Quick Peach Cobbler
This easy peach cobbler is a quick dessert that is pretty good. It has been around for a while, but I added a new twist. Serve warm with ice cream.
Wonderful! I doubled the peaches, added some corn starch to the peach juice, added some nutmeg & cloves as well. Added 3/4 c sugar. Will make again.
I never write a review but fill the need in this one. WHAT a disaster this was. I don’t know if peach brand names are packed with different amounts of liquid but this baked for almost two hours and I then had to make a Bisquick top to cover the runny mess. This was the biggest disaster I baked to date. My huby ate it with ice cream said it tasted ok . How much liquid is to be in the can of peach, when I poured on the batter it got lost in all the peach juice? B
This is very easy to make - one word of warning though. The recipe says to use a 9 x 9 pan - do NOT use an 8 x 8 pan unless you have the desire to clean your oven. Thanks for an easy recipe.
I made it with fresh peaches. Use half the butter, or else it tastes greasy, and regular flour works just fine. You can also cut the sugar in half... Also made it with blueberries and again with apples. If using canned peaches (which I have), drain them first, do NOT use the liquid. Melt the butter, pour in the batter then mound the fruit in the middle...delicious!
One of my mother's coworkers gave me this recipe many years ago when I was 16. I always use vanilla extract in place of the almond extract. I also add half a cup of light brown sugar to the peaches before adding them into the recipe, it makes the juice thicker and sweeter.
Love this recipe, but always drain most of juice, use it for the liquid in the batter. Eat with scoop of vanilla ice cream while still warm. Family loves it. Also can make with any kind of fruit pie filling. Cherry is a family favorite.
I love this recipe, it is the absolute easiest cobbler I have ever made and my family loved it. I did, however, add about 1/3 cup of flour to the recipe because mine just seemed a bit too runny and I didn't want to have a mess on my hands, but it turned out perfect. I also mixed the cinnamon with brown sugar before adding it to the top, it makes for a really pretty finish.
I do not keep ready-made self rising flour on hand, I made some with AP flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Right before baking, I did sprinkle the top with sugar. Very good peach cobbler, the whole family thought it was delicious. This tastes EXACTLY like the cobbler my Grandma made for me when I was little.
To make this even quicker, I cut the cook time by pre-baking in the microwave - mine has a 'cake' button, but baking it 8-10 mins in the microwave (until its almost done) and then just toasting it in the oven makes a much quicker dessert!
I didnt add any sugar as the recipe states. It was still great. I used regular flour, tasted like my moms used to make minus the really sweet taste. I am going to make it again.
I have made this for a long time but I thought it was slightly "off" until I figured out why. I just don't care for almond flavoring. I used vanilla extract and we loved it! Now I am going to take some of the other reviewers suggestions and use pie filling.
I made this as directed and it was really good for a quick cobbler recipe which is what I was looking for. You definitely need a 9x9 inch pan! There was a perfect blend of cake and gooey goodness. Thank you!
I used a round baking dish. Like some of the other reviewers, I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar. And I sprinkled cinnamon sugar over the top instead of just cinnamon. The recipe did not specify heavy or lite syrup so the peaches I used were Del Monte in lite syrup. Also I used two 15oz. cans because I did not have one 28 oz. can. This recipe will be a permanent for me. Everyone in the house loved it.
I love this recipe! I use it all the time for a quick dessert for my family. I've used canned peaches mixed with thawed berries and fresh blueberries. It always turns out great!
Made this for the first time. Like another reviewer, I used fresh rather than canned peaches and reduced the amount of butter in half to compensate (so it is not so greasy). It did take a full hour in the oven, so 45 min might be an underestimate. It was very good! Super quick and easy to make. Would give it a 5 if it was a bit more crispy and took 45 minutes instead of an hour.
The family loved this recipe. I liked the idea of adding cornstarch to the syrup or using some in the batter, it was a little juicy. I especially enjoyed the almond extract on the peaches. Very tasty!
Cant wait to try it! For some reason I thought that you used 1tsp of Vanilla extract instead of Almond... How big of a difference will this make?
good for using spare peaches! I've made this recipe twice. the first time I accidentally mixed the filling and the crust together, making a very strange looking peach cobbler. Still tasted good though! The second time I followed the recipe and it came out pretty good too! The crust sinks into the fruit filling a bit but it doesn't affect the taste
This is a good and quick way to get a tasty peach cobbler. The baking time was a lot shorter than listed, mine was 35 minutes and the cake was golden brown. Yummy!
This was wonderful I made it twice delicious thanks.very easy.
Added just a little bit more sugar (I like it really sweet). I used vanilla extract instead of almond. I ran out of butter so I only used, the small amount that I had. Baked for an hour and 15 minutes and it was gooey perfection!
I like this original recipe but have made a few tweaks. I never have a large can of peaches so I use 2 15oz cans. Because of the extra liquid I reduce the amount of sugar to a 1/2 cup and increase the flour to 1 1/2 cups. Baking time stays the same. I also prefer vanilla extract to almond extract.
After YEARS of searching to replace my beloved peach cobbler recipe after losing my private cookbook to a fire I FINALLY found this nearly identical recipe! I was and continue to be beyond thrilled! I make it at least a couple of times a week. Has even become our favorite breakfast go to, lol.
We love this easy peasy recipe. I always add cinnamon and nutmeg. I like vanilla rather than almond extract. This is great with cherries or blackberries, as well.
It was runny and the mix was hard.
Pretty good and quick.
It was great
just finished making this. didn't use self rising flour, and doubled recipe for my pans. looks like the recipe I have, was away on vacation and wanted to make it. added blueberry pie filling to it too!!
I will make it again. Loved it
I made it & it was delicious me & my husband loved it
I have made this twice since I found the recipe. I made a blueberry and peach. It is delicious, I made sure I used frozen fruit since it is winter and fresh is not available or fresh is to expensive I won't buy it. I highly recommend this to everyone. It is quick and good.
Really good served with whipped cream and/or ice cream. I followed the recipe with a few modifications due the ingredients I had on hand. 1) Substituted chopped fresh peaches sprinkled with sugar for the canned and 2) used all purpose flour with baking powder and salt instead of self rising flour.
Will cut the cinnamon next time but other than that it was great and it was easy to make
I followed the recipe. Hubby said it was good, but I think I will try the suggestions of others next time using the nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla. I think that would make this perfect. But as written, its good.
This is wonderful, quick, easy, delicious.
It was bad
I can't wait to try it!
The recipe was great. I just made a few substitutions and added more sugar. I substituted the almond extract for vanilla. I used soy milk instead of the regular type of milk. I sprinkled the top with cinnamon while in the pan. It came out beautifully. It was such a comfort dessert for the family. My children are my true taste testers. They are extremely particular but they fancied it greatly!
OMG..... I have been trying out so many recipes that I put the batter on the bottom and the peaches on top... :( I will let you know how this turns out but the ingredients are just perfect. Especially that touch of almond extract Well it is out of the oven and eating it with vanilla ice cream... Oh yum good even reversed!!!
I love this recipe! I substituted the butter with cinnamon applesauce. Seriously. can. not. stop. eating. it!
A real southern treat!
I made no changes except I used two tsp of baking powder. It was delicious and very moiste.
This was ok.
Nice receipe but wished I had double the peaches
I like this. It was super quick and easy. I did add a little sugar and cinnamon to the peaches and the butter before pouring the topping, and I also made the topping a little thicker by adding a little more flour. Oh, and I used vanilla soy milk. It probably would have been great without me tweeking it.. But we loved it this way especially. Thanks! ??
This dish was a mess! I had to put a tray under it so it wouldn't spill in my oven. It was too runny
