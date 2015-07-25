Easy Weeknight Creamy Chicken Alfredo

Rating: 3.81 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Enjoy this chicken recipe made with Progresso™ Recipe Starters™ creamy Parmesan basil cooking sauce and pasta--perfect for a weeknight dinner, and ready in 20 minutes.

By Progresso

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and drain fettuccine as directed on package.

  • In 12-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 5 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until chicken is no longer pink in center. Add butter and garlic; cook until garlic is softened. Stir in cooking sauce, Parmesan cheese and cream. Simmer 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until well blended.

  • Serve over fettuccine.

Tips

For an extra-rich sauce, stir in 2 tablespoons butter or margarine with the cooking sauce.

Serve with a green salad and crusty garlic bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 40.8g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 102.3mg; sodium 444.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Cathy Chace
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2012
I have ALWAYS been afraid to make Chicken Alfredo. This was so EASY. One substitution I did make was I used sour cream instead of whipping cream or half and half because that is what I had in my fridge. The whole family LOVED it. We got 8 servings out of it. I ate it 3 nights in a row and it was wonderful heated up. I highly suggest this recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

ayeitse.g
Rating: 2 stars
05/21/2013
About the chicken Alfredo the recipe is OKAY. It was kind of hard to follow the direction. well the ingredients about the Chicken Alfredo is plane but one of my member actually added Johnny Seasoning into for flavor the flavor turned out alright. I don't even know if its different then the others. Everything is actually different then each other recipe how to make it. The final look like it really look good how we made it.This is my first time actually made this type of food. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Lindsey Eustace
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2012
This was SUPER delicious!! The only thing I did different was add extra garlic (powder form) onion powder and Italian seasoning. I also added milk in leiu of the cream and just let it cook down to thicken up. Also I mixed in shredded mozerella at the very end. Super yummy!! Best Alfredo on here yet!! Read More
Helpful
(21)
donnam
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2012
I added broccoli to this to make it a complete meal and used whole wheat fettuccine. This dish was okay. I had to toss out leftovers which is unusual in my home. If there had been more of an abundance of sauce I think it would've gone over much better. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Melissa
Rating: 4 stars
11/01/2013
My fiance and I really loved this recipe for one of our weeknight meals. However we cannot find the Progresso Recipe Starter anymore and we have tried 3 grocery stores in our area. We may have to try making chicken alfredo another way.:-( Read More
Helpful
(3)
stannius
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2012
Not bad but to be honest I don't know that the canned good helped and overall it was just a little bland. I did make some perhaps significant modifications which you can judge for yourself at my customized version http://allrecipes.com/customrecipe/63436137/creamy-chicken-and-mushroom-alfredo/detail.aspx. To summarize I added vegetables and subtracted fat (left out the butter and used milk instead of cream). I am not one to eat meat swimming in fat on a weeknight - that would be a special occasion kind of meal. Read More
Helpful
(2)
TheChefDude
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2013
This was a 4 star recipe. Of course I made a drastic changes I used beef instead 2 cloves of garlic and I used sour cream instead of whipping cream/half-half. I recommend sour cream over whipping cream tastes alot better. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Peggy
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2013
For both ease of preparation and taste this recipe beats any other I have tried hands down. Never any leftovers! Read More
Helpful
(2)
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2012
Another case of a good base but needs (a lot) more help. I made the recipe as written except I used linguine instead of fettuccine. We thought it was pretty bland. It is not something I would serve guests. Read More
Helpful
(2)
