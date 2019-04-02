Authentic Saag Paneer

I don't give many 5-star ratings and this isn't a perfect recipe, but it produced the best saag I have made so far (after trying three other recipes). I am puzzled by the reviews that say this is bland. My husband and I like our food heavily seasoned (and spicy). Both of us were pleasantly surprised when we didn't feel the need to add chile paste, hot sauc, etc! I admittedly measured the spices generously, and I did use coconut milk instead if cream, too. In fact, I found that for the amount if spinach I used (1 lb), I needed to add almost a whole can of coconut milk to get the consistency I wanted. My Indian grocer was out of fresh fenugreek, so I used a couple tablespoons of dry fenugreek leaves, and they added a lot of flavor. I also made the paneer from scratch . . . Yum! I will definitely be using this recipe again.
It took longer than the recipe stated and needed much more ginger and other spices. The paneer is very chewy when prepared this way, it is better if one soaks it in water at least a day in the refridgerator after frying. The spinach will loose its color unless submerged in ice water after cooking. Goes great with saffron rice and mango chutney!
To make this truly authentic, use ghee instead of oil and get the fresh dried garam masala and grind it up. This dish came out delicious, but definitely took longer to cook then the prep/cook time designated.
Hi everyone, I am indian, this is a delicious dish, but I have always used cornflour to thicken it , about 2/3 tablespoons. The key to making it tasty is adding hot chilli(fresh if possible)and plenty of tempered onion 2 or 3 even and lots of ginger and garlic, otherwise the dish is too bland.I have never used tumeric, it isn't required, I have never used garam masala but a little probably wouldn't hurt. Hope this is helpful.I use butter to temper the onions , I have never used cream or cocunut milk. Sorry I wouldn't dream of it, as I feel it would really ruin the taste. I don't like to tweak recipes, but I am sorry had to. But its a really good dish.
This turned out great! Easily as good a flavor as what I've had in many restaurants. I did make some intentional and unintentional modifications that I thought would be helpful. FENUGREEK: I did not have fresh fenugreek or dried fenugreek so I added a couple of hefty pinches in, stirring and tasting each time. PANEER: I read that Queso Fresco was a better option than store bought paneer if you didn't have time to make paneer from scratch. It was the perfect consistency and flavor! I DO have to admit my cubes became crumbles because my heat was too high. Ooop! Lesson learned for next time. CREAM: As at least one other user suggested, I used coconut milk instead of cream. I used the whole can and let the moisture cook down. COOKING TIME: This did not take longer like others have suggested. I believe that longer cooking times have been due to spinach not being completely drained of water. SALT AND CAYENNE: I added a considerably smaller amount of both of these. I didn't add salt until the end and added it to taste. I only threw in a couple of pinches of cayenne because I knew my kids wouldn't touch it otherwise. :) Hope this helps! Happy cooking!
Great base recipie. Crockpot adaptation, put about 2lb frozen spinach into pot on low, simmered 1 can cocnut milk and 1 can chicken broth with toasted spices then poured over spinach. Simmerdd several hours. Used cubed queso fresco added when serving and was authentic and delicious. Will make again!
Quadruped this for 16 people. I was in a hurry, so I subbed in thawed frozen spinach. Sqeezed all the water out with my hands. Kale for fenugreek leaves and ground up fenugreek spice (2 tbsp) instead. I wanted flavour that would be subtle sweet.Used 2 cans coconut milk, 1.5 cups cereal cream. Knob of ginger the length of my ring finger, garlic was larger than normal, used 8 and topped up extra couple pinches of cimmamon. Dry cooked all spices on heat first. Used ghee snd coconut oil for frying.Himalayan pink salt, added 1 tsp at very end. Then I blended it beyond crazy, and since this was a dinner party I was going to (Indian Potluck on the fly )No time to make paneer! Took philly cream cheese with me and added it at the home I went for potluck, after a quick reheat, added a squirt of lemon and swirled it in. Then, to the table. So far, so good. ;)
Yum! Better than takeout and definitely a keeper. I added an extra bunch of spinach, used a large red onion for the onion, doubled the cream, and served it with brown basmati rice. Tip 1: If you can't find fresh fenugreek (check Indian and Asian markets), substitute watercress or more spinach and either a tablespoon of maple syrup or 1 teaspoon crushed fenugreek seeds. (Fenugreek leaves look and taste a bit like watercress but with a hint of celery and maple syrup and a slight nuttiness.) Tip 2: If you can't find paneer, substitute queso blanco, queso de freir, halloumi, or another firm cheese that will hold up to pan-frying. Tip 3: Use fresh spices. I opened a fresh jar of Penzeys garam masala and used cayenne and turmeric is purchased in the last month, all in the amounts called for, and even with the extra cream and spinach, mine was plenty hot (3.8 out of 5 stars).
Great recipe. You can feel comfortable making substitutions based on what you have on hand, with excellent results. I omitted the fenugreek, garam masala, and turmeric and used cardamom pods, coriander seeds & ground cumin instead. Doing so just changes the flavor ever-so-slightly, like the differences between saag at two different Indian restaurants. Also I didn't bother to puree the spinach - I bought pre-chopped, frozen spinach & it worked perfectly. Delicious!
I will make this again. The family and guests say that it is just as good as what we get at our favorite Indian restaurant. I use coconut oil for the oil. I fry the paneer in a ceramic frying pan and it does not require any oil I use a pound of frozen chopped spinach instead of the fresh (its easier to make on the spur of the moment). I thaw spinach and cook for a short time then mix in methi powder (fenugreek). Step 3 is important - it is easy to heat the cumin seeds too much and, later, the same for the onions, but the mixture needs to cook for about 15 minutes to fully develop but not burn (think roux-not that you are making roux but need to exercise similar care). Then with the spices, five minutes, or so, more before adding the tomato (I use canned chopped tomatoes). The spinach has thawed and cooked in a deep bowl in the microwave oven and I add the tomato-spices mixture to it and blend with an immersion blender before adding the paneer and cream (I use coconut milk - or a mixture of cream and coconut milk). Then, with the paneer added, it can cook some more in the microwave oven or stove top to thicken as desired. So, in conclusion, easy and good.
This was a very good recipe for a first try. I ended up adding a LOT more spices than was called for, but I love lots of flavor. I loved the end result and making my favorite Indian dish was a good experience!
I've made this recipe several times for dinner gatherings and special occasions, and it's always a hit! My one critique is I'm always confounded by "One Bunch of Fenugreek Leaves". This tells me absolutely nothing. Fenugreek is anything but constant and difficult enough to find fresh. I always resort to buying dried fenugreek, but have absolutely NO reference for what a "bunch" means, for conversion. A tablespoon or 2 of dried fenugreek is probably a good ballpark, but really who knows. I know recipes are only rough guides, but this phrase sends my OCD brain into cartwheels, I'd rather they update it with a specific measurement.
Ok, so I changed the recipe somewhat: omitted the fenugreek, and used a 12oz bag of thawed/frozen spinach only. Also left out the cayenne as I was kinda trying to replicate the rich and flavorful but quite mild saag paneer at our fave Indian restaurant. I followed the rest of the ingredients and cooking method pretty closely but didn't much care for the obvious lumps of tomato and onion, so I simply plopped it all back in the blender, gave it half a dozen good pulses, then returned it to the pan. I then added the fried paneer cubes, and let it slowly simmer for a bit. So while I won't be putting Yak & Yeti out of business any time soon, it turned out GREAT. BIG hit with my kids, especially! Thanks!
Lovely! As with everyone, I replaced some ingredients according to what I had in my cupboard - used fenugreek seeds instead of leaves, frozen ginger instead of fresh, soya cream instead of whipping or coconut. Looking forward to trying this with firm tofu instead of paneer. Not hot, but then I didn't expect it to be, unlike other reviewers. If you're not adding chilli or paprika etc, you expect a well seasoned dish, as appposed to a hot 'curry'. And note, spinach can be wilted with tiny amounts of water - you do not have to bring a large pan of water to the boil! Maybe you do for fenugreek leaves, I don't know. Otherwise a perfect recipe. Recommended, and will cook again.
I will definitely make this again. I doubled the recipe and used 1 frozen block of spinach from the grocery store and skipped the fenugreek altogether. I used 2 Tbsp butter rather than any canola oil, substituted Paprika for the Cayenne for lower heat, and used half and half instead of the heavy cream for lower calories. When doubling it, I found it needed almost a whole teaspoon of salt but be sure not to oversalt...I added a bit of extra half and half after realizing I may have overdone it on the salt. I used a generous handful of grape tomatoes cut in half for the tomato ingredient. I also used powdered ginger instead of fresh and skipped the paneer for lower calories! Delicious and definitely up there with restaurant quality. Thanks!
Great recipe! I didn't have fenugreek but I used a blend of spinach and mustard greens. I used coconut milk and followed everything else and it turned out wonderful. I've been looking for a good Saag paneer recipe and so far this is the best!
Fabulous! I only had to make minor changes: I added more cumin seeds, cayenne and garam masala and an extra tomato. You CAN use queso fresco or "Lebanese cheese" instead of paneer (if you live in the South like I do and the nearest indian market is an hour away). However, if you use queso, keep the cheese VERY COLD and fry on HIGH heat. Otherwise it just disintegrates. Note: I use a mix of powdered and dry fenugreek, which is easier to find and buy in bulk and store. You really can't add too much, it's an amazing spice!
Great! Add some chillies instead of cayenne and use both coconut milk and cream. Easy to make and delicious.
I can't tell you how many saags I've made looking for a great one. For me, this was unfortunately just another not-great saag I'll never make again. The disclaimer is I didn't have fenugreek and I substituted coconut milk for the cream. Could this have someone gone from incredible to blah because of those two changes? I feel like it's more than that.
I've tried a few different saag paneer recipes and this one is the ticket! It's authentic, creamy and perfect texture. I think the key is putting the spinach into the food processor. I couldn't find any fresh fenugreek so went to the local Indian grocer and purchased dried Fenugreek (or Methi). I made one change to the recipe in that I made my own paneer cheese vs. buying store bought! Definitely a keeper!
Best saag I have ever eaten. I will definitely make this again. I made the sauce (minus the cream and the cheese) and then slow-cooked it in a crock pot for the day. I fried the cheese and added that and the cream at the end.
Simply wonderful! I couldn't find good quality fenugreek so I bought the fresh frozen from the Indian market and used two cubes. I also found it a little too bland for my taste so I added 2 tablespoons of organic coconut oil and it was amazing!!! This one is a keeper
finally! an Indian food recipe that tastes like I want and can be made at home by someone not skilled in this cuisine. I've made it twice now so I'm confident in it. I agree with those who said it could use more of the herbs and spices, I close to doubled them all, but thats my preference. mmmmm! thank you to the original poster!
The recipe was very bland. It tasted like bland ole watery spinach. Before the final cook phase, add some powdered chicken stock along with more of the cayenne, turmeric, and garam masala. It will make a world of difference. Be sure to taste test it before letting it sit for those last 10 minutes to correctly incorporate the added spices!
After reading all the comments and seeing how many people had changed the original recipe i was a bit apprehensive about trying it but im so glad i did because it ended up being well worth the effort. Super flavoursome and even better the next day. I added 2 onions (3 total), used frozen spinach, doubled the spices and cream and tripled garlic and ginger, also added a cup of chicken stock because it was quite dry and 1 fresh birds eye chilli. I used fenugreek powder because i couldn't find fresh leaves and used quite a bit (sprinkled it in towards the end). The one ingredient that was massively lacking was salt! Added probably 2 tablespoons worth. Will definitely be making it again!!
This recipe was excellent! I pretty much followed it as written, but I did make a couple of minor changes: I put a combination of coconut cream for flavor along with the heavy cream. The total totaled more than 1/2 a cup because I like my saag paneer a little bit less thick than this recipe made. I also did not have fenugreek so I used some kale. It was still delicious. I made sure to drain the spinach/kale really well before chopping it in the food processor too. All in all, I love this recipe. Thanks for posting it!
Have loved this dish for years since eating it in Kenya but had never made it. This recipe was perfect, other than a little lacking in seasonings. Once I increased those, it is amazing. Will make this again and again for sure!
We all thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. It was very comparable to what I have eaten in Indian restaurants. Other than the fenugreek, I followed the directions as written. It is not a spicy dish, but it accompanies other spicy dishes beautifully. Thanks for sharing.
Great base to work from! Best saag I have ever had let alone made. As with most all cooking shift spices to your taste in the last 15 min of cooking or so till you know how you like it keep notes for yourself. I tweak almost all my recipes but this has the right stuff to work with. Masala spice mix is very different from one to the next. I like to buy a blend made for meat and another made for veggies, I mix them to make a flavor I love. I used frozen chopped spinach also.
This recipe is great it's comparable to restaurant sang paneer. I added an extra tomato because felt it needed a little more acid. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I've had it better at one restraunt. I'll definitely be making this again.
This is the third time I've made it, so I obviously like it. This time I added dry fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) with the cumin seeds in oil! And following the advice of a review, I put more onion, ginger, and garlic in and no cream. I'll try get some fresh chillies next time.
Made this without the paneer. My local grocery didn't have fenugreek so I only used spinach. Other than that I followed the recipe and it was delicious. The key is using really high heat for the cumin seeds and browning the onions well. In retrospect I would have grated the onions to caramelize faster and for a better texture. Like other users suggested, I used coconut milk instead of heavy cream. It has a good amount of heat (and i can't handle too much), so if you're going for a sweeter saag then cut the cayenne by half and up the coconut milk.
I have never fried paneer before and I kinda messed that up, so before I over cooked it, I just got it out of the pan and set it aside. So it was really just warmed up rather than pan fried. But it didn't matter. It was soooo good! I will make this again!
We made this recipe but substituted Fenugreek leaves for watercress lettuce because we couldn't find it. When we searched online for a Fenugreek substitute, watercress was suggested. I thought it tasted good. The reason the four stars was because of the cumin seeds - I would suggest powder next time. I didn't feel the flavor of the seeds provided enough. Would make again as written but adding garlic powder, onion powder, replace cumin seeds with cumin powder, and another 1/2 cup of cream. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I really enjoy how easy this dish is to prepare! And it's quite hearty as a vegetarian main dish. I have made it three times now, twice as written, and it was great. The third time I made it with radish greens and, knowing they are bitter, I used coconut milk instead of heavy cream. It was also good! I think I prefer the version with heavy cream, though.
We've made this several times - following the recipe exactly sometimes, and with modifications other times. All have turned out excellent! It's equally good with heavy cream or coconut milk, paneer or firm tofu. Fenugreek can be hard to come by here, so we sub whatever greens happen to be in the fridge (usually kale). This time we skipped the step of cooking the greens separately, and instead added them to the pan with the onion and spice mixture after a couple minutes. When the greens were tender, we blended it all together with the cream until completely smooth before returning it to the pan and adding the browned paneer. This made it more similar to the dish served at our favorite Indian restaurant. This recipe is a keeper!
Tried to follow recipie as close as possible, except to double! Didn't have Garaham Masala, so did my own ratio of those spices he mentioned, did use fresh ginger. It was amazing!! Where he said 'bunch' spinach, I used 2 frozen 10 oz chopped spinach, put in boiling water, when the water came up to another boil, added 5 oz fresh baby spinach and took out right away. It was beautiful bright green pureed. I ended up adding additional spice amounts, I think I may have had too much spinach? It did make a great, delicious amount, and my meat-loving 17 y/o also loved it! It was so delicious, we both had 2 large servings, and at least one more left!! YUM!! Thanks for the recipie
I was also confused about the two bunches of spinach and one bunch of Fenugreek until i went to the local Indian grocery store. There i found that the spinach is sold in bunches. Two bunches came to a little more than 1/2 pound, however one bunch of Fenugreek was 1 pound. I ended up use 1/2 pound of spinach and and a quarter pound of fenugreek leaves. The fenugreek leaves didn't seem to add any additional flavor, so i'm not sure why its part of the recipe. I also added 1 tsp of ground coriander and and 1 tsp of ground cumin and reduced the garam masala to one teaspoon. This may have been why some people found the recipe bland.
Great recipe, except I can never find fenugreek. I use celery greens instead. Also I always sautee the spinach mixture in a little oil instead of boiling it. I just don't like waiting for the water to boil!
Great recipe, adapted it for a crockpot. Started with 4 frozen chopped spinach cubes and added two cans of cream of coconut set on 4 hours cook/ high. On the stove start with olive oil with some butter on a medium to low heat, saute 1 chopped yellow onion until tender/ transparent, halfway through cooking I added 4 garlic cloves (I love garlic). Making sure heat is not too high as garlic can burn. When the onion is transparent I added 1/2 tsp turmeric, 2 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin and cooked until the smell filled the kitchen. I added a TBSP or so of water to loosen the spices from the pan and then added it all to the crockpot. I added better than bouillon to the crockpot and salt as needed. Better than Bouillon can be salty so better to taste test latter and add salt if needed too. Next I fried the paneer in olive oil until brown. Adding this to the crockpot when complete. Left the crockpot on 4 hour setting for the. I purchased the paneer at Costco and used about 2 lbs. I used to cook Indian food allot and this is a good recipe but really recommend cooking the onions and garlic first and adding spices as this is an important step in all Indian dishes.
Followed the recipe then added more spices because I honestly couldn't taste the flavors. I do not like hot spices at all, but even a mild saag has a little heat by nature and this really had none until I bumped up the garam masala and turmeric amounts. I also added more garlic. I found that something was still missing... Like an acid. I read a recipe for making paneer that uses lemon, but even though it gets rinsed off, we guessed maybe a little of the flavor remains. Since I used queso fresco, there was no lemon, so I added some lemon juice and this seemed to fill in that missing "something." Still not nearly as good as the Indian restaraunt we go to, but definitely a good substitute when not wanting to eat out. I used both coconut milk and heavy cream. I'll use this recipe again, but will keep doing some research to find a way to make it a bit more like the flavor from the regions we like best. Would have been nice to have more guidance on what size cubes to use for the cheese and how to brown it without melting it. Maybe actual paneer works better? Might try making that for it next time.
This was tasty! Minor modifications. I marinated the paneer cubes in a mixture of turmeric, cayenne, salt and oil before frying in nonstick pan. I also substituted plain nonfat yogurt for the cream. Excellent!
I followed another person's recommendation to blanch the cooked spinach in ice water after cooking it. The grocery store near me didn't have fenugreek, so I replaced it with spinach. Made it for 12 people for the first time and everyone loved it.
My husband and I loved this dish! I didn't have fenugreek so just went without, and I did add some extra salt and reduced the cayenne by half. Thinking about adding some more ginger and cilantro like another reviewer suggested, plus using my homemade yogurt in lieu of cream next time. We will definitely make this again! I can't wait to get home and have the leftovers!
I absolutely loved this! The next time I make it, I am going to follow the recipe exactly. I think it would even be better. I used frozen spinach and had no turmeric. I did everything else as directed, including making homemade paneer (easy!!!). Remember to make your rice ahead of time or during the cooking so that you can serve or eat it as soon as it's ready. I forgot the rice and had to make it last . .. .still delicious. I also agree with the reviewers who found the spice level adequate. I think it would be easy to adjust at the end with salt and red pepper, but it was very flavorful even without the turmeric.
Until a couple weeks ago, I'd never heard of saag paneer (or palak paneer or anything paneer). Actually, I'd never heard of paneer. All of this Indian cuisine is relatively new to me. My girlfriend wanted saag paneer (she had seen it in restaurants) so I find out recipe and made it for her, not knowing what it was supposed to taste like or what the consistency should be. I made it (I even made the paneer cheese), but not care for it at all. The other day I had some from a restaurant and thought it was amazing. I wanted to be able to make that at home! I renewed my search. After looking at many recipes and watching many videos, I came to the realization that there isn't really a right or wrong way to make it... through some green stuff in a food processor, mix it wish some Indian spices (you know, whatever suites your fancy) and then add some heavy cream (no, wait, milk... no yogurt... ground up cashews with almond milk). I settled on this recipe for my second attempt (after all, it is by Allrecipes). I pretty much made the recipe exactly as described with only a couple tweaks. I used 1 pound of fresh spinach. I did not have fresh fenugreek, so (per another reviewer) I used 2 tbsp of dried fenugreek leaves in the food processor with the spinach. I only used half an onion. I used Kashmiri chili powder instead of cayenne chili powder. Because of the amount of spinach, I used a about 1/4 cup more heavy cream. After all the ingredients had been added together befor
Instead of oil I also used ghee. I also used coconut cream instead of heavy whipping cream. I took out the ginger (gross) and tomato (allergic) and it was amazing! I served it with jasmine rice and garlic naan. This is my new specialty dish!
This recipe was delicious and better than any that I've had in a restaurant. The only changes I made were no fenugreek (store did not have) and no cayenne. I wasn't sure how much a "bunch" of spinach would be, but I ordered a 1-pound container of organic baby spinach and did not chop it, and it worked fine. I used the paneer from the recipe here on allrecipes.com, which I had made the day before, and I served with basmati rice.
