Baked Hawaiian Sandwiches

These ham and turkey sliders on Hawaiian rolls are topped with a honey-mustard sauce, then baked until golden brown. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties... They're always a hit! Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to bake.
This is an amazing recipe. I always make 3 packages at one time. Some of you have mentioned your sandwiches burning on the bottom. I always bake mine at 350° and I put them back into their cardboard/cardstock container before baking. Then I place the container directly on a baking sheet or foil lined baking sheet to reduce clean up time. They have never burned. I just bake until the cheese is melted. I do not like Swiss cheese so we always make 1 ham and provolone, 1 turkey and provolone, and 1 roast beef and muenster. I try and make enough sauce to spoon a tablespoon of sauce on each mini sandwich. I make sure and slice before saucing...so that all the goodness runs down between each roll. Everyone always asks for the recipe...and I always say...I'm sworn to secrecy. For enough sauce for 3 packages of 12 rolls I use 2 sticks of butter 1/2 cup sugar 3 Tbs mustard 3 Tbs poppy seeds 3 Tbs minced onions You can put the sandwiches back in their packaging and freeze if you wish to make some ahead of time. Just thaw them out in the fridge the day before. Make it! It's awesome!
A big hit for tailgating. Everyone loved them, children included. Did not use onion flakes b/c I don't stock those in the pantry. I also lined the cookie sheet with parchment paper to keep the bottoms from burning. They turned out perfect.
YUM! I scaled the recipe back, but followed it exactly otherwise. I was very hesitant on adding the sugar, but I did, and it was an awesome addition! I LOVED the way the sugar topping almost candied the tops of the sandwiches, and gave the sandwiches a great flavor. Keep an eye on these while they're baking, so the bottoms don't get too dark. I will def be mkaing these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I absolutely LOVE making these sandwiches! They are always a hit at parties. And honestly you can use whatever kind of cheese/meat you have on hand. The key is making the sauce on top of the sandwiches. You can't skip that part. I even take it a step further and put the spread on the inside of the bun for extra flavor. Such a great recipe thank you!!
I made these for a luncheon and in a few minutes, they were gone and several people ask me for the recipe: I made a few small changes. I used a small sweet onion instead of onion flakes, I used 1 tbsp of dijon mustard and 1 tbsp of honey instead of honey mustard. I spread 1/2 of the mixture inside the sliders and brushed the remainder on the top. Gave them a better texture. Will make this again for church or business potlucks!
I've used allrecipes for many many years and have never reviewed a recipe.....until today! I made these for a family gathering and man, what a hit! Everyone LOVED them! I made them exactly as written except for making and cooking in a 9x13 glass dish and didn't use poppy seeds. They fit nice and tight in a 9x13. I cut them before topping so the sauce could get between the sandwiches. They were PERFECT! Will definitely make again!
These were delicious! I served them during a football game and everyone loved them. Including my husband who is very picky. You have to watch closely though when cooking the butter, sugar and the other stuff that goes in it to make sure it does not carmelize before you get it on the bread. Will deff be making these again.
Fantastic!!! My family is very picky and it was a hit! I didn't have any poppy seeds or swiss cheese, but no one missed them. We also had guests over who requested them again. I did use the parchment paper to prevent burning (be careful when you pull them out of the oven to prevent them from sliding off). My husband is so picky about trying anything new and he raved about them!!
Made this for New Year's Eve and it was a huge hit! I tweaked the sauce slightly and used onion powder to make it more kid friendly, and swapped out the honey mustard for Kraft honey mustard dressing. This made for a nice, creamy sauce. I found it best to bake covered until cheese begins to melt, then just 5 -7 minutes uncovered as the tops do brown rather quickly. This recipe is a definite keeper with so many possibilities.
OMG!!!! This was so freaking good!! I made this as a quick lunch. I didnt have the onion flakes or the poppy seeds. I also used real turkey that my mom had cooked and i had havardy cheese and white american. Even with thoes sub. It was great. Next time I will add the poppy, onoin flakes and I think a little bit of mayo. I wouldnt change the havardy cheese or the real turkey. Either way I love love love this little sandwich.
I made these up at our camp. I put them on a foil lined baking sheet pan and grilled them. They went so fast at a gathering ,everyone brought something. Many many request for the recipe.My husband raved about them. And said when I review it to give them 10 stars ! I said I can only give them 5 stars. And I have to say they are worth that and more. I rarely give 5 stars.....Oh I omitted the onion, only because I did not have any onion flakes. But I also knew of a few people there that do not like onions. Still they were good..
I made these for a tailgate party. Usually my husband is a very plain-Jane- don't-experiment on me- kind of food guy. He grew up with plain ham on a roll with butter and thought that was great once upon a time. After all these years his taste buds have grown up a little because he loved these! In fact, he suggested adding sliced onion and horseradish to the recipe somehow. (Yeah, I am not THAT adventurous!) I think it if fabulous just like it is! So excited to have one left for my lunch today- yummy!!! GREAT recipe!
Really good! Next time though I will reduce the heat a little and put the pan in the middle of the oven because the bottoms got a little burned. Fortunately, my husband likes that charred taste!
Jodi Garvin
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2018
I made these for the first time for a group of 25 and just crossed my fingers! They turned out AMAZING!! I took the advice and made them all up the day before, labeled the cardboard boxes as to which sandwiches were what and put them back on the bags and in a cooler outside overnight (northern/cold climate). When it was time to bake I added the melted butter to the premixed dry ingredients, spooned it on and baked (in the cardboard tray they come in as suggested and each tray in a separate foil baking tin) and none of them burned.....received numerous compliments and the leftovers were great reheated as well!! Will be making again!
I am surprised by the negative review. I took these to a party and everyone loved them. I had more compliments on this sandwich than any other dish I have taken to parties. This was a huge hit! Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this twice,but this was the first time using this particular recipe with the sugar added. This was a MASSIVE hit, people were going nuts! I did add some worcestshire and used swiss instead of provolone. Delicious and I will definitely make this again!
I made this for a work pot luck and it was a big hit. I assembled the sandwiches in two 13x9x1 disposable pans, but line the bottom with the bottom of the the roll box. Then wrapped them tight will plastic and placed in fridge. I melted the topping ingredients and covered and left on stove off over night. So the dehydrated onions soaked in the melted butter over night and were soft. The next morning got up and reheated the toppings some just to melt back to a spreading temp. Took the sandwich rolls out and spread the topping on them. I did lower the temp to 350 and put rack next to the top slot. Read a lot of reviews about bottoms burning. 400 seemed hot for just warming and melting the cheeses. your not really cooking them you just want them hot and melted cheese. After about 20 to 25 min. I pulled them out and covered with aluminum foil. With the side touching the rolls sprayed with cooking spray to prevent sticking to the tops. Placed them in a insulated shopping bag to carry into work. Everyone loved them and were one of the first items of the pot luck to disappear! Would give a five but not real crazy about that topping combination. Might try some other spices next time.
I used thin sliced turkey instead of ham, honey mustard instead of Dijon, and I Can't Believe Its Not Butter instead of butter. I fixed it for a group meeting and there were none left! I will make it again. It was very easy to put together, too. I made it the night before so I cooked it for about 30 minutes, covered with foil until the last 5 minutes. Great crowd pleaser!
All my family and friends loves them!!!! We have a non-pork eater in the family, so I'll split these with ham/swiss only on some and turkey/provolone only on others. I've also done some with roast beef/swiss. No matter how we combine the meats and cheeses, they all turn out TASTY!
Delicious ! These sandwiches can be reheated for several days and don't lose their charm. I followed the recipe, but was careless measuring the mustard, which gave it a slightly bitter taste. Next time I make them I will be careful to give tablespoons that are scrapped off to make them even! This is important because the combo of butter, mustard flavors are delicious! I made a similar recipe earlier, so I know what a great flavor it is. It's important to use a spoon to put the mixture on the sandwiches, it looks better, and that keeps the butter mixture and the poppy seeds from separating.
These were soooo good. I am craving them constantly! I cooked them at 350 degrees also. If they start to get too brown just put a piece of aluminum foil over them that is sprayed with nonstick spray. Everyone raved about them.
This was an excellent lunch! Can't have Hawaiian rolls due to allergies but used Challah and it was delish:) Made the sandwich with no cheese and spread some of the butter mixture on the inside of the sandwich prior to baking. I will definitely be making these again.
The topping was too tangy for some guests, the onion was still dry and crunchy and the butter made it a bit soggy. Perhaps just lightly brushing the top with butter and a sparse sprinkling of poppy seeds?
Made this the night before except for the butter topping, kept it foil covered in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning, added the butter topping and baked them as directed. Served it for a business luncheon and got good reviews all around! Will definitely make again and may try different meats and cheeses. I think it would work as well.
I made these for a Super Bowl party and they were a hit! You know it is when people you don't know ask for the recipe! I added extra meat and extra cheese. I also 1.5x the sauce that goes on top and realized while they were baking that might cause the sauce to be too sweet. It was a little sweet but still very very tasty. Next time, I'll 1.5x everything else except the sugar. A highly recommended recipe!
The family loved them! Used Ken's Lite Honey Mustard Salad Dressing instead of the mustard. Used Cheddar cheese on one pan and Swiss on the other because some don't like Swiss. Both were very good. Brushed the INSIDE of the top layer of rolls with sauce, placed the rolls on top, and then poured the rest of the sauce over the finished stack as someone else had suggested. Will definitely fix again!
This was a big hit at my Xmas party, too. We had lots of food, but I wanted a small bite sized sandwich. I purchased a 1 pound tray of assorted cheeses from Costco & another 1/2 pound of cheese. Used some sliced ham because I had it from another recipe, but used about 5 7oz packages of sliced turkey. Used 5 packages of the Hawaiian Rolls, and cut them in half to make a diamond-shaped small bite. Added some garlic, too. A friend wants to come over next year to help, and learn how to make them. I had one extra set of premade sandwiches, so just froze them. For the next week or so, I would take out 2 or 3 for dinner or lunch. Used the packaging they came in. Baked frozen at 350 for about 18 - 20 minutes.
These are delicious. I made some with just turkey and some with just ham. For my vegetarian friends, I roasted some marinated portabella mushrooms to use in place of the meat. Unfortunately, my first tray burnt to a crisp. Reducing the temperature to 350 worked better on the rest. Watch them closely.
These are so yummy! Made them for dinner last week and everyone went back for seconds! I am definitely going to take these to the next family party, and we will definitely be having them again for dinner!
Big hit at my baby shower! I followed the recipe exactly and they were gooey on the inside with a nice crunch on the outside. Had people asking for the recipe before we even finished!! Will make again!
Just made this dish for dinner. Even though I lined the bottom of the baking tray with parchment paper, the tray still burned on the bottom rack. I’d say just keep the tray in the middle and play it safe. I also followed some other suggestions and brushed the topping on the inside of the top part of the bun, as well as the top of the bun. I found the taste to be on the sweet side and in need of something to make the flavor pop, such as a pickle. Aside from these things, they are striking looking and not difficult at all to make.
This was excellent. Made ahead of time and put in freezer (minus topping). Let thaw before baking. I made less of the topping to keep it a little healthier and less greasy. These were gobbled up in no time. Will definitely make again.
These were gone in two minutes on New Year's Eve! They are amazing, only substitute I used is using epicure onion dip instead of the onion flakes(I didn't have onion flakes) worked amazingly. It's my boyfriend's new favorite!
i made these for a New Year's Eve party. Everyone loved them. Next time I will lower the oven temp to 300 as i cooked them as directed at 400 and took them out after 6.5 minutes as I smelled them burning. They turned out a little too crunchy and some of the bottoms were burned and that was with parchment paper. I would use real honey mustard too. I made mine and things were a little too sticky. All in all the party goers loved them.
I had this at a wedding and loved it! We don't like it too sweet, so I changed the sauce a little. I used the butter, spicy brown mustard, a heaping spoon of horseradish and about a tablespoon of honey. I might try this with regular rolls instead of King's because the King's are sweet. I like the King's rolls but some of my family does not.
These sandwiches are great hot or cold. I made them to take along on a road trip and they were as delicious cold as they were when they were hot. I didn't have any poppyseeds but the sandwiches were great without them.
We have a girl's get together once a month. I made these for them and used carving board ham and Turkey. The only thing I left out was the poppy seeds. I also cooked the sauce a little bit longer and it was like caramelized! So good! The girls raved about them! I had a few left over and warmed them in the microwave the next day, and they were just as good! Thank you great recipe!
I made these on a baking sheet with parchment paper, lower rack at 400. In less than 10 minutes the bottoms were black! I had to throw the bottoms away and combine the tops into one sandwich. I will try again but at lower temp and not on the lower rack.
These are wonderful. I followed the suggestion of a reviewer who puts the rolls back into the packaging tray before baking, then puts it on baking sheet and bakes at 350 for 15 - 20 min. Rave reviews from all the guests. My husband thought they were too sweet. Next time I will make a few without the delicious glaze.
Amazing recipe. I made this for the first time today as a appetizer/snack for a family get together, and all got eaten. It was my first time making these and everyone raved about the sauce on top. I was even asked by my family to make more sauce soon and put it a jar to add to other foods!
This is a wonderful recipe!!! I took it to a baby shower at work and everyone loved them. I don't really eat meat, so I left one of the rolls meatless just so I could try it when they were done and it was really good! I made some for my boyfriend as well, and the next day he was asking for more. I didn't change anything in the recipe. I will definitely be making these again.
Sarah Elizabeth Carey
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2015
I made the recipe by the exact instructions. The only thing I did different was I baked the sandwiches on parchment paper so that the bottoms wouldn't burn. Turned out great!
These little sandwiches are completely amazing! I loved the flavors the topped rolls gave the sliders. I used some leftover turkey meat along with ham and provolone cheese. I made my own homemade honey mustard and these instantly turned into one of my new favorites.
Topping was a tad too sweet for my family so the next time I made these I cut the sugar down a bit and used spicy brown right on the sandwiches (skipping the kids since they dont care for spicy) and left out the honey mustard. THis met our liking a bit better than the original recipe
The sauce that you spread over the top of these sandwiches was wonderful! It made them so sweet and perfect. I used just ham and swiss cheese inside because that was what I had to use up, but the sauce on top was the real secret to the success. I think it'd be great on any type of toasted sandwich.
Oh my, did a trial run last week. Taking them to a baby shower today. Perfect! I did middle rack at 350, covered until last 5 minutes as someone previously suggested. I used a 13x9 glass dish with parchment paper on bottom. Holy Smokes!
Since finding this recipe, I have made this 3 weekends in a row. The first two were for guests. With such outstanding reviews, I am making a patch this weekend just for my family. I followed the recipe to the letter. The only difference is I line the baking sheet with parchment paper based on reviews that mentioned sticking. Oh! And I put in toothpicks for the cooking (the tops slide off sometimes). I am very cautious to pull them out after they sliders have cooled.
MAKE THESE SANDWICHES. I have an old recipe I've had forever for baked ham sandwiches, and I'm never going to use it again. The sauce on these sandwiches is incredibly delicious. I'm already brainstorming what other foods I can put it on. I made the recipe almost exactly as is, except I omitted the poppy seeds as all they do for us is get stuck in our teeth. I also would recommend decreasing the baking time. I only baked mine for 12 minutes and they were still browner on top than I would've liked. Still delicious though.
I made these for a baby shower. They were a hit! Everyone loved them. I followed the recipe except I took “Katie Johnson Swope’s” advice, make sure you slice before brushing w/sauce. This is to make sure the sauce gets into every nook & cranny (yum) also not as messy to slice. Katie your idea was brilliant as far as placing sandwiches back into cardboard/card stock container then place this on a cookie sheet and baking at 350• for 15 to 20 min. Mine came out perfect. No burning at all on the bottom. ??????
I made these last night for my knitting group and they were a big hit!! I'm sure the original recipe is fabulous, but I made a few changes: used all Swiss cheese (that's how I found the recipe: looking to use up Swiss cheese); used just ham, no turkey; omitted poppy seeds, and slightly reduced amount of onion flakes but that was a mistake--definitely use the full 1/4 cup--substituted 1/2 Tbsp grainy mustard and 1/2 Tbsp honey for the honey mustard. Next time I will try with the full amount of onions, with a bit extra mustard, and the poppy seeds. Line your pan with parchment paper so you don't have to worry about them sticking to your baking sheet. Will definitely be making these again!! Oh, and I'm with the other reviewer who said he/she could drink the sauce!!
