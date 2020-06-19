Quick Peach Cobbler

This easy peach cobbler is a quick dessert that is pretty good. It has been around for a while, but I added a new twist. Serve warm with ice cream.

Recipe by Jane1947

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place butter in a 9x9-inch baking pan; melt in the preheating oven.

  • Mix together flour, sugar, and milk in a large bowl until smooth. Set batter aside.

  • Open canned peaches and add almond extract to peaches and juice. Pour peaches and juice over melted butter in the pan. Spoon batter atop peaches without mixing. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and top is lightly browned, 45 to 60 minutes.

421 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 395.6mg. Full Nutrition
