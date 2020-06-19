California Roll
A California roll is a fresh take on traditional Japanese rice rolls. Filled with avocado, crab, and cucumber, it's fresh and crunchy and makes a filling meal. You can use real or imitation crab.
I did this, but I changed and added some things! Instead of rice vinegar I used Balsamic vinegar and mixed in sugar and salt. Than instead of mayonnaise, I used cream cheese (which is what most California Sushi Rolls use) cut into cubes placed on top of the Nori sheets along side the crab and avocado. I do not use the red caviar, cucumber, or the drained pickled ginger. My version come out really good! The rice kinda of had a dark tint to it because of the sauce.
The mayonnaise is used on your fingers so nothing sticks to it. Great job in the useless description of how to make this folks. You have people mixing it in as per the first person that reviewed this recipe. Try harder next time...
Liked the outcome. rolling the roll not as hard as i thought. used less salt. glad i did.
I thought this tasted very good and once prep is done assembly is easy. My only problem was the rice was a little to wet, maybe next time I'll use about a 1/4 less water when making the rice.
where I come from a good California roll has crab salad, not crab stick (which isn't even crab) I believe crab salad is made using crab stick though and mayo (but not 100%) also it's very easy to make your own sushi rice and to buy sushi grade ric at your local Asian market. it makes rolling the sushi easier as it sticks to the nori better. e en though Cali rolls aren't traditional Japanese sushi. they are still one of my favs! yum! also orange flying fish roe is used if making an inside out roll. much tastier than red caviar and is traditional. try my tips it's worth it. over all this is a great recipe though
easy with all different variations, butterflied shrimp, fresh salmon... yum!
I'm doing this for a project in my Basic Ag class. I'm going to change a few things around though. Instead of crab, I'm going to use crushed salmon and instead of red caviar, I'm going to use my very own pimento spread. I don't think I'll find the wasabi anywhere so I'll use the closest thing to it and go with horseradish sauce. I think it'll turn out pretty good. :)
Husband says it tastes like the real thing. I omitted the mayonnaise and salt otherwise followed the recipe. We made 5 rolls/40 pieces. Will make again.
Very easy to follow.
this is fantastic made it just as instructed wouldn't change a thing except for maybe adding cream cheese with the crab instead it was truly wonderful! the caviar was expensive but worth it!!
I added a tsp of sesame oil to the rice. Cook a bit longer if rice is still damp.
I did change one thing and used a wrap instead of seaweed and I couldn’t find avocado though but it was still good ??
As an Asian, I do equal parts water as rice.
This is so delicious
As expected.....video helped.
Me and my daughter made california rolls and we added additional ingredients. Like Saracha mayo,eel sauce, and French fried onions. This came out just like the dragon rolls that we buy at the store, except that we added a little more eel sauce.
