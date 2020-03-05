Basic Pork Brine

I use this brine for all pork cuts that I grill. It adds a subtle flavor to the meat without being too salty. The pork cooks up tender, moist and delicious every time.

By JulieG

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix water, brown sugar, and salt in a bowl until sugar is dissolved. Stir in garlic and ginger.

Cook's Note:

Place pork atop the garlic and ginger within the brine. Let sit in refrigerator for up to 8 hours; grill as usual.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the brine ingredients. The actual amount of the brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 22g; sodium 1159.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

DEANNASARA
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2013
This is a wonderful recipe - the flavor is just incredible! I added a little (2-3 tsp.) toasted sesame oil because those flavors just begged to be together. The meat was juicy and tender and it looked like meat that had been smoked all day. My kids were all but licking their plates and were begging for more! Thank you for sharing this!!! We also decided that it would be an excellent salad dressing. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Cindy
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2014
I added: 1/2 tsp powdered ground ginger & 2 tsp sesame oil. I made 4 thick (approximate 1 1/2" thick, bone-in) pork chops, placed in my vacuum type Marinater, (using 28 pumps). There was plenty of the marinade for 4 thick cut pork chops. Marinated for 24 hours. Then grilled to 155 degrees F., using an instant meat thermometer in the thickest part of the pork chop. Remove and platter, loosely tent, with heavy aluminum foil, for a full 10 minutes. Excellent flavor! Read More
Helpful
(7)
suem
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2013
Used 4 good sized pork chops and made as written. Marinated for 8 hours. So much better then the ones I grilled a while back without the brine. Will be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
moose
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2012
great flavor I did add half of a onion.will use recipe again.thanks Read More
Helpful
(5)
Keep It Simple Cook
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2017
This was pretty good and I'll use this again. I didn't have ginger so I didn't use it. And I added a sprig of fresh rosemary. And I heated the brine in the microwave to make sure the sugar and salt dissolved. Then I added some ice to cool it down so the chops wouldn't start cooking in the fridge. The pork chops were very moist. They tasted just a bit sweet to me. Read More
Helpful
(2)
nori
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2016
My husband and I both enjoyed this to a point. We found a cup of brown sugar too much it made the pork too sweet. The pork was beautifully tender and next time I will cut down on the sugar Read More
Helpful
(2)
DadLovesToCook
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2020
This recipe has changed pork for me forever. Basically it has changed my life. I've been marinating and seasoning pork and it's always turned out really good, but this takes boneless country ribs to a whole other level. I combine the brined pork with a carnitas recipe I've been making for awhile and it turns it into some of the best pork I've had in my life. It's a simple brine but I don't have to salt the pork while cooking anymore. I've made it in several times and in different variations. One I added liquid smoke, one a touch of soy sauce, one with added onion powder, and one with all the above with powdered thyme. The original is perfect though. Thank you for sharing this. Read More
IBGrillin
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2021
I wanted to ask the question as to whether it was necessary to add any more seasonings to the pork after the brining ... after making it, I found I did not since I wasn't sure, I had sprinkled a little seasoned salt lightly, which of course made it just slightly too salty, overall this will be my go too brine from now on for pork, juicy, tender and succulent thanks for bringing this to the culinary table for all of us to enjoy! Read More
creativephotop
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2018
Sweet and tender! Super juicy and delicious on the grill! Kids enjoyed it fully! Read More
