Runzas
In this easy runza recipe, squares of dough are stuffed with a savory combination of cabbage, beef, and onions, then baked until golden brown.
In this easy runza recipe, squares of dough are stuffed with a savory combination of cabbage, beef, and onions, then baked until golden brown.
This was my first try at making runzas, but I found the dough recipe way too wet. I ended up using six cups of flour and then a considerable amount more for rolling. But it turned out nicely. I also rolled my dough about twice as big because 4 x 4 made tiny appetizer style runzas. I wanted a meal sized runza. But that worked too. I through a half teaspoon of pepper into the meat mixture but next time I'll spice it up a bit more. It was a bit bland for our taste. But I'll definitely make these again!Read More
I liked the filling flavor because I added 1tsp. Black pepper and 1 tsp. Season salt. The bread part of the recipe was way off . I added double the flour maybe more, which means you have to increase the other ingredients, especially the yeast! It’s a good recipe to build on.Read More
This was my first try at making runzas, but I found the dough recipe way too wet. I ended up using six cups of flour and then a considerable amount more for rolling. But it turned out nicely. I also rolled my dough about twice as big because 4 x 4 made tiny appetizer style runzas. I wanted a meal sized runza. But that worked too. I through a half teaspoon of pepper into the meat mixture but next time I'll spice it up a bit more. It was a bit bland for our taste. But I'll definitely make these again!
I liked this recipe because it included the steps for making the bread as well as the filling (rather than using store-bought dough). It was also simple enough to customize a bit. I halved the recipe and this worked for all ingredients except the flour: I found I needed to use about 2 3/4 cups of flour to get a nice, roll-out consistency. I also used the full amount of yeast. Followed the rest of the steps, except I added salt, pepper, and a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce to the meat and put half a piece of American cheese into each Runza. I also added an egg wash and a pinch of salt on the outside of each roll for golden brown deliciousness. Just YUM. Thank you!
These. Were. AWESOME! The only thing I did differently was use 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 tablespoon of caraway seed, because I love caraway with cabbage, it might not be for everyone. I also brushed them with an egg wash. If you have never tried these, this in my opinion is the recipe you are going to want to use. A good stone ground mustard goes excellent with these.
Added Mozzarella Cheese Excellent a family favorite
I really tried to stay true to the recipe, but ran out of flour! So I used 2 cups flour, then added corn flour, rye flour, and buffalo flour till I got to a workable consistency. I also threw in some peppers to the meat just to use them up. I thought it turned out well, almost as good as the church ladies that make them back home
Absolutely delicious! I added cheddar cheese to mine and they taste just like the real thing!
Mom made these when I was a kid. I never knew where she got the recipe since that was before internet. She never said what was inside, so imagine my surprise now when I saw it was cabbage! I followed the recipe, except I used frozen bread dough. I could have rolled them a little thinner as I had a pretty good chunk of plain bread on the bottom. They were great, and I froze the extras.
I am rating the recipe purely for the homemade dough instructions. I’ve been looking for a handpie/stuffed bread recipe and this one is great. I ended up using 5 cups of flour, and I disagree about rolling these to 1/4 inch. I measured it with a ruler and 1/4 inch is thick! Definitely more of a bread thickness. I made these with cheeseburger theme so red onion, bacon, mustard, etc. they were super tasty but we felt the dough was too thick, we wanted a queso or something to dip them in.
I liked the filling flavor because I added 1tsp. Black pepper and 1 tsp. Season salt. The bread part of the recipe was way off . I added double the flour maybe more, which means you have to increase the other ingredients, especially the yeast! It’s a good recipe to build on.
Great recipe I did have to add more flour to the dough I also added some Swiss cheese and mushrooms to some of my runzas turned out great and makes a good amount of food
Awesome
I made it dairy free by putting 2/3 cup almond milk instead of powder, and increased the flour to 5 cups of bread flour. They turned out great.
My review is for the dough. Absolutely amazing. I used my KA with the dough hook. Once I had the four cups flour I added more flour by the tablespoon until the dough pulled away from the bowl. I added four extra tablespoons and kneaded on speed 3 for 5 minutes. Amazing dough, I will be using for many recipes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections