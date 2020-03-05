Basic Pork Brine

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe - the flavor is just incredible! I added a little (2-3 tsp.) toasted sesame oil because those flavors just begged to be together. The meat was juicy and tender and it looked like meat that had been smoked all day. My kids were all but licking their plates and were begging for more! Thank you for sharing this!!! We also decided that it would be an excellent salad dressing. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I added: 1/2 tsp powdered ground ginger & 2 tsp sesame oil. I made 4 thick (approximate 1 1/2" thick, bone-in) pork chops, placed in my vacuum type Marinater, (using 28 pumps). There was plenty of the marinade for 4 thick cut pork chops. Marinated for 24 hours. Then grilled to 155 degrees F., using an instant meat thermometer in the thickest part of the pork chop. Remove and platter, loosely tent, with heavy aluminum foil, for a full 10 minutes. Excellent flavor! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Used 4 good sized pork chops and made as written. Marinated for 8 hours. So much better then the ones I grilled a while back without the brine. Will be making this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars great flavor I did add half of a onion.will use recipe again.thanks Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good and I'll use this again. I didn't have ginger so I didn't use it. And I added a sprig of fresh rosemary. And I heated the brine in the microwave to make sure the sugar and salt dissolved. Then I added some ice to cool it down so the chops wouldn't start cooking in the fridge. The pork chops were very moist. They tasted just a bit sweet to me. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I both enjoyed this to a point. We found a cup of brown sugar too much it made the pork too sweet. The pork was beautifully tender and next time I will cut down on the sugar Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe has changed pork for me forever. Basically it has changed my life. I've been marinating and seasoning pork and it's always turned out really good, but this takes boneless country ribs to a whole other level. I combine the brined pork with a carnitas recipe I've been making for awhile and it turns it into some of the best pork I've had in my life. It's a simple brine but I don't have to salt the pork while cooking anymore. I've made it in several times and in different variations. One I added liquid smoke, one a touch of soy sauce, one with added onion powder, and one with all the above with powdered thyme. The original is perfect though. Thank you for sharing this.

Rating: 5 stars I wanted to ask the question as to whether it was necessary to add any more seasonings to the pork after the brining ... after making it, I found I did not since I wasn't sure, I had sprinkled a little seasoned salt lightly, which of course made it just slightly too salty, overall this will be my go too brine from now on for pork, juicy, tender and succulent thanks for bringing this to the culinary table for all of us to enjoy!