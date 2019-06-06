Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

This is a fabulous cake! Ever since I made it my family has been begging me to make it again. Love that. Very easy to make to which is always a plus. I couldn't find the Swiss chocolate cake so I ended up using Devil's Food. I realized when I was making it that my cake mix was 16 oz and not the 18.25 called for. I wasn't sure what would happen since it was a smaller box so I cut the chocolate milk down to 1 cup. It worked nicely. When I was making this my hubby and my boys were thinking it was going to be weird since you pour all the milks over the cake, but they all loved it. When I went to make the frosting I realized I only had 1 1/2 cups of cream so I had to cut the frosting in half :( Still really good. Hubby even went back for another piece later in the night, which isn't something he does with cake. Fantastic recipe! Thanks MrsFisher0729 :)

