Runzas

14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

In this easy runza recipe, squares of dough are stuffed with a savory combination of cabbage, beef, and onions, then baked until golden brown.

By klinnea

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir ground beef and onion until beef is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink. Drain and discard any excess grease. Stir in cabbage and season with 1 teaspoon salt. Continue to cook and stir until cabbage is tender, about 20 more minutes. Set mixture aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Mix warm water and butter in a large bowl. Combine dry milk powder, sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and yeast in another bowl; stir into butter mixture. Add egg and gradually stir in flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until dough is smooth.

  • Roll dough out to 1/4-inch thick on a lightly floured surface; cut into 4-inch squares. Scoop beef mixture into each dough square. Bring corners of a dough square together at the top and pinch corners together to seal. Place on a baking sheet, seam-side down. Repeat with remaining beef mixture and dough. Cover rolls with a damp cloth and allow to rise for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 41mg; sodium 444mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022