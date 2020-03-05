Easy Pork Brine
Tangy and sweet, and a very quick fixture to flavor, without much time! Once you have stirred water into the mixture, add pork chops. Let pork chops sit in the brine in the refrigerator for about 2 hours before cooking.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
I use quick fry pork chops with this recipe. I don't add other spices. The brown sugar helps with the searing and makes a nice natural sauce out of it too!
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the brine ingredients. The actual amount of the brine consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 0.4g; sodium 11.3mg. Full Nutrition