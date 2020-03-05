Easy Pork Brine

Tangy and sweet, and a very quick fixture to flavor, without much time! Once you have stirred water into the mixture, add pork chops. Let pork chops sit in the brine in the refrigerator for about 2 hours before cooking.

By camgurlof1990

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix brown sugar, salt, mustard powder, and garlic powder in a large bowl. Pour in cider vinegar; stir until sugar and salt have dissolved. Add water; stir until well combined.

Cook's Note:

I use quick fry pork chops with this recipe. I don't add other spices. The brown sugar helps with the searing and makes a nice natural sauce out of it too!

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the brine ingredients. The actual amount of the brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 0.4g; sodium 11.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Deborah Norris
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2014
I used this brine recipe for a 4 lb. pork shoulder roast. I marinated overnight. I cooked in slow cooker and we ate it on onion rolls with some pickled peppers I canned. My family ate and ate. We all loved the bit of tangy flavor of the meat. Simple and easy. Read More
Helpful
(3)
wolfriley
Rating: 2 stars
02/16/2013
left brine over night to long tart Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ashley Eipers
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2017
Very good brine will definitely make pork chops this way again although next time I might use slightly less salt. Maybe 1/3 cup vs. 1/2 cup. Read More
packerfan35
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2016
I found it easy to make and added just enough flavor to enhance the taste of my first smoked Boston butt. Read More
