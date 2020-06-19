Mystery Ingredient Wild Blueberry Pie

4.7
47 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This blueberry pie recipe is not runny and has a mystery ingredient that adds a nice twist. I came up with this tasty version while searching the spice cupboard for nutmeg. My family loved it so much that I made two more pies the next day! Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

Recipe by Monique

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Press 1 pie crust into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie pan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together blueberries, sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add almond extract; stir to coat. Pour blueberry mixture into the prepared pie crust.

  • Dot blueberry mixture with butter pieces. Top with second pie crust, crimping the edges together to seal. Brush top crust with milk. Use a knife to cut slits into the top crust for steam to escape while baking. Wrap the edges of the pie with aluminum foil to avoid burning.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil; continue baking until filling is bubbling and crust is browned, 20 to 25 more minutes. Cool before serving.

Tips

You can use regular blueberries, but I find the wild ones are better. If you use frozen blueberries, add up to 2 tablespoons more all-purpose flour to ensure the pie thickens properly. You can also brush the top crust with 1 egg yolk instead of milk before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 276.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/15/2022