Authentic Saag Paneer

Until a couple weeks ago, I'd never heard of saag paneer (or palak paneer or anything paneer). Actually, I'd never heard of paneer. All of this Indian cuisine is relatively new to me. My girlfriend wanted saag paneer (she had seen it in restaurants) so I find out recipe and made it for her, not knowing what it was supposed to taste like or what the consistency should be. I made it (I even made the paneer cheese), but not care for it at all. The other day I had some from a restaurant and thought it was amazing. I wanted to be able to make that at home! I renewed my search. After looking at many recipes and watching many videos, I came to the realization that there isn't really a right or wrong way to make it... through some green stuff in a food processor, mix it wish some Indian spices (you know, whatever suites your fancy) and then add some heavy cream (no, wait, milk... no yogurt... ground up cashews with almond milk). I settled on this recipe for my second attempt (after all, it is by Allrecipes). I pretty much made the recipe exactly as described with only a couple tweaks. I used 1 pound of fresh spinach. I did not have fresh fenugreek, so (per another reviewer) I used 2 tbsp of dried fenugreek leaves in the food processor with the spinach. I only used half an onion. I used Kashmiri chili powder instead of cayenne chili powder. Because of the amount of spinach, I used a about 1/4 cup more heavy cream. After all the ingredients had been added together befor