Blueberry Banana Bread

I only made a couple of changes to this recipe. The first one was because of necessity. I doubled the batch and ran out of butter and had to substitute canola oil. The second change was due to taste. After the whole process, I tasted the batter, and wanted more blueberry, so I added an additional cup, making the total 3 c. for the double batch (btw, all I had were frozen blueberries, so that’s what I used – which accounts for the blue/purple color of my loaves). The only other change was that I made regular size loaves instead of mini ones. The batter tasted so good I could have eaten it all raw, and would have too, if it weren’t for the 4 raw eggs in there (well, maybe I wouldn’t have eaten it ALL, but I would have certainly eaten my share!) Because I made regular size loaves, it took about 20 extra minutes to bake, making the total bake time 45 minutes. They came out looking luscious golden brown, with the delicious crispy/chewy crust I love, moist in the middle, and just yummy through and through! When I woke up the day after making it, my family had devoured one whole loaf, and were all raving about how great it was.