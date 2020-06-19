Baked Hawaiian Sandwiches

These ham and turkey sliders on Hawaiian rolls are topped with a honey-mustard sauce, then baked until golden brown. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties... They're always a hit! Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to bake.

Recipe by CBLEWETT

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a rack into lower half of the oven and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Arrange bottom halves of Hawaiian rolls on a baking sheet. Place a half slice each of ham, Swiss cheese, smoked turkey, and provolone cheese onto each roll bottom. Place top halves onto each bottom to make sandwiches.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; stir in sugar, dried onion flakes, poppy seeds, and honey mustard until mixture is smooth and sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes; brush over the tops of each sandwich.

  • Bake sandwiches on the preheated oven's lower rack until tops are golden brown and fillings are hot, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 77.6mg; sodium 488.4mg. Full Nutrition
