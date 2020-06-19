Blueberry Banana Bread

This banana blueberry bread recipe makes tender, golden loaves. Whether you enjoy a slice as a snack or for breakfast, this bread is so flavorful, you won't need butter.

Recipe by STILLSWEET43

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
3 mini loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 3 mini loaf pans.

  • Mix together flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light in color and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract; beat in mashed bananas. Add flour mixture a little at a time, beating until just combined into a thick batter. Fold in blueberries until evenly distributed. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer loaves to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 215mg. Full Nutrition
