Creamy Smoked Paprika Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this sauce for tacos and my family went crazy over it! It brought our tacos to a whole new level! Store in a plastic squeeze bottle.

By BigDaddyGrillMaster

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix yogurt, mayonnaise, and lime juice in a bowl. Add paprika, capers, oregano, cumin, dill, and cayenne pepper; stir until evenly mixed.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

susiekew
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2013
I really liked this sauce my husband didn't like it so much hence the 4 stars instead of 5. I made it as directed and I have to say that because it is a pretty assertively flavoured sauce I would make only half the recipe next time as a little goes a long way. I had mine with some veggie "chicken" in sprouted corn tortillas with mango salsa and it was very tasty. My husband had his with grilled tilapia instead of the veggie chicken. Thanks for the different recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Keeli
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2018
I had high hopes for the extremely aggressively flavored sauce but it really overpowered everything we tried it with. Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
susiekew
Rating: 4 stars
09/26/2013
I really liked this sauce my husband didn't like it so much hence the 4 stars instead of 5. I made it as directed and I have to say that because it is a pretty assertively flavoured sauce I would make only half the recipe next time as a little goes a long way. I had mine with some veggie "chicken" in sprouted corn tortillas with mango salsa and it was very tasty. My husband had his with grilled tilapia instead of the veggie chicken. Thanks for the different recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Keeli
Rating: 3 stars
01/06/2018
I had high hopes for the extremely aggressively flavored sauce but it really overpowered everything we tried it with. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2016
A flavourful sauce to use pretty much anywhere for me it needs a bit less paprika or more of the other ingredients. The only thing you taste is paprika followed by the tang of the lime. I think if you use half the amount of paprika it will have a more balanced flavor. As is the cumin dill and cayenne are invisible. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Advertisement
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2016
Delicious! Great combo of flavors and really does go great with tacos. I also think this would be great on a taco or Southwest style salad. The whole family loved this...a definite keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022