Parchment Baked Salmon
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
Don't be afraid to bake salmon in parchment. It's a great method for keeping your expensive fish from drying out if it's a minute or two too long in the oven. The hardest thing to do is to judge when it's done, due to the variations in size of filets. Mine were a little more than 1 inch thick in the largest part, and alas, 20 minutes was a tad too long. They were still edible, and we enjoyed the combination of flavors. Thanks for the idea!Read More
Good idea, but poor execution. 20 minutes at 400F is waaay too long. Your fish will be shrivelled and dry if you do this, unless you have a very very thick cut of fish. For a 1in cut of fish. 15 minutes at 350 is enough. Remember that your fish will continue to cook once you take it out of the oven. And you'll most likely want to let your fish cool down for about 5 minutes before you cut into the package.Read More
Update: Bake time will fluctuate depending on thickness of filet: 12-15 minutes should be sufficient.
made this last night- delicous- I added more spices >>dill and lemon pepper -- I think 15 min would of been enough time to bake or lower the oven temp to 375.
Wow, simple and delicious.
The dish was amazing! My store was out of fresh basil, so I used dried basil and it tasted great! Also, I used coconut oil spray and it was perfect! I just learned about using parchment paper from a cooking demo and I will always cook my salmon this way from now on!
Someone should adjust the cooking time and/or temperature for this recipe; this is WAY too long and too hot for salmon; it will ruin a very nice piece of seafood. The most it should cook is 15 minutes or so, and at 375 or 350ish to not over cook it to death geez.
I used Dill instead of basil. You could exchange so many herbs in this dish - dill, basil, parsley.
Be sure to use only wild salmon from Alaska. Salmon farmed in the Atlantic, whether in U.S. or Norwegian fish farms is highly toxic.
Wow! Just when I was despairing that my salmon filet would spoil in the fridge, or that the luscious fresh basil I brought back from my Mom's lat weekend would get thrown away (as usual) because I kept it too long, I stumbled upon this amazing recipe. The only modifications I made were length of cooking time (20 minutes, based on other reviews), no pepper (allergy), and lemon zest instead of lemon juice (allergy). Oh yeah, and I sprinkled a tiny bit of garlic powder on it. Freshly minced garlic would probably be even better.
Truly an awful thing to do to salmon. 400 degrees for 25 minutes would turn fish into dessiccated mush. I cannot understand why this recipe gets 4 and 5 stars, because this is truly the worst execution of this cooking method I have ever seen.
Easy and great for salmon lovers. I'm still learning how to not parchment bake fish too long.
overcooked, it needs more like 15 minutes
Me and my partner's favorite home-made dish. I always remove the skin first, and the easiest way to do so is to thaw after freezing and slice off the frozen slab of skin. Always add extra lemon before and after! :)
Not bad although this recipe would be a lot more helpful if there was a cooking time suggestion for frozen fish. Other than that, this recipe is quite easy to make.
My salmon came out good. However, I baked it for 17 minutes at 375 degrees and it came out perfect. Thank you to the reviewers that recommended this.
This was a hit in our house, and it was so easy.
I make this all the time. So good. Got me through a few rough patches in my diet!
We were out of foil, and staying at our farmhouse to "hold down the fort" during one of the snow/ice vortex episodes; I found the parchment paper from the holidays, bought for a recipe I never got to make, and looked up what I wanted to cook online with it, and the parchment/salmon recipe was right here, first in line, and it worked really well. I added what I wanted as usual, like capers and forgot to add white wine, but actually it was moist enough to not need it as if in foil. Thank you for saving the day! This is a keeper.
Great recipe! I followed the recipe and added some dill and parsley. 20 min. was all it took in my oven. The parchment paper kept the salmon moist. My whole family loved it! We all had second servings, even the kids. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Delicious and juicy I added thyme as well perfection.
OMG this was so YUMMY!!
Fantastic!! I really think parchment is the magic touch for perfectly tender and moist baked salmon! The only change I made (based on recommendations from other reviewers) was baking for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. My filet was long but relatively skinny and some tips said that 400 degrees would torch it! So yummy and fast and simple! I’ll do this again and again and again!
So Good! We loved it, and I eat lots of salmon. It has such a good flavor, I also added sliced lemon to the table. I think next time I make it, I'll add a little garlic.
turned out great. Will use this method again with other fish
It came out very tasty. I couldn't find fresh basil anywhere this time of year, so I used dried basil, along with basil infused olive oil, instead of the spray. A great example of kleftiko
Very good, I used a bit more basil than the recipe calls for and the family loved it.
I would have never thought of using parchment paper. Easy, delicious, and my family loved it!
Excellent, easy and oh so delicious!
Very bland. Too many good salmon recipes out there to waste my time on this one again.
Delicious recipe! Very easy.
Excellent! Save the lemon and wrap it with leftovers in plastic wrap.
This one is quick and easy to make. I added a couple sprigs of tarragon also since I've got a bunch in my garden.
My family LOVED this dish. I chose to use fresh basil and dill, and it was delish!!! Fast and easy. Great entree for a busy family.
Great way to make salmon, I loved it. Please please please 400 degrees is good but only 12 to 15 minutes. It comes out great. CFC
Husband loved it!
This was simple and fresh! I just adjusted the time. I cooked two 6 oz salmon pieces for 15 minutes and they were absolutely perfect.
so simple and so fresh tasting, for sure will make it many times in future
Outstanding and so simple! I didn't have fresh basil so I lightly sprinkled dry basil and it was perfect.
Very easy and tasted great!
I added powdered garlic & onion powder and used Creole seasoning in place of salt & pepper. Baked at 350 degrees about 25 minutes. Fixed more fish than recipe. Will make this one again.
I had never thought about cooking anything other than pastries with parchment. I substituted the basil for dill. The parchment helped it retain its moisture instead of drying out. Great recipe.
I added asparagus to the packet. loved it I don't cook mine as long but it depends on the size of the cut.
the taste is very gentle and mild..the fish is very moist…the challenge the timing..i started at 20 then added another 12 minutes…first 5 then 7..my piece was just over 8 ounces….my husband gave it an A will cook it again next week for his birthday…served it with salad and saffron rice..yummmy
OH boy yummmmmmmy
Delicious, fresh and light. Easy and quick!
Very easy and tasty. Loved the basil.
Delicious! I cooked it for 5 mins less because I like my salmon a little pink in the middle.
The easiest way to cook fish!
It was very good. Maybe cook a little less but no mess to clean up. Serve with fresh lemons and I would place more Basil on fish. Very good
easy dish to make. I did, however, put too much basil in it.
This was so good. I didn't have fresh basil so used dried. Didn't have a lemon so sprinkled lemon juice on it. Worked fine, plus I added a little dill because we like it on fish. Baked at 375 F for 20 minutes and it was perfect. Next time I will be sure to have fresh basil and lemon.
my wife loved it and I was envious that I didn't make myself some too. Nice and moist and the basil is a very interesting addition.
I was really happy with the way the salmon turned out and I love it. I would never have tried to put basil in but wow it works wonderful.
Worked great. As others have pointed out, I don't think you need to pre-cook the veggies or potatoes.
Timing was perfect. Taste delicious.
Very easy and quick to do during the week, will do again
I followed the recipe exactly and the salmon came out very good, tasty and of coarse, not dry. This is a keeper for my recipe folder.
My delicious and quick fish dinner in under 5 mins is by nuking the fish in parchment in a glass dish, optional to add butter or oil, nuke a potato and a veggie like broccoli. Done! Better to microwave fish fillets (3 to 5 minutes) in parchment to prevent drying out, unless you want the browning and crispiness of baking; parchment just steam-bakes the fish and takes much longer in the oven. This recipe bakes way too long and fish would be overcooked even in parchment.
Everyone loved this recipe. I wish salmon for 6 wasn't so costly as they keep clamoring for it. Will make again and again. No leftovers helps to make this cost effective!
Great way to cook salmon, the salmon stayed moist....wouldn't change anything to the recipe...!! Going to try this recipe with other fish.
This is fast, easy and delish. Adjust time to size of filet, and I used garlic butter with the lemon and basil.
very easy recipe
Still too dry and this was my second attempt. I’ll take Damon’s advice next time. I did reduce the time by one minute, but it was not enough.
With four servings, a little over .75 lb each, the recipe worked perfectly. 25 minutes: firm, moist, delicious. No fishy kitchen. Only thing I changed was brush-on olive oil ‘cause I had no spray.
Now I see how well this works, next time - one big piece of salmon.
