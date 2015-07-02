Creamy Smoked Paprika Sauce

1 of 4

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this sauce my husband didn't like it so much hence the 4 stars instead of 5. I made it as directed and I have to say that because it is a pretty assertively flavoured sauce I would make only half the recipe next time as a little goes a long way. I had mine with some veggie "chicken" in sprouted corn tortillas with mango salsa and it was very tasty. My husband had his with grilled tilapia instead of the veggie chicken. Thanks for the different recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I had high hopes for the extremely aggressively flavored sauce but it really overpowered everything we tried it with. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars A flavourful sauce to use pretty much anywhere for me it needs a bit less paprika or more of the other ingredients. The only thing you taste is paprika followed by the tang of the lime. I think if you use half the amount of paprika it will have a more balanced flavor. As is the cumin dill and cayenne are invisible. Thank you for the recipe.