Curried Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

This chicken and broccoli casserole is my 13-year-old son's favorite dish and the one he requests for every one of his birthdays. It is very good and combines the creamy texture of the cheese sauce with the crunchy texture of the corn flakes. It is a standby meal and easy to make, freeze, and bake at a later date. You can freeze it up to 6 months. If frozen, bake uncovered for 1 hour.
Do yourself a flavor and lighten this dish up by substituting 1 cup of Plain, non-fat Yoghurt for the cup of Mayo! I'm never going back to the mayo again! Add salt to taste after if you prefer, however I assure you the taste of this dish will not be altered! Mom made this recipe at least twice a month for my entire teenage life. With that said, I feel I have earned the ability to comment on and tweak this recipe...(A single working mother, mom disliked food prep and simply didn't have the time to cook extravagant meals for four kids). She would make this recipe with frozen broccoli and diced chicken breast.) *Please note, raw chicken adds substantial cooking time.* I remember this dish with its over abundance of fat laden mayo feeling too heavy. I also recently tried lightening this recipe with lite mayo instead and still, it tasted too heavy.
Curried Chicken & Broccoli Casserole Haiku: "Bit too lemony. And saw no need for 'layers.' Just moosh together." Not sure what the point was of layering broccoli, then chicken, then the soup/mayo mixture, so I just mixed them together. We also thought that 1/4 c. of lemon juice was too much. AR's "Chicken LaPaloma" is very similar to this, and I think I like it better b/c it has less lemon juice. The curry is the real stand-out here; it's unlikely that I'll ever make a chick/brocc casserole w/o it. Oh the only thing that I changed was topping half of it w/ French-fried onions (my daughter's fave casserole topper), and the other half w/ bran flakes that I'd mixed w/ a little melted butter, as I find corn flakes too sweet for some reason.
This was a great recipe!!! I added cooked penne noodles with the broccoli and chicken in a bowl and poured that as the bottom layer. Then added real bacon bits on top of the cheese (I used more cheese then suggested, because I love cheese) with the crushed corn flakes on top which added a ton of flavor. I will definitally be making this again!!!
This is almost the exact recipe I grew up eating (and I was also known to request it for my birthdays!) Precooked rotisserie chickens weren't at every grocery when I was little. My mom always just cooked boneless tenders or breasts, then cubed. As a super lazy grownup cook, I buy precooked frozen chicken breast cubes and use frozen broccoli florets. The one thing I've done differently over the years is to increase the amount of curry powder. I'm up to about 2 tablespoons, but I really love curry. Don't tinker with the lemon juice! I've left it out by mistake, and tried extra "just to see". The first had no zip, and the second was awful. I have also had good success freezing, just add the corn flakes after it comes out of the freezer to keep them from getting too soggy. Crushed corn Chex works great, too. My family likes it with rice. Worth making enough to have leftovers!
My family liked this one (except for the super picky eater who doesn't like anything made with cream soups). I found it to be a little too lemon-y from the juice. And I should have drained the broccoli better as it ended up being a little runny in the bottom. Next time I'll cut down the lemon juice by half and then I think the flavour balance would work better for me.
Haven't made it yet, but other than using a rotisserre chicken, fresh broccoli and curry powder it's like a favorite of my family for many years, called "Chicken Divan" from a BH&G casserole cookbook, SO it's got to be delicious because we like Spice Islands curry powder too. By the way I usually use leftover turkey (I freeze the dark meat we don't eat along with white meat, sliced/cubed/bits and pieces--doesn't matter it's good for so many recipes. Going to make this one ASAP. Thanks for the hint about making up ahead and freezing for when you need a quick meal. I line my baking dish so after it is frozen I can lift it out of the pan--freeing it for other dishes.
My husband kept getting more helpings but it was a bit too lemony for my taste. I always make recipes according to directions the first time and then adjust going forward. I will make again and increase the curry to 1 T (we love curry) and cut the lemon juice at least in half.
This was ok for a week night meal. I read the previous comments and put just over half of the amount of lemon juice in and it was still pretty lemony. I also used sour cream instead of mayo to lighten it up. Over all it is decent and has a lot of potential. I cooked some bacon and cut it up and put on top towards the end of the baking time. You can do a lot with this, which is a pretty good start.
this is good instead of lemon juice I use a teaspoon of mustard. I also serve it with rice. I really like it with cornflakes. I used to top it with crushed crackers or bread crumbs but cornflakes is much better.Also i have left the chicken out before and added extra veggies. Mushrooms are especially good.
Great recipe! Based on other's feedback, I used only 1/4 the amount of lemon juice required. I also omitted any carb toppings because I'm doing a low carb, high fat diet. Perfect recipe! And my daughter, who griped about having to eat casserole for dinner, got seconds. My favorite chicken, broccoli, cheese casserole hands down!
Excellent recipe. Like another poster I always called this chicken divan but my recipe has two major differences. Less lemon (1 tbsp) and add 1/4 cup white wine. I use an inexpensive chardonnay and NOT cooking wine. I don't use the corn flakes but I don't think this impacts the taste.
I took the suggestion and cut back on the lemon and mayo added a small chopped onion also used a bag of frozen chopped Broccoli instead cause that is what I had. I threw in about 2 cup of uncooked egg noodles so added 1 cup of water. Covered it for 30 min so the noodles would cook right. Uncovered and added the corn flakes with the finished cook time. EXCELLENT If you freeze this with the uncooked noodles no need to cover it when you cook it. the unfreezing process with finish the noodles just right
This is really good! It's one of those meals that I grew up eating and now make for my kids. The only changes I make are 1) adding more broccoli, 2)making my own cream of chicken soup instead of using canned, and MOST IMPORTANTLY, 3)using seasoned croutons in place of the cornflakes. This adds more flavor and a better crunch than just plain corn flakes.
I made this exactly as called for and it was a tremendous hit with my family. I put it together early in the day, refrigerated it, and pulled it out for dinner. I added the cornflakes and almonds at the last minute before putting it in the oven. Perfect! I have a similar recipe without the curry which we all liked, but the curry adds so much flavor. Thank you!
This was good. I used leftover rotisserie chicken we had, which made this recipe so easy and fairly quick to make. It was good, but I followed the suggestions of some reviewers and added a little extra curry. Next time I will add a little less curry than what is called for as it was over-powering to us. Thank you for a quick, easy mid-week dinner.
Very tasty! I added elbow macaroni to it. Besides that, the only change I made was that I put the chicken, broccoli and macaroni in a bowl. I mixed the soup, mayo, lemon juice and spices in a bowl and then added it to the chicken mixture. I mixed that together and put it in the 9x13 baking dish. Put the cheese on and then the corn flakes. Came out delicious! Will make this again!
Halved the lemon and tripled the curry to bring this more in line with our personal taste and also used yogurt instead of mayo as others reviewers have suggested, so even though I changed the recipe a bit, I'm giving it five stars because it is a good combination of ingredients no matter the proportions. I will make this again.
This is “deconstructed chicken divan” that I used to make regularly many years ago. This is an easier version and taste pretty much the same. We both enjoyed it, but truthfully I thought it was a bit dry. I think I would add some more liquid or sour cream to allow the sauce to spread more evenly on the lower vegetables and chicken. I also added more curry as we really like it that way. Other than that, I would recommend you try it. I served it over rice along with a salad.
3 1/2 - 4 stars. I knew when I saw that this was made with canned soup, that it wouldn't be my style of cooking. But, I made it anyway. If the sauce was made from scratch, it would have warranted 5 stars. I doubt if I would make this again. My husband did like it, but I'd rather use these ingredients in another way, a more healthy way. I also wasn't happy to use 1 cup of mayo...wow, this is a high calorie dish. I think I would have also liked it with more chicken and less sauce.
My mil makes this and it is so good. Well today I was craving it so I made it. Way to much liquid. I used half of what the directions required me to mix and even that I think was to much. Not sure why but it really wasn't that good. Then I saw another one that used a lot less and cream of broccolii. I think I'll try that one next time. Now my stomach feels bloated and not so happy.
I used sour cream instead of mayo, French fried onions instead of cornflakes and frozen instead of fresh broccoli. I also used 1 tin of cream of mushroom and 1 tin of cream of chicken instead of 2 tins of cream of chicken, added some parsley and onion powder , used about 1/2 the lemon juice called for and increased the curry to 1&1/2 teaspoons.
This casserole came out delicious with a few changes as suggested by some other reviews. I made my own creamy chicken soup since I didn’t have the store cans. I also sauté chopped onion & celery & added in with broccoli. I also added almost 1 cup of white wine to the sauce as the sauce became too thick or I can make the creamy chicken soup less thick. I also used sour cream instead of mayonnaise, a small lemon and double the curry amount. My family suggested to add wild rice next time.
I add rice on the bottom (Uncle Bens wild and brown package). I also substitute one can of the chicken soup for 1 cream of mushroom. It takes away that yellowish color and adds some flavor. 1/4 cup of lemon juice seems excessive....so I cut down on that. We make this at least once a month...a keeper!
This is a hit with my family. I've made it a few times now. The only change I make is I omit the lemon juice. This can be a super fast dinner if I buy the bags of pre-chopped broccoli and containers of oven roasted chicken pieces from Costco - pricier that way, but a great time saver.
Yes. I have been making this for years. I cook rice and put it in the pan first before adding the rest of the ingredients. I use less lemon juice and I use cubed sour dough bread instead of the corn flakes.
I followed this recipe exactly as written. This has to be one recipe out of many that I have to disagree with most of the reviews. This recipe was very disappointing. My family of 5 all thought it was just ok. The curry taste overwhelmed the dish and basically ruined it. I will never make this again.
I read the comments and decided to use 1/8 cup of lemon juice instead of 1/4. People said it was too lemony with 1/4. So I cut it in half and it was excellent! This was my first time making it. My husband and I truly loved this. We will definitely be making this again!
I made this on Sunday for the first time and it was great. I made some changes including adding more curry powder. The next time I make it, I will add more cheese and more broccoli. The one bunch was definitely not enough.
Have made with rotisserie Chicken and with regular chicken breasts.... Delicious either way, entire family loves it. I used 3 chicken breasts, seasoned and sautéed them. I don't like canned cream soups, so I use a homemade cream soup substitute which I make in the same pan I sauteed the chicken. I then whisked about 1/2 C of sour cream (instead of Mayo), 2 tsp of curry and a couple of dashes of lemon juice. Add broccoli and cook for a few minutes. Add cheese and chicken and mix well. Pour into greased pan. For the topping I melted 2tbsp of butter and mixed with 1+C of panko breadcrumbs with a dash each of Italian seasoning and curry. Baked covered for about 35min then uncover to brown topping. I keep forgetting to add Parmesan cheese to the topping but, next time. I usually serve it with egg noodles, yummm
this was very easy, I shared it with 2 of my neighbors and they really liked it and so did I. I made exactly as the recipe but I only had one can of cream of chicken soup so I subbed. it with a can of cream of broccoli soup. oh my I am so glad I did was just amazing. I served over angel hair pasta,
Omg, the cholesterol, and salt! Way too much of both. Use yogurt (family won't notice) , low sodium soups, add no salt, use Mrs. Dash "no salt" instead if you need more seasoning. Reduce lemon slightly, reduce the cheese.
I basically followed the directions exactly. I did not use a store cooked chicken but prepared skinless chicken breasts with granulated garlic. This recipe is a keeper. It was just plain delicious. I served it over rice. Next time I will add more curry.
I came across a can of water chestnuts when I got the soup from the pantry. I drained, chopped them up and added them. Turned out fine. I only make half the recipe when it's only one or two of us. With a couple spoonfuls of rice added and a bit of cottage cheese, the half recipe made enough for six lunches for me; I froze some. Our family has been making this dish for a few years because we like it so much. We know it by a different name.
This was very good. I used cream of mushroom because I didn't have the cream of chicken, I added a bit of left-over gravy to it from my home roasted chicken, didn't have cornflakes so used bread crumbs. It was very good but too lemony. I'll make it again and just skip the lemon juice and it'll be worth 5 stars.
Added 8 oz cooked shells and used 6 oz Greek yogurt and 1/4 c Mayo-used boneless skinless thighs and added juices from chicken to sauce.
Sounds delish but wondering how to adjust it for lactose free... Can use lactose free cream, milk and cheese but what substitutes for cream of chicken soup? Maybe chicken broth thickened with corn starch. Ideas.
Very good! I used a curry spice rub as I ran out of pure curry powder, to which I added 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of celery because that’s all I had. I didn’t have corn flakes ,so I sprinkled a half of bag of whole wheat herb stuffing mix and 1/2 cup of crushed French fried onions as suggested by other reviewers. I spayed the topping with butter flavor cooking spray ,and cooked it on high for 3 1/2 hrs in the slow cooker. I’ll be putting it on my favorite list of slow cooker recipes.
Made the recipe precisely as written, and will definitely make it again. I served it over rice, and particularly loved the crunchy topping. The only slight change would be to reduce or eliminate the lemon juice. It seemed to overpower the other flavors.
I doubled the amount of curry and halved the amount of lemon juice concentrate. Of course, everybody is different, but I think that the basis of this recipe is awesome, easy, and delicious. The beauty of it is that you can tweak it out any which way you like to suit your preference! Bon Apetit
This was excellent with the following changes: I used a cup of sour cream instead of mayo, a third of a small lemon, about 1/2 cup of dry white wine (I eyeballed it), and more curry than the recipe called for (eyeballed that too and tasted as I went along). I also sauteed an onion and celery mix I had on hand and added that. I used frozen broccoli.--no microwave. I let it sit in a strainer for about an hour and then I mixed everything together rather than layer. The broccoli was cooked but slightly firm, not mushy. I topped with a mixture of Ritz crackers and french fried onion and topped with shredded sharp cheddar. It was a huge hit. I added the wine because the sauce, with the 2 soups and the sour cream was too thick. Adding the wine added great flavor and loosened the sauce up. Use a dry white, not a chardonnay or something too sour. The family loved it.
I can't believe I found this receipt, it goes a long way back. I first made it over 30 years ago. I found if I left out the lemon and the curry everyone loved it otherwise I had some that would not eat too much of it.
This is a great, easy and tasty recipe. Creamy with a little added flavor with the curry. Everyone in my family loved it and we have varying tastes. Served it over white jasmine rice. Comfort food for sure!!!
This is a day after Thanksgiving tradition in our house. We use leftover turkey, only 2T of lemon juice, cream of whatever, and leftover stuffing as the topping. The lemon brightens it a little, but not so much that it tastes lemony. To me, the curry is what makes this amazing!
Simple, easy and good. Made as written except I accidentally poured the sauce over the broccoli before adding the chicken (evidently I couldn't read, ha! ). I ended up just mixing the chicken into the sauce so it wouldn't get dry. You could easily just mix everything together without layering it and it would be just fine. I didn't have a problem with it tasting too lemony like other reviewers stated. I love the crunch the corn flakes gives to the dish. I also used a three-cheese blend that included sharp cheddar which gave it an additional little tang to go along with the lemon.
This is the exact recipe I’ve always made. Always runs out so good. I use 2 chicken breast and fry them with salt and pepper first I then cook my rice with a teaspoon of curry as well and it’s SO a good!
Made it to the directions. Too "rich". Too "lemony" almost like the curry is added to cover the flavour of the left overs that were used to create this dish initially. Just throw it all in, cleanout the fridge, oh and the cereal that's gone stale... what?!! Not tasty.
This was good as we love the curry flavour in it. I doubled the curry amount and probably added a little bit more cheese but all in all it was a good convenient easy weeknight dinner. I loved using the rotisserie chicken to save time.
OK to good. A little on the salty side. If I make again, I will omit the extra salt and pepper. Served over rice, which was good. More cheese than I usually like. Broccoli was crisp. I would probably precook for 5 minutes instead of 2-3. I will probably make again and play with the recipe.
I've made muy own rendition of this recipe for years, never even knew it was it's own thing. This is different mainly because of the curry. I'm usually not a great fan of curry but this dish is delicious! I used Sour cream in place of mayonnaise and a little less lemon juice. I added egg noodles as to not have to make a side dish. I used tons of cheese because my family and I love cheese so I add in Velveeta cheese into the mix topped with breadcrumbs and shredded cheese and then fresh crumbled bacon!
I made the recipe as posted with the exception of the corn flakes. We don't eat corn flakes so I substituted crushed Ritz crackers with a little melted butter. Came out great. Great way to use up leftover chicken. I cut the recipe in 1/2 since it is only my husband and I. This one is a keeper.
I love this recipe! When I crave comfort food and curry, I make this. I make my own curry spices in a big jar and use that as the curry spice called for in the recipe. I make enough so that I can freeze 2 or 3 portions.
This recipe turned out amazingly! I didn’t have corn flakes so I put potato sticks on top. Absolutely delicious! At first I was a little leery because the curry smelled very strong and I didn’t know if it was going to be too much, but it ended up being just right and not overpowering. This is a favorite for sure!
I was very disappointed. In order to get it cooked through and through, I baked it for over 1 hour. As a result, the broccoli was cooked to mush. The cheese topping took away from the dish. If I make it again, broccoli will be on the side, not part of the dish.
My husband really liked this meal. I did add sautéed mushrooms and 1&1/2 cups of cooked rice. I did a mixture of wild rice and differs types of rice. Costco. Delicious. I'll definitely make this again.
Husband liked the crunchiness (I didn't have corn flakes so I used Great Grains pecan cereal). My adult son didn't like the curry. I thought it was just ok but I'm sure I'll be making it again because my husband liked it so much.
