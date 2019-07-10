Curried Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

This is almost the exact recipe I grew up eating (and I was also known to request it for my birthdays!) Precooked rotisserie chickens weren't at every grocery when I was little. My mom always just cooked boneless tenders or breasts, then cubed. As a super lazy grownup cook, I buy precooked frozen chicken breast cubes and use frozen broccoli florets. The one thing I've done differently over the years is to increase the amount of curry powder. I'm up to about 2 tablespoons, but I really love curry. Don't tinker with the lemon juice! I've left it out by mistake, and tried extra "just to see". The first had no zip, and the second was awful. I have also had good success freezing, just add the corn flakes after it comes out of the freezer to keep them from getting too soggy. Crushed corn Chex works great, too. My family likes it with rice. Worth making enough to have leftovers!