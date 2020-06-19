Mystery Ingredient Wild Blueberry Pie

This blueberry pie recipe is not runny and has a mystery ingredient that adds a nice twist. I came up with this tasty version while searching the spice cupboard for nutmeg. My family loved it so much that I made two more pies the next day! Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
You can use regular blueberries, but I find the wild ones are better. If you use frozen blueberries, add up to 2 tablespoons more all-purpose flour to ensure the pie thickens properly. You can also brush the top crust with 1 egg yolk instead of milk before baking.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 276.4mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe turned out great. I used frozen huckleberries and followed the recipe, except I added a little more almond extract and used whipping cream to brush the crust. Baked it for 45-50 minutes, watching for the bubbling to begin and making sure the crust didn't burn. I was worried it would be runny, but I let it cool completely and it turned out perfect! Delcious a la mode! This recipe is a keeper! I can't wait to try it with blueberries!
This recipe turned out great. I used frozen huckleberries and followed the recipe, except I added a little more almond extract and used whipping cream to brush the crust. Baked it for 45-50 minutes, watching for the bubbling to begin and making sure the crust didn't burn. I was worried it would be runny, but I let it cool completely and it turned out perfect! Delcious a la mode! This recipe is a keeper! I can't wait to try it with blueberries!
Almond extract makes almost any pie better. :D Seriously though, this is a wickedly good pie. I modded it myself by using a lard-based homemade crust, which made it so flaky the pie nearly crumbled if you even looked at it the wrong way.
Sooooooooo delicious! I used frozen wild blueberries - just tossed them in frozen and had great results. Not runny at all. Used the French Pastry Pie Crust from this site and it was flaky and simple to make. Will definitely make tis again.
This was my first attempt at a blueberry pie (for Christmas no less)and it came out great! I even forgot the butter at the end and it was still great. Other than that mistake, I followed the recipe exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing (except maybe a drop or two more almond extract. I loved the way it didn't ooze into a messy, soupy mess when cut and the taste was wonderful. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe exactly like the recipe said and it was delicious. I let it completly cool before cutting it and it was set perfect. My family thought it was the best blueberry pie they had ever had.
I didn't love this one but it's not bad. I did not love the secret ingredient, or the cinnamon. I think I could roll with one or the other but not both. Also, the author is dead serious about 5 1/2 cups of berries. I used a 16 oz bag of frozen wild blueberries, because clearly I have no concept of how much frozen weight translates into cup volume (and I still don't because I didn't measure my frozen berries to find out how much I was off by, which is my own fault). Anyway, 16 oz of frozen berries is not enough because my pie had that "too much flour" texture in the filling, which is 100% my own fault. I made this as a no-topping pie and that worked fine with the given cooking time, following the same rules for covering it and then uncovering it. This is a good recipe, I just don't love the cinnamon and almond like I thought I would. Thanks for sharing!
Wwwwow! This was a terrific recipe! Made for Thanksgiving and my 4 year old son CLEANED his plate! I used 1 cup of fresh blueberries and two cups of canned strawberries, but the end result was just as yummy.
Made mine an 8” with 4 cups frozen wild blueberries and all I reduced was a bit of the sugar. I still added an extra TBSP of flour and I think it came out perfect! I actually don’t usually care for blueberry pie, or any cooked blueberries, but this, with the touch of almond extract and less sugar than many others, was really good. Will be my go to recipe in the future.
OH MY....I use recipes.com all the time...but this one DEFINITELY deserves a review...this is ....(quote from a GOOD COOK friend) "The best blueberry pie I've ever had!" And so simple...and little sugar! A++++++++
This is the best blueberry pie recipe I have ever used. I added some locally made blueberry, sumac and cinnamon sweet habanero sauce to give it a little heat which is much loved by my spice loving husband. Delicious!
This is amazing! I used regular blueberries, I'll be using wild next time, but even with regular blueberries it tastes perfect! I love the use of the almond extract and, once the pie cools, the slices actually hold their shape! The filling doesn't fall out all over the place. I followed the recipe exactly and used Grandma Ruth's Pie Crust recipe.
Exceptional fresh flavor, and most wonderful blueberry taste. Not cloyingly sweet, and the almond and cinnamon do not overpower- - just perfect. Alas, wild blueberries were not to be had. My supermarket fresh blueberries tasted a bit bland, so I added 2 tsp. of fresh lemon juice to give them some tang and 1/2 Tbsp more flour for my very juicy berries. No other changes. When the pie was completely cooled, it thickened up just fine. This recipe is terrific! Thanks for sharing.
I used frozen wild blueberries that my sister picked 3 years ago, and added 2 Tbsp of flour to the berry mixture. This pie turned out PERFECT. It held together well, no soupy stuff - and it tasted fabulous. All of my blueberry pie expert eaters, said that it was literally, the best blueberry pie they had ever eaten. Delicious!
The amount of sugar is perfect, so the flavor of the fresh blueberries shown through. I forgot the almond extract but added the zest of half an orange and that was a wonderful idea. The pie was perfect and I will use this recipe again.
Best blueberry pie I have ever made. I doubled the almond extract and a dash more of cinnamon. Used Pillsbury refrigerator pie crust ... perfect. I love using only 1/2 cup of sugar as I am working hard to cut sugar in our home ... this helped for a dessert for company. Thank you!
My family loved this pie. It was very tasty. I’m not sure if it came out exactly right. The berries remained whole for the most part and did not create a jelly-like filling. Perhaps I needed to let it bake a bit longer. However, it was good enough to try again.
Turned out amazing!!! Made this last year as well and my 6 month old at the time loved it as well. Always a big hit. Used wild fresh blueberries. They were abundant this year. I didn’t make any changes. Did bake it just a bit longer for the crust to brown up a bit more.
The pie is great but what I loved the most is the crust recipe. Hands down, the easiest no fail ive ever made. My other recipe i have used for 20 years may be a little bit better, but way more room for error, more time and more mess. Have used this crust many times with other pies.
Although I'm a huge fan of almond flavor, I wasn't sure how I'd like it in a blueberry pie. Turns out it's delicious! I made my pie with Splenda in place of the sugar and also added a cup of strawberries. Delish!
I like to add lemon juice to blueberries. It brightens the flavor. I added the juice of half a lemon to this recipe, and a scant tablespoon more sugar and flour to compensate. Other than that I followed the recipe. The pie was delicious, the best I’ve ever had! The consistency was perfect too! My guests raved about it. This is now my go to recipe for blueberry pie.
I followed the recipe and I too found the almond (which I thought sounded like a great idea) and the cinnamon overshadowed the blueberries. Not bad, but not my favorite. This was my first blueberry pie, not like my Mom's.
I used regular blueberries, but my pie came out real sloppy. Also, I found the baking time needed to be longer (I use an oven thermometer so I know the temp was right). I will make it again because the flavor of cinnamon and almond extract was wonderful. When I make it again I plan to make the following changed; cut ice cold butter with the sugar, add 2 tbsp more of flower with it, add lemon zest to the blue berries, bake at 425 for 15 min, cover the crust and bake for another 45 min at 350.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.