular tres leches cake but it was still very moist. And I don't know why the recipe calls for 3 cups of heavy whipping cream when one or one and a half should suffice. I had so much frosting left over I am going home to make another cake so I can use it up. This will go on my list of options for my clients. Kudos!!!
This cake was delicious. I made it as a birthday cake for a bunch of us traditional frosting haters and it was a hit. Love the chocolate whipped cream frosting! And it's so much easier to spread and get that 'magazine pretty' look with. Used devils food cake mix, 16oz with no problem. Was surprised that the cake soaked up all the liquid without turning into soup, but it did. I omitted the evaporated milk and replaced it with half and half. Still delish. I let it set overnight in the fridge before frosting, mostly because it was 2am and I didn't have it in me to frost, but also it had more time for it to soak it all up. Will make it again.
I made this for a high school tech week dinner with lots of hungry teens and it went over well. Out of necessity due to lack of ingredients at 10:30pm, I used Devils Food Cake mix and substituted 1/2 tsp fine ground espresso coffee for the instant. I also didn't have cocoa powder, so I used Ghirardelli Chocolate Mocha Cocoa mix instead of cocoa powder (and yes, it was sweetened), so I only used 2 TBL for the cake and 1/4 cup for the frosting (with 2 cups whipping cream and 2/3 cup confectioners sugar). It turned out awesome and I just called it "Chocolate Mocha Tres Leches Cake." I will probably make it the same way next time because the mocha added a nice touch (albeit probably not as traditional). Yum!
I give it 5 for taste and easy but problem here is with the directions if you notice ur using the coco 2 x in the recipe and u give no clear instructions how to use it... please fix... but in all people this is a great way to make the cake... family loves it ! and its better 2 days after refrigerated lol
wow! wonderful recipe! I used Devils Food Chocolate cake mix and added 1 teaspoon of of Mexican Vanilla to the batter -- also added 1 tablespoon of Coffee Liqueur... this cake needs no frosting.. Yummy
This was a hit with everyone who tried it. My mom even asked for the recipe after one bite. I had everything on hand except the chocolate box mix and coffee. I substituted the cake mix with a butter cake mix and a box of chocolate pudding mix, combine them dry until it all looks chocolate, then continue like directed.
Easy to Make, Moist, Delicious, hit of the 4th of July party. My new go to!
I forgot the chocolate milk and the espresso in the cake but it was still delicious! I also used Cool Whip with the unsweetened cocoa powder on top. The best part was that it wasn’t too sweet. My girls didn’t really like the cake part but they liked the topping. My brother (whose birthday it was) really enjoyed it.
