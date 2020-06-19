Mystery Ingredient Wild Blueberry Pie

I didn't love this one but it's not bad. I did not love the secret ingredient, or the cinnamon. I think I could roll with one or the other but not both. Also, the author is dead serious about 5 1/2 cups of berries. I used a 16 oz bag of frozen wild blueberries, because clearly I have no concept of how much frozen weight translates into cup volume (and I still don't because I didn't measure my frozen berries to find out how much I was off by, which is my own fault). Anyway, 16 oz of frozen berries is not enough because my pie had that "too much flour" texture in the filling, which is 100% my own fault. I made this as a no-topping pie and that worked fine with the given cooking time, following the same rules for covering it and then uncovering it. This is a good recipe, I just don't love the cinnamon and almond like I thought I would. Thanks for sharing!