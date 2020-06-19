Baked Hawaiian Sandwiches

I made this for a work pot luck and it was a big hit. I assembled the sandwiches in two 13x9x1 disposable pans, but line the bottom with the bottom of the the roll box. Then wrapped them tight will plastic and placed in fridge. I melted the topping ingredients and covered and left on stove off over night. So the dehydrated onions soaked in the melted butter over night and were soft. The next morning got up and reheated the toppings some just to melt back to a spreading temp. Took the sandwich rolls out and spread the topping on them. I did lower the temp to 350 and put rack next to the top slot. Read a lot of reviews about bottoms burning. 400 seemed hot for just warming and melting the cheeses. your not really cooking them you just want them hot and melted cheese. After about 20 to 25 min. I pulled them out and covered with aluminum foil. With the side touching the rolls sprayed with cooking spray to prevent sticking to the tops. Placed them in a insulated shopping bag to carry into work. Everyone loved them and were one of the first items of the pot luck to disappear! Would give a five but not real crazy about that topping combination. Might try some other spices next time.