Authentic Saag Paneer

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese. Thickened with cream or coconut milk, it's a hearty and filling vegetarian meal.

By Allrecipes

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil; add spinach and fenugreek and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Drain well; transfer to a food processor and blend until finely chopped, about 5 pulses.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add paneer cubes and fry until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer paneer onto a plate.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons canola oil in the same skillet over medium heat; add cumin seeds and fry until lightly toasted and aromatic, about 3 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and stir to coat. Stir in tomato, garam masala, turmeric, and cayenne pepper; cook until tomato breaks down, stirring often, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in pureed spinach mixture, paneer cubes, and cream; add salt to taste. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Tips

You can substitute coconut milk for the cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 479.9mg. Full Nutrition
