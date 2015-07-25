Easy Weeknight Creamy Chicken Alfredo

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars I have ALWAYS been afraid to make Chicken Alfredo. This was so EASY. One substitution I did make was I used sour cream instead of whipping cream or half and half because that is what I had in my fridge. The whole family LOVED it. We got 8 servings out of it. I ate it 3 nights in a row and it was wonderful heated up. I highly suggest this recipe!!! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This was SUPER delicious!! The only thing I did different was add extra garlic (powder form) onion powder and Italian seasoning. I also added milk in leiu of the cream and just let it cook down to thicken up. Also I mixed in shredded mozerella at the very end. Super yummy!! Best Alfredo on here yet!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars I added broccoli to this to make it a complete meal and used whole wheat fettuccine. This dish was okay. I had to toss out leftovers which is unusual in my home. If there had been more of an abundance of sauce I think it would've gone over much better. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars My fiance and I really loved this recipe for one of our weeknight meals. However we cannot find the Progresso Recipe Starter anymore and we have tried 3 grocery stores in our area. We may have to try making chicken alfredo another way.:-( Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Not bad but to be honest I don't know that the canned good helped and overall it was just a little bland. I did make some perhaps significant modifications which you can judge for yourself at my customized version http://allrecipes.com/customrecipe/63436137/creamy-chicken-and-mushroom-alfredo/detail.aspx. To summarize I added vegetables and subtracted fat (left out the butter and used milk instead of cream). I am not one to eat meat swimming in fat on a weeknight - that would be a special occasion kind of meal. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars About the chicken Alfredo the recipe is OKAY. It was kind of hard to follow the direction. well the ingredients about the Chicken Alfredo is plane but one of my member actually added Johnny Seasoning into for flavor the flavor turned out alright. I don't even know if its different then the others. Everything is actually different then each other recipe how to make it. The final look like it really look good how we made it.This is my first time actually made this type of food. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was a 4 star recipe. Of course I made a drastic changes I used beef instead 2 cloves of garlic and I used sour cream instead of whipping cream/half-half. I recommend sour cream over whipping cream tastes alot better. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars For both ease of preparation and taste this recipe beats any other I have tried hands down. Never any leftovers! Helpful (2)