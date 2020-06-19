Blueberry Banana Bread
This banana blueberry bread recipe makes tender, golden loaves. Whether you enjoy a slice as a snack or for breakfast, this bread is so flavorful, you won't need butter.
I added a teaspoon of dried lemon zest, other than that I stuck to the recipe. Right before baking, I sprinkled a little sugar over each muffin mound. I did get 12 BIG muffins out of one recipe instead of one big loaf. Baked at 350*, my muffins were done at 23 minutes. VERY good. My muffins didn't rise very much, next time I make this I would add a teaspoon of baking powder maybe.Read More
Delicious!! Added 3 bananas instead of 2...baked in one large loaf pan instead of three small for 50 minutes - covered with foil after 35 minutes. Yum!!
1.19.22 I’ve made a lot of quick breads, and hands down, this continues to be my favorite. Has lots of blueberries in it, so you get a pop of sweet blueberries in every slice. I love cooking this in 3 mini loaf pans because it’s that’s built-in portion control, important in this house. Simply delicious, simply all of the time.
I only made a couple of changes to this recipe. The first one was because of necessity. I doubled the batch and ran out of butter and had to substitute canola oil. The second change was due to taste. After the whole process, I tasted the batter, and wanted more blueberry, so I added an additional cup, making the total 3 c. for the double batch (btw, all I had were frozen blueberries, so that’s what I used – which accounts for the blue/purple color of my loaves). The only other change was that I made regular size loaves instead of mini ones. The batter tasted so good I could have eaten it all raw, and would have too, if it weren’t for the 4 raw eggs in there (well, maybe I wouldn’t have eaten it ALL, but I would have certainly eaten my share!) Because I made regular size loaves, it took about 20 extra minutes to bake, making the total bake time 45 minutes. They came out looking luscious golden brown, with the delicious crispy/chewy crust I love, moist in the middle, and just yummy through and through! When I woke up the day after making it, my family had devoured one whole loaf, and were all raving about how great it was.
Made the recipe as listed but made them into mini muffins instead. I sprayed my pampered chef mini muffin pan and filled them to the top. Before I baked them, I added a topping mixture of 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Baked for 15 mins and they turned out perfectly! The kids loved them!!
This is a delicious, tender banana bread. I did not add baking powder & it rose nicely. The bread is light & not dense @ all. The 3 small loaves are apparently the mini-loaf size. I made one 8" loaf & one mini loaf. I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon & about 1/4 tsp nutmeg & some toasted walnuts b/c I love those in sweet bread. I'm not sure how long I baked the 8" loaf since I didn't time it. I think around 50 min. I will definitely make this again. The subtle tartness of the blueberries & the sweet bread are a wonderful contrast.
I lost my prized banana bread recipe, so jumped on Allrecipes.com to see what I could find. I *just* made this and it is still piping hot! Melt-in-your-mouth divine..... I used Bob's Red Mill Gluten free baking flour, and it turned out beautifully. I used two 8"x 3+7/8" aluminum baking pans (store bought) so I can take these to a social gathering. Obviously one won't make it there ;) Worked out perfectly! Baked both together for about 50-55 minutes. (Rotated pans halfway through so they would bake evenly). Followed the recipe as written, although did sub 3/4 c. brown sugar for the white sugar. Did not need additional rising agent. I did add a topping: mixed 5 TBSP. brown sugar, 2 TBSP. flour, 1/8 tsp. cinnamon together, then cut in 1 TBSP. butter until crumbly. Sprinkled over the top and baked. Next time I may add cinnamon to the batter. Would also prefer more blueberries, but this was yummy! Thanks for sharing the recipe, Stillsweet43!
I love this recipe! The bread is very moist. I had to use frozen blueberries in it, but it didn't make a difference. It was still delicious. I followed this recipe exactly, except for adding 3 bananas instead of 2 (I happen to have 3 that needed to be used). Mine did take longer than 35 minutes to bake though - at least 45 minutes.
This recipe was great! Excellent jumping off point. I used 4 bananas instead of 2 and about 3 cups of blueberries instead of 1. Also, instead of making a loaf of bread I baked mine in a 9x13 pan. I made my recipe vegan by using egg substitute (Whole Foods, $7) in place of eggs, and organic margarine in place of butter. Lastly, I used whole wheat flour in place of all-purpose white flour.
These were very, very good-a nice surprise! I had some bananas and blueberries to use up so searched and came across this recipe. Made them into muffins. Got 12 good sized muffins....filled them pretty much to the top of the paper liners. Baked for 23 minutes. They rose a bit and were nicely golden. Used 3 small very ripe bananas, added 1/2 tsp. baking powder to have a bit of a rise and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon as I like it with both bananas and blueberry in baking. It was subtle and not overpowering. The other flavors shone through. They were tender and yummy. I will definitely make them again. Hubby will love them. Thanks for sharing the recipe! UPDATE:I have made these again and made them dairy free for son with intolerance. For a DOUBLE BATCH/RECIPE I used 1/2 cup of canola oil and 1/2 cup of apple sauce instead of butter, used 5 bananas, added 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp of cinnamon. The 23 minute time is perfect. They were still delicious and moist....family love them and so do I!!
This recipe is a favorite made into muffins. Bake in oven for 23 minutes.
So I must preface by saying that I'm not a huge fan of banana bread but my husband is and I had ripe bananas to use. That said...this recipe is great! I did make some changes based on other reviews... used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup applesauce (next time will use only applesauce as I normally make this sub for butter/oil), added 1tsp cinnamon, doubled the blueberries (you definitely want to do this!), and used 3/4 cup sugar (mixture of brown and white sugar--might cut back more next time). I made 12 regular muffins & 9 mini muffins (baked 20 & 12 minutes respectively). My 2 yo and I ate 4 minis before they cooled & had blueberry juice all over our hands...so good! Good mix of both banana and blueberry flavors and just the right amount of sweet for us.
This was excellent! I was able to make two standard size loaves by multiplying the recipe by 1.5. Because I had two cups of blueberries, I threw them all in and baked the loaves for 60 minutes. Yummy!
It's blueberry season here in Michigan and I wanted a recipe to use some of the large, flavorful berries I recently picked. I had a banana that was overly ripe so this recipe was perfect. This bread is moist and flavorful made exactly like the recipe is written. Because my blueberries were so large, I had strong blueberry flavor throughout. I would make this again, whenever I have blueberries that need to be used up.
The taste was great! I used frozen blueberries and it was delicious. Because I do not have loaf pans I used a medium spring-form pan and followed Diane's advice and baked it for 35 minutes. Then I covered it with foil and baked it for another 15 minutes for a total of 50 minutes.
I baked in one loaf pan....takes 60 minutes at 350 to bake well. I covered with aluminium foil after 30 minutes
Rises beautifully! Tolerates extra blueberries.
Loved this banana bread. It could have been made into something fancier with added cinnamon/brown sugar topping, or a bit of lemon zest, but I wanted this to be a banana bread-and it was delicious. I did add 2 cups instead of 1 cup blueberries.
I made this tonight, only a few deviations; I added a little bit of cinnamon and doubled the blueberries. To avoid too much moisture from the berries I tossed them in a baggie of flour as that always makes them hold together. I was told this is my best banana bread yet. Thanks!
This bread is delicious! I had bananas and frozen blueberries to use so this recipe fit the bill. I tossed the frozen blueberries in a little bit of flour so they spread evenly and didn't sink to the bottom. I used a 6 cup mini bundt pan and baked them for 25 min. They turned out perfect! Thanks for the great recipe!
I loved this ! I have shared recipe with a lot of people. I made it in a loaf pan cooking time was 1hr.8-10 min
Great recipe! Just made it for myself! I followed the recipe, but I didn't have 3 small loaf pans so I made it in a big one, and all the batter fit perfectly. It took about 1 hour and 15 minutes to cook using the big pan though, so just heads up if you do that. Also, next time I make it I will probably add more blueberries, it didn't seem like there was enough.
I made this on a hot summer 's day when I had to use up my frozen bananas because I was getting a new fridge. I added 1/2 cup of plain yogurt,another 2 eggs, an extra tsp of baking soda, and a cup of whole wheat flour, as well as 2 more bananas. I halved the amount of sugar and salt. I also added chopped pecans. I baked it in my gas bbq for an hour at about 375. I did not have a brick to bake on, so just used an overturned stoneware dish. Turned out fantastic. '
Baked exactly as the recipe lists aside from dredging the berries in flour and using a full sized loaf and OMG delicious. For the large loaf in a glass pan, I put it on a cookie sheet and baked at 350 for 35 min. Then I covered it with a piece of foil and baked another 30 min. It turned out perfect!!!
I used this recipe but substituted the blueberries with fresh diced strawberries and added a teaspoon baking powder. Turned out great!
I won't even make banana bread without the blueberries in it anymore. I was skeptical at first but it was AMAZING! My kids love it to so that was a plus!
Yummy!!! I use 3 bananas with this recipe and 2 larger loaf pans so it takes a bit longer to bake but it's delicious!!!!!
I added a bit of baking powder, and they rose nicely. Might have otherwise, but I wanted to be sure. Made them as muffins then took 'em to church; they were a huge hit. I made half with the blueberries and half with walnuts (half cup each). I think this is the first week that I had no leftovers! Next time I should make another half batch so I get to try them!
Two days before I made this I had picked fresh blueberries from a local farmer. I don't know if this made a difference or not, but this recipe turned out super yummy! I ended up replacing some of the flour with oatmeal to make it more hearty, and added a bit of sour cream to ensure moistness. I can't stop eating it! I'm definitely making this one again. Update: I forgot to mention that I ended up putting some of the batter in my Pampered Chef individual brownie pan and each individual thing was a piece of heaven. I gave a thingy to a couple of friends of mine and they loved it. My husband and son keep asking me when I'm going to make it again.
Yum! Turned out great.
Made it gluten free and less sugary for health-conscious Korean parents. Loved it! Made with sweet rice flour mix from Betty crocker, with half the sugar using brown sugar rather than white, & with 3-1/2 ripe bananas (they were medium-sized). Used coconut oil to grease one regular sized bread pan and 3 mini muffin pans. Yum !
I used one large loaf pan and baked for 65 minutes. I doubled the blueberries and tossed them in some of the flour before adding them to the batter. They were dispersed evenly throughout the bread and I could definitely taste both the bananas and blueberries. I also reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup, using white and brown sugar, and added 1 tsp. cinnamon. My husband loves this bread.
Recipe turned out great! I did some healthy alternatives to it. I used same amounts of wheat flour,stevia instead of regular sugar and used less Himalayan salt than regular salt. It turned out great!I added some pecans and I did add 1 more banana as what a previous person stated in suggestions!Thank for a great recipe!
I followed the recipe but added a teaspoon of baking powder and a little bit of sour cream. I put it all into a mini muffin pan and baked for 20 minutes. I also sprinkled the top with a little bit of sugar before baking. YUMMY!
I used a few pointers from other reviewers (cut back on total sugar and used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white) and added a shake of cinnamon (both for health benefits and banana friendly flavor enhancement) but otherwise followed the directions exactly. Good thing I checked for doneness - my small loaf pans only needed 23-24 minutes to be baked thoroughly. We liked the flavor but found the bread to be on the dry side . . if I make it again I think I'll increase the amount of butter or add a dollop of sour cream for extra moisture.
Made these as 12 nice size muffins, and they turned out great at 23 min. I did add the baking powder and they rose well. Also took another reviewer's advice and rolled the blueberries around in a bowl with a think layer of flour in it. Supposedly this helps keep them from sinking to the bottom. All I can say is, the blueberries did not sink. :)
It was great. Gone in one day.
this was absolutely delicious! i added a little bit of sugar to the top after it came out of the oven just to give it a little more sweetness :)
Halved the sugar. Still delicious. Half the unnecessary sugar.
Very light and moist. I used brown sugar instead of white and doubled the blueberries. My fiancé and I enjoyed this with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top!
Delicious with great texture.
These turned out delicious. I made them as muffins and altered the recipe slightly. I subbed half of the flour for partially ground whole oats and added a 1/4 cup ground flaxseeds seeds and walnuts. Also, I subbed part of the sugar with a low calorie substitute.
Scrumptious! I used a pint of frozen blueberries & substituted half the butter with applesauce. Made into muffins and baked at 350 for 23 minutes. These came out wonderfully! They weren't dense like my usual banana bread but very light. I did what several mentioned and just dredged the berries in a bit of flour before adding them, and they didnt sink to the bottom. Fantastic recipe!
Made these as muffins also. Baked for 25 min. Had batter for 14, so 12 were quite large. Liked the consistency and the ease of the recipe . Had to use up both bananas and blueberries so I thought I would give it a try. While this is good and made a lovely looking muffin my taste buds battled over the Blueberry vs. Banana flavor. I do not see how people think these flavors go together. Likely just me, but I didn't like the flavor battle!
Good, but the taste of blueberries aren't strong enough. The banana overpowers the flavour of them.
This was delicious! The only thing I did differently was to sub brown sugar for white, though I think it didn't fluff up as much because of that. End result was still good enough that a couple hours after it came out of the oven it's almost all gone!
Very good! The only things I did different were I used 2 cups frozen blueberries, and made muffins instead of loaves, and sprinkled the tops with raw sugar before baking. They turned green because of the frozen blueberries, but they taste good. It made 18 small muffins (cupcake size, not mini) and I baked them for 22 minutes. Otherwise I followed the recipe. I will make these again. Basic muffins, nothing fancy. Not too sweet, perfect for breakfast Had all the ingredients on hand. Im always looking for ways to use bananas that are over ripe!
I added an extra banana, but other than that, used this recipe to the T and loved it. I was worried when the batter was really thick, but it came out great. It didn't rise as much as other breads I've made, but maybe my baking soda was old?? It didn't effect the taste, though. I doubled the recipe and got 23 small/med sized muffins and two small loaves. I usually stick to my mom's banana bread recipe - everyone says its awesome - but I would make this any time.
Yields a very nice, moist, large loaf. Next time I will add 2 or 3 cups of blueberries because the banana flavor dominates. Thank you for the recipe!
Made this recipe several times, added walnuts for a little crunch. One of my husbands favorites. Update: I made this again today. Halfway through I realized we were out of sugar so I used maple syrup instead. Used 3/4 cup syrup instead of 1 cup sugar. The loaf turned out great! It’s nice to find a recipe that is so forgiving with substitutions.
Really good! I used @ 1.5 cups white whole wheat and .5 cups all purpose, and subbed brown sugar for white because that was all I had. And I added 1 tsp baking powder. I am in the process of moving...all my loaf pans are packed (also why I had so many substitutions) so I used one 8x8 metal cake pan. I was pretty nervous because the batter was so thick, but it turned out great! Sort of coffee cake like. I'm adding this to my favorites. Thanks for the recipe!
I gave this 4 stars because I added a few ingredients but great base recipe. I added a few dashes of cinnamon and ground nutmeg. Also added 3/4teaspoon of baking powder. I didn't have the mini loaf pans so I made 17 regular sized muffins. Baked at 350° for 23-28 minutes. Perfect.
Really good, but to sweet for breakfast. For breakfast I would reduce the suger and use whole grain flour.
Very good, the only thing I changed was 1 cup of xylitol instead of sugar
I made this this morning and it came out wonderful! I had to used dried blueberries, but they were still great in the bread. I made one large loaf and cooked for about 50 minutes - just perfect!
I made into one big loaf pan, so taking about 15 minutes longer to cook. Covered it after 35. Added some white chocolate chips (about 2/3 c) to make it more of a dessert cake. Tastes fabulous. Great recipe!
Great flavor! I even cut the sugar in half. Toddler loves it. He's eaten 1/2 of a loaf in one sitting lol. I ended up doubling it and using 2 large loaf pans. Cooked for 50 minutes and it was great!
I made this recipe and it was a winner. Great taste,moist .I used 2 regular size loaf pans and it worked out perfectly. This will definitely be on the top of my list as one of my favorites.
This recipe is really easy once you get everything together and the banner at first is really smooth and you think it's a little bit too smooth but it's not. If you add the bananas and then you add the blueberries and used to have a little bit of space if you wish to add some walnuts if you like it's really good. It's dense but light when it's finished. It's a really good mix I added a cinnamon sugar sprinkle on top and that is just Olga schitts good. Well done well done.
It definitely needs to cook longer than 30 minutes. I think I ended up going nearly 45 minutes and it probably could have gone a bit longer, but I was afraid I was already overcooking it. It didn't rise as much as I would have liked either so I'll probably add baking powder too next time. Lastly, make sure you take some of the flour and coat the blueberries while a bit wet otherwise they're gonna fall tot he bottom of the bread. With all of that said, it tastes amazing. I'll make it again with some tweaks.
The recipe has a good flavor, but I think it is more suited to muffins, than a loaf pan. First of all, the submitter did not specify SIZE of the "small" pans. I have 2 different sizes of bread pans, so since I did not have 3 small ones, I prepared 2 large ones. I messed up a pan unnecessarily, because all of the dough filled one pan, a 9 1/4" x 5 1/4", only halfway. I realized, too late, that the "small" referred to by the submitter must be 5 3/4" x 3 1/4". Of course, the single loaf needed more baking time than was specified. Secondly, the loaf had a cake-like texture, instead of the coarse texture of a quick bread This recipe would be much better suited to muffins, and please look to Sarah Jo's review for them.
A delicious moist bread that I will definitely make again in the future. It is perfect as a dessert, breakfast, snack, or lunch. My only change was I added a bit of water.
I love this recipe of course made a few small changes, kept the amounts the same but used whole weat flour not white, applesauce instead of butter and agave nectar instead of sugar! Delish
I added cinnamon, baking powder, and used 2 cups of blueberries......and made muffins, cooking them for 25 minutes at 355 degrees (my oven takes longer than recipes call for, so I turn it up and add a couple minutes).....these were so very, very good......definitely a keeper.....and what a great way to use up the ripe bananas and blueberries............Thank you for this recipe!
Nice variation on banana bread. I used 3 bananas, splash of lemon juice on the mashed bananas so they don't turn dark, and 1/2 tsp cinnemon
Love this recipe. I used 3 bananas a heaping cup of blueberries and added some walnuts Delicious and very easy. I made muffins instead of loafs and they took under 30 min
This came out great,I too used four bananas, came out very moist.I put mine in a 9x9 baking dish instead of a loaf pan.
Loved the lemon in the recipie! Very good and moist!
I didn't change a thing with this recipe. It was a huge hit! Everyone was surprised that it called for blueberries to be added. I will be making this,ahain ??
It is a delicious bread with coffee.
I wasn't sure what the combination of blueberries/bananas would be like but loved it! Sweet, but the blueberries added just a little bit of tartness. Also it was a very moist bread with the perfect amount of denseness. I don't like my banana bread to be too light and airy like a cake and so this was perfect. I used 2 regular sized loaf pans which yielded 2 shorter loaves. (I baked for 45 minutes at 350.) Still very good, but next time I may just make the one large loaf.
I have made twice with a few changes and it came out great! I substituted 1\2 cup of the white sugar with brown sugar. I also made a chocolate chip, white chocolate chip pecan crunch topping. My family really enjoyed.
I followed the recipe exactly. It was wonderful. Lots of compliments from the entire family.
I made a loaf of this bread, and it was so good. I added a Streusel topping, and pressed halved banana slices into the top of the batter before cooking. For some reason the bread took much longer then stated in the recipe, but I think that may be due to my oven's thermometer. I think it might be time to replace that old thing.
I made these as muffins, added a teaspoon of cinnamon and extra blueberries. Made 12 nice size muffins. I will try a loaf pan next time. Lovely simple receipe.
This turned out very well, nice and moist. Made using avocado oil instead of butter and mixed with a fork instead of beaters and as others suggested added 1 t baking powder for increased rise. 26 min at 350 for 12 large muffins sprayed with Pam.
We loved it. Made it again a week later.
My first time making banana bread at all. I did half the batter without blueberries and used 3 bananas altogether. Both breads turned out great!
I followed the recipe except added 1tbs of flower (high altitude) and used one large glass loaf pan, baked for an hour and 20 mins. I coated the blueberries in flour but they still sunk to the bottom. It was still yum!
Anyone who says this recipe is bad is crazy. I followed it to a t, except adding an additional banana because two didn't seem like a whole lot, and it turned out fabulously. I can taste the blueberries just fine, and the banana, plus it's not overly sweet. I loved it!
This banana bread is delicious and unbelievably easy to make!
I made this recipe and add strawberry in stead of blueberries. kids and husband love it. made minis muffins and bread .
Made it like it says
Excellent recipe! Followed it exactly and it was sooo flavorful! This will be my go-to recipe for banana blueberry bread!
I followed this but instead of 2 bananas I used 5 bananas
Love it so moist. Added nuts!
I made this amazing, quick, easy treat today! I modified as suggested with an extra banana and a little sugar on top. I also used the tip about a little flour on the blueberries. It is fantastic!!
Great recipe and very easy.
I added sliced almonds folded in at the end.
I doubled the recipe and made muffins instead. Yielded 29 muffins. I used really mushy bananas and the flavor is awesome. Very yummy. definitely will make again.
I made this slightly healthier by only putting one cup of flour and one cup of oats. I also only put Half a cup of sugar and not quite a half cup of butter. I also didn’t have vanilla extract and just put a tablespoon of honey instead. They came out delicious!
This recipe is great I added a cup of walnuts to it and it came out amazing. I had to bake it for a lot longer then the directions said closer to an hour and fifteen minutes or so I lost track of my 10 minute intervals of checking
The only reason I did not give this four stars is because they only say "small loaf pans" with no dimensions. I made it in a standard glass loaf pan and it took 45 minutes and still was not totally cooked in the top center. That said...it was a HUGE hit in my household. My grandson ate 1/2 loaf all by himself and asks me every day if I made more yet. VERY tasty...VERY easy
Made it with huckleberries..added a few extra and took suggestion from other reviewer and another banana and cooked on large loaf for 50-70 mins. Made it twice and it was great!! So many compliments.
Moist and delicious! I made it as one loaf and baked it for about 65 minutes.
This bread was so good, we ate a whole loaf of it in one day! I had about 9 ripe bananas, so I quadrupled the recipe and added 18 oz of blueberries. I also added walnuts as I like nuts in my quick breads. I will be making this again! I also made it in medium sized pans and baked for 60 minutes.
I am not a huge fan of Banana Bread, so I was looking for an alternative. This is so yummy! I did take the advice of some other reviews and add some cinnamon and nutmeg. I also used an extra cup of blueberries. This will be my go-to for left over bananas. Thanks for a great recipe. *Making this a second time. Used a whole bag of frozen blueberries. I floured them and put them into the dough.. it chilled everything fairly quickly. Might be best to thaw them slightly next time. Also tried some Pumpkin Pie Spice this time. Can't wait to eat it!!!
